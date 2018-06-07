Northwell Health Recognized as Network of Excellence for Advanced Robotic Surgery

Northern Westchester Hospital earned Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery earlier this year; Huntington Hospital and LIJ Medical Center received this recognition in 2017 and Southside obtained the designation in 2016.

SRC is an independent, nonprofit, patient-safety organization and the leading administrator of quality improvement and accreditation programs for surgeons and hospitals worldwide.

"This recognition as the first system of excellence in robotic surgery is the perfect recognition of the teamwork, expertise and innovation that characterizes our surgeons' commitment to minimally invasive surgery, faster recovery and improved patient experience," said David Battinelli, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Northwell Health.

Northwell Health surgeons utilize advanced robotics to perform procedures in the following specialties: urology, gynecologic oncology, colorectal, breast surgery, ENT, orthopedics, thoracic, gynecology and general surgery. Leading edge robotic technologies utilize high-definition, imaging that provides surgeons with a magnified view and greater visualization of the surgical site. With the robot's flexible, "wristed" instruments, precision and accuracy are improved, and incisions are smaller. Robotic surgery patients often experience less pain, decreased risk of infection and dramatically faster recovery.

"Being able to offer my patients robotic surgical options has been a wonderful addition to the vast surgical opportunities Northwell Health has to offer," said Jill Whyte, MD, co-director of Northwell Health's robotics program and a gynecologic surgeon. "With robotic technology, we are able to perform procedures such as hysterectomies that would normally require a large incision and long recovery time to instead only have small marks and return to their everyday lives nearly immediately."

Northern Westchester, LIJ, Huntington, Southside and five other Northwell hospitals are staffed with state-of-the art da Vinci robots and skilled surgeons. Northwell Health performed more than 4,300 robot-assisted procedures in 2017 with a multidisciplinary team made up of surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists and surgical technicians.

"Being able to perform these minimally-invasive procedures takes a coordinated team and I truly appreciate all those who have made Northwell Health's robotics program the success it is," said James Sullivan, MD, Northwell Health robotics co-director and a surgical oncologist. "Northwell Health is a leader in robotics, committed to improving outcomes for patients by meeting high standards for clinical excellence. Before awarding these hospital-specific designations, SRC evaluated all aspects of robotic surgical care, ranging from pre-operative testing and procedures through the operating room and all post-operative care."

