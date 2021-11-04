Northstar Meetings Group Reveals the Winners of the 2021 Stella Awards, the Meeting Industry's Highest Honor

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Meetings Group and its leading brands, Meetings & Conventions and Successful Meetings, today announced the 2021 recipients of the 5th Annual Stella Awards. A total of 260 organizations from around the globe are being honored for consistently delivering quality service and innovation to meeting and event professionals. The list of winners, finalists and their profiles can be found at NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com/Stellas.



The Stella Awards are the meeting industry's highest honor, recognizing hotels, convention centers, conference centers, airlines, cruise lines, DMOs/CVBs and DMCs that consistently deliver quality service and innovation to meeting and event professionals.



This year, more than 6,000 votes were cast from around the world for the 603 destinations, hotels and service providers nominated in 17 categories across six regions in the United States and worldwide. Winners were selected for achieving overall excellence, superb food and beverage, professionalism of staff, sustainability initiatives, and other critical aspects of the meetings and event experience.



"Congratulations to all of the 2021 Stella Award winners and finalists," said Loren Edelstein, vice president and content director for Northstar Meetings Group. "All of the honorees truly represent excellence in the meetings and events industry as valued and respected suppliers. We're delighted to recognize the best of the best once again, especially as the industry recovers from the pandemic. Thank you to this year's winners for supporting meeting and event professionals so capably during such difficult times."



Northstar will announce this year's honorees during the 2nd Annual Stella Awards Virtual Showcase, to premiere Nov. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST. The showcase will be available for on-demand viewing until year-end. Hosted by Shalise DeMott, Northstar vice president of sales, and Edelstein, the Stella Awards Virtual Showcase will also feature Brett Sterenson, president of Hotel Lobbyists, who served as a judge during the Stella Awards. Sterenson will provide perspective on various Stella Award categories and insights on how the winner organizations distinguished themselves from the other nominees.



To learn the winners of the 2021 Stella Awards and to view the Stella Awards Virtual Showcase, visit NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com/Stellas.



