Northumbria University Completes Transition to Blackboard Learn Ultra

WASHINGTON and LONDON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc. today announced that Northumbria University has completed transitioning to Blackboard Learn Ultra and enabled the Ultra course view for all programs at the university. The transition to Learn Ultra is a major component of the university's vision 2025 plan, which is focused on enabling students to become exceptional graduates. To achieve this goal, the university needed a cutting-edge, modern, dynamic and intuitive virtual learning environment (VLE) that could foster learning, teaching and engagement.

"Having a dynamic and intuitive virtual learning environment is very important to ensuring we provide the best possible experience for every single one of our students," said Professor Peter Francis, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Northumbria University. "Our ongoing strategic partnership with Blackboard means we're at the very forefront of providing learning solutions which deliver real benefits to our students, and for my colleagues, academic and professional support. Our close working relationship with Blackboard also means we have had greater control when moving to Ultra, which has enabled a smooth transition and as little disruption as possible."

Anchored by Learn Ultra, Northumbria University is leveraging the benefits of Blackboard's EdTech platform, which delivers a connected set of solutions that help institutions solve their most complex challenges. Blackboard's EdTech platform contains several solutions including Blackboard Collaborate, a simple and reliable online collaborative learning environment, and Blackboard Ally, an accessibility tool that helps make digital course content more accessible for all students.

"We are pleased that Northumbria University has enabled the Ultra course view, giving students and faculty the ability to experience our latest innovation with a mobile-first design, simplified navigation, improved accessibility and streamlined workflows," said Oleg Figlin, Vice President of Europe at Blackboard. "We look forward to continuing to support the university's mission for years to come."

A leading Higher Education institution in the United Kingdom with a global reputation for academic quality, Northumbria University is a long-time Blackboard partner. Last year, the university announced that it was transitioning to the Software as a Service (SaaS) delivery model of Learn. The university chose to take a two-step approach to moving to Learn Ultra, first turning on Ultra base navigation and then moving gradually to Ultra for all courses a year later.

Northumbria University found a partner in Blackboard that shared its vision for quality and academic excellence. Blackboard was able to work closely with the university to understand its academic challenges in today's period of digital disruption.

