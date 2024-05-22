Northwest African American Museum To Host Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See Exhibition, Releases Juneteenth Programming Schedule

Touring Exhibition Opens Mid-June and Remains on Display through December 2024

SEATTLE, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) will host the touring Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See exhibit from June 13 through December 2024. The exhibit tells the story of Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, and challenges visitors to take action to advance social justice in their own communities.

"NAAM is honored to showcase the important and continued legacy of Emmett Till, Mamie Till-Mobley, and the civil rights revolutionaries past and present through Let the World See," said Brandon Bird, NAAM interim executive director. "As a cultural organization that looks to cultivate healing and hope, the touring exhibit will have a profound impact on the Northwest region as we continue to amplify Till's family story."

Emmett Till was just 14 years old when he was brutally murdered while visiting family in the Jim Crow South in 1955. His passing, and the social revolution that followed, are captured throughout the exhibit in photos, interviews, and interactive displays. The title of the exhibit, Let the World See, originates from a quote from Mamie Till-Mobley, who demanded the funeral director deny local officials' attempt at a closed casket funeral, saying, "Let the world see what they did to my boy."

"NAAM is honored to be the first institution on the West Coast to host Let the World See," said Debbie Bird, NAAM Board of Directors Chair. "We look forward to welcoming visitors from across the region to experience the story of the Till family during our Juneteenth celebrations and throughout the year."

NAAM is the ninth U.S. cultural institution and first on the West Coast to host Let the World See, which was developed in collaboration with the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Institute, the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, the Till family, and The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. The exhibit arrives in the Pacific Northwest just ahead of NAAM's Juneteenth programming. Each year, NAAM invites the community to come together for a celebration of Black freedom and liberation. Events include:

Saturday, June 15 : Annual Juneteenth Skate Party

: Annual Juneteenth Skate Party Sunday, June 16 : Father's Day Celebration with free admission, music, films, and gifts for fathers

: Father's Day Celebration with free admission, music, films, and gifts for fathers Wednesday, June 19 : Juneteenth Celebration with free admission, activities and more

In collaboration with the exhibit, NAAM is working with Seattle-area schools to develop curriculum support for students and will host a lecture series for museum visitors. For more information about NAAM and the Let the World See exhibit and Juneteenth programing please visit https://www.naamnw.org/.

The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) is a regionally prestigious institution housed in the historic Colman School within Seattle's Central District. Since opening in 2008, hundreds of thousands of visitors have come to the museum to view exhibitions, participate in dynamic public programs, and take part in private events. As a premier African American museum in the region, NAAM fills a void in the regional cultural scene by offering a space where community members come to reflect, to gain perspective, to learn, listen, and heal. NAAM uses Black history, art, and culture as a starting point that inspires, empowers, and informs all visitors about ourselves and our shared past. NAAM's mission is to spread knowledge, understanding, and enjoyment of the histories, arts, and cultures of people of African descent for the enrichment of all.

