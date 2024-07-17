Northwell Health and Westchester Soccer Club Agree to Lead Sponsorship Agreement

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westchester Soccer Club (WSC), a new USL League One franchise, is proud to announce Northwell Health as the team's front of kit sponsor for its inaugural 2025 season. The agreement, which also cements Northwell as the lead sponsor for Westchester's first homegrown professional sports team through the 2026 season, creates a partnership based on a commitment to community health and wellness for the broader Westchester region. Northwell, New York's largest private employer and a leading healthcare provider in the state, brings its prestigious reputation for medical excellence to one of the largest metropolitan markets to host a USL soccer franchise.

This partnership reflects Northwell's growing presence in Westchester and its dedication to enhancing patients' well-being and aligns with WSC's values of promoting health and a spirit of community connectivity through soccer. The collaboration will include public health initiatives and outreach, wellness programs, and civic activities to bolster both organizations' presence and impact in the Westchester region, which includes Rockland and Dutchess Counties, Bergen County New Jersey, and Fairfield County Connecticut.

"We are thrilled to announce this groundbreaking partnership with Northwell Health, whose unparalleled commitment to exceptional healthcare and community service will greatly benefit our team and supporters," said Mitch Baruchowitz, principal owner of the Westchester Soccer Club. "Northwell shares our focus on youth development and wellness through sports, which is clear in their many sports and event-based initiatives and they are the perfect partner to launch our team with."

Key Aspects of the Partnership:

Prominent Branding : Northwell Health's logo will be featured on team and team academy jerseys in both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

: Northwell Health's logo will be featured on team and team academy jerseys in both the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Broadcast Presence -Northwell will be prominently sponsored on WSC telecasts and the streaming of its League One games across several platforms,

-Northwell will be prominently sponsored on WSC telecasts and the streaming of its League One games across several platforms, Prominent Stadium Signage -Northwell will be the featured sponsor at WSC's home games at the Stadium at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon .

-Northwell will be the featured sponsor at WSC's home games at the Stadium at Memorial Field in . Family Health Initiatives : Collaboration on health and fitness events for families throughout the region.

: Collaboration on health and fitness events for families throughout the region. Community Engagement: Joint efforts to promote wellness within the community.

"We are proud to align ourselves with The Westchester Soccer Club. They are community focused and share our vision of providing a space for children and adults to be active and healthy," said Kevin Beiner, Senior Vice President and Regional Executive Director of Northwell. "New York, and especially Westchester is home to thousands of our patients as well as our employees. We look forward to developing future community health and wellness programming with them."

WSC expects to announce its first youth signings, the hiring of its Head Coach and the initial design of its Home kit by the end of July. Its inaugural season starts in March of 2025. Season ticket deposits recently went on sale at www.westchestersc.com.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 87,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Westchester Soccer Club

Westchester Soccer Club, Westchester's first homegrown professional sports team, will join USL League One in the 2025 season. The club is dedicated to celebrating the region's profound love for soccer through exciting game experiences and community-focused events. With a strong commitment to nurturing local talent, WSC aims to build a world-class developmental pipeline for both boys and girls in Westchester.

For more information and updates, follow Westchester SC on social media:

Instagram: @westchestersc

Twitter: @westchestersc

Facebook: @WestchesterSC

Visit our website: www.westchestersc.com/

Contact:

Josh Vlasto

[email protected]

(917) 881-9662

SOURCE Westchester Soccer Club