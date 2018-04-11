Northwell among "Best Workplaces in Health Care"

Northwell rated second in the Northeast and 13th nationally, based on a strong sense of mission and camaraderie among its 66,000 employees. The Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma 2018 rankings were compiled by Great Place to Work using feedback from more than 95,000 employees at 40 companies across the United States who anonymously answered 50 questions on topics, ranging from trust and leadership to whether they were proud of the place they worked at or liked their co-workers.

Ninety percent of Northwell's 700 respondents said they felt good about the various ways the organization contributed to the community, while 89 percent were proud to tell others they work at Northwell. "Everybody is always willing to go an extra mile, which I find admirable and encouraging," wrote one anonymous responder, according to Great Place to Work. "I've seen nothing but camaraderie from every one as a unit and team. The managers are always willing to assist with anything that is needed to accomplish goals."

"There is purpose in everything we do and the results are often life-saving," said Michael J. Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. "That can be incredibly stressful at times. But it is always rewarding. Keep in mind that we are in the people business. We put our patients first, but to do that we need to take care of our employees and ensure a workplace that's safe, life-affirming and team oriented. Everyone at Northwell Health is connected by the common bond of service to our community."

That sense of purpose was evident throughout the survey. Eighty-eight percent of Northwell respondents said their work had special meaning. The same percentage noted that special events get celebrated in the workplace and 86 percent felt they made a difference in their job. Great Place to Work found that employees industry-wide were nine times more likely to look forward to work each day, six times more likely to want to work there for a long time and tell others where the work three times as often.

"The overwhelming sense of pride in both the workplace and our mission shows through in Fortune's survey of Northwell Health's workforce," said Joseph Moscola, PA, Northwell senior vice president and chief people officer. "This is an organization where employees are empowered to make the right decision. Northwell rewards staffers who promote a culture of care."

"We search for innovation in everything we do, and it is a core part of our culture," said Elaine Page, vice president of human resources and chief people innovation officer for Northwell Health. "In addition to investing in the creation of life-changing treatments, we also seek input and ideas from our team members to drive innovation and change. Incorporating the voice of our people into decisions helps cement our culture and makes Northwell an engaging place to work."

Northwell also ranked No. 55 on Fortune's annual Great Workplaces for Diversity list in December and was recently highlighted as a leader in LGBTQ health care equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2018 Healthcare Equality Index.

To see the entire list from Fortune and Great Place to Work, view here: http://fortune.com/2018/04/10/best-companies-healthcare-biopharma/

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, more than 650 outpatient facilities and nearly 15,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 66,000 employees – 15,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu.

