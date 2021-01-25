Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 25, 2021, 09:00 ET

WARREN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $35.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.  This represents an increase of $9.5 million, or 37.0%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $25.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were 9.00% and 1.01% compared to 7.52% and 0.97% for the same quarter last year.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share payable on February 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 4, 2021. This is the 105th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend.  Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, added, "We are extremely proud that we were able to maintain our dividend throughout 2020 despite the challenges of COVID-19 on bank earnings. Based on the current market value of the Company's stock, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.50%, which continues to be among the highest in our peer group."

Mr. Seiffert continued, "When looking back over a very challenging 2020, I am amazed at what our team accomplished during the midst of COVID-19.  We successfully adopted CECL in the first quarter followed closely by the close and conversion of MutualBank on April 24th, the largest acquisition in the company's history.  We also completed a very successful $125 million sub-debt offering in September.  This additional liquidity and capital at the holding company allowed us to resume our existing five million share common stock buyback program, of which we successfully repurchased approximately 760,000 shares in the fourth quarter at an average price of $12.20.  Finally, we completed our branch optimization program which resulted in the consolidation of 43 offices in December 2020.  In addition to all of these initiatives, we will be launching our digital strategy this year which will significantly enhance our online banking capabilities and streamline our account opening processes.  We want to give our customers the same award winning experience online as they are accustomed to receiving in our branch offices. In addition, we are expanding our capabilities in mortgage banking to all of our markets and expanding our geographic footprint for dealer services' indirect auto and power sports lending.  We have acquired talent to enhance our treasury management services, added resources to our corporate finance capabilities, created a healthcare vertical with a dedicated subject matter expert and will be opening a Loan Production Office in the greater Philadelphia market with the addition of a team of capable middle market bankers.  As rewarding as 2020 was, we are even more optimistic about 2021."

Net interest income increased by $13.9 million, or 15.7%, to $102.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, from $88.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to a $7.8 million, or 8.0%, increase in interest income on loans receivable and a $6.2 million, or 47.9%, decrease in interest expense on deposits.  The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase of $1.935 billion, or 22.2%, in the average balance of loans which more than offset the decline experienced from a reduction in the yield on loans to 3.97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from 4.47% for the same quarter last year.  The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in our interest-bearing cost of deposits to 0.30% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from 0.75% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 which was partially offset by the growth in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits by $1.991 billion, or 29.1%.  The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 3.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from 3.73% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses decreased by $10.5 million, or 127.1%, due to a release of the allowance for credit losses of $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to an expense of $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  This decrease in the provision was primarily the result of improvements in the economic forecasts.

Noninterest income increased by $3.9 million, or 13.9%, to $32.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, from $28.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  This increase was primarily due to the increase in mortgage banking income of $5.6 million to $7.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  Our successful mortgage banking income was the result of continued efforts to expand our secondary market sales capabilities over the past year, as well as an interest rate environment conducive to refinance activity and attractive secondary market pricing. Also contributing to this increase was a $1.2 million, or 26.7%, increase in trust and other financial services income due to additional fee income received as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in other operating income of $1.4 million, or 34.9%, due to a decline in swap fee income as well as a decrease of service charges and fees of $1.1 million, or 7.4%, primarily as a result of the fee income cap of the Durbin amendment on debit card interchange revenue which took effect for Northwest on July 1, 2020.

Noninterest expense increased by $16.3 million, or 21.3%, to $92.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, from $76.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  This increase primarily resulted from a $6.1 million increase in acquisition and branch optimization expense due to expenses incurred as part of the branch optimization initiative that occurred during December.  In addition, compensation and employee benefits increased $6.1 million, or 14.6%, due to internal growth of compensation and staff as well as the addition of MutualBank employees. Also contributing to this increase was an increase in processing expenses of $1.9 million, or 18.7%, as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and as activity driven utilization fees for online and mobile banking and loan origination platforms has increased.  Lastly, federal deposit insurance premiums increased $1.7 million due to assessment credits received in the previous year. 

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $74.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share.  This represents a decrease of $35.6 million, or 32.2%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, when net income was $110.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 4.72% and 0.58% compared to 8.36% and 1.07% for the prior year.  This decrease in net income was the result of an increase in provision for credit losses of $61.3 million primarily as a result of COVID-19 and the expected impact on the allowance for credit losses as well as the acquisition of MutualBank and the required provision associated with the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL").  In addition, noninterest expense increased by $51.4 million, or 17.4%, primarily as a result of the additional operating expenses of MutualBank as well as the one-time costs associated with acquisitions and branch optimization costs which increased $16.6 million for the year.  Partially offsetting these factors was an increase in net interest income over the prior year of $31.3 million, or 8.7% due to balance sheet growth during the year as well as a $32.9 million, or 33.1%, increase in fee income highlighted by a $27.6 million increase in mortgage banking income.

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs.  As of December 31, 2020, Northwest operates 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana.  Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI").  Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

736,277

656,749

60,846

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,375,685, $1,385,835 and $815,495, respectively)

1,398,941

1,409,150

819,901

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $179,666, $16,168 and $18,223, respectively)

178,887

15,333

18,036

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,314,105

2,081,232

898,783






Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

58,786

25,140

7,709

Residential mortgage loans

3,009,335

3,118,229

2,860,418

Home equity loans

1,467,736

1,484,365

1,342,918

Consumer loans

1,507,993

1,487,083

1,125,132

Commercial real estate loans

3,345,889

3,319,743

2,754,390

Commercial loans

1,191,110

1,347,292

718,107

Total loans receivable

10,580,849

10,781,852

8,808,674

Allowance for credit losses

(134,427)

(140,209)

(57,941)

Loans receivable, net

10,446,422

10,641,643

8,750,733






Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

21,748

23,171

14,740

Accrued interest receivable

35,554

36,916

25,755

Real estate owned, net

2,232

2,575

950

Premises and equipment, net

161,538

166,919

147,409

Bank-owned life insurance

253,951

252,621

189,091

Goodwill

382,279

386,044

346,103

Other intangible assets, net

19,936

21,601

23,076

Other assets

168,503

176,083

97,268

Total assets

$

13,806,268

13,788,805

10,493,908

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,716,224

2,641,234

1,609,653

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,755,950

2,663,878

1,944,108

Money market deposit accounts

2,437,539

2,396,567

1,863,998

Savings deposits

2,047,424

2,022,918

1,604,838

Time deposits

1,642,096

1,732,022

1,569,410

Total deposits

11,599,233

11,456,619

8,592,007






Borrowed funds

283,044

398,216

246,336

Junior subordinated debentures

128,794

128,729

121,800

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

45,230

29,755

44,556

Accrued interest payable

2,054

1,002

1,142

Other liabilities

209,210

227,253

134,782

Total liabilities

12,267,565

12,241,574

9,140,623

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued






Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,019,452, 127,801,297, and 106,859,088 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,270

1,278

1,069

Paid-in capital

1,015,502

1,023,827

805,750

Retained earnings

555,480

544,695

583,407

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(33,549)

(22,569)

(36,941)

Total shareholders' equity

1,538,703

1,547,231

1,353,285

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,806,268

13,788,805

10,493,908






Equity to assets

11.14

%

11.22

%

12.90

%

Tangible common equity to assets

8.48

%

8.52

%

9.72

%

Book value per share

$

12.11

12.11

12.66

Tangible book value per share

$

8.95

8.92

9.21

Closing market price per share

$

12.74

9.20

16.63

Full time equivalent employees

2,421

2,523

2,209

Number of banking offices

170

213

181

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31, 2019





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$

105,681

107,241

103,012

94,973

97,866

Mortgage-backed securities

4,551

4,652

4,038

4,175

4,237

Taxable investment securities

471

427

439

648

683

Tax-free investment securities

656

655

564

185

201

FHLB dividends

192

218

309

262

262

Interest-earning deposits

178

221

185

135

169

Total interest income

111,729

113,414

108,547

100,378

103,418

Interest expense:








Deposits

6,714

8,443

9,336

11,403

12,893

Borrowed funds

2,127

1,437

1,133

1,747

1,580

Total interest expense

8,841

9,880

10,469

13,150

14,473

Net interest income

102,888

103,534

98,078

87,228

88,945

   Provision for credit losses

(2,230)

6,818

51,750

27,637

8,223

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

105,118

96,716

46,328

59,591

80,722

Noninterest income:








Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

75

(12)

(8)

181

27

Gain on sale of loans







1,302

908

Service charges and fees

13,074

14,354

13,069

15,116

14,125

Trust and other financial services income

5,722

5,376

4,823

5,001

4,517

Insurance commission income

2,034

2,331

2,395

2,372

1,858

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

114

(32)

(97)

(91)

86

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,330

1,576

1,248

1,036

1,121

Mortgage banking income

7,120

11,055

12,022

1,194

1,494

Other operating income

2,654

2,022

2,044

1,865

4,077

Total noninterest income

32,123

36,670

35,496

27,976

28,213

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

48,209

47,371

40,049

42,746

42,074

Premises and occupancy costs

7,614

8,342

7,195

7,471

7,051

Office operations

4,009

4,626

3,711

3,382

4,097

Collections expense

893

1,264

644

474

566

Processing expenses

12,186

15,042

11,680

11,142

10,263

Marketing expenses

1,994

2,147

2,047

1,507

1,010

Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,651

1,498

1,618




Professional services

3,599

3,246

2,825

2,812

3,533

Amortization of intangible assets

1,664

1,781

1,760

1,651

1,634

Real estate owned expense

64

111

89

95

72

Acquisition/branch optimization expense

7,238

1,414

9,679

2,458

1,114

Other expenses

3,728

27

7,866

4,873

5,157

Total noninterest expense

92,849

86,869

89,163

78,611

76,571

Income/(loss) before income taxes

44,392

46,517

(7,339)

8,956

32,364

Income tax expense/(benefit)

9,327

8,467

(1,139)

1,017

6,773

Net income/(loss)

$

35,065

38,050

(6,200)

7,939

25,591










Basic earnings/(loss) per share

$

0.28

0.30

(0.05)

0.08

0.24

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share

$

0.28

0.30

(0.05)

0.07

0.24










Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

126,713,429

126,855,810

121,480,563

105,882,553

105,627,194

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

126,728,602

126,855,810

121,480,563

106,148,247

106,306,615










Annualized return on average equity

9.00

%

9.82

%

(1.63)

%

2.37

%

7.52

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.01

%

1.09

%

(0.18)

%

0.30

%

0.97

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity **

12.27

%

13.28

%

(2.22)

%

3.28

%

10.32

%










Efficiency ratio *

62.18

%

59.68

%

58.19

%

64.67

%

63.01

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *

2.42

%

2.39

%

2.30

%

2.83

%

2.80

%


*  

Excludes acquisition/branch optimization expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

** 

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$

410,907

394,809

Mortgage-backed securities

17,416

16,670

Taxable investment securities

1,985

3,401

Tax-free investment securities

2,060

844

FHLB dividends

981

1,056

Interest-earning deposits

719

600

Total interest income

434,068

417,380

Interest expense:


Deposits

35,896

49,216

Borrowed funds

6,444

7,698

Total interest expense

42,340

56,914

Net interest income

391,728

360,466

   Provision for credit losses

83,975

22,659

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

307,753

337,807

Noninterest income:


Gain on sale of investments

236

50

Gain on sale of loans

1,302

1,734

Service charges and fees

55,613

53,065

Trust and other financial services income

20,922

17,765

Insurance commission income

9,132

8,068

Loss on real estate owned, net

(106)

(53)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

5,190

4,418

Mortgage banking income

31,391

3,819

Other operating income

8,585

10,541

Total noninterest income

132,265

99,407

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

178,375

163,086

Premises and occupancy costs

30,622

28,717

Office operations

15,728

14,133

Collections expense

3,275

2,560

Processing expenses

50,050

42,453

Marketing expenses

7,695

6,998

Federal deposit insurance premiums

4,767

685

Professional services

12,482

12,287

Amortization of intangible assets

6,856

6,543

Real estate owned expense

359

478

Acquisition/branch optimization expense

20,789

4,168

Other expenses

16,494

13,995

Total noninterest expense

347,492

296,103

Income before income taxes

92,526

141,111

Income tax expense

17,672

30,679

Net income

$

74,854

110,432




Basic earnings per share

$

0.62

1.05

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.62

1.04




Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

120,244,474

104,878,774

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

120,244,474

105,839,149




Return on average equity

4.72

%

8.36

%

Return on average assets

0.58

%

1.07

%

Return on tangible common equity **

6.59

%

11.22

%




Efficiency ratio *

61.04

%

62.06

%

Noninterest expense to average assets *

2.48

%

2.76

%


*  

Excludes acquisition/branch optimization expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

** 

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating results (non-GAAP):






Net interest income

$

102,888

88,945

391,728

360,466

Provision for credit losses

2,647

8,223

24,198

22,659

Noninterest income

32,123

28,213

132,265

99,407

Noninterest expense

85,611

75,457

328,703

291,935

Income taxes

9,988

7,085

39,670

31,846

Net operating income (non-GAAP)

$

36,765

26,393

131,422

113,433

Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$

0.29

0.25

1.09

1.07








Average equity

$

1,550,481

1,349,803

1,584,747

1,321,452

Average assets

13,791,854

10,447,710

12,892,120

10,329,017

Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP)

9.43

%

7.76

%

8.29

%

8.58

%

Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.06

%

1.00

%

1.02

%

1.10

%








Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:






Net operating income (non-GAAP)

$

36,765

26,393

131,422

113,433

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:






COVID-related provision **

3,511



(29,951)


CECL provision impact due to acquisition of MutualBank





(13,089)


PPP deferred origination costs





3,034


COVID-related off balance sheet provision **





(1,594)


Acquisition/branch optimization expense

(5,211)

(802)

(14,968)

(3,001)

Net income (GAAP)

$

35,065

25,591

74,854

110,432

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.28

0.24

0.62

1.04








Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

9.00

%

7.52

%

4.72

%

8.36

%

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

1.01

%

0.97

%

0.58

%

1.07

%


The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude estimated COVID-related provision, CECL provision related to the acquisition of MutualBank, PPP deferred origination costs, estimated COVID-related off balance sheet provision and acquisition/branch optimization expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

**

To arrive at the non-COVID related provision estimates, the Company applied Moody's forecast scenarios prior to the onset of COVID-19 to the Company's loan portfolio at December 31, 2020. 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


At December 31, 2020

Actual

Minimum capital
requirements (1)

Well capitalized
requirements 

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

$

1,654,208

16.641

%

$

1,043,790

10.500

%

$

994,086

10.000

%

Northwest Bank

1,478,320

14.886

%

1,042,751

10.500

%

993,096

10.000

%












Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,406,320

14.147

%

844,973

8.500

%

795,268

8.000

%

Northwest Bank

1,354,027

13.634

%

844,132

8.500

%

794,477

8.000

%












Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,281,515

12.891

%

695,860

7.000

%

646,156

6.500

%

Northwest Bank

1,354,027

13.634

%

695,167

7.000

%

645,513

6.500

%












Tier 1 capital (leverage)  (to average assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,406,320

10.145

%

554,501

4.000

%

 

693,126

5.000

%

Northwest Bank

1,354,027

9.903

%

546,905

4.000

%

683,631

5.000

%


(1)

Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Marketable Securities (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)



At December 31, 2020

Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized
holding gains

Gross unrealized
holding losses

Fair value

   Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:







    Due after ten years

$

40,761

211

(55)

40,917









   Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:







   Due in less than one year

24,976

159



25,135

   Due in one year through five years

238

3



241

   Due in five years through ten years

68,973

238

(80)

69,131









   Municipal securities:







   Due in less than one year

4,008

14



4,022

   Due in one year through five years

2,803

63

(2)

2,864

   Due in five years through ten years

16,045

429

(5)

16,469

   Due after ten years

89,778

3,752

(72)

93,458









   Residential mortgage-backed securities:







   Fixed rate pass-through

339,406

7,125

(86)

346,445

   Variable rate pass-through

14,778

431

(20)

15,189

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

723,586

11,758

(1,093)

734,251

   Variable rate agency CMOs

50,333

519

(33)

50,819

   Total residential mortgage-backed securities

1,128,103

19,833

(1,232)

1,146,704

   Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$

1,375,685

24,702

(1,446)

1,398,941









Marketable securities held-to-maturity







   Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:







   Due in five years through ten years

$

67,990

12

(123)

67,879









   Residential mortgage-backed securities:







   Fixed rate pass-through

22,039

135



22,174

   Variable rate pass-through

919

30



949

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

87,335

712

(2)

88,045

   Variable rate agency CMOs

604

15



619

   Total residential mortgage-backed securities

110,897

892

(2)

111,787

   Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$

178,887

904

(125)

179,666

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


At December 31, 2020

Amount

Average rate

Term notes payable to the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB):


   Payable to the FHLB of Indianapolis acquired from MutualBank

$

22,054

1.92

%

      Total term notes payable to the FHLB

22,054


Collateralized borrowings, due within one year

137,661

0.19

%

Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs

123,329

4.00

%

      Total borrowed funds *

$

283,044




*  

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $3.9 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had no balance, as well as $95.4 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $110.0 million of borrowing capacity with three correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$

21

1,128

413

285

72

Home equity loans

154

366

481

592

197

Consumer loans

207

234

214

77

78

Commercial real estate loans

20,317

22,610

30,677

14,337

9,241

Commercial loans

16,027

6,488

6,551

3,514

3,424

Total nonaccrual loans current

$

36,726

30,826

38,336

18,805

13,012

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

647

60

61

691

674

Home equity loans

338

445

247

159

224

Consumer loans

301

230

335

143

121

Commercial real estate loans

1,416

692

2,372

496

196

Commercial loans

87

57





55

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$

2,789

1,484

3,015

1,489

1,270

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

767

576

1,013

218

1,048

Home equity loans

190

618

960

539

689

Consumer loans

583

781

666

488

417

Commercial real estate loans

714

2,745

163

2,096

413

Commercial loans

48

15

768

37

341

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$

2,302

4,735

3,570

3,378

2,908

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$

14,489

14,750

15,369

10,457

12,682

Home equity loans

8,441

7,845

7,060

5,816

5,635

Consumer loans

5,473

5,352

6,896

3,459

3,610

Commercial real estate loans

25,287

35,496

29,729

25,342

25,014

Commercial loans

7,325

6,310

11,535

16,685

4,739

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$

61,015

69,753

70,589

61,759

51,680

Total nonaccrual loans

$

102,832

106,798

115,510

85,431

68,870

Total nonaccrual loans

$

102,832

106,798

115,510

85,431

68,870

Loans 90 days past maturity and still accruing

585

495

77

31

32

Nonperforming loans

103,417

107,293

115,587

85,462

68,902

Real estate owned, net

2,232

2,575

1,897

1,075

950

Nonperforming assets

$

105,649

109,868

117,484

86,537

69,852

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$

10,704

17,120

17,562

17,375

9,043

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

21,431

17,684

17,888

15,977

22,956

Total troubled debt restructuring

$

32,135

34,804

35,450

33,352

31,999










Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.98

%

1.00

%

1.06

%

0.97

%

0.78

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.77

%

0.80

%

0.85

%

0.81

%

0.67

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.27

%

1.30

%

1.29

%

1.05

%

0.66

%

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balance

1.32

%

1.36

%

1.36

%

N/A

N/A

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

129.99

%

130.68

%

121.63

%

108.70

%

84.09

%


*  

Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

At December 31, 2020

Pass

Special
   mention*

Substandard**

Doubtful***

Loss

Loans
receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

3,042,544



25,577





3,068,121

Home equity loans

1,455,474



12,262





1,467,736

Consumer loans

1,499,004



8,989





1,507,993

Total Personal Banking

5,997,022



46,828





6,043,850

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,852,705

108,021

385,163





3,345,889

Commercial loans

1,092,498

41,278

57,334





1,191,110

Total Commercial Banking

3,945,203

149,299

442,497





4,536,999

Total loans

$

9,942,225

149,299

489,325





10,580,849

At September 30, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

3,117,442



25,927





3,143,369

Home equity loans

1,471,919



12,446





1,484,365

Consumer loans

1,478,109



8,974





1,487,083

Total Personal Banking

6,067,470



47,347





6,114,817

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,850,611

110,073

359,059





3,319,743

Commercial loans

1,255,255

40,631

51,406





1,347,292

Total Commercial Banking

4,105,866

150,704

410,465





4,667,035

Total loans

$

10,173,336

150,704

457,812





10,781,852

At June 30, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

3,196,304



26,451





3,222,755

Home equity loans

1,438,339



12,031





1,450,370

Consumer loans

1,508,129



9,990





1,518,119

Total Personal Banking

6,142,772



48,472





6,191,244

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

3,034,984

72,755

199,993

1,092



3,308,824

Commercial loans

1,270,279

41,458

42,692

4,290



1,358,719

Total Commercial Banking

4,305,263

114,213

242,685

5,382



4,667,543

Total loans

$

10,448,035

114,213

291,157

5,382



10,858,787

At March 31, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,830,596



7,690





2,838,286

Home equity loans

1,345,052



8,211





1,353,263

Consumer loans

1,174,067



3,988





1,178,055

Total Personal Banking

5,349,715



19,889





5,369,604

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,537,736

73,967

143,765





2,755,468

Commercial loans

618,267

43,071

50,464





711,802

Total Commercial Banking

3,156,003

117,038

194,229





3,467,270

Total loans

$

8,505,718

117,038

214,118





8,836,874

At December 31, 2019











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,858,582



9,545





2,868,127

Home equity loans

1,336,111



6,807





1,342,918

Consumer loans

1,120,732



4,400





1,125,132

Total Personal Banking

5,315,425



20,752





5,336,177

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,538,816

80,570

135,004





2,754,390

Commercial loans

616,983

42,380

58,744





718,107

Total Commercial Banking

3,155,799

122,950

193,748





3,472,497

Total loans

$

8,471,224

122,950

214,500





8,808,674


*

Includes $31.3 million, $34.7 million, $37.4 million, $13.1 million, and $10.3 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

**

Includes $153.2 million, $129.2 million, $108.2 million, $56.8 million, and $53.1 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

***

Includes $1.1 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)



December 31,
2020

*

September 30,
2020

*

June 30,
2020

*

March 31,
2020

*

December 31,
2019

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)





























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:





























Residential mortgage loans

315

$

28,797

0.9

%

17

$

736

%

15

$

629

%

358

$

32,755

1.2

%

292

$

23,296

0.8

%

Home equity loans

138

4,763

0.3

%

129

4,984

0.3

%

118

4,569

0.3

%

190

7,061

0.5

%

173

6,469

0.5

%

Consumer loans

1,279

10,574

0.7

%

1,078

8,586

0.6

%

629

7,199

0.5

%

953

8,774

0.7

%

960

9,208

0.8

%

Commercial real estate loans

43

10,923

0.3

%

28

5,090

0.2

%

46

14,177

0.4

%

58

12,895

0.5

%

43

7,921

0.3

%

Commercial loans

37

6,405

0.5

%

19

1,797

0.1

%

12

1,242

0.1

%

35

7,545

1.1

%

32

1,187

0.2

%

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

1,812

$

61,462

0.6

%

1,271

$

21,193

0.2

%

820

$

27,816

0.3

%

1,594

$

69,030

0.8

%

1,500

$

48,081

0.5

%































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:





























Residential mortgage loans

84

$

5,083

0.2

%

65

$

4,788

0.2

%

64

$

5,364

0.2

%

11

$

511

%

67

$

5,693

0.2

%

Home equity loans

47

1,656

0.1

%

56

1,860

0.1

%

59

2,326

0.2

%

65

2,652

0.2

%

66

2,405

0.2

%

Consumer loans

322

2,742

0.2

%

323

3,049

0.2

%

258

2,916

0.2

%

265

2,610

0.2

%

395

3,302

0.3

%

Commercial real estate loans

11

1,615

%

14

4,212

0.1

%

18

3,913

0.1

%

12

2,981

0.1

%

19

1,690

0.1

%

Commercial loans

10

864

0.1

%

7

357

%

15

1,151

0.1

%

10

309

%

17

6,403

0.9

%

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

474

$

11,960

0.1

%

465

$

14,266

0.1

%

414

$

15,670

0.1

%

363

$

9,063

0.1

%

564

$

19,493

0.2

%































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **





























Residential mortgage loans

168

$

14,489

0.5

%

168

$

14,750

0.5

%

185

$

15,369

0.5

%

129

$

10,457

0.4

%

141

$

12,775

0.4

%

Home equity loans

207

8,441

0.6

%

193

7,845

0.5

%

182

7,060

0.5

%

152

5,816

0.4

%

159

5,688

0.4

%

Consumer loans

720

6,058

0.4

%

696

5,847

0.4

%

709

6,896

0.5

%

445

3,459

0.3

%

590

3,611

0.3

%

Commercial real estate loans

119

25,287

0.8

%

136

35,496

1.1

%

149

29,729

0.9

%

139

25,342

0.9

%

129

25,014

0.9

%

Commercial loans

37

7,325

0.6

%

34

6,310

0.5

%

47

11,535

0.8

%

51

16,685

0.2

%

37

4,739

0.7

%

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

1,251

$

61,600

0.6

%

1,227

$

70,248

0.7

%

1,272

$

70,589

0.7

%

916

$

61,759

0.7

%

1,056

$

51,827

0.6

%































Total loans delinquent

3,537

$

135,022

1.3

%

2,963

$

105,707

1.0

%

2,506

$

114,075

1.1

%

2,873

$

139,852

1.6

%

3,120

$

119,401

1.4

%


*  

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $6.6 million, $20.3 million, $18.0 million, and $298,000 at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, respectively, and purchased credit impaired loans of $147,000 at December 31, 2019.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Loans outstanding

The following table provides delinquency information for various loan sectors in our portfolio that are potentially vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic impacts at December 31, 2020:

At December 31, 2020

30-59 days
delinquent

*

60-89 days
delinquent

*

90 days
or greater
delinquent

*

Total
delinquent

*

Current

*

Total
loans
 receivable


*

Restaurants/bars

$

417

%

$

276

%

$

754

%

$

1,447

%

$

91,703

0.9

%

$

93,150

0.9

%

Hotels/hospitality



%



%

1,074

%

1,074

%

177,016

1.7

%

178,090

1.7

%

Gyms and fitness



%



%



%



%

4,113

%

4,113

%

Transportation

33

%

43

%

431

%

507

%

72,786

0.7

%

73,293

0.7

%

Oil and gas



%



%

7

%

7

%

10,083

0.1

%

10,090

0.1

%

Residential care facilities



%



%

500

%

500

%

246,221

2.3

%

246,721

2.3

%

Retail buildings

1,072

%



%

520

%

1,592

%

443,275

4.2

%

444,867

4.2

%

Education/student housing



%



%

1,872

%

1,872

%

139,790

1.3

%

141,662

1.3

%

Construction/development:






















   Education/student housing



%



%



%



%

51,675

0.5

%

51,675

0.5

%

   Hotels/hospitality



%



%



%



%

25,633

0.2

%

25,633

0.2

%

   Residential care facilities



%



%



%



%

37,604

0.4

%

37,604

0.4

%

   All other construction/development

268

%



%

5,465

0.1

%

5,733

0.1

%

183,947

1.7

%

189,680

1.8

%

All other sectors

59,672

0.6

%

11,641

0.1

%

50,977

0.5

%

122,290

1.2

%

8,961,981

84.7

%

9,084,271

85.9

%

   Total loans

$

61,462

0.6

%

$

11,960

0.1

%

$

61,600

0.6

%

$

135,022

1.3

%

$

10,445,827

98.7

%

$

10,580,849

100.0

%


*

Percent of total loans outstanding.

Loan deferrals

The following table represents loans that entered into and are currently in a deferment offered by the Company to aid customers in the COVID-19 pandemic as of December 31, 2020. Of these loan deferrals, 257 borrowers applied for and received PPP loans totaling approximately $39.9 million:



Balance as of
September 30, 2020

Loans returned to full payment status, net of payments

New loans entered into
first deferral

Balance as of
December 31, 2020


Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

*

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

Number of loans

Outstanding principal
balance

*

Residential mortgage loans

111

$

15,967

0.5

%

90

$

12,914

22

$

3,389

43

$

6,442

0.2

%

Home equity loans

48

3,639

0.2

%

37

2,536

30

1,512

41

2,615

0.2

%

Consumer loans

123

2,348

0.2

%

102

1,950

62

901

83

1,299

0.1

%

Commercial real estate loans

94

183,661

5.5

%

71

68,855

11

3,406

34

118,212

3.5

%

Commercial loans

28

7,085

0.5

%

14

6,071

8

318

22

1,332

0.1

%

   Total loans

404

$

212,700

2.0

%

314

$

92,326

133

$

9,526

223

$

129,900

 **

1.2

%


*   

Percent of total loans outstanding by the respective total amount of that type of loan.

** 

As of December 31, 2020, first loan deferrals totaled $9.5 million, second loan deferrals totaled $67.5 million, and third loan deferrals totaled $52.9 million. $91.9 million of loan deferrals expire in Q1 2021 and $38.0 million of loan deferrals expire in Q2 2021.  In addition, of the $129.9 million total loan deferrals, $108.7 million are in the hospitality industry.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Beginning balance

$

140,209

140,586

92,897

57,941

52,859

CECL adoption







10,792


Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration





8,845




Provision

(2,230)

6,818

51,750

27,637

8,223

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(407)

(129)

(38)

(343)

(222)

Charge-offs home equity

(58)

(88)

(173)

(289)

(113)

Charge-offs consumer

(2,623)

(3,356)

(3,191)

(3,488)

(3,142)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(2,770)

(532)

(690)

(331)

(107)

Charge-offs commercial

(156)

(4,892)

(10,349)

(815)

(1,143)

Recoveries

2,462

1,802

1,535

1,793

1,586

Ending balance

$

134,427

140,209

140,586

92,897

57,941

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.13

%

0.27

%

0.51

%

0.16

%

0.14

%

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

Beginning balance

$

57,941

55,214

CECL adoption

10,792


Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration

8,845


Provision

83,975

22,659

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(917)

(1,166)

Charge-offs home equity

(608)

(1,121)

Charge-offs consumer

(12,658)

(11,807)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(4,323)

(5,467)

Charge-offs commercial

(16,212)

(6,651)

Recoveries

7,592

6,280

Ending balance

$

134,427

57,941

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.27

%

0.23

%

December 31, 2020

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Residential mortgage loans

$

2,753,593

6,049

314,528

1,217

3,068,121

7,266

Home equity loans

1,175,703

4,579

292,033

1,413

1,467,736

5,992

Consumer loans

1,283,106

14,949

224,887

2,747

1,507,993

17,696

Personal Banking Loans

5,212,402

25,577

831,448

5,377

6,043,850

30,954

Commercial real estate loans

2,567,124

70,707

778,765

19,192

3,345,889

89,899

Commercial loans

1,019,482

6,590

171,628

6,984

1,191,110

13,574

Commercial Banking Loans

3,586,606

77,297

950,393

26,176

4,536,999

103,473

Total Loans

$

8,799,008

102,874

1,781,841

31,553

10,580,849

134,427

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages. 


Quarter ended 

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$

3,089,916

27,503

3.56

%

$

3,176,436

28,769

3.62

%

$

3,092,392

29,019

3.75

%

$

2,845,483

28,062

3.94

%

$

2,847,932

28,011

3.93

%

Home equity loans

1,472,527

13,535

3.66

%

1,479,429

13,732

3.69

%

1,415,091

13,806

3.92

%

1,345,059

14,801

4.43

%

1,333,748

15,354

4.57

%

Consumer loans

1,444,860

15,874

4.37

%

1,437,828

15,851

4.39

%

1,375,130

14,993

4.39

%

1,123,336

12,160

4.35

%

1,073,565

12,016

4.44

%

Commercial real estate loans

3,317,418

37,965

4.48

%

3,306,386

36,887

4.37

%

3,156,749

34,595

4.34

%

2,747,419

31,437

4.53

%

2,741,687

32,985

4.71

%

Commercial loans

1,325,047

11,414

3.37

%

1,377,223

12,603

3.58

%

1,161,228

11,269

3.84

%

712,621

8,856

4.92

%

717,438

9,841

5.37

%

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,649,768

106,291

3.97

%

10,777,302

107,842

3.98

%

10,200,590

103,682

4.09

%

8,773,918

95,316

4.37

%

8,714,370

98,207

4.47

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,166,739

4,551

1.56

%

1,004,803

4,651

1.85

%

714,657

4,038

2.26

%

668,470

4,175

2.50

%

667,910

4,237

2.54

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

252,898

1,380

2.18

%

216,081

1,336

2.47

%

170,309

1,244

2.92

%

144,152

881

2.44

%

151,289

938

2.48

%

FHLB stock, at cost

23,346

192

3.27

%

25,595

218

3.39

%

22,192

309

5.60

%

15,931

262

6.61

%

13,400

262

7.76

%

Other interest-earning deposits

632,494

178

0.11

%

791,601

221

0.11

%

623,870

185

0.12

%

34,697

135

1.54

%

31,624

169

2.09

%

Total interest-earning assets

12,725,245

112,592

3.52

%

12,815,382

114,268

3.55

%

11,731,618

109,458

3.75

%

9,637,168

100,769

4.21

%

9,578,593

103,813

4.30

%

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,066,609





1,088,273





1,858,513





960,303





869,117




Total assets

$

13,791,854





$

13,903,655





$

13,590,131





$

10,597,471





$

10,447,710




Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits

$

2,028,155

617

0.12

%

$

2,015,604

648

0.13

%

$

1,884,202

648

0.14

%

$

1,611,111

727

0.18

%

$

1,615,996

792

0.19

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,699,515

476

0.07

%

2,680,591

763

0.11

%

2,428,060

812

0.13

%

1,915,871

1,307

0.27

%

1,769,623

1,570

0.35

%

Money market deposit accounts

2,426,513

960

0.16

%

2,347,097

1,347

0.23

%

2,204,810

1,600

0.29

%

1,921,243

3,088

0.65

%

1,845,535

3,226

0.69

%

Time deposits

1,676,094

4,660

1.11

%

1,782,350

5,685

1.27

%

1,761,260

6,276

1.43

%

1,528,891

6,281

1.65

%

1,607,992

7,305

1.80

%

Borrowed funds (f)

352,392

1,469

1.66

%

420,715

717

0.68

%

371,700

296

0.32

%

240,118

709

1.19

%

177,670

444

0.99

%

Junior subordinated debentures

128,752

659

2.00

%

128,658

720

2.19

%

127,472

837

2.60

%

121,809

1,038

3.37

%

121,796

1,136

3.65

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,311,421

8,841

0.38

%

9,375,015

9,880

0.42

%

8,777,504

10,469

0.48

%

7,339,043

13,150

0.72

%

7,138,612

14,473

0.80

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,675,986





2,703,266





2,401,368





1,640,180





1,800,861




Noninterest-bearing liabilities

253,966





284,440





882,391





268,139





158,434




Total liabilities

12,241,373





12,362,721





12,061,263





9,247,362





9,097,907




Shareholders' equity

1,550,481





1,540,934





1,528,868





1,350,109





1,349,803




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,791,854





$

13,903,655





$

13,590,131





$

10,597,471





$

10,447,710




Net interest income/Interest rate spread

103,751

3.14

%


104,388

3.13

%


98,989

3.27

%


87,619

3.48

%


89,340

3.50

%

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$

3,413,824



3.26

%

$

3,440,367



3.26

%

$

2,954,114



3.38

%

$

2,298,125



3.66

%

$

2,439,981



3.73

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.37X




1.37X




1.34X




1.31X




1.34X





(a) 

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b) 

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)  

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)  

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)   

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)   

Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings, and subordinated debt.

(g)   

Average cost of deposits were 0.23%, 0.29%, 0.35%, 0.53%, and 0.59%, respectively.

(h)  

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were — Loans: 3.94%, 3.96%, 4.06%, 4.35%, and 4.46%, respectively, Investment securities: 1.78%, 2.00%, 2.36%, 2.31%, and 2.34%, respectively, Interest-earning assets: 3.48%, 3.52%, 3.72%, 4.19%, and 4.28%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.11%, 3.10%, 3.24%, 3.47%, and 3.48%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.23%, 3.23%, 3.34%, 3.64%, and 3.71%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages. 


Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Assets:










Interest-earning assets:










Residential mortgage loans

$

3,051,582

113,353

3.71

%

$

2,860,765

115,583

4.04

%

Home equity loans

1,436,632

55,875

3.89

%

1,308,908

64,222

4.91

%

Consumer loans

1,338,120

58,878

4.40

%

980,623

44,859

4.57

%

Commercial real estate loans

3,132,976

140,883

4.42

%

2,725,792

132,915

4.81

%

Commercial loans

1,145,143

44,142

3.79

%

678,866

38,565

5.60

%

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,104,453

413,131

4.09

%

8,554,954

396,144

4.63

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

889,744

17,416

1.96

%

639,764

16,670

2.61

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

196,071

4,841

2.47

%

205,757

4,470

2.17

%

FHLB stock, at cost

21,781

981

4.50

%

14,477

1,056

7.29

%

Other interest-earning deposits

520,666

719

0.14

%

23,305

600

2.54

%

Total interest-earning assets

11,732,715

437,088

3.73

%

9,438,257

418,940

4.44

%

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,159,405





890,760




Total assets

$

12,892,120





$

10,329,017




Liabilities and shareholders' equity:










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Savings deposits

$

1,885,517

2,640

0.14

%

$

1,655,495

3,115

0.19

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,432,427

3,358

0.14

%

1,651,393

6,012

0.36

%

Money market deposit accounts

2,224,904

6,995

0.31

%

1,778,661

13,010

0.73

%

Time deposits

1,687,381

22,903

1.36

%

1,555,726

27,079

1.74

%

Borrowed funds (f)

346,442

3,190

0.92

%

206,458

2,865

1.39

%

Junior subordinated debentures

126,683

3,254

2.53

%

120,012

4,833

3.97

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,703,354

42,340

0.49

%

6,967,745

56,914

0.82

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,357,725





1,835,622




Noninterest-bearing liabilities

246,294





204,198




Total liabilities

11,307,373





9,007,565




Shareholders' equity

1,584,747





1,321,452




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,892,120





$

10,329,017




Net interest income/Interest rate spread

394,748

3.24

%


362,026

3.62

%

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$

3,029,361



3.36

%

$

2,470,512



3.84

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.35X





1.35X






(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f) 

Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings, and subordinated debt.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.34% and 0.58%, respectively.

(h) 

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were — Loans: 4.07% and 4.61%, respectively, Investment securities: 2.06% and 2.06%, respectively, Interest-earning assets: 3.70% and 4.42%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.21% and 3.61%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.34% and 3.82%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.northwest.com

Also from this source

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings...

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Branch Optimization Plan...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics