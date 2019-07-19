Northway Biotechpharma Celebrates 15 Years of Growth and Success

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northway Biotechpharma, a leading biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), celebrates its 15th anniversary today. As a midsized CDMO, Northway Biotechpharma is able to provide flexibility and responsiveness backed by a strong foundation in science and technology. The company focuses on understanding its customers and meeting their specific needs without binding them to one single approach. It is able to react rapidly to unexpected project changes, adjusting timelines, capacities and other activities to meet its customers' evolving needs. On average, Northway Biotechpharma has 25–30 development projects underway each year, ranging from gene cloning to final drug product manufacturing.

History of Rapid Growth

Founded in 2004 as a CDMO providing support for branded biologics and biosimilars, Northway Biotechpharma –– then just Biotechpharma –– began operating in rented space for product development and small-scale GMP manufacturing activities. During the past 15 years, the company has become a full-service CDMO with capabilities in cell line development, process development and optimization and mid-volume GMP manufacturing of biologic drug substances and drug products –– both branded biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars.

Strong Customer Focus

Throughout its first 15 years, Northway Biotechpharma has focused on providing its customers with the highest level of quality and service. Today, the track record of performance and high level of trust that the CDMO has established with its customers result in frequent recommendations and an increasing number of customers. Northway Biotechpharma is deeply invested in providing high quality, world-class CDMO services and long-term partnerships based on its blend of experience and openly collaborative project teams.

Ongoing Commitment to Reinvestment

The commitment to Northway Biotechpharma's customers is also reflected in the company's ongoing willingness to reinvest and enhance its services and capabilities. Recent management changes, new branding and new capacity are enabling Northway Biotechpharma to further advance its mission of becoming a single-source CDMO able to support its worldwide customers with a full range of development and manufacturing services from the clinic to the market.

Exciting Future Ahead

"The entire history of Northway Biotechpharma is important and has made an impact on what we are today and helped establish the values we live by: leadership, openness to change, creativity, strategic discipline and excellent execution are the keys to our success," commented Dr. Vladas Bumelis, founder of Northway Biotechpharma and Executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors and Advisory Board.

Giedrius Žunda, CEO of Northway Biotechpharma, added "I see a great opportunity to leverage the company's vertically integrated business model and to lead its talented employees to deliver increased value for shareholders. I am excited to lead this organization to its next stage of evolution."

For more information:

Frank Ternes

Chief Business Officer

frank.ternes@northwaybiotech.com

About Northway Biotechpharma

Northway Biotechpharma is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) supporting worldwide customers. Its highly experienced biochemistry, biology and bioprocess engineering staff can deliver projects at any stage, from cell line construction and process development to cGMP production of biopharmaceutical products. High-quality performance and on-time delivery are guaranteed by a team of highly qualified and experienced researchers, engineers, technologists and management professionals.

SOURCE Northway Biotechpharma