Northwest Asian Weekly Announces Next Generation of Ownership after 41 Years

SEATTLE, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of May 31, 2024, ownership of the Northwest Asian Weekly has transitioned from Assunta Ng, founder and publisher to NWAW Partners, LLC. For 41 years, Northwest Asian Weekly (NWAW) has been one of the most influential Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) community media publications in the Pacific Northwest. This transition marks a new era for NWAW as it continues to serve and empower the AAPI community in the Pacific Northwest region.

To commemorate the "handing of the torch," in Ng's words, a reception to celebrate this transition was held on May 31st at the NWAW office. Esteemed guests such as former Governor Gary Locke, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), and WA State Senator Joe Nguyen joined the event to honor the legacy Ng established at NWAW and celebrate the next generation of leadership and progress. Local dignitaries, community leaders, and long-time advertisers and supporters also joined the reception, which was catered by longtime Chinatown-ID establishment, Tai Tung.

The new ownership group includes Seattle natives Jeffrey Roh, CEO of IntuitiveX, a healthcare innovation firm; Sam Cho, Seattle Port Commissioner and Director of Strategic Initiatives in the Office of the Mayor; Tim Wang, founder of multicultural advertising agency TDW+Co; and Grace Roh, a former finance executive, who will serve as Publisher & CEO. Ng will continue to volunteer at the publication as Publisher Emeritus and expresses her support:

"I am excited and grateful to have new leadership for the NWAW. Their fresh ideas and perspectives are inspiring. Their graciousness has touched my family profoundly. Their desire to expand the reach of the NWAW to a broader audience will not only benefit the Asian community, but also have a positive impact on mainstream audiences and all people of color communities."

Former Governor of Washington and U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gary Locke has been an early and avid supporter of NWAW, encouraging Assunta to launch the publication. He expressed his support for the new leadership:

"We've been so fortunate to have Assunta and NWAW serve as the voice of the Asian American community in the Pacific Northwest. She has dedicated her life to this publication for more than 41 years.

We're also excited to see the passing of the torch to this new ownership group and Grace Roh, who will be serving as the new CEO and Publisher of the next generation NWAW. Their dynamic mix of experience in business, innovation, politics, media, and culture will help to build on the foundation that Assunta has already carefully laid, of being a leading source of information to the Asian American community."

The commitment to continue the legacy while advancing the mission of NWAW is best captured by Grace Roh:

"Legacy matters. Representation matters. I am honored for this tremendous opportunity and responsibility to continue the legacy that Assunta Ng has built at NWAW to empower and share the collective stories of our community. We are excited and proud to carry the torch forward to the next generation."

About Northwest Asian Weekly:

NWAW has been at the forefront of helping the Pacific Northwest stay current with news that directly impacts the AAPI community ranging from social issues, cultural events, community achievements, and important cultural news. For more information, please visit: www.nwasianweekly.com.

