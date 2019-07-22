Northwell Health, Integrated Oncology Network announce affiliation to operate Queens Radiation Center in Forest Hills

The 3,000-square-foot facility is equipped with an external-beam linear accelerator that treats about 75 to 80 percent of cancers, including breast, lung, prostate, brain, and head and neck. If patients require a different type of radiation oncology service they can be referred to Northwell's Radiation Medicine Center in Lake Success.

The Queens Radiation Center will be led by Roberto Lipsztein, MD, who has more than 35 years of experience treating thousands of patients.

"Northwell's radiation medicine programs are grounded in evidence-based care, quality and safety, including our Smarter Radiation Oncology® program and rivals that of national cancer institutions and truly sets us apart," said Louis Potters, MD, deputy physician-in-chief of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute and director of radiation oncology. "We look forward to offering care to our Queens patients closer to home, and collaborating with ION and Dr. Lipsztein, a compassionate and dedicated radiation oncologist with a stellar reputation."

"Northwell is the largest health care system in New York and has demonstrated their ability to provide quality patient care with excellent clinical outcomes. ION is honored to partner with Northwell and is focused on expanding this relationship," said Jeffrey Goffman, ION's Chief Executive Officer.

Conveniently located off Austin Street and one block from the subway, the Queens Radiation Center's address is 106-14 70th Ave. Nearby parking also is available. For more information, call: 718-520-6620.

About Northwell Health Cancer Institute

Northwell Health Cancer Institute helps patients throughout the greater New York City area survive and thrive, both during and after cancer care. Committed to cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, research and survivorship, the Cancer Institute's disease-focused, multidisciplinary teams provide holistic care, treating patients' cancer, as well as other existing medical conditions. Our experts provide comprehensive, compassionate care through innovative clinical trials, state-of-the-art medical and radiation oncology treatments and leading edge surgical techniques. More people from Long Island, New York City and Westchester choose Northwell for cancer care than any other health system—which means you have access to the most experienced cancer fighters in the state. To learn more, go to Northwell Health Cancer Institute .

About ION

Integrated Oncology Network, LLC and its subsidiaries including Gamma West Cancer Services and e+CancerCare ("ION") are focused on quality patient care and provide our physician and hospital partners with management services including practice management, medical oncology, chemotherapy, radiation oncology, PETCT imaging, cancer center development, financing, operations, revenue cycle & compliance, HR, physics and IT. ION owns and manages 51 centers in 17 states. For more information on ION, please visit our web site at www.ion-llc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this Press Release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." Any statements contained herein which are not historical facts or which contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of ION with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the risk that ION may not be able to implement its growth strategy in the intended manner, including the ability to identify, finance, complete joint venture opportunities, risks regarding currently unforeseen competitive pressures and risks affecting ION's industry, such as increased regulatory compliance and changes in regulatory requirements, changes in payor reimbursement levels. Should one or more of those risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein.

