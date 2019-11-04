Northstar Meetings Group Names the 2019 Stella Award Winners

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Meetings Group and its leading brands, Meetings & Conventions and Successful Meetings, today announced the 2019 recipients of the 3rd Annual Stella Awards. A total of 278 organizations from around the globe were honored for consistently delivering quality service and innovation to meeting and event professionals. The list of winners, finalists and their profiles can be found at NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com/Stellas.

Nearly 10,000 votes were cast from around the world for the 508 destinations, hotels and service providers nominated in 18 categories in six regions in the United States and worldwide, spotlighting the very best hotels, convention centers, conference centers, convention and visitor bureaus, destination marketing organizations, destination management companies, airlines and cruise lines. Winners were recognized for achieving overall excellence, superb food and beverage, professionalism of staff, technology innovations, and other critical aspects of the meetings and event experience.

"Congratulations to this year's winners for being recognized by such a broad community of planners, and then by our judges. They set a standard all suppliers in our industry seek to achieve," said Loren Edelstein, vice president and content director for Northstar Meetings Group. "A Stella Award is the finest symbol of excellence for suppliers in the meetings industry."

"The real value of the Stellas is not just to those who are being recognized for their excellence, but to the tens of thousands of other planners who look to their peers for recommendations and advice," said David Blansfield, executive vice president and group publisher, Northstar Meetings Group. "The Stellas provide an objective, curated and credible majority view on the best of the best in the meetings industry."

After nominations closed in April 2019, finalists in each category were determined by meeting planners during an open voting period during which nearly 10,000 unique votes were tallied. Winners were then selected by an expert panel of judges overseen by the editors of Northstar Meetings Group's leading brands, Meetings & Conventions and Successful Meetings.

To discover this year's Stella Award winners or to learn more about the awards program, please visit NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com/Stellas. In addition, all Stella Award winners and finalists are featured in a special section in the November 2019 issues of Meetings & Conventions and Successful Meetings. Non-subscribers can receive a copy by contacting ygarcia@ntmllc.com.

To nominate your organization for a 2020 Stella Award, visit the Stella Awards website Stella-Awards.com and submit your entry by March 20, 2020. Organizations must enter to be eligible and may submit nominations in any relevant categories.



About Northstar Meetings Group

Northstar Meetings Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all segments of the business meetings, events, sports and incentives market, including full-time and part-time meeting planners, as well as corporate, association, sports and not-for-profit decision-makers, and incentive professionals, facilitating their professional development and achievement of business goals. Its influential brands in the US – Meetings & Conventions, Successful Meetings, Meeting News, Incentive and SportsTravel – currently serve over 350,000 active meeting and event planners and incentive professionals, across an integrated suite of data, digital, events and print products. For more information, please visit NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com.

About Northstar Travel Group

Northstar Travel Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all segments of the travel industry including leisure/retail, corporate/business travel, corporate and sports meetings, incentives, hospitality, and travel technology.

Northstar is the owner of well-known brands including Travel Weekly U.S., TravelAge West, Travel Weekly China, Travel Pulse, Business Travel News, Successful Meetings, Meetings & Conventions, Incentive, M&C China, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Association Meetings International, Meetpie.com, SportsTravel, Travel42, Axus Travel App, Agent Studio, and Web in Travel.

The company produces more than 85 face-to-face events in 13 countries in retail travel, hospitality, corporate travel, travel technology, sports travel, and the meetings & incentive industry. Leadership events include the Phocuswright Conference, ALIS, The Business Travel Show, the largest corporate travel event in Europe, The Meetings Show, the largest meetings industry event in the UK, Web in Travel, CruiseWorld, Global Travel Marketplace, and TEAMS, the leading sports travel event.

In addition, Northstar owns Phocuswright, the leading research, business intelligence, and event producer serving the travel technology industry.

Northstar Travel Group owns the Burba Hotel Network, the leading producer of hotel investment events globally, including ALIS, the largest hotel investment conference in the world produced with the American Hotel & Lodging Association in Los Angeles each year.

Northstar is also the majority shareholder in Inntopia, the leading SaaS e-commerce software, CRM database marketing and predictive analytics business serving the mountain destination, golf, activities, hospitality, and specialty destination travel markets.

Based in Secaucus, NJ, the company has offices in New York, NY; Westampton, NJ; Stowe, VT; Denver, CO; Edwards, CO; Burlington, VT; Los Angeles, CA; Costa Mesa, CA; Lombard, IL; and global offices in London; East Grinstead, UK; Singapore; Beijing; and Shanghai.

Northstar Travel Group is owned by funds managed by EagleTree Capital. For more information, please visit NorthstarTravelGroup.com.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital, formerly Wasserstein Partners, is a New York based private equity and investment firm. It manages capital on behalf of global institutional and individual investors. EagleTree's private equity funds invest primarily in the media and business services, consumer products, and water and industrial sectors. For more information, visit EagleTree.com.

SOURCE Northstar Meetings Group

Related Links

https://www.northstarmeetingsgroup.com

