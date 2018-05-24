NorthVision Presents the World's First Wireless TRUE 4K Collaboration Solution

VisionShare (VisionShare A30) is an instant plug and play wireless presentation system that uses HDMI wireless connectivity to eliminate software installation, system compatibility issues, and updating and training efforts that often occur when using USB as display output interface. VisionShare adopts the newest technology to present the faster speed and larger bandwidth to support TRUE 4K connections with zero latency. No video/audio compression allows the best quality video performance ever. NorthVision was awarded The Best New Wireless Product of ISE 2018! You can see the ISE Video about VisionShare VisionBoard.

VisionBoard (VisionBoard Advance Series) is an interactive Ultra HD 4K flat panel display that enables dynamic writing, editing and instant sharing functions. Users can touch and control content accurately on the large 4K display, not only making meetings efficient but also turning simple lessons into incredible learning experiences. VisionBoard features include: Ultra HD 4K resolution, multi-touch capability, up to four split images, integrated interactive free software, built in dual Android/Windows systems, multiple connectivity options, modern and artistic product and UI design, and blue light eye care protection. Incredibly, all are included in this ultimate display. Our three key software packages (nSpace360/nShare360/Mirroring360) seamlessly integrate into our VisionBoard, which make your end user experience unbeatable.

With Headquarters in Vancouver, Canada and our sales office in Texas, NorthVision has an extensive distribution network to deliver collaborative solutions that facilitate a much better way of working and learning. Come to our InfoCOMM booth, June 6-8, 2018 located at Central Hall C1601 to experience the most advanced Wireless True 4K solution ever made.

One may obtain a free pass to the InfoCOMM trade show by using code NOR345 when registering.

Sales Contact:

Walter Pearson, Director of Sales

Email: wpearson@northvision.com

Official Website: https://www.NorthVision.com/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northvision-presents-the-worlds-first-wireless-true-4k-collaboration-solution-300654146.html

SOURCE NorthVision Technology

Related Links

http://www.NorthVision.com

