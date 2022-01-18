Northwest Arkansas Gastroenterologists Join GI Alliance

We are pleased to welcome patient-focused and well-respected colleagues in Northwest Arkansas to GI Alliance. Tweet this

"We are pleased to welcome patient-focused and well-respected colleagues in Northwest Arkansas to GI Alliance," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "These physicians will continue to advance our commitment in providing high-quality, cost-effective care to the communities we serve."

"Our partnership with GI Alliance provides significant infrastructure, ancillary resources, and operational support to our growing market," said Dr. Kevin O'Keefe. "Our patients will benefit through our ability to focus our efforts on ensuring the best patient experience possible."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 660 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. GI Alliance practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

Contact: Dee Dee Brooks

GI Alliance 214.998.3434

[email protected]

SOURCE GI Alliance