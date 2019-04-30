NorthVision wins International Design Award with VisionShare

LANGLEY, British Columbia, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthVision Technology Inc. is proud to be a Silver winner of the 12TH IDA (International Design Awards) in the category of office equipment (productivity tools/presentations) with our VisionShare wireless collaboration solution.

The International Design Awards (IDA) exists to recognize, celebrate and promote legendary design visionaries and to uncover emerging talent in Architecture, Interior, Product, Graphic, and Fashion Design.

"VisionShare's unique design is perfect for today's corporate meeting rooms. VisionShare uses different materials including durable fabrics to give VisionShare a comfortable touch and feel, not to mention the attention to detail that makes our products stand out from the other solutions," said Teresa Lu, Business Development Director at NorthVision.

"One exceptional feature of the VisionShare unit is the power station design and how the transmitters rest in the cradle. When you place the transmitter onto the power station for recharging, the transmitter slides into place without any effort. During our testing, we find that this is extremely reliable for consumers to always have a charged transmitter," said Kara Atchison, Product Marketing Director at NorthVision.

NorthVision Technology ( www.NorthVision.com ) is a leading collaborative solution provider based in Canada. We are now bringing collaborative and interactive solutions to a brand new level by offering the World's First Wireless True 4K with the ease of plug and play.

