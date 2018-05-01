NorthState Technology Solutions Introduces Multi-Cloud Exchange

NorthState MCX allows businesses and other organizations to extend their applications to users and support a range of consumption models. Using MCX creates a positive experience for users as they reach out to the desired application, whether it resides in an organization's local data center, colocation facilities, the public cloud, or in a hybrid model.

Features of NorthState's MCX include the ability to:

Securely manage the interactions of users and applications across multiple cloud environments (private, hybrid, and public, including SaaS providers)

Ensure optimal connectivity, security, speed, and agility across the cloud and data center(s) leveraging carrier grade networks to provide reliable connectivity versus traditional VPN

Redundant cloud access points to ensure continuous uptime

Visibility into data and the ability to troubleshoot even in complex environments

Dynamically respond to new market, user, applications, and business policy changes by deploying network services in minutes

Cost-effective service plans to suit your organization's needs

"Public cloud access can be inefficient and challenging to manage. Traditional carriers often require a different communications port for each of the major cloud providers. Costs can quickly add up and tend to restrict users to the largest companies," said Joel Lemke, President of NorthState Technology Solutions. "NorthState, however, supports multiple cloud providers across the same subscribed bandwidth, providing a more affordable and flexible cloud option."

"In addition, unlike traditional providers, we augment our offering with a full suite of services, including security, Quality of Service, redundancy, dedicated connectivity, and management capabilities," he added. "NorthState provides the security capabilities that allow businesses to administer a multi-cloud environment to meet a variety of business needs, including optimized traffic engineering, path optimization, acceleration and advanced malware services."

About NorthState Technology Solutions

NorthState Technology Solutions provides technology assurance—secure reliable technology that businesses can count on— with client-specific IT and datacenter solutions. Supported by SSAE 16 certified state-of-the art data centers with hybrid and multi-cloud solution support, NorthState Technology Solutions offers a 24/7 support team to serve its clients.

For more information, please visit northstate.net/technologysolutions.

