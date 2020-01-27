Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend Increase

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 27, 2020, 09:00 ET

WARREN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $25.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.  This represents a decrease of $876,000, or 3.3%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $26.5 million or $0.26 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were 7.52% and 0.97% compared to 8.44% and 1.09% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share payable on February 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2020.  This is the 101st consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend and represents a 5.6% increase over the prior year.  Based on the market value of the Company's stock as of December 31, 2019, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 4.57%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "While the fourth quarter was negatively impacted by a loan loss provision for a recently classified C&I loan, costs associated with litigation settlements as well as a continued decline in net interest margin as expected, overall we were very pleased with our annual 2019 results. Annual net income of $110.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, exceeded the prior year net income of $105.5 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, by $4.9 million or almost 5.0%.  For the year, loans grew $757.2 million, or 9.4%, with approximately half of this growth coming from the Union Community Bank acquisition and the other half coming from internal growth.  In addition, we were able to fund this growth almost entirely with internal deposit growth.  Noninterest income experienced exceptional growth for the year of $7.7 million, or 8.4%, across almost all categories.  Our mortgage banking operation is beginning to contribute in a meaningful way, brokerage investment revenue increased by over 7% and recent changes in the fourth quarter in our fees and fee income philosophy will benefit us going into 2020.  Finally, we look forward to welcoming the MutualBank employees and customers in April along with their $2.1 billion balance sheet and expected earnings accretion."

Net interest income increased by $2.1 million, or 2.4%, to $88.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $86.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to a $5.4 million, or 5.8%, increase in interest income on loans receivable.  This increase was primarily due to an increase of $734.0 million, or 9.2%, in the average balance of loans.  Partially offsetting this improvement was an increase in interest expense on deposits of $3.9 million, or 43.5%, due to elevated market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in an increase in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.80% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 0.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 3.94% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for loan losses increased by $4.4 million, or 116.9%, to $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  The provision increased in the current quarter due to the downgrade of an $11.5 million commercial loan resulting in a loan loss reserve on this relationship of approximately $7.4 million.

Noninterest income increased by $5.0 million, or 21.4%, to $28.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $23.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  This increase was due to a $1.3 million, or 10.1%, increase in service charges and fees as a result of additional fees collected on deposit accounts due to a recent change in fee structure, a $1.3 million increase in mortgage banking income as a result of expanding our secondary market sales capabilities and a $1.0 million, or 34.6%, increase in other operating income from increases in interest rate swap fee income.  In addition, we recognized a gain of $908,000 in the current quarter on the sale of approximately $52.2 million of one-to-four family mortgage loans from our portfolio.  Consistent with our strategy in the third quarter of 2019, we chose to sell these loans as they were identified as most likely to refinance due to declining market interest rates and we redeployed the proceeds into shorter duration consumer and commercial loans at an equivalent yield.

Noninterest expense increased by $4.3 million, or 5.9%, to $76.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from $72.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  This increase resulted from a $2.8 million, or 7.0%, increase in compensation and employee benefits due to both internal growth in compensation and staff as well as the addition of Union Community Bank ("UCB") employees. Also contributing to this increase was an increase in other expenses of $1.2 million, or 31.5%, primarily related to an increase in litigation accruals and an increase in acquisition expense of $679,000 due to initial expenses incurred as a result of the recently announced acquisition of MutualFirst Financial, Inc.  Partially offsetting this increase was a decrease in marketing expenses of $1.3 million due primarily to our debit card reward program being discontinued and a decrease in federal deposit premiums of $637,000 due to an assessment credit received during the quarter as a result of the deposit insurance fund becoming fully funded.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $110.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share.  This represents an increase of $4.9 million, or 4.7%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2018, when net income was $105.5 million, or $1.02 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2019 were 8.36% and 1.07% compared to 8.61% and 1.11% for the prior year.  This increase in net income was the result of an increase in net interest income after provision of $19.5 million, or 6.1%, and an increase in noninterest income of $7.7 million, or 8.4%.  These increases were partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $20.0 million, or 7.2%.  Contributing to the additional expense is the added cost of UCB operations, including additional compensation costs, additional processing costs associated with our new commercial and residential mortgage platforms as well as increased online banking usage fees, and the acquisition costs associated with the UCB conversion in March 2019 and the initial costs incurred for the pending MutualFirst Financial, Inc. acquisition scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs.  Northwest operates 172 full-service community banking offices and nine free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio.  Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI").  Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


December 31, 
2019

September 30, 
2019

December 31, 
2018

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

60,846

107,602

68,789

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $815,495, $801,465 and $811,015, respectively)

819,901

807,823

801,450

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $18,223, $19,237 and $22,446, respectively)

18,036

18,958

22,765

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

898,783

934,383

893,004






Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

7,709

8,859


Residential mortgage loans

2,860,418

2,887,274

2,864,470

Home equity loans

1,342,918

1,328,173

1,258,422

Consumer loans

1,125,132

1,094,293

859,713

Commercial real estate loans

2,754,390

2,812,839

2,471,821

Commercial loans

718,107

720,579

597,013

Total loans receivable

8,808,674

8,852,017

8,051,439

Allowance for loan losses

(57,941)

(52,859)

(55,214)

Loans receivable, net

8,750,733

8,799,158

7,996,225






Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

14,740

21,401

15,635

Accrued interest receivable

25,755

27,069

24,490

Real estate owned, net

950

1,237

2,498

Premises and equipment, net

147,409

148,796

143,390

Bank-owned life insurance

189,091

187,971

171,079

Goodwill

346,103

344,720

307,420

Other intangible assets

23,076

22,410

19,821

Other assets

97,268

93,329

34,211

Total assets

$

10,493,908

10,580,474

9,607,773

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,609,653

1,905,650

1,736,156

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,944,108

1,678,644

1,455,460

Money market deposit accounts

1,863,998

1,828,001

1,661,623

Savings deposits

1,604,838

1,635,754

1,636,099

Time deposits

1,569,410

1,633,451

1,404,841

Total deposits

8,592,007

8,681,500

7,894,179






Borrowed funds

246,336

255,257

234,389

Junior subordinated debentures

121,800

121,787

111,213

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

44,556

24,331

43,298

Accrued interest payable

1,142

1,314

744

Other liabilities

134,782

144,515

66,312

Total liabilities

9,140,623

9,228,704

8,350,135

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued






Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 106,859,088, 106,658,067, and 103,354,030 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,069

1,067

1,034

Paid-in capital

805,750

801,382

745,926

Retained earnings

583,407

577,018

550,374

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(36,941)

(27,697)

(39,696)

Total shareholders' equity

1,353,285

1,351,770

1,257,638

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,493,908

10,580,474

9,607,773






Equity to assets

12.90

%

12.78

%

13.09

%

Tangible common equity to assets

9.72

%

9.64

%

10.03

%

Book value per share

$

12.66

12.67

12.17

Tangible book value per share

$

9.21

9.23

9.00

Closing market price per share

$

16.63

16.39

16.94

Full time equivalent employees

2,209

2,218

2,128

Number of banking offices

181

182

172

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30, 
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$

97,866

101,091

100,917

94,935

92,512

Mortgage-backed securities

4,237

4,188

4,280

3,965

3,942

Taxable investment securities

683

884

898

936

924

Tax-free investment securities

201

224

237

182

170

FHLB dividends

262

307

316

171

151

Interest-earning deposits

169

172

159

100

69

Total interest income

103,418

106,866

106,807

100,289

97,768

Interest expense:








Deposits

12,893

13,694

12,484

10,145

8,985

Borrowed funds

1,580

2,236

1,720

2,162

1,952

Total interest expense

14,473

15,930

14,204

12,307

10,937

Net interest income

88,945

90,936

92,603

87,982

86,831

   Provision for loan losses

8,223

3,302

4,667

6,467

3,792

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

80,722

87,634

87,936

81,515

83,039

Noninterest income:








Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

27



29

(6)

4

Gain on sale of loans

908

826






Service charges and fees

14,125

13,558

13,339

12,043

12,827

Trust and other financial services income

4,517

4,609

4,444

4,195

4,246

Insurance commission income

1,858

1,887

2,145

2,178

1,906

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

86

(227)

91

(3)

(14)

Income from bank owned life insurance

1,121

1,095

1,197

1,005

1,038

Mortgage banking income

1,494

1,921

188

216

213

Other operating income

4,077

2,500

1,930

2,034

3,028

Total noninterest income

28,213

26,169

23,363

21,662

23,248

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

42,074

40,816

42,008

38,188

39,319

Premises and occupancy costs

7,051

7,061

7,387

7,218

6,567

Office operations

4,097

3,197

3,708

3,131

3,455

Collections expense

566

747

939

308

780

Processing expenses

10,263

11,122

10,634

10,434

10,160

Marketing expenses

1,010

1,373

2,729

1,886

2,331

Federal deposit insurance premiums



(702)

681

706

637

Professional services

3,533

3,032

3,198

2,524

3,134

Amortization of intangible assets

1,634

1,702

1,760

1,447

1,346

Real estate owned expense

72

119

128

159

187

Restructuring/acquisition expense

1,114

23

1,105

1,926

435

Other expenses

5,157

2,106

3,235

3,497

3,922

Total noninterest expense

76,571

70,596

77,512

71,424

72,273

Income before income taxes

32,364

43,207

33,787

31,753

34,014

Income tax expense

6,773

9,793

7,404

6,709

7,547

Net income

$

25,591

33,414

26,383

25,044

26,467










Basic earnings per share

$

0.24

0.32

0.25

0.24

0.26

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.24

0.31

0.25

0.24

0.26










Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

105,627,194

105,517,707

105,233,635

103,101,789

102,479,086

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

106,306,615

106,270,544

106,258,215

104,496,592

103,749,383










Annualized return on average equity

7.52

%

9.90

%

8.01

%

7.96

%

8.44

%

Annualized return on average assets

0.97

%

1.25

%

1.02

%

1.03

%

1.09

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity**

10.32

%

13.46

%

10.97

%

10.74

%

11.29

%










Efficiency ratio *

63.01

%

58.81

%

64.37

%

62.07

%

64.04

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *

2.80

%

2.59

%

2.88

%

2.79

%

2.91

%


*

Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**  

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Year ended December 31,

2019

2018

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$

394,809

356,571

Mortgage-backed securities

16,670

13,781

Taxable investment securities

3,401

3,064

Tax-free investment securities

844

1,078

FHLB dividends

1,056

452

Interest-earning deposits

600

835

Total interest income

417,380

375,781

Interest expense:


Deposits

49,216

30,985

Borrowed funds

7,698

6,155

Total interest expense

56,914

37,140

Net interest income

360,466

338,641

   Provision for loan losses

22,659

20,332

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

337,807

318,309

Noninterest income:


Gain on sale of investments

50

157

Gain on sale of loans

1,734


Service charges and fees

53,065

50,792

Trust and other financial services income

17,765

16,581

Insurance commission income

8,068

8,791

Loss on real estate owned, net

(53)

(631)

Income from bank owned life insurance

4,418

5,821

Mortgage banking income

3,819

596

Other operating income

10,541

9,595

Total noninterest income

99,407

91,702

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

163,086

152,395

Premises and occupancy costs

28,717

27,519

Office operations

14,133

14,139

Collections expense

2,560

2,209

Processing expenses

42,453

39,046

Marketing expenses

6,998

8,434

Federal deposit insurance premiums

685

2,746

Professional services

12,287

10,598

Amortization of intangible assets

6,543

5,848

Real estate owned expense

478

817

Restructuring/acquisition expense

4,168

1,014

Other expenses

13,995

11,333

Total noninterest expense

296,103

276,098

Income before income taxes

141,111

133,913

Income tax expense

30,679

28,422

Net income

$

110,432

105,491




Basic earnings per share

$

1.05

1.03

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.04

1.02




Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

104,878,774

102,073,888

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

105,839,149

103,565,901




Return on average equity

8.36

%

8.61

%

Return on average assets

1.07

%

1.11

%

Return on tangible common equity**

11.22

%

11.34

%




Efficiency ratio *

62.06

%

62.56

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *

2.76

%

2.83

%


*  

Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


December 31, 
2019

September 30, 
2019

June 30, 
2019

March 31, 
2019

December 31, 
2018

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$

72

676

432

124

264

Home equity loans

197

607

475

643

437

Consumer loans

78

68

94

76

196

Commercial real estate loans

9,241

7,674

12,605

10,520

9,947

Commercial loans

3,424

3,777

5,666

4,277

4,736

Total nonaccrual loans current

$

13,012

12,802

19,272

15,640

15,580

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

674

40

13

824

1,358

Home equity loans

224

102

418

160

266

Consumer loans

121

246

172

154

294

Commercial real estate loans

196

925

469

2,642

219

Commercial loans

55

44

45

321

23

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$

1,270

1,357

1,117

4,101

2,160

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

1,048

979

910

1,323

1,262

Home equity loans

689

436

717

954

376

Consumer loans

417

426

322

683

582

Commercial real estate loans

413

536

1,426

3,588

1,260

Commercial loans

341



780

397

332

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$

2,908

2,377

4,155

6,945

3,812

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$

12,682

11,722

10,617

10,781

12,965

Home equity loans

5,635

5,966

5,591

5,542

5,996

Consumer finance loans

1

1

10



22

Consumer loans

3,609

3,399

2,892

3,215

3,228

Commercial real estate loans

25,014

22,292

21,123

24,528

25,509

Commercial loans

4,739

5,741

2,920

2,027

3,010

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$

51,680

49,121

43,153

46,093

50,730

Total nonaccrual loans

$

68,870

65,657

67,697

72,779

72,282

Total nonaccrual loans

$

68,870

65,657

67,697

72,779

72,282

Loans 90 days past maturity and still accruing

32

85

55

166

166

Nonperforming loans

68,902

65,742

67,752

72,945

72,448

Real estate owned, net

950

1,237

2,070

2,345

2,498

Nonperforming assets

$

69,852

66,979

69,822

75,290

74,946

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$

9,043

9,138

13,375

14,951

15,306

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

22,956

21,162

17,894

17,861

18,302

Total troubled debt restructuring

$

31,999

30,300

31,269

32,812

33,608










Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.78

%

0.74

%

0.78

%

0.85

%

0.90

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.67

%

0.63

%

0.66

%

0.73

%

0.78

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.66

%

0.60

%

0.61

%

0.65

%

0.69

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

84.09

%

80.40

%

78.38

%

76.39

%

76.21

%


*

Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by credit quality indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At December 31, 2019

Pass

Special
mention*

Substandard**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,858,582


9,545



2,868,127

Home equity loans

1,336,111


6,807



1,342,918

Consumer loans

1,120,732


4,400



1,125,132

Total Personal Banking

5,315,425


20,752



5,336,177

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,538,816

80,570

135,004



2,754,390

Commercial loans

616,983

42,380

58,744



718,107

Total Commercial Banking

3,155,799

122,950

193,748



3,472,497

Total loans

$

8,471,224

122,950

214,500



8,808,674

At September 30, 2019











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,887,077


9,056



2,896,133

Home equity loans

1,320,930


7,243



1,328,173

Consumer loans

1,090,030


4,263



1,094,293

Total Personal Banking

5,298,037


20,562



5,318,599

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,601,025

69,380

142,253

181


2,812,839

Commercial loans

639,998

37,666

42,800

115


720,579

Total Commercial Banking

3,241,023

107,046

185,053

296


3,533,418

Total loans

$

8,539,060

107,046

205,615

296


8,852,017

At June 30, 2019











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,890,472


8,692



2,899,164

Home equity loans

1,307,887


7,060



1,314,947

Consumer loans

1,007,813


3,611



1,011,424

Total Personal Banking

5,206,172


19,363



5,225,535

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,586,013

86,434

135,525

181


2,808,153

Commercial loans

621,889

38,182

42,141

982


703,194

Total Commercial Banking

3,207,902

124,616

177,666

1,163


3,511,347

Total loans

$

8,414,074

124,616

197,029

1,163


8,736,882

At March 31, 2019











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,858,007


9,154



2,867,161

Home equity loans

1,317,323


7,082



1,324,405

Consumer loans

926,832


4,230



931,062

Total Personal Banking

5,102,162


20,466



5,122,628

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,577,176

87,053

135,080



2,799,309

Commercial loans

573,160

34,610

40,168



647,938

Total Commercial Banking

3,150,336

121,663

175,248



3,447,247

Total loans

$

8,252,498

121,663

195,714



8,569,875

At December 31, 2018











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,853,460


11,010



2,864,470

Home equity loans

1,251,518


6,904



1,258,422

Consumer loans

855,277


4,436



859,713

Total Personal Banking

4,960,255


22,350



4,982,605

Commercial Banking:










Commercial real estate loans

2,254,350

94,688

122,783



2,471,821

Commercial loans

538,762

19,281

38,970



597,013

Total Commercial Banking

2,793,112

113,969

161,753



3,068,834

Total loans

$

7,753,367

113,969

184,103



8,051,439


*

Includes $10.3 million, $8.7 million, $8.1 million, $3.4 million, and $7.1 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

**

Includes $53.1 million, $46.6 million, $38.6 million, $37.8 million, and $39.3 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



December 31, 
2019

*

September 30,
2019

*

June 30,
2019

*

March 31, 
2019

*

December 31, 
2018

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)





























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:





























Residential mortgage loans

292

$

23,296

0.8

%

21

$

1,236

%

30

$

1,629

0.1

%

311

$

28,009

1.0

%

333

$

27,777

1.0

%

Home equity loans

173

6,469

0.5

%

149

4,774

0.4

%

148

4,573

0.3

%

195

7,626

0.6

%

233

8,649

0.7

%

Consumer finance loans

32

63

12.4

%

43

98

11.2

%

75

130

9.0

%

128

295

12.9

%

327

661

17.3

%

Consumer loans

928

9,145

0.8

%

821

7,499

0.7

%

781

7,500

0.7

%

777

7,228

0.8

%

1,073

9,447

1.1

%

Commercial real estate loans

43

7,921

0.3

%

27

5,308

0.2

%

31

2,418

0.1

%

48

28,965

1.0

%

37

5,503

0.2

%

Commercial loans

32

1,187

0.2

%

20

362

0.1

%

14

666

0.1

%

30

3,359

0.5

%

21

973

0.2

%

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

1,500

$

48,081

0.5

%

1,081

$

19,277

0.2

%

1,079

$

16,916

0.2

%

1,489

$

75,482

0.9

%

2,024

$

53,010

0.7

%































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:





























Residential mortgage loans

67

$

5,693

0.2

%

95

$

5,320

0.2

%

78

$

6,264

0.2

%

29

$

2,602

0.1

%

71

$

6,425

0.2

%

Home equity loans

66

2,405

0.2

%

66

2,103

0.2

%

59

2,319

0.2

%

53

2,544

0.2

%

63

2,065

0.2

%

Consumer finance loans

16

35

6.8

%

21

43

4.9

%

25

44

3.0

%

28

47

2.1

%

86

172

4.5

%

Consumer loans

379

3,267

0.3

%

267

2,589

0.2

%

313

2,853

0.3

%

271

2,130

0.2

%

389

3,042

0.4

%

Commercial real estate loans

19

1,690

0.1

%

15

1,893

0.1

%

16

2,617

0.1

%

17

4,064

0.1

%

24

5,387

0.2

%

Commercial loans

17

6,403

0.9

%

10

589

0.1

%

16

1,725

0.2

%

7

738

0.1

%

8

560

0.1

%

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

564

$

19,493

0.2

%

474

$

12,537

0.1

%

507

$

15,822

0.2

%

405

$

12,125

0.2

%

641

$

17,651

0.2

%































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **





























Residential mortgage loans

141

$

12,775

0.4

%

138

$

11,816

0.4

%

129

$

10,800

0.4

%

113

$

10,801

0.4

%

145

$

12,985

0.5

%

Home equity loans

159

5,688

0.4

%

157

5,966

0.4

%

136

5,591

0.4

%

155

5,542

0.4

%

161

6,037

0.5

%

Consumer finance loans

8

1

0.2

%

9

1

0.1

%

5

10

0.7

%





%

6

21

0.6

%

Consumer loans

582

3,610

0.3

%

389

3,400

0.3

%

705

2,898

0.3

%

764

3,221

0.3

%

432

3,233

0.4

%

Commercial real estate loans

129

25,014

0.9

%

118

22,292

0.8

%

118

21,123

0.7

%

125

24,589

0.9

%

128

25,587

1.0

%

Commercial loans

37

4,739

0.7

%

40

5,741

0.8

%

25

2,920

0.4

%

23

2,027

0.3

%

29

3,010

0.5

%

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

1,056

$

51,827

0.6

%

851

$

49,216

0.6

%

1,118

$

43,342

0.5

%

1,180

$

46,180

0.6

%

901

$

50,873

0.6

%































Total loans delinquent

3,120

$

119,401

1.4

%

2,406

$

81,030

0.9

%

2,704

$

76,080

0.9

%

3,074

$

133,787

1.6

%

3,566

$

121,534

1.5

%


*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit impaired loans of $147,000, $95,000, $190,000, $87,000, and $145,000 at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for loan losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

December 31, 
2019

September 30, 
2019

June 30, 
2019

March 31, 
2019

December 31, 
2018

Beginning balance

$

52,859

53,107

55,721

55,214

55,975

Provision

8,223

3,302

4,667

6,467

3,792

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(222)

(190)

(397)

(357)

(375)

Charge-offs home equity

(113)

(466)

(389)

(153)

(341)

Charge-offs consumer finance

(24)

(59)

(58)

(179)

(329)

Charge-offs consumer

(3,118)

(3,019)

(2,508)

(2,842)

(3,751)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(107)

(389)

(4,367)

(604)

(1,538)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,143)

(1,151)

(1,087)

(3,270)

(824)

Recoveries

1,586

1,724

1,525

1,445

2,605

Ending balance

$

57,941

52,859

53,107

55,721

55,214

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.14

%

0.16

%

0.34

%

0.29

%

0.23

%

Year ended December 31,

2019

2018

Beginning balance

$

55,214

56,795

Provision

22,659

20,332

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(1,166)

(1,179)

Charge-offs home equity

(1,121)

(1,785)

Charge-offs consumer finance

(320)

(2,813)

Charge-offs consumer

(11,487)

(13,152)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(5,467)

(7,387)

Charge-offs commercial

(6,651)

(3,325)

Recoveries

6,280

7,728

Ending balance

$

57,941

55,214

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.23

%

0.28

%

December 31, 2019

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Residential mortgage loans

$

2,785,189

2,463

82,938

111

2,868,127

2,574

Home equity loans

1,099,514

2,830

243,404

359

1,342,918

3,189

Consumer finance loans

509

76



509

76

Consumer loans

1,088,638

11,979

35,985

538

1,124,623

12,517

Personal Banking Loans

4,973,850

17,348

362,327

1,008

5,336,177

18,356

Commercial real estate loans

2,349,048

17,292

405,342

4,296

2,754,390

21,588

Commercial loans

664,159

16,799

53,948

1,198

718,107

17,997

Commercial Banking Loans

3,013,207

34,091

459,290

5,494

3,472,497

39,585

Total Loans

$

7,987,057

51,439

821,617

6,502

8,808,674

57,941

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average balance sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Quarter ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$

2,847,932

28,011

3.93

%

$

2,894,716

28,991

4.01

%

$

2,857,425

29,300

4.10

%

$

2,842,556

29,282

4.12

%

$

2,837,220

28,794

4.06

%

Home equity loans

1,333,748

15,354

4.57

%

1,316,033

16,131

4.86

%

1,319,056

17,717

5.39

%

1,265,974

16,048

5.14

%

1,264,169

15,788

4.95

%

Consumer finance loans

668

32

19.16

%

1,128

55

19.50

%

1,826

87

19.06

%

2,999

139

18.54

%

4,751

220

18.52

%

Consumer loans

1,072,897

11,984

4.43

%

1,027,451

11,861

4.58

%

943,254

10,649

4.53

%

869,536

10,052

4.69

%

791,685

9,365

4.69

%

Commercial real estate loans

2,741,687

32,985

4.71

%

2,796,351

34,441

4.82

%

2,801,953

35,537

5.02

%

2,560,408

30,767

4.81

%

2,492,331

29,991

4.71

%

Commercial loans

717,438

9,841

5.37

%

710,847

9,949

5.48

%

670,613

7,966

4.70

%

615,090

8,967

5.83

%

590,195

8,666

5.75

%

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

8,714,370

98,207

4.47

%

8,746,526

101,428

4.60

%

8,594,127

101,256

4.73

%

8,156,563

95,255

4.74

%

7,980,351

92,824

4.61

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

667,910

4,237

2.54

%

641,085

4,188

2.61

%

644,887

4,280

2.65

%

604,463

3,965

2.62

%

619,105

3,942

2.55

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

151,289

938

2.48

%

218,753

1,168

2.14

%

226,325

1,198

2.12

%

227,312

1,167

2.05

%

227,813

1,140

2.00

%

FHLB stock, at cost

13,400

262

7.76

%

16,302

307

7.47

%

16,117

316

7.86

%

16,098

171

4.31

%

14,372

151

4.17

%

Other interest-earning deposits

31,624

169

2.09

%

28,832

172

2.33

%

20,983

159

3.00

%

14,136

100

2.83

%

10,454

68

2.55

%

Total interest-earning assets

9,578,593

103,813

4.30

%

9,651,498

107,263

4.41

%

9,502,439

107,209

4.53

%

9,018,572

100,658

4.53

%

8,852,095

98,125

4.40

%

Noninterest earning assets (e)

869,117





916,781





910,225





868,843





743,262




Total assets

$

10,447,710





$

10,568,279





$

10,412,664





$

9,887,415





$

9,595,357




Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits

$

1,615,996

792

0.19

%

$

1,658,670

788

0.19

%

$

1,696,715

777

0.18

%

$

1,650,947

758

0.19

%

$

1,637,400

758

0.18

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,769,623

1,570

0.35

%

1,655,952

1,711

0.41

%

1,674,779

1,569

0.38

%

1,452,963

1,162

0.32

%

1,442,587

1,066

0.29

%

Money market deposit accounts

1,845,535

3,226

0.69

%

1,798,175

3,772

0.83

%

1,776,558

3,433

0.78

%

1,693,626

2,579

0.62

%

1,678,664

1,910

0.45

%

Time deposits

1,607,992

7,305

1.80

%

1,618,591

7,423

1.82

%

1,561,034

6,705

1.72

%

1,432,679

5,646

1.60

%

1,401,352

5,251

1.49

%

Borrowed funds (f)

177,670

444

0.99

%

243,960

1,002

1.63

%

147,119

413

1.13

%

257,550

1,006

1.58

%

216,975

782

1.43

%

Junior subordinated debentures

121,796

1,136

3.65

%

121,767

1,235

3.97

%

121,757

1,307

4.25

%

114,727

1,156

4.03

%

111,213

1,170

4.12

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,138,612

14,473

0.80

%

7,097,115

15,931

0.89

%

6,977,962

14,204

0.82

%

6,602,492

12,307

0.76

%

6,488,191

10,937

0.67

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

1,800,861





1,915,392





1,888,697





1,785,158





1,750,253




Noninterest bearing liabilities

158,434





216,433





225,623





223,480





112,349




Total liabilities

9,097,907





9,228,940





9,092,282





8,611,130





8,350,793




Shareholders' equity

1,349,803





1,339,339





1,320,382





1,276,285





1,244,564




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,447,710





$

10,568,279





$

10,412,664





$

9,887,415





$

9,595,357




Net interest income/Interest rate spread

89,340

3.50

%


91,332

3.52

%


93,005

3.71

%


88,351

3.77

%


87,188

3.73

%

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$

2,439,981



3.73

%

$

2,554,383



3.79

%

$

2,524,477



3.91

%

$

2,416,080



3.97

%

$

2,363,904



3.94

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.34X





1.36X





1.36X





1.37X





1.36X






(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.59%, 0.63%, 0.58%, 0.51%, and 0.45%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were — Loans: 4.46%, 4.59%, 4.71%, 4.72%, and 4.60%, respectively, Investment securities: 2.34%, 2.03%, 2.01%, 1.97%, and 1.92%, respectively, Interest-earning assets: 4.28%, 4.39%, 4.51%, 4.51%, and 4.38%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.48%, 3.50%, 3.69%, 3.75%, and 3.71%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.71%, 3.77%, 3.90%, 3.96%, and 3.92%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average balance sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Year ended December 31,

2019

2018

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets:










Interest-earning assets:










Residential mortgage loans

$

2,860,765

115,583

4.04

%

$

2,789,990

113,379

4.06

%

Home equity loans

1,308,908

64,222

4.91

%

1,279,087

61,405

4.80

%

Consumer finance loans

1,648

314

19.05

%

9,367

1,847

19.72

%

Consumer loans

978,975

44,545

4.55

%

697,722

33,153

4.75

%

Commercial real estate loans

2,725,792

132,915

4.81

%

2,505,701

116,180

4.57

%

Commercial loans

678,866

38,565

5.60

%

602,077

31,939

5.23

%

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

8,554,954

396,144

4.63

%

7,883,944

357,903

4.54

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

639,764

16,670

2.61

%

586,613

13,781

2.35

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

205,757

4,470

2.17

%

240,989

4,429

1.84

%

FHLB stock

14,477

1,056

7.29

%

10,354

452

4.37

%

Other interest-earning deposits

23,305

600

2.54

%

41,079

835

2.00

%

Total interest-earning assets

9,438,257

418,940

4.44

%

8,762,979

377,400

4.30

%

Noninterest earning assets (e)

890,760





752,007




Total assets

$

10,329,017





$

9,514,986




Liabilities and shareholders' equity:










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Savings deposits

$

1,655,495

3,115

0.19

%

$

1,669,930

3,064

0.18

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,651,393

6,012

0.36

%

1,447,809

3,607

0.25

%

Money market deposit accounts

1,778,661

13,010

0.73

%

1,690,481

5,740

0.34

%

Time deposits

1,555,726

27,079

1.74

%

1,415,187

18,574

1.31

%

Borrowed funds (f)

206,458

2,865

1.39

%

146,220

1,194

0.82

%

Junior subordinated debentures

120,012

4,833

3.97

%

111,213

4,961

4.40

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,967,745

56,914

0.82

%

6,480,840

37,140

0.57

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

1,835,622





1,710,841




Noninterest bearing liabilities

204,198





98,550




Total liabilities

9,007,565





8,290,231




Shareholders' equity

1,321,452





1,224,755




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,329,017





$

9,514,986




Net interest income/Interest rate spread

362,026

3.62

%


340,260

3.73

%

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$

2,470,512



3.84

%

$

2,282,139



3.88

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.35X





1.35X






(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.58% and 0.39%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were — Loans: 4.61% and 4.52%, respectively, Investment securities: 2.06% and 1.72%, respectively, Interest-earning assets: 4.42% and 4.29%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.61% and 3.72%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.82% and 3.86%, respectively.

