NorthState Technology Solutions Launches

The release of NorthState CaaS will allow financial organizations to increase their cybersecurity effectiveness and leverage the appropriate safeguards to limit or contain the impact of potential cybersecurity events. If a cyber incident were to occur, CaaS provides credit unions and banks a rapid means of containing the impact of the intrusion.

"Achieving compliance with cybersecurity regulations is an ever-growing challenge, especially for credit unions and banks. Institutions of all sizes must meet increasingly strict audit requirements," said Joel Lemke, President of NorthState Technology Solutions. "We are very pleased to provide our financial clients with a dynamic solution that meets critical business objectives and serves the needs of their members and customers."

As part of the CaaS solution, NorthState offers a Security Everywhere architecture that is aligned with the Cybersecurity Framework from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This Identify-Protect-Detect-Respond-Recover approach is designed to cover government and industry entities during all phases of a cybersecurity attack including:

Developing an organizational understanding of risks to systems, assets, data, and capabilities

Supporting safeguards that ensure delivery of critical infrastructure services, limiting exposure to threats

Enabling timely discovery of cybersecurity events—within minutes, not days or months

Identifying actions to contain and mitigate a detected security event

Developing and implementing resilience plans and restore capabilities or services impaired during the event

"Credit unions and banks play key roles in our local markets and economies. We want to help them take advantage of the CaaS offering to help accelerate their business objectives and better serve their communities," Lemke said. "NorthState provides the experience and specialized knowledge that financial institutions need to achieve a safer, more secure environment."

"Based on our team's expertise working with regulatory agencies, auditors, and reporting requirements, NorthState can help credit unions and banks meet compliance challenges including best-in-class engineering services with advanced specializations and certifications," Lemke added. "We also can assist with prepared policy and procedure documentation to showcase security methodologies."

In recent weeks, as part of a mission to help enterprise customers succeed through effective IT strategy, NorthState Technology Solutions has introduced Multi-Cloud Exchange (MCX), which creates a hybrid cloud environment to help manage large amounts of traffic and data and also a hosted Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution that enables organizations to better communicate and collaborate with one another and their customers.

About NorthState Technology Solutions

NorthState Technology Solutions provides technology assurance—secure, reliable technology that businesses can count on—with client-specific IT and data center solutions. In order to enable businesses to stay ahead of the challenges associated with digital transformation, NorthState Technology Solutions offers secure IT, managed and professional services including:

Multi-Cloud Exchange (MCX)

Meraki as a Service (MaaS)

Unifi­ed Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

Compliance as a Service (CaaS)

Secure IT Solutions aligned to the NIST framework

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Colocation and Disaster Recovery

Supported by SSAE 16 audited state-of-the-art data centers with hybrid and multi-cloud solution support, NorthState Technology Solutions offers a 24/7 support team to serve its clients.

For more information, please visit northstate.net/technologysolutions.

