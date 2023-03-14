Northstar Receives Environmental Awareness Award from Waste Management Association of British Columbia and Announces Details of Presentation at Kinvestor Green Future 2023 Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company was awarded an Environmental Awareness Award from the Waste Management Association of BC ("WMABC") on February 23, 2023. Mr. Gord Johnson, Co-Founder and Director of Northstar, participated in WMABC's annual conference and presented on the topic of construction & demolition recycling. Mr. Johnson accepted the award on behalf of the Company.

Mr. Johnson stated, "We are grateful for this recognition from the Waste Management Association of BC. Northstar's proprietary reprocessing technology recovers 100% of the constituent components of asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for landfill, for reuse in the circular economy. We very much appreciate WMABC highlighting our innovative process to members of the waste management industry, roofing contractors and homeowners."

Ms. Lori Bryan, Executive Director of WMABC, stated, "We were pleased to award Northstar our 5th Annual Environmental Award for their innovative recovery in the asphalt shingles recycling sector in British Columbia. Northstar is a valued member of WMABC and we look forward to seeing what their Empower Pilot Facility will accomplish in the future."

Presentation Details of Kinvestor Green Future 2023 Virtual Investor Conference

The Company is also pleased to announce that Northstar's President & CEO and Director, Mr. Aidan Mills, will present at the Kinvestor Green Future 2023 Virtual Investor Conference ("KGF23") on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 10:00 am PST (1:00 pm EST). At this conference, Mr. Mills will discuss Northstar's proprietary design process for reprocessing discarded asphalt shingles as well as the Company's latest progress at its planned scale-up facility in Calgary (the "Empower Calgary Facility").

Hosted by Gwen Preston and Peter Krauth, co-authors of Evergreen Investing, KGF23 brings together world class companies critical to the green energy transition, in addition to select ESG stories. This premier virtual conference is free and open to institutional and retail investors alike. Register to hear from key executives as they discuss their companies and consider what it means to invest in a green future.

Date: March 28, 2023

Presentation Time: 10:00 am PST / 1:00 pm EST

Presenter: Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO and Director of Northstar

Register now at the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5516739932711/WN_TEaDseneQsm9I7ZW_mdJmw

About WMABC

For over 30 years, the Waste Management Association of British Columbia has served as the advocate for BC's private sector waste management industry. With member-companies including collectors and haulers, waste and recycling facility operators, material marketers and suppliers, the WMABC represents the wide range of businesses that make up our vital industry. WMABC member-companies employ more than 3,000 people in family-supporting jobs in BC and manage the bulk of waste and recycling handled in the province. The WMABC supports competition and innovation in waste management and our members are dedicated to providing efficient and effective, private sector waste management solutions to private and public sector customers across BC.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for resale and reuse at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia and its future commercial facilities. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills

President & CEO, Director

