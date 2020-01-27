Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend Increase

WARREN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $25.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $876,000, or 3.3%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $26.5 million or $0.26 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were 7.52% and 0.97% compared to 8.44% and 1.09% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share payable on February 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2020. This is the 101st consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend and represents a 5.6% increase over the prior year. Based on the market value of the Company's stock as of December 31, 2019, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 4.57%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "While the fourth quarter was negatively impacted by a loan loss provision for a recently classified C&I loan, costs associated with litigation settlements as well as a continued decline in net interest margin as expected, overall we were very pleased with our annual 2019 results. Annual net income of $110.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, exceeded the prior year net income of $105.5 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, by $4.9 million or almost 5.0%. For the year, loans grew $757.2 million, or 9.4%, with approximately half of this growth coming from the Union Community Bank acquisition and the other half coming from internal growth. In addition, we were able to fund this growth almost entirely with internal deposit growth. Noninterest income experienced exceptional growth for the year of $7.7 million, or 8.4%, across almost all categories. Our mortgage banking operation is beginning to contribute in a meaningful way, brokerage investment revenue increased by over 7% and recent changes in the fourth quarter in our fees and fee income philosophy will benefit us going into 2020. Finally, we look forward to welcoming the MutualBank employees and customers in April along with their $2.1 billion balance sheet and expected earnings accretion."

Net interest income increased by $2.1 million, or 2.4%, to $88.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $86.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to a $5.4 million, or 5.8%, increase in interest income on loans receivable. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $734.0 million, or 9.2%, in the average balance of loans. Partially offsetting this improvement was an increase in interest expense on deposits of $3.9 million, or 43.5%, due to elevated market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in an increase in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.80% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 0.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 3.94% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for loan losses increased by $4.4 million, or 116.9%, to $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The provision increased in the current quarter due to the downgrade of an $11.5 million commercial loan resulting in a loan loss reserve on this relationship of approximately $7.4 million.

Noninterest income increased by $5.0 million, or 21.4%, to $28.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $23.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. This increase was due to a $1.3 million, or 10.1%, increase in service charges and fees as a result of additional fees collected on deposit accounts due to a recent change in fee structure, a $1.3 million increase in mortgage banking income as a result of expanding our secondary market sales capabilities and a $1.0 million, or 34.6%, increase in other operating income from increases in interest rate swap fee income. In addition, we recognized a gain of $908,000 in the current quarter on the sale of approximately $52.2 million of one-to-four family mortgage loans from our portfolio. Consistent with our strategy in the third quarter of 2019, we chose to sell these loans as they were identified as most likely to refinance due to declining market interest rates and we redeployed the proceeds into shorter duration consumer and commercial loans at an equivalent yield.

Noninterest expense increased by $4.3 million, or 5.9%, to $76.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $72.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. This increase resulted from a $2.8 million, or 7.0%, increase in compensation and employee benefits due to both internal growth in compensation and staff as well as the addition of Union Community Bank ("UCB") employees. Also contributing to this increase was an increase in other expenses of $1.2 million, or 31.5%, primarily related to an increase in litigation accruals and an increase in acquisition expense of $679,000 due to initial expenses incurred as a result of the recently announced acquisition of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Partially offsetting this increase was a decrease in marketing expenses of $1.3 million due primarily to our debit card reward program being discontinued and a decrease in federal deposit premiums of $637,000 due to an assessment credit received during the quarter as a result of the deposit insurance fund becoming fully funded.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $110.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $4.9 million, or 4.7%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2018, when net income was $105.5 million, or $1.02 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2019 were 8.36% and 1.07% compared to 8.61% and 1.11% for the prior year. This increase in net income was the result of an increase in net interest income after provision of $19.5 million, or 6.1%, and an increase in noninterest income of $7.7 million, or 8.4%. These increases were partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $20.0 million, or 7.2%. Contributing to the additional expense is the added cost of UCB operations, including additional compensation costs, additional processing costs associated with our new commercial and residential mortgage platforms as well as increased online banking usage fees, and the acquisition costs associated with the UCB conversion in March 2019 and the initial costs incurred for the pending MutualFirst Financial, Inc. acquisition scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. Northwest operates 172 full-service community banking offices and nine free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,846



107,602



68,789

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $815,495, $801,465 and $811,015, respectively) 819,901



807,823



801,450

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $18,223, $19,237 and $22,446, respectively) 18,036



18,958



22,765

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 898,783



934,383



893,004













Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 7,709



8,859



—

Residential mortgage loans 2,860,418



2,887,274



2,864,470

Home equity loans 1,342,918



1,328,173



1,258,422

Consumer loans 1,125,132



1,094,293



859,713

Commercial real estate loans 2,754,390



2,812,839



2,471,821

Commercial loans 718,107



720,579



597,013

Total loans receivable 8,808,674



8,852,017



8,051,439

Allowance for loan losses (57,941)



(52,859)



(55,214)

Loans receivable, net 8,750,733



8,799,158



7,996,225













Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 14,740



21,401



15,635

Accrued interest receivable 25,755



27,069



24,490

Real estate owned, net 950



1,237



2,498

Premises and equipment, net 147,409



148,796



143,390

Bank-owned life insurance 189,091



187,971



171,079

Goodwill 346,103



344,720



307,420

Other intangible assets 23,076



22,410



19,821

Other assets 97,268



93,329



34,211

Total assets $ 10,493,908



10,580,474



9,607,773

Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,609,653



1,905,650



1,736,156

Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,944,108



1,678,644



1,455,460

Money market deposit accounts 1,863,998



1,828,001



1,661,623

Savings deposits 1,604,838



1,635,754



1,636,099

Time deposits 1,569,410



1,633,451



1,404,841

Total deposits 8,592,007



8,681,500



7,894,179













Borrowed funds 246,336



255,257



234,389

Junior subordinated debentures 121,800



121,787



111,213

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 44,556



24,331



43,298

Accrued interest payable 1,142



1,314



744

Other liabilities 134,782



144,515



66,312

Total liabilities 9,140,623



9,228,704



8,350,135

Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 106,859,088, 106,658,067, and 103,354,030 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,069



1,067



1,034

Paid-in capital 805,750



801,382



745,926

Retained earnings 583,407



577,018



550,374

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,941)



(27,697)



(39,696)

Total shareholders' equity 1,353,285



1,351,770



1,257,638

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,493,908



10,580,474



9,607,773













Equity to assets 12.90 %

12.78 %

13.09 % Tangible common equity to assets 9.72 %

9.64 %

10.03 % Book value per share $ 12.66



12.67



12.17

Tangible book value per share $ 9.21



9.23



9.00

Closing market price per share $ 16.63



16.39



16.94

Full time equivalent employees 2,209



2,218



2,128

Number of banking offices 181



182



172



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 97,866



101,091



100,917



94,935



92,512

Mortgage-backed securities 4,237



4,188



4,280



3,965



3,942

Taxable investment securities 683



884



898



936



924

Tax-free investment securities 201



224



237



182



170

FHLB dividends 262



307



316



171



151

Interest-earning deposits 169



172



159



100



69

Total interest income 103,418



106,866



106,807



100,289



97,768

Interest expense:

















Deposits 12,893



13,694



12,484



10,145



8,985

Borrowed funds 1,580



2,236



1,720



2,162



1,952

Total interest expense 14,473



15,930



14,204



12,307



10,937

Net interest income 88,945



90,936



92,603



87,982



86,831

Provision for loan losses 8,223



3,302



4,667



6,467



3,792

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 80,722



87,634



87,936



81,515



83,039

Noninterest income:

















Gain/(loss) on sale of investments 27



—



29



(6)



4

Gain on sale of loans 908



826



—



—



—

Service charges and fees 14,125



13,558



13,339



12,043



12,827

Trust and other financial services income 4,517



4,609



4,444



4,195



4,246

Insurance commission income 1,858



1,887



2,145



2,178



1,906

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 86



(227)



91



(3)



(14)

Income from bank owned life insurance 1,121



1,095



1,197



1,005



1,038

Mortgage banking income 1,494



1,921



188



216



213

Other operating income 4,077



2,500



1,930



2,034



3,028

Total noninterest income 28,213



26,169



23,363



21,662



23,248

Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 42,074



40,816



42,008



38,188



39,319

Premises and occupancy costs 7,051



7,061



7,387



7,218



6,567

Office operations 4,097



3,197



3,708



3,131



3,455

Collections expense 566



747



939



308



780

Processing expenses 10,263



11,122



10,634



10,434



10,160

Marketing expenses 1,010



1,373



2,729



1,886



2,331

Federal deposit insurance premiums —



(702)



681



706



637

Professional services 3,533



3,032



3,198



2,524



3,134

Amortization of intangible assets 1,634



1,702



1,760



1,447



1,346

Real estate owned expense 72



119



128



159



187

Restructuring/acquisition expense 1,114



23



1,105



1,926



435

Other expenses 5,157



2,106



3,235



3,497



3,922

Total noninterest expense 76,571



70,596



77,512



71,424



72,273

Income before income taxes 32,364



43,207



33,787



31,753



34,014

Income tax expense 6,773



9,793



7,404



6,709



7,547

Net income $ 25,591



33,414



26,383



25,044



26,467





















Basic earnings per share $ 0.24



0.32



0.25



0.24



0.26

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24



0.31



0.25



0.24



0.26





















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 105,627,194



105,517,707



105,233,635



103,101,789



102,479,086

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 106,306,615



106,270,544



106,258,215



104,496,592



103,749,383





















Annualized return on average equity 7.52 %

9.90 %

8.01 %

7.96 %

8.44 % Annualized return on average assets 0.97 %

1.25 %

1.02 %

1.03 %

1.09 % Annualized return on tangible common equity** 10.32 %

13.46 %

10.97 %

10.74 %

11.29 %



















Efficiency ratio * 63.01 %

58.81 %

64.37 %

62.07 %

64.04 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets * 2.80 %

2.59 %

2.88 %

2.79 %

2.91 %





* Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Year ended December 31,

2019

2018 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 394,809



356,571

Mortgage-backed securities 16,670



13,781

Taxable investment securities 3,401



3,064

Tax-free investment securities 844



1,078

FHLB dividends 1,056



452

Interest-earning deposits 600



835

Total interest income 417,380



375,781

Interest expense:





Deposits 49,216



30,985

Borrowed funds 7,698



6,155

Total interest expense 56,914



37,140

Net interest income 360,466



338,641

Provision for loan losses 22,659



20,332

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 337,807



318,309

Noninterest income:





Gain on sale of investments 50



157

Gain on sale of loans 1,734



—

Service charges and fees 53,065



50,792

Trust and other financial services income 17,765



16,581

Insurance commission income 8,068



8,791

Loss on real estate owned, net (53)



(631)

Income from bank owned life insurance 4,418



5,821

Mortgage banking income 3,819



596

Other operating income 10,541



9,595

Total noninterest income 99,407



91,702

Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 163,086



152,395

Premises and occupancy costs 28,717



27,519

Office operations 14,133



14,139

Collections expense 2,560



2,209

Processing expenses 42,453



39,046

Marketing expenses 6,998



8,434

Federal deposit insurance premiums 685



2,746

Professional services 12,287



10,598

Amortization of intangible assets 6,543



5,848

Real estate owned expense 478



817

Restructuring/acquisition expense 4,168



1,014

Other expenses 13,995



11,333

Total noninterest expense 296,103



276,098

Income before income taxes 141,111



133,913

Income tax expense 30,679



28,422

Net income $ 110,432



105,491









Basic earnings per share $ 1.05



1.03

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.04



1.02









Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 104,878,774

102,073,888 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 105,839,149

103,565,901







Return on average equity 8.36 %

8.61 % Return on average assets 1.07 %

1.11 % Return on tangible common equity** 11.22 %

11.34 %







Efficiency ratio * 62.06 %

62.56 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets * 2.76 %

2.83 %





* Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 72



676



432



124



264

Home equity loans 197



607



475



643



437

Consumer loans 78



68



94



76



196

Commercial real estate loans 9,241



7,674



12,605



10,520



9,947

Commercial loans 3,424



3,777



5,666



4,277



4,736

Total nonaccrual loans current $ 13,012



12,802



19,272



15,640



15,580

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 674



40



13



824



1,358

Home equity loans 224



102



418



160



266

Consumer loans 121



246



172



154



294

Commercial real estate loans 196



925



469



2,642



219

Commercial loans 55



44



45



321



23

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 1,270



1,357



1,117



4,101



2,160

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,048



979



910



1,323



1,262

Home equity loans 689



436



717



954



376

Consumer loans 417



426



322



683



582

Commercial real estate loans 413



536



1,426



3,588



1,260

Commercial loans 341



—



780



397



332

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 2,908



2,377



4,155



6,945



3,812

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 12,682



11,722



10,617



10,781



12,965

Home equity loans 5,635



5,966



5,591



5,542



5,996

Consumer finance loans 1



1



10



—



22

Consumer loans 3,609



3,399



2,892



3,215



3,228

Commercial real estate loans 25,014



22,292



21,123



24,528



25,509

Commercial loans 4,739



5,741



2,920



2,027



3,010

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 51,680



49,121



43,153



46,093



50,730

Total nonaccrual loans $ 68,870



65,657



67,697



72,779



72,282

Total nonaccrual loans $ 68,870



65,657



67,697



72,779



72,282

Loans 90 days past maturity and still accruing 32



85



55



166



166

Nonperforming loans 68,902



65,742



67,752



72,945



72,448

Real estate owned, net 950



1,237



2,070



2,345



2,498

Nonperforming assets $ 69,852



66,979



69,822



75,290



74,946

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 9,043



9,138



13,375



14,951



15,306

Accruing troubled debt restructuring 22,956



21,162



17,894



17,861



18,302

Total troubled debt restructuring $ 31,999



30,300



31,269



32,812



33,608





















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.78 %

0.74 %

0.78 %

0.85 %

0.90 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.67 %

0.63 %

0.66 %

0.73 %

0.78 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.66 %

0.60 %

0.61 %

0.65 %

0.69 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 84.09 %

80.40 %

78.38 %

76.39 %

76.21 %





* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by credit quality indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At December 31, 2019

Pass

Special

mention*

Substandard**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,858,582

—

9,545

—

—

2,868,127 Home equity loans

1,336,111

—

6,807

—

—

1,342,918 Consumer loans

1,120,732

—

4,400

—

—

1,125,132 Total Personal Banking

5,315,425

—

20,752

—

—

5,336,177 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,538,816

80,570

135,004

—

—

2,754,390 Commercial loans

616,983

42,380

58,744

—

—

718,107 Total Commercial Banking

3,155,799

122,950

193,748

—

—

3,472,497 Total loans

$ 8,471,224

122,950

214,500

—

—

8,808,674 At September 30, 2019























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,887,077

—

9,056

—

—

2,896,133 Home equity loans

1,320,930

—

7,243

—

—

1,328,173 Consumer loans

1,090,030

—

4,263

—

—

1,094,293 Total Personal Banking

5,298,037

—

20,562

—

—

5,318,599 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,601,025

69,380

142,253

181

—

2,812,839 Commercial loans

639,998

37,666

42,800

115

—

720,579 Total Commercial Banking

3,241,023

107,046

185,053

296

—

3,533,418 Total loans

$ 8,539,060

107,046

205,615

296

—

8,852,017 At June 30, 2019























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,890,472

—

8,692

—

—

2,899,164 Home equity loans

1,307,887

—

7,060

—

—

1,314,947 Consumer loans

1,007,813

—

3,611

—

—

1,011,424 Total Personal Banking

5,206,172

—

19,363

—

—

5,225,535 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,586,013

86,434

135,525

181

—

2,808,153 Commercial loans

621,889

38,182

42,141

982

—

703,194 Total Commercial Banking

3,207,902

124,616

177,666

1,163

—

3,511,347 Total loans

$ 8,414,074

124,616

197,029

1,163

—

8,736,882 At March 31, 2019























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,858,007

—

9,154

—

—

2,867,161 Home equity loans

1,317,323

—

7,082

—

—

1,324,405 Consumer loans

926,832

—

4,230

—

—

931,062 Total Personal Banking

5,102,162

—

20,466

—

—

5,122,628 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,577,176

87,053

135,080

—

—

2,799,309 Commercial loans

573,160

34,610

40,168

—

—

647,938 Total Commercial Banking

3,150,336

121,663

175,248

—

—

3,447,247 Total loans

$ 8,252,498

121,663

195,714

—

—

8,569,875 At December 31, 2018























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,853,460

—

11,010

—

—

2,864,470 Home equity loans

1,251,518

—

6,904

—

—

1,258,422 Consumer loans

855,277

—

4,436

—

—

859,713 Total Personal Banking

4,960,255

—

22,350

—

—

4,982,605 Commercial Banking:

















—



Commercial real estate loans

2,254,350

94,688

122,783

—

—

2,471,821 Commercial loans

538,762

19,281

38,970

—

—

597,013 Total Commercial Banking

2,793,112

113,969

161,753

—

—

3,068,834 Total loans

$ 7,753,367

113,969

184,103

—

—

8,051,439





* Includes $10.3 million, $8.7 million, $8.1 million, $3.4 million, and $7.1 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. ** Includes $53.1 million, $46.6 million, $38.6 million, $37.8 million, and $39.3 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)





December 31,

2019

*

September 30,

2019

*

June 30,

2019

*

March 31,

2019

*

December 31,

2018

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)



























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:



























































Residential mortgage loans

292



$ 23,296



0.8 %

21



$ 1,236



— %

30



$ 1,629



0.1 %

311



$ 28,009



1.0 %

333



$ 27,777



1.0 % Home equity loans

173



6,469



0.5 %

149



4,774



0.4 %

148



4,573



0.3 %

195



7,626



0.6 %

233



8,649



0.7 % Consumer finance loans

32



63



12.4 %

43



98



11.2 %

75



130



9.0 %

128



295



12.9 %

327



661



17.3 % Consumer loans

928



9,145



0.8 %

821



7,499



0.7 %

781



7,500



0.7 %

777



7,228



0.8 %

1,073



9,447



1.1 % Commercial real estate loans

43



7,921



0.3 %

27



5,308



0.2 %

31



2,418



0.1 %

48



28,965



1.0 %

37



5,503



0.2 % Commercial loans

32



1,187



0.2 %

20



362



0.1 %

14



666



0.1 %

30



3,359



0.5 %

21



973



0.2 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

1,500



$ 48,081



0.5 %

1,081



$ 19,277



0.2 %

1,079



$ 16,916



0.2 %

1,489



$ 75,482



0.9 %

2,024



$ 53,010



0.7 %





























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:



























































Residential mortgage loans

67



$ 5,693



0.2 %

95



$ 5,320



0.2 %

78



$ 6,264



0.2 %

29



$ 2,602



0.1 %

71



$ 6,425



0.2 % Home equity loans

66



2,405



0.2 %

66



2,103



0.2 %

59



2,319



0.2 %

53



2,544



0.2 %

63



2,065



0.2 % Consumer finance loans

16



35



6.8 %

21



43



4.9 %

25



44



3.0 %

28



47



2.1 %

86



172



4.5 % Consumer loans

379



3,267



0.3 %

267



2,589



0.2 %

313



2,853



0.3 %

271



2,130



0.2 %

389



3,042



0.4 % Commercial real estate loans

19



1,690



0.1 %

15



1,893



0.1 %

16



2,617



0.1 %

17



4,064



0.1 %

24



5,387



0.2 % Commercial loans

17



6,403



0.9 %

10



589



0.1 %

16



1,725



0.2 %

7



738



0.1 %

8



560



0.1 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

564



$ 19,493



0.2 %

474



$ 12,537



0.1 %

507



$ 15,822



0.2 %

405



$ 12,125



0.2 %

641



$ 17,651



0.2 %





























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **



























































Residential mortgage loans

141



$ 12,775



0.4 %

138



$ 11,816



0.4 %

129



$ 10,800



0.4 %

113



$ 10,801



0.4 %

145



$ 12,985



0.5 % Home equity loans

159



5,688



0.4 %

157



5,966



0.4 %

136



5,591



0.4 %

155



5,542



0.4 %

161



6,037



0.5 % Consumer finance loans

8



1



0.2 %

9



1



0.1 %

5



10



0.7 %

—



—



— %

6



21



0.6 % Consumer loans

582



3,610



0.3 %

389



3,400



0.3 %

705



2,898



0.3 %

764



3,221



0.3 %

432



3,233



0.4 % Commercial real estate loans

129



25,014



0.9 %

118



22,292



0.8 %

118



21,123



0.7 %

125



24,589



0.9 %

128



25,587



1.0 % Commercial loans

37



4,739



0.7 %

40



5,741



0.8 %

25



2,920



0.4 %

23



2,027



0.3 %

29



3,010



0.5 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

1,056



$ 51,827



0.6 %

851



$ 49,216



0.6 %

1,118



$ 43,342



0.5 %

1,180



$ 46,180



0.6 %

901



$ 50,873



0.6 %





























































Total loans delinquent

3,120



$ 119,401



1.4 %

2,406



$ 81,030



0.9 %

2,704



$ 76,080



0.9 %

3,074



$ 133,787



1.6 %

3,566



$ 121,534



1.5 %





* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit impaired loans of $147,000, $95,000, $190,000, $87,000, and $145,000 at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for loan losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Beginning balance $ 52,859



53,107



55,721



55,214



55,975

Provision 8,223



3,302



4,667



6,467



3,792

Charge-offs residential mortgage (222)



(190)



(397)



(357)



(375)

Charge-offs home equity (113)



(466)



(389)



(153)



(341)

Charge-offs consumer finance (24)



(59)



(58)



(179)



(329)

Charge-offs consumer (3,118)



(3,019)



(2,508)



(2,842)



(3,751)

Charge-offs commercial real estate (107)



(389)



(4,367)



(604)



(1,538)

Charge-offs commercial (1,143)



(1,151)



(1,087)



(3,270)



(824)

Recoveries 1,586



1,724



1,525



1,445



2,605

Ending balance $ 57,941



52,859



53,107



55,721



55,214

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.14 %

0.16 %

0.34 %

0.29 %

0.23 %



Year ended December 31,

2019

2018 Beginning balance $ 55,214



56,795

Provision 22,659



20,332

Charge-offs residential mortgage (1,166)



(1,179)

Charge-offs home equity (1,121)



(1,785)

Charge-offs consumer finance (320)



(2,813)

Charge-offs consumer (11,487)



(13,152)

Charge-offs commercial real estate (5,467)



(7,387)

Charge-offs commercial (6,651)



(3,325)

Recoveries 6,280



7,728

Ending balance $ 57,941



55,214

Net charge-offs to average loans 0.23 %

0.28 %



December 31, 2019

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve Residential mortgage loans $ 2,785,189

2,463

82,938

111

2,868,127

2,574 Home equity loans 1,099,514

2,830

243,404

359

1,342,918

3,189 Consumer finance loans 509

76

—

—

509

76 Consumer loans 1,088,638

11,979

35,985

538

1,124,623

12,517 Personal Banking Loans 4,973,850

17,348

362,327

1,008

5,336,177

18,356 Commercial real estate loans 2,349,048

17,292

405,342

4,296

2,754,390

21,588 Commercial loans 664,159

16,799

53,948

1,198

718,107

17,997 Commercial Banking Loans 3,013,207

34,091

459,290

5,494

3,472,497

39,585 Total Loans $ 7,987,057

51,439

821,617

6,502

8,808,674

57,941

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average balance sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Average

balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 2,847,932



28,011



3.93 %

$ 2,894,716



28,991



4.01 %

$ 2,857,425



29,300



4.10 %

$ 2,842,556



29,282



4.12 %

$ 2,837,220



28,794



4.06 % Home equity loans 1,333,748



15,354



4.57 %

1,316,033



16,131



4.86 %

1,319,056



17,717



5.39 %

1,265,974



16,048



5.14 %

1,264,169



15,788



4.95 % Consumer finance loans 668



32



19.16 %

1,128



55



19.50 %

1,826



87



19.06 %

2,999



139



18.54 %

4,751



220



18.52 % Consumer loans 1,072,897



11,984



4.43 %

1,027,451



11,861



4.58 %

943,254



10,649



4.53 %

869,536



10,052



4.69 %

791,685



9,365



4.69 % Commercial real estate loans 2,741,687



32,985



4.71 %

2,796,351



34,441



4.82 %

2,801,953



35,537



5.02 %

2,560,408



30,767



4.81 %

2,492,331



29,991



4.71 % Commercial loans 717,438



9,841



5.37 %

710,847



9,949



5.48 %

670,613



7,966



4.70 %

615,090



8,967



5.83 %

590,195



8,666



5.75 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 8,714,370



98,207



4.47 %

8,746,526



101,428



4.60 %

8,594,127



101,256



4.73 %

8,156,563



95,255



4.74 %

7,980,351



92,824



4.61 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 667,910



4,237



2.54 %

641,085



4,188



2.61 %

644,887



4,280



2.65 %

604,463



3,965



2.62 %

619,105



3,942



2.55 % Investment securities (c) (d) 151,289



938



2.48 %

218,753



1,168



2.14 %

226,325



1,198



2.12 %

227,312



1,167



2.05 %

227,813



1,140



2.00 % FHLB stock, at cost 13,400



262



7.76 %

16,302



307



7.47 %

16,117



316



7.86 %

16,098



171



4.31 %

14,372



151



4.17 % Other interest-earning deposits 31,624



169



2.09 %

28,832



172



2.33 %

20,983



159



3.00 %

14,136



100



2.83 %

10,454



68



2.55 % Total interest-earning assets 9,578,593



103,813



4.30 %

9,651,498



107,263



4.41 %

9,502,439



107,209



4.53 %

9,018,572



100,658



4.53 %

8,852,095



98,125



4.40 % Noninterest earning assets (e) 869,117











916,781











910,225











868,843











743,262









Total assets $ 10,447,710











$ 10,568,279











$ 10,412,664











$ 9,887,415











$ 9,595,357









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 1,615,996



792



0.19 %

$ 1,658,670



788



0.19 %

$ 1,696,715



777



0.18 %

$ 1,650,947



758



0.19 %

$ 1,637,400



758



0.18 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,769,623



1,570



0.35 %

1,655,952



1,711



0.41 %

1,674,779



1,569



0.38 %

1,452,963



1,162



0.32 %

1,442,587



1,066



0.29 % Money market deposit accounts 1,845,535



3,226



0.69 %

1,798,175



3,772



0.83 %

1,776,558



3,433



0.78 %

1,693,626



2,579



0.62 %

1,678,664



1,910



0.45 % Time deposits 1,607,992



7,305



1.80 %

1,618,591



7,423



1.82 %

1,561,034



6,705



1.72 %

1,432,679



5,646



1.60 %

1,401,352



5,251



1.49 % Borrowed funds (f) 177,670



444



0.99 %

243,960



1,002



1.63 %

147,119



413



1.13 %

257,550



1,006



1.58 %

216,975



782



1.43 % Junior subordinated debentures 121,796



1,136



3.65 %

121,767



1,235



3.97 %

121,757



1,307



4.25 %

114,727



1,156



4.03 %

111,213



1,170



4.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,138,612



14,473



0.80 %

7,097,115



15,931



0.89 %

6,977,962



14,204



0.82 %

6,602,492



12,307



0.76 %

6,488,191



10,937



0.67 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 1,800,861











1,915,392











1,888,697











1,785,158











1,750,253









Noninterest bearing liabilities 158,434











216,433











225,623











223,480











112,349









Total liabilities 9,097,907











9,228,940











9,092,282











8,611,130











8,350,793









Shareholders' equity 1,349,803











1,339,339











1,320,382











1,276,285











1,244,564









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,447,710











$ 10,568,279











$ 10,412,664











$ 9,887,415











$ 9,595,357









Net interest income/Interest rate spread



89,340



3.50 %





91,332



3.52 %





93,005



3.71 %





88,351



3.77 %





87,188



3.73 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 2,439,981







3.73 %

$ 2,554,383







3.79 %

$ 2,524,477







3.91 %

$ 2,416,080







3.97 %

$ 2,363,904







3.94 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.34X











1.36X











1.36X











1.37X











1.36X















(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.59%, 0.63%, 0.58%, 0.51%, and 0.45%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were — Loans: 4.46%, 4.59%, 4.71%, 4.72%, and 4.60%, respectively, Investment securities: 2.34%, 2.03%, 2.01%, 1.97%, and 1.92%, respectively, Interest-earning assets: 4.28%, 4.39%, 4.51%, 4.51%, and 4.38%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.48%, 3.50%, 3.69%, 3.75%, and 3.71%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.71%, 3.77%, 3.90%, 3.96%, and 3.92%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average balance sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Year ended December 31,

2019

2018

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets:





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 2,860,765



115,583



4.04 %

$ 2,789,990



113,379



4.06 % Home equity loans 1,308,908



64,222



4.91 %

1,279,087



61,405



4.80 % Consumer finance loans 1,648



314



19.05 %

9,367



1,847



19.72 % Consumer loans 978,975



44,545



4.55 %

697,722



33,153



4.75 % Commercial real estate loans 2,725,792



132,915



4.81 %

2,505,701



116,180



4.57 % Commercial loans 678,866



38,565



5.60 %

602,077



31,939



5.23 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 8,554,954



396,144



4.63 %

7,883,944



357,903



4.54 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 639,764



16,670



2.61 %

586,613



13,781



2.35 % Investment securities (c) (d) 205,757



4,470



2.17 %

240,989



4,429



1.84 % FHLB stock 14,477



1,056



7.29 %

10,354



452



4.37 % Other interest-earning deposits 23,305



600



2.54 %

41,079



835



2.00 % Total interest-earning assets 9,438,257



418,940



4.44 %

8,762,979



377,400



4.30 % Noninterest earning assets (e) 890,760











752,007









Total assets $ 10,329,017











$ 9,514,986









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits $ 1,655,495



3,115



0.19 %

$ 1,669,930



3,064



0.18 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,651,393



6,012



0.36 %

1,447,809



3,607



0.25 % Money market deposit accounts 1,778,661



13,010



0.73 %

1,690,481



5,740



0.34 % Time deposits 1,555,726



27,079



1.74 %

1,415,187



18,574



1.31 % Borrowed funds (f) 206,458



2,865



1.39 %

146,220



1,194



0.82 % Junior subordinated debentures 120,012



4,833



3.97 %

111,213



4,961



4.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,967,745



56,914



0.82 %

6,480,840



37,140



0.57 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 1,835,622











1,710,841









Noninterest bearing liabilities 204,198











98,550









Total liabilities 9,007,565











8,290,231









Shareholders' equity 1,321,452











1,224,755









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,329,017











$ 9,514,986









Net interest income/Interest rate spread



362,026



3.62 %





340,260



3.73 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 2,470,512







3.84 %

$ 2,282,139







3.88 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35X











1.35X















(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.58% and 0.39%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were — Loans: 4.61% and 4.52%, respectively, Investment securities: 2.06% and 1.72%, respectively, Interest-earning assets: 4.42% and 4.29%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.61% and 3.72%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.82% and 3.86%, respectively.

