Northstar Travel PR Launches as a New Travel Public Relations Agency in the UK and Ireland

Agency launches with integrated PR and travel trade approach for destinations and travel brands

LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Travel PR has officially launched as a new travel public relations agency built for destinations and travel brands seeking sharper storytelling, stronger media relationships, and closer alignment between earned media and travel trade strategy in the UK and Ireland.

Led by Louise Pepper, a public relations specialist with over 18 years' experience in the industry, Northstar combines global agency experience with a boutique, hands-on approach. At a time when travel brands are refining market priorities and international strategies, the UK and Ireland-focused agency is entering the market with a clear point of direction.

"Travel media is evolving rapidly, and brands need clarity more than ever," said Louise Pepper, Director of Northstar. "Northstar was created to provide experienced counsel from day one. We focus on strategic storytelling, meaningful media relationships, and campaigns built with a clear purpose to generate the best results."

Pepper brings almost two decades of travel public relations experience across agency and in-house roles, with senior positions at FINN Partners, Black Diamond, and MMGY, as well as big-brand experience with TUI and Thomas Cook. She has represented leading US and North American destinations in the UK and Ireland market, including Visit California, Santa Monica Travel and Tourism, San Diego Tourism Authority, Visit Greater Palm Springs, Visit West Hollywood, Beverly Hills CVB, Visit Santa Barbara, Visit Newport Beach, Choose Chicago, Travel Texas, Capital Region USA, Visit Orlando, Visit Florida Keys, and Travel Alberta.

A former journalist, Pepper combines editorial instinct with strategic counsel, strong media relationships, and experience managing both high-profile campaigns and complex crisis communications, including COVID response work for the UK Government.

The agency launches in partnership with UK-based Rocket Travel Marketing, with strategic collaboration from The Abbi Agency in the United States, creating a partnership that bridges media, travel trade, and transatlantic destination expertise.

Northstar's model is intentionally integrated. While Northstar leads narrative development, media relations, press trips, and press office support across the UK and Ireland, Rocket Travel Marketing drives travel trade engagement, operator relationships, and in-market activation. Together, the agencies ensure that coverage, messaging, and commercial strategy move in sync rather than in silos.

"Destinations increasingly want PR and trade to work hand-in-hand," said Mark Meredith, Founder of Rocket Travel Marketing. "By aligning our strengths, we're able to offer clients an integrated and seamless approach from headline to booking."

Northstar also collaborates closely with The Abbi Agency in the United States, bringing additional destination marketing expertise and market perspective when campaigns span multiple regions.

The agency will offer proactive media relations across consumer and trade outlets, reactive media management, press trip planning and assistance, narrative development, campaign strategy, and strategic content support, alongside clear performance reporting.

Northstar enters the market at a moment when destinations are rethinking how earned media supports broader demand generation. Rather than chasing volume, the agency prioritises precision, positioning, and long-term brand relevance. For more information, visit northstarpr.co.uk/we-are-northstar/.

About Northstar PR

Northstar PR is a UK and Ireland travel public relations agency helping destinations and travel brands earn visibility, build credibility, and stay relevant in a shifting media landscape. The agency delivers proactive media relations, press trip development, narrative strategy, press office support, and performance-minded reporting designed to connect coverage with commercial impact. Northstar works in partnership with Rocket Travel Marketing to align earned media and travel trade strategy, and collaborates with The Abbi Agency in the United States to provide additional market perspective when campaigns span multiple regions.

SOURCE Northstar PR