NorthStar Sales Alliance Partners with MMCAP Infuse

WILTON, Conn., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Sales Alliance (NSA), a distribution organization focused on adapting OTC brands for professional pharmacies, is pleased to announce a contract award with MMCAP Infuse, a national cooperative group purchasing organization (GPO) for government facilities that provide healthcare services. The agreement introduces two key products in NSA's portfolio, Mylanta® antacid and Salonpas® pain relief patches, in unit dose/bar-coded packaging for use with medication management systems in acute and chronic care pharmacies.

NSA's core mission is to work with leading OTC manufacturers to adapt products with a strong clinical dossier related to healthcare applications to meet the unique demands of medication management systems which require unit dose, bar-coded packaging to meet compliance. Optimizing the packaging format also reduces systemic costs in acute and chronic settings by minimizing wastage and labor time in the pharmacy and at the patient bedside. This also reduces the potential for medication management errors.

MMCAP Infuse, established in 1985, is operated by the State of Minnesota, Office of State Procurement, and is self-funded. It has more than 18,000 members across all 50 states. Use of MMCAP Infuse is free for its members and purchasing from contracts is voluntary. MMCAP Infuse's mission is to ensure best value for pharmaceuticals and healthcare products and services to government facilities across the nation through executing contracts that leverage aggregated member volume to drive deeper discounts.

"We are excited to join the MMCAP Infuse portfolio, we welcome their willingness to be leaders in innovation by ensuring the best-known OTC brands are now configured to work with the pharmacy systems that most US institutions employ," said Dennis Boyle, National Account Director of NSA. "We look forward to bringing additional OTC brands to MMCAP Infuse's members over the coming years."

For more information, please contact John Linderman at 203-226-4449; or e-mail [email protected]. You may also find NorthStar Sales Alliance at www.northstarsalesalliance.com. Electronic files of this release and photos of NSA products are available by contacting NSA via e-mail at [email protected]

SOURCE NorthStar Sales Alliance

Related Links

http://www.northstarsalesalliance.com

