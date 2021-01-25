Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

WARREN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $35.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $9.5 million, or 37.0%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $25.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were 9.00% and 1.01% compared to 7.52% and 0.97% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share payable on February 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 4, 2021. This is the 105th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, added, "We are extremely proud that we were able to maintain our dividend throughout 2020 despite the challenges of COVID-19 on bank earnings. Based on the current market value of the Company's stock, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.50%, which continues to be among the highest in our peer group."

Mr. Seiffert continued, "When looking back over a very challenging 2020, I am amazed at what our team accomplished during the midst of COVID-19. We successfully adopted CECL in the first quarter followed closely by the close and conversion of MutualBank on April 24th, the largest acquisition in the company's history. We also completed a very successful $125 million sub-debt offering in September. This additional liquidity and capital at the holding company allowed us to resume our existing five million share common stock buyback program, of which we successfully repurchased approximately 760,000 shares in the fourth quarter at an average price of $12.20. Finally, we completed our branch optimization program which resulted in the consolidation of 43 offices in December 2020. In addition to all of these initiatives, we will be launching our digital strategy this year which will significantly enhance our online banking capabilities and streamline our account opening processes. We want to give our customers the same award winning experience online as they are accustomed to receiving in our branch offices. In addition, we are expanding our capabilities in mortgage banking to all of our markets and expanding our geographic footprint for dealer services' indirect auto and power sports lending. We have acquired talent to enhance our treasury management services, added resources to our corporate finance capabilities, created a healthcare vertical with a dedicated subject matter expert and will be opening a Loan Production Office in the greater Philadelphia market with the addition of a team of capable middle market bankers. As rewarding as 2020 was, we are even more optimistic about 2021."

Net interest income increased by $13.9 million, or 15.7%, to $102.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, from $88.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to a $7.8 million, or 8.0%, increase in interest income on loans receivable and a $6.2 million, or 47.9%, decrease in interest expense on deposits. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase of $1.935 billion, or 22.2%, in the average balance of loans which more than offset the decline experienced from a reduction in the yield on loans to 3.97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from 4.47% for the same quarter last year. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in our interest-bearing cost of deposits to 0.30% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from 0.75% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 which was partially offset by the growth in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits by $1.991 billion, or 29.1%. The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 3.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from 3.73% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses decreased by $10.5 million, or 127.1%, due to a release of the allowance for credit losses of $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to an expense of $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This decrease in the provision was primarily the result of improvements in the economic forecasts.

Noninterest income increased by $3.9 million, or 13.9%, to $32.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, from $28.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily due to the increase in mortgage banking income of $5.6 million to $7.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Our successful mortgage banking income was the result of continued efforts to expand our secondary market sales capabilities over the past year, as well as an interest rate environment conducive to refinance activity and attractive secondary market pricing. Also contributing to this increase was a $1.2 million, or 26.7%, increase in trust and other financial services income due to additional fee income received as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in other operating income of $1.4 million, or 34.9%, due to a decline in swap fee income as well as a decrease of service charges and fees of $1.1 million, or 7.4%, primarily as a result of the fee income cap of the Durbin amendment on debit card interchange revenue which took effect for Northwest on July 1, 2020.

Noninterest expense increased by $16.3 million, or 21.3%, to $92.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, from $76.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This increase primarily resulted from a $6.1 million increase in acquisition and branch optimization expense due to expenses incurred as part of the branch optimization initiative that occurred during December. In addition, compensation and employee benefits increased $6.1 million, or 14.6%, due to internal growth of compensation and staff as well as the addition of MutualBank employees. Also contributing to this increase was an increase in processing expenses of $1.9 million, or 18.7%, as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and as activity driven utilization fees for online and mobile banking and loan origination platforms has increased. Lastly, federal deposit insurance premiums increased $1.7 million due to assessment credits received in the previous year.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $74.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $35.6 million, or 32.2%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, when net income was $110.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 4.72% and 0.58% compared to 8.36% and 1.07% for the prior year. This decrease in net income was the result of an increase in provision for credit losses of $61.3 million primarily as a result of COVID-19 and the expected impact on the allowance for credit losses as well as the acquisition of MutualBank and the required provision associated with the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL"). In addition, noninterest expense increased by $51.4 million, or 17.4%, primarily as a result of the additional operating expenses of MutualBank as well as the one-time costs associated with acquisitions and branch optimization costs which increased $16.6 million for the year. Partially offsetting these factors was an increase in net interest income over the prior year of $31.3 million, or 8.7% due to balance sheet growth during the year as well as a $32.9 million, or 33.1%, increase in fee income highlighted by a $27.6 million increase in mortgage banking income.

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. As of December 31, 2020, Northwest operates 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 736,277



656,749



60,846

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,375,685, $1,385,835 and $815,495, respectively) 1,398,941



1,409,150



819,901

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $179,666, $16,168 and $18,223, respectively) 178,887



15,333



18,036

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,314,105



2,081,232



898,783













Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 58,786



25,140



7,709

Residential mortgage loans 3,009,335



3,118,229



2,860,418

Home equity loans 1,467,736



1,484,365



1,342,918

Consumer loans 1,507,993



1,487,083



1,125,132

Commercial real estate loans 3,345,889



3,319,743



2,754,390

Commercial loans 1,191,110



1,347,292



718,107

Total loans receivable 10,580,849



10,781,852



8,808,674

Allowance for credit losses (134,427)



(140,209)



(57,941)

Loans receivable, net 10,446,422



10,641,643



8,750,733













Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 21,748



23,171



14,740

Accrued interest receivable 35,554



36,916



25,755

Real estate owned, net 2,232



2,575



950

Premises and equipment, net 161,538



166,919



147,409

Bank-owned life insurance 253,951



252,621



189,091

Goodwill 382,279



386,044



346,103

Other intangible assets, net 19,936



21,601



23,076

Other assets 168,503



176,083



97,268

Total assets $ 13,806,268



13,788,805



10,493,908

Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,716,224



2,641,234



1,609,653

Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,755,950



2,663,878



1,944,108

Money market deposit accounts 2,437,539



2,396,567



1,863,998

Savings deposits 2,047,424



2,022,918



1,604,838

Time deposits 1,642,096



1,732,022



1,569,410

Total deposits 11,599,233



11,456,619



8,592,007













Borrowed funds 283,044



398,216



246,336

Junior subordinated debentures 128,794



128,729



121,800

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 45,230



29,755



44,556

Accrued interest payable 2,054



1,002



1,142

Other liabilities 209,210



227,253



134,782

Total liabilities 12,267,565



12,241,574



9,140,623

Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,019,452, 127,801,297, and 106,859,088 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,270



1,278



1,069

Paid-in capital 1,015,502



1,023,827



805,750

Retained earnings 555,480



544,695



583,407

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,549)



(22,569)



(36,941)

Total shareholders' equity 1,538,703



1,547,231



1,353,285

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,806,268



13,788,805



10,493,908













Equity to assets 11.14 %

11.22 %

12.90 % Tangible common equity to assets 8.48 %

8.52 %

9.72 % Book value per share $ 12.11



12.11



12.66

Tangible book value per share $ 8.95



8.92



9.21

Closing market price per share $ 12.74



9.20



16.63

Full time equivalent employees 2,421



2,523



2,209

Number of banking offices 170



213



181



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31, 2019









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 105,681



107,241



103,012



94,973



97,866

Mortgage-backed securities 4,551



4,652



4,038



4,175



4,237

Taxable investment securities 471



427



439



648



683

Tax-free investment securities 656



655



564



185



201

FHLB dividends 192



218



309



262



262

Interest-earning deposits 178



221



185



135



169

Total interest income 111,729



113,414



108,547



100,378



103,418

Interest expense:

















Deposits 6,714



8,443



9,336



11,403



12,893

Borrowed funds 2,127



1,437



1,133



1,747



1,580

Total interest expense 8,841



9,880



10,469



13,150



14,473

Net interest income 102,888



103,534



98,078



87,228



88,945

Provision for credit losses (2,230)



6,818



51,750



27,637



8,223

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 105,118



96,716



46,328



59,591



80,722

Noninterest income:

















Gain/(loss) on sale of investments 75



(12)



(8)



181



27

Gain on sale of loans —



—



—



1,302



908

Service charges and fees 13,074



14,354



13,069



15,116



14,125

Trust and other financial services income 5,722



5,376



4,823



5,001



4,517

Insurance commission income 2,034



2,331



2,395



2,372



1,858

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 114



(32)



(97)



(91)



86

Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,330



1,576



1,248



1,036



1,121

Mortgage banking income 7,120



11,055



12,022



1,194



1,494

Other operating income 2,654



2,022



2,044



1,865



4,077

Total noninterest income 32,123



36,670



35,496



27,976



28,213

Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 48,209



47,371



40,049



42,746



42,074

Premises and occupancy costs 7,614



8,342



7,195



7,471



7,051

Office operations 4,009



4,626



3,711



3,382



4,097

Collections expense 893



1,264



644



474



566

Processing expenses 12,186



15,042



11,680



11,142



10,263

Marketing expenses 1,994



2,147



2,047



1,507



1,010

Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,651



1,498



1,618



—



—

Professional services 3,599



3,246



2,825



2,812



3,533

Amortization of intangible assets 1,664



1,781



1,760



1,651



1,634

Real estate owned expense 64



111



89



95



72

Acquisition/branch optimization expense 7,238



1,414



9,679



2,458



1,114

Other expenses 3,728



27



7,866



4,873



5,157

Total noninterest expense 92,849



86,869



89,163



78,611



76,571

Income/(loss) before income taxes 44,392



46,517



(7,339)



8,956



32,364

Income tax expense/(benefit) 9,327



8,467



(1,139)



1,017



6,773

Net income/(loss) $ 35,065



38,050



(6,200)



7,939



25,591





















Basic earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.28



0.30



(0.05)



0.08



0.24

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.28



0.30



(0.05)



0.07



0.24





















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 126,713,429



126,855,810



121,480,563



105,882,553



105,627,194

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 126,728,602



126,855,810



121,480,563



106,148,247



106,306,615





















Annualized return on average equity 9.00 %

9.82 %

(1.63) %

2.37 %

7.52 % Annualized return on average assets 1.01 %

1.09 %

(0.18) %

0.30 %

0.97 % Annualized return on tangible common equity ** 12.27 %

13.28 %

(2.22) %

3.28 %

10.32 %



















Efficiency ratio * 62.18 %

59.68 %

58.19 %

64.67 %

63.01 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets * 2.42 %

2.39 %

2.30 %

2.83 %

2.80 %





* Excludes acquisition/branch optimization expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Year ended December 31,

2020

2019 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 410,907



394,809

Mortgage-backed securities 17,416



16,670

Taxable investment securities 1,985



3,401

Tax-free investment securities 2,060



844

FHLB dividends 981



1,056

Interest-earning deposits 719



600

Total interest income 434,068



417,380

Interest expense:





Deposits 35,896



49,216

Borrowed funds 6,444



7,698

Total interest expense 42,340



56,914

Net interest income 391,728



360,466

Provision for credit losses 83,975



22,659

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 307,753



337,807

Noninterest income:





Gain on sale of investments 236



50

Gain on sale of loans 1,302



1,734

Service charges and fees 55,613



53,065

Trust and other financial services income 20,922



17,765

Insurance commission income 9,132



8,068

Loss on real estate owned, net (106)



(53)

Income from bank-owned life insurance 5,190



4,418

Mortgage banking income 31,391



3,819

Other operating income 8,585



10,541

Total noninterest income 132,265



99,407

Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 178,375



163,086

Premises and occupancy costs 30,622



28,717

Office operations 15,728



14,133

Collections expense 3,275



2,560

Processing expenses 50,050



42,453

Marketing expenses 7,695



6,998

Federal deposit insurance premiums 4,767



685

Professional services 12,482



12,287

Amortization of intangible assets 6,856



6,543

Real estate owned expense 359



478

Acquisition/branch optimization expense 20,789



4,168

Other expenses 16,494



13,995

Total noninterest expense 347,492



296,103

Income before income taxes 92,526



141,111

Income tax expense 17,672



30,679

Net income $ 74,854



110,432









Basic earnings per share $ 0.62



1.05

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62



1.04









Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 120,244,474

104,878,774 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 120,244,474

105,839,149







Return on average equity 4.72 %

8.36 % Return on average assets 0.58 %

1.07 % Return on tangible common equity ** 6.59 %

11.22 %







Efficiency ratio * 61.04 %

62.06 % Noninterest expense to average assets * 2.48 %

2.76 %





* Excludes acquisition/branch optimization expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating results (non-GAAP):













Net interest income $ 102,888



88,945



391,728



360,466

Provision for credit losses 2,647



8,223



24,198



22,659

Noninterest income 32,123



28,213



132,265



99,407

Noninterest expense 85,611



75,457



328,703



291,935

Income taxes 9,988



7,085



39,670



31,846

Net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 36,765



26,393



131,422



113,433

Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.29



0.25



1.09



1.07

















Average equity $ 1,550,481



1,349,803



1,584,747



1,321,452

Average assets 13,791,854



10,447,710



12,892,120



10,329,017

Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP) 9.43 %

7.76 %

8.29 %

8.58 % Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.06 %

1.00 %

1.02 %

1.10 %















Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:













Net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 36,765



26,393



131,422



113,433

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:













COVID-related provision ** 3,511



—



(29,951)



—

CECL provision impact due to acquisition of MutualBank —



—



(13,089)



—

PPP deferred origination costs —



—



3,034



—

COVID-related off balance sheet provision ** —



—



(1,594)



—

Acquisition/branch optimization expense (5,211)



(802)



(14,968)



(3,001)

Net income (GAAP) $ 35,065



25,591



74,854



110,432

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.28



0.24



0.62



1.04

















Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 9.00 %

7.52 %

4.72 %

8.36 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 1.01 %

0.97 %

0.58 %

1.07 %





* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude estimated COVID-related provision, CECL provision related to the acquisition of MutualBank, PPP deferred origination costs, estimated COVID-related off balance sheet provision and acquisition/branch optimization expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations. ** To arrive at the non-COVID related provision estimates, the Company applied Moody's forecast scenarios prior to the onset of COVID-19 to the Company's loan portfolio at December 31, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



At December 31, 2020

Actual

Minimum capital

requirements (1)

Well capitalized

requirements

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. $ 1,654,208



16.641 %

$ 1,043,790



10.500 %

$ 994,086



10.000 % Northwest Bank 1,478,320



14.886 %

1,042,751



10.500 %

993,096



10.000 %























Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,406,320



14.147 %

844,973



8.500 %

795,268



8.000 % Northwest Bank 1,354,027



13.634 %

844,132



8.500 %

794,477



8.000 %























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,281,515



12.891 %

695,860



7.000 %

646,156



6.500 % Northwest Bank 1,354,027



13.634 %

695,167



7.000 %

645,513



6.500 %























Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,406,320



10.145 %

554,501



4.000 %

693,126



5.000 % Northwest Bank 1,354,027



9.903 %

546,905



4.000 %

683,631



5.000 %





(1) Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Marketable Securities (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)





At December 31, 2020 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized

holding gains

Gross unrealized

holding losses

Fair value Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:















Due after ten years

$ 40,761



211



(55)



40,917



















Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:















Due in less than one year

24,976



159



—



25,135

Due in one year through five years

238



3



—



241

Due in five years through ten years

68,973



238



(80)



69,131



















Municipal securities:















Due in less than one year

4,008



14



—



4,022

Due in one year through five years

2,803



63



(2)



2,864

Due in five years through ten years

16,045



429



(5)



16,469

Due after ten years

89,778



3,752



(72)



93,458



















Residential mortgage-backed securities:















Fixed rate pass-through

339,406



7,125



(86)



346,445

Variable rate pass-through

14,778



431



(20)



15,189

Fixed rate agency CMOs

723,586



11,758



(1,093)



734,251

Variable rate agency CMOs

50,333



519



(33)



50,819

Total residential mortgage-backed securities

1,128,103



19,833



(1,232)



1,146,704

Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,375,685



24,702



(1,446)



1,398,941



















Marketable securities held-to-maturity















Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:















Due in five years through ten years

$ 67,990



12



(123)



67,879



















Residential mortgage-backed securities:















Fixed rate pass-through

22,039



135



—



22,174

Variable rate pass-through

919



30



—



949

Fixed rate agency CMOs

87,335



712



(2)



88,045

Variable rate agency CMOs

604



15



—



619

Total residential mortgage-backed securities

110,897



892



(2)



111,787

Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 178,887



904



(125)



179,666



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



At December 31, 2020

Amount

Average rate Term notes payable to the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB):





Payable to the FHLB of Indianapolis acquired from MutualBank $ 22,054



1.92 % Total term notes payable to the FHLB 22,054





Collateralized borrowings, due within one year 137,661



0.19 % Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 123,329



4.00 % Total borrowed funds * $ 283,044











* As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $3.9 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had no balance, as well as $95.4 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $110.0 million of borrowing capacity with three correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 21



1,128



413



285



72

Home equity loans 154



366



481



592



197

Consumer loans 207



234



214



77



78

Commercial real estate loans 20,317



22,610



30,677



14,337



9,241

Commercial loans 16,027



6,488



6,551



3,514



3,424

Total nonaccrual loans current $ 36,726



30,826



38,336



18,805



13,012

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 647



60



61



691



674

Home equity loans 338



445



247



159



224

Consumer loans 301



230



335



143



121

Commercial real estate loans 1,416



692



2,372



496



196

Commercial loans 87



57



—



—



55

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 2,789



1,484



3,015



1,489



1,270

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 767



576



1,013



218



1,048

Home equity loans 190



618



960



539



689

Consumer loans 583



781



666



488



417

Commercial real estate loans 714



2,745



163



2,096



413

Commercial loans 48



15



768



37



341

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 2,302



4,735



3,570



3,378



2,908

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 14,489



14,750



15,369



10,457



12,682

Home equity loans 8,441



7,845



7,060



5,816



5,635

Consumer loans 5,473



5,352



6,896



3,459



3,610

Commercial real estate loans 25,287



35,496



29,729



25,342



25,014

Commercial loans 7,325



6,310



11,535



16,685



4,739

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 61,015



69,753



70,589



61,759



51,680

Total nonaccrual loans $ 102,832



106,798



115,510



85,431



68,870

Total nonaccrual loans $ 102,832



106,798



115,510



85,431



68,870

Loans 90 days past maturity and still accruing 585



495



77



31



32

Nonperforming loans 103,417



107,293



115,587



85,462



68,902

Real estate owned, net 2,232



2,575



1,897



1,075



950

Nonperforming assets $ 105,649



109,868



117,484



86,537



69,852

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 10,704



17,120



17,562



17,375



9,043

Accruing troubled debt restructuring 21,431



17,684



17,888



15,977



22,956

Total troubled debt restructuring $ 32,135



34,804



35,450



33,352



31,999





















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.98 %

1.00 %

1.06 %

0.97 %

0.78 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.77 %

0.80 %

0.85 %

0.81 %

0.67 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.27 %

1.30 %

1.29 %

1.05 %

0.66 % Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balance 1.32 %

1.36 %

1.36 %

N/A



N/A

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 129.99 %

130.68 %

121.63 %

108.70 %

84.09 %





* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At December 31, 2020

Pass

Special

mention*

Substandard**

Doubtful***

Loss

Loans

receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,042,544



—



25,577



—



—



3,068,121

Home equity loans

1,455,474



—



12,262



—



—



1,467,736

Consumer loans

1,499,004



—



8,989



—



—



1,507,993

Total Personal Banking

5,997,022



—



46,828



—



—



6,043,850

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,852,705



108,021



385,163



—



—



3,345,889

Commercial loans

1,092,498



41,278



57,334



—



—



1,191,110

Total Commercial Banking

3,945,203



149,299



442,497



—



—



4,536,999

Total loans

$ 9,942,225



149,299



489,325



—



—



10,580,849

At September 30, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,117,442



—



25,927



—



—



3,143,369

Home equity loans

1,471,919



—



12,446



—



—



1,484,365

Consumer loans

1,478,109



—



8,974



—



—



1,487,083

Total Personal Banking

6,067,470



—



47,347



—



—



6,114,817

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,850,611



110,073



359,059



—



—



3,319,743

Commercial loans

1,255,255



40,631



51,406



—



—



1,347,292

Total Commercial Banking

4,105,866



150,704



410,465



—



—



4,667,035

Total loans

$ 10,173,336



150,704



457,812



—



—



10,781,852

At June 30, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,196,304



—



26,451



—



—



3,222,755

Home equity loans

1,438,339



—



12,031



—



—



1,450,370

Consumer loans

1,508,129



—



9,990



—



—



1,518,119

Total Personal Banking

6,142,772



—



48,472



—



—



6,191,244

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

3,034,984



72,755



199,993



1,092



—



3,308,824

Commercial loans

1,270,279



41,458



42,692



4,290



—



1,358,719

Total Commercial Banking

4,305,263



114,213



242,685



5,382



—



4,667,543

Total loans

$ 10,448,035



114,213



291,157



5,382



—



10,858,787

At March 31, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,830,596



—



7,690



—



—



2,838,286

Home equity loans

1,345,052



—



8,211



—



—



1,353,263

Consumer loans

1,174,067



—



3,988



—



—



1,178,055

Total Personal Banking

5,349,715



—



19,889



—



—



5,369,604

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,537,736



73,967



143,765



—



—



2,755,468

Commercial loans

618,267



43,071



50,464



—



—



711,802

Total Commercial Banking

3,156,003



117,038



194,229



—



—



3,467,270

Total loans

$ 8,505,718



117,038



214,118



—



—



8,836,874

At December 31, 2019























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,858,582



—



9,545



—



—



2,868,127

Home equity loans

1,336,111



—



6,807



—



—



1,342,918

Consumer loans

1,120,732



—



4,400



—



—



1,125,132

Total Personal Banking

5,315,425



—



20,752



—



—



5,336,177

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,538,816



80,570



135,004



—



—



2,754,390

Commercial loans

616,983



42,380



58,744



—



—



718,107

Total Commercial Banking

3,155,799



122,950



193,748



—



—



3,472,497

Total loans

$ 8,471,224



122,950



214,500



—



—



8,808,674







* Includes $31.3 million, $34.7 million, $37.4 million, $13.1 million, and $10.3 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. ** Includes $153.2 million, $129.2 million, $108.2 million, $56.8 million, and $53.1 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. *** Includes $1.1 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)





December 31,

2020

*

September 30,

2020

*

June 30,

2020

*

March 31,

2020

*

December 31,

2019

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)



























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:



























































Residential mortgage loans

315



$ 28,797



0.9 %

17



$ 736



— %

15



$ 629



— %

358



$ 32,755



1.2 %

292



$ 23,296



0.8 % Home equity loans

138



4,763



0.3 %

129



4,984



0.3 %

118



4,569



0.3 %

190



7,061



0.5 %

173



6,469



0.5 % Consumer loans

1,279



10,574



0.7 %

1,078



8,586



0.6 %

629



7,199



0.5 %

953



8,774



0.7 %

960



9,208



0.8 % Commercial real estate loans

43



10,923



0.3 %

28



5,090



0.2 %

46



14,177



0.4 %

58



12,895



0.5 %

43



7,921



0.3 % Commercial loans

37



6,405



0.5 %

19



1,797



0.1 %

12



1,242



0.1 %

35



7,545



1.1 %

32



1,187



0.2 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

1,812



$ 61,462



0.6 %

1,271



$ 21,193



0.2 %

820



$ 27,816



0.3 %

1,594



$ 69,030



0.8 %

1,500



$ 48,081



0.5 %





























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:



























































Residential mortgage loans

84



$ 5,083



0.2 %

65



$ 4,788



0.2 %

64



$ 5,364



0.2 %

11



$ 511



— %

67



$ 5,693



0.2 % Home equity loans

47



1,656



0.1 %

56



1,860



0.1 %

59



2,326



0.2 %

65



2,652



0.2 %

66



2,405



0.2 % Consumer loans

322



2,742



0.2 %

323



3,049



0.2 %

258



2,916



0.2 %

265



2,610



0.2 %

395



3,302



0.3 % Commercial real estate loans

11



1,615



— %

14



4,212



0.1 %

18



3,913



0.1 %

12



2,981



0.1 %

19



1,690



0.1 % Commercial loans

10



864



0.1 %

7



357



— %

15



1,151



0.1 %

10



309



— %

17



6,403



0.9 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

474



$ 11,960



0.1 %

465



$ 14,266



0.1 %

414



$ 15,670



0.1 %

363



$ 9,063



0.1 %

564



$ 19,493



0.2 %





























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **



























































Residential mortgage loans

168



$ 14,489



0.5 %

168



$ 14,750



0.5 %

185



$ 15,369



0.5 %

129



$ 10,457



0.4 %

141



$ 12,775



0.4 % Home equity loans

207



8,441



0.6 %

193



7,845



0.5 %

182



7,060



0.5 %

152



5,816



0.4 %

159



5,688



0.4 % Consumer loans

720



6,058



0.4 %

696



5,847



0.4 %

709



6,896



0.5 %

445



3,459



0.3 %

590



3,611



0.3 % Commercial real estate loans

119



25,287



0.8 %

136



35,496



1.1 %

149



29,729



0.9 %

139



25,342



0.9 %

129



25,014



0.9 % Commercial loans

37



7,325



0.6 %

34



6,310



0.5 %

47



11,535



0.8 %

51



16,685



0.2 %

37



4,739



0.7 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

1,251



$ 61,600



0.6 %

1,227



$ 70,248



0.7 %

1,272



$ 70,589



0.7 %

916



$ 61,759



0.7 %

1,056



$ 51,827



0.6 %





























































Total loans delinquent

3,537



$ 135,022



1.3 %

2,963



$ 105,707



1.0 %

2,506



$ 114,075



1.1 %

2,873



$ 139,852



1.6 %

3,120



$ 119,401



1.4 %





* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $6.6 million, $20.3 million, $18.0 million, and $298,000 at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, respectively, and purchased credit impaired loans of $147,000 at December 31, 2019.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Loans outstanding The following table provides delinquency information for various loan sectors in our portfolio that are potentially vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic impacts at December 31, 2020:

At December 31, 2020 30-59 days

delinquent

*

60-89 days

delinquent

*

90 days

or greater

delinquent

*

Total

delinquent

*

Current

*

Total

loans

receivable

* Restaurants/bars $ 417



— %

$ 276



— %

$ 754



— %

$ 1,447



— %

$ 91,703



0.9 %

$ 93,150



0.9 % Hotels/hospitality —



— %

—



— %

1,074



— %

1,074



— %

177,016



1.7 %

178,090



1.7 % Gyms and fitness —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

4,113



— %

4,113



— % Transportation 33



— %

43



— %

431



— %

507



— %

72,786



0.7 %

73,293



0.7 % Oil and gas —



— %

—



— %

7



— %

7



— %

10,083



0.1 %

10,090



0.1 % Residential care facilities —



— %

—



— %

500



— %

500



— %

246,221



2.3 %

246,721



2.3 % Retail buildings 1,072



— %

—



— %

520



— %

1,592



— %

443,275



4.2 %

444,867



4.2 % Education/student housing —



— %

—



— %

1,872



— %

1,872



— %

139,790



1.3 %

141,662



1.3 % Construction/development:













































Education/student housing —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

51,675



0.5 %

51,675



0.5 % Hotels/hospitality —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

25,633



0.2 %

25,633



0.2 % Residential care facilities —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

37,604



0.4 %

37,604



0.4 % All other construction/development 268



— %

—



— %

5,465



0.1 %

5,733



0.1 %

183,947



1.7 %

189,680



1.8 % All other sectors 59,672



0.6 %

11,641



0.1 %

50,977



0.5 %

122,290



1.2 %

8,961,981



84.7 %

9,084,271



85.9 % Total loans $ 61,462



0.6 %

$ 11,960



0.1 %

$ 61,600



0.6 %

$ 135,022



1.3 %

$ 10,445,827



98.7 %

$ 10,580,849



100.0 %





* Percent of total loans outstanding.

Loan deferrals The following table represents loans that entered into and are currently in a deferment offered by the Company to aid customers in the COVID-19 pandemic as of December 31, 2020. Of these loan deferrals, 257 borrowers applied for and received PPP loans totaling approximately $39.9 million:





Balance as of

September 30, 2020

Loans returned to full payment status, net of payments

New loans entered into

first deferral

Balance as of

December 31, 2020



Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

*

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

Number of loans

Outstanding principal

balance

* Residential mortgage loans

111

$ 15,967



0.5 %

90



$ 12,914



22



$ 3,389



43



$ 6,442



0.2 % Home equity loans

48

3,639



0.2 %

37



2,536



30



1,512



41



2,615



0.2 % Consumer loans

123

2,348



0.2 %

102



1,950



62



901



83



1,299



0.1 % Commercial real estate loans

94

183,661



5.5 %

71



68,855



11



3,406



34



118,212



3.5 % Commercial loans

28

7,085



0.5 %

14



6,071



8



318



22



1,332



0.1 % Total loans

404

$ 212,700



2.0 %

314



$ 92,326



133



$ 9,526



223



$ 129,900 **

1.2 %





* Percent of total loans outstanding by the respective total amount of that type of loan. ** As of December 31, 2020, first loan deferrals totaled $9.5 million, second loan deferrals totaled $67.5 million, and third loan deferrals totaled $52.9 million. $91.9 million of loan deferrals expire in Q1 2021 and $38.0 million of loan deferrals expire in Q2 2021. In addition, of the $129.9 million total loan deferrals, $108.7 million are in the hospitality industry.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Beginning balance $ 140,209



140,586



92,897



57,941



52,859

CECL adoption —



—



—



10,792



—

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration —



—



8,845



—



—

Provision (2,230)



6,818



51,750



27,637



8,223

Charge-offs residential mortgage (407)



(129)



(38)



(343)



(222)

Charge-offs home equity (58)



(88)



(173)



(289)



(113)

Charge-offs consumer (2,623)



(3,356)



(3,191)



(3,488)



(3,142)

Charge-offs commercial real estate (2,770)



(532)



(690)



(331)



(107)

Charge-offs commercial (156)



(4,892)



(10,349)



(815)



(1,143)

Recoveries 2,462



1,802



1,535



1,793



1,586

Ending balance $ 134,427



140,209



140,586



92,897



57,941

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.13 %

0.27 %

0.51 %

0.16 %

0.14 %



Year ended December 31,

2020

2019 Beginning balance $ 57,941



55,214

CECL adoption 10,792



—

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration 8,845



—

Provision 83,975



22,659

Charge-offs residential mortgage (917)



(1,166)

Charge-offs home equity (608)



(1,121)

Charge-offs consumer (12,658)



(11,807)

Charge-offs commercial real estate (4,323)



(5,467)

Charge-offs commercial (16,212)



(6,651)

Recoveries 7,592



6,280

Ending balance $ 134,427



57,941

Net charge-offs to average loans 0.27 %

0.23 %



December 31, 2020

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve Residential mortgage loans $ 2,753,593



6,049



314,528



1,217



3,068,121



7,266

Home equity loans 1,175,703



4,579



292,033



1,413



1,467,736



5,992

Consumer loans 1,283,106



14,949



224,887



2,747



1,507,993



17,696

Personal Banking Loans 5,212,402



25,577



831,448



5,377



6,043,850



30,954

Commercial real estate loans 2,567,124



70,707



778,765



19,192



3,345,889



89,899

Commercial loans 1,019,482



6,590



171,628



6,984



1,191,110



13,574

Commercial Banking Loans 3,586,606



77,297



950,393



26,176



4,536,999



103,473

Total Loans $ 8,799,008



102,874



1,781,841



31,553



10,580,849



134,427



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,089,916



27,503



3.56 %

$ 3,176,436



28,769



3.62 %

$ 3,092,392



29,019



3.75 %

$ 2,845,483



28,062



3.94 %

$ 2,847,932



28,011



3.93 % Home equity loans 1,472,527



13,535



3.66 %

1,479,429



13,732



3.69 %

1,415,091



13,806



3.92 %

1,345,059



14,801



4.43 %

1,333,748



15,354



4.57 % Consumer loans 1,444,860



15,874



4.37 %

1,437,828



15,851



4.39 %

1,375,130



14,993



4.39 %

1,123,336



12,160



4.35 %

1,073,565



12,016



4.44 % Commercial real estate loans 3,317,418



37,965



4.48 %

3,306,386



36,887



4.37 %

3,156,749



34,595



4.34 %

2,747,419



31,437



4.53 %

2,741,687



32,985



4.71 % Commercial loans 1,325,047



11,414



3.37 %

1,377,223



12,603



3.58 %

1,161,228



11,269



3.84 %

712,621



8,856



4.92 %

717,438



9,841



5.37 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,649,768



106,291



3.97 %

10,777,302



107,842



3.98 %

10,200,590



103,682



4.09 %

8,773,918



95,316



4.37 %

8,714,370



98,207



4.47 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,166,739



4,551



1.56 %

1,004,803



4,651



1.85 %

714,657



4,038



2.26 %

668,470



4,175



2.50 %

667,910



4,237



2.54 % Investment securities (c) (d) 252,898



1,380



2.18 %

216,081



1,336



2.47 %

170,309



1,244



2.92 %

144,152



881



2.44 %

151,289



938



2.48 % FHLB stock, at cost 23,346



192



3.27 %

25,595



218



3.39 %

22,192



309



5.60 %

15,931



262



6.61 %

13,400



262



7.76 % Other interest-earning deposits 632,494



178



0.11 %

791,601



221



0.11 %

623,870



185



0.12 %

34,697



135



1.54 %

31,624



169



2.09 % Total interest-earning assets 12,725,245



112,592



3.52 %

12,815,382



114,268



3.55 %

11,731,618



109,458



3.75 %

9,637,168



100,769



4.21 %

9,578,593



103,813



4.30 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,066,609











1,088,273











1,858,513











960,303











869,117









Total assets $ 13,791,854











$ 13,903,655











$ 13,590,131











$ 10,597,471











$ 10,447,710









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,028,155



617



0.12 %

$ 2,015,604



648



0.13 %

$ 1,884,202



648



0.14 %

$ 1,611,111



727



0.18 %

$ 1,615,996



792



0.19 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,699,515



476



0.07 %

2,680,591



763



0.11 %

2,428,060



812



0.13 %

1,915,871



1,307



0.27 %

1,769,623



1,570



0.35 % Money market deposit accounts 2,426,513



960



0.16 %

2,347,097



1,347



0.23 %

2,204,810



1,600



0.29 %

1,921,243



3,088



0.65 %

1,845,535



3,226



0.69 % Time deposits 1,676,094



4,660



1.11 %

1,782,350



5,685



1.27 %

1,761,260



6,276



1.43 %

1,528,891



6,281



1.65 %

1,607,992



7,305



1.80 % Borrowed funds (f) 352,392



1,469



1.66 %

420,715



717



0.68 %

371,700



296



0.32 %

240,118



709



1.19 %

177,670



444



0.99 % Junior subordinated debentures 128,752



659



2.00 %

128,658



720



2.19 %

127,472



837



2.60 %

121,809



1,038



3.37 %

121,796



1,136



3.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,311,421



8,841



0.38 %

9,375,015



9,880



0.42 %

8,777,504



10,469



0.48 %

7,339,043



13,150



0.72 %

7,138,612



14,473



0.80 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,675,986











2,703,266











2,401,368











1,640,180











1,800,861









Noninterest-bearing liabilities 253,966











284,440











882,391











268,139











158,434









Total liabilities 12,241,373











12,362,721











12,061,263











9,247,362











9,097,907









Shareholders' equity 1,550,481











1,540,934











1,528,868











1,350,109











1,349,803









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,791,854











$ 13,903,655











$ 13,590,131











$ 10,597,471











$ 10,447,710









Net interest income/Interest rate spread



103,751



3.14 %





104,388



3.13 %





98,989



3.27 %





87,619



3.48 %





89,340



3.50 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,413,824







3.26 %

$ 3,440,367







3.26 %

$ 2,954,114







3.38 %

$ 2,298,125







3.66 %

$ 2,439,981







3.73 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.37X









1.37X









1.34X









1.31X









1.34X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings, and subordinated debt. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.23%, 0.29%, 0.35%, 0.53%, and 0.59%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were — Loans: 3.94%, 3.96%, 4.06%, 4.35%, and 4.46%, respectively, Investment securities: 1.78%, 2.00%, 2.36%, 2.31%, and 2.34%, respectively, Interest-earning assets: 3.48%, 3.52%, 3.72%, 4.19%, and 4.28%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.11%, 3.10%, 3.24%, 3.47%, and 3.48%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.23%, 3.23%, 3.34%, 3.64%, and 3.71%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h) Assets:





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,051,582



113,353



3.71 %

$ 2,860,765



115,583



4.04 % Home equity loans 1,436,632



55,875



3.89 %

1,308,908



64,222



4.91 % Consumer loans 1,338,120



58,878



4.40 %

980,623



44,859



4.57 % Commercial real estate loans 3,132,976



140,883



4.42 %

2,725,792



132,915



4.81 % Commercial loans 1,145,143



44,142



3.79 %

678,866



38,565



5.60 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,104,453



413,131



4.09 %

8,554,954



396,144



4.63 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 889,744



17,416



1.96 %

639,764



16,670



2.61 % Investment securities (c) (d) 196,071



4,841



2.47 %

205,757



4,470



2.17 % FHLB stock, at cost 21,781



981



4.50 %

14,477



1,056



7.29 % Other interest-earning deposits 520,666



719



0.14 %

23,305



600



2.54 % Total interest-earning assets 11,732,715



437,088



3.73 %

9,438,257



418,940



4.44 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,159,405











890,760









Total assets $ 12,892,120











$ 10,329,017









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits $ 1,885,517



2,640



0.14 %

$ 1,655,495



3,115



0.19 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,432,427



3,358



0.14 %

1,651,393



6,012



0.36 % Money market deposit accounts 2,224,904



6,995



0.31 %

1,778,661



13,010



0.73 % Time deposits 1,687,381



22,903



1.36 %

1,555,726



27,079



1.74 % Borrowed funds (f) 346,442



3,190



0.92 %

206,458



2,865



1.39 % Junior subordinated debentures 126,683



3,254



2.53 %

120,012



4,833



3.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,703,354



42,340



0.49 %

6,967,745



56,914



0.82 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,357,725











1,835,622









Noninterest-bearing liabilities 246,294











204,198









Total liabilities 11,307,373











9,007,565









Shareholders' equity 1,584,747











1,321,452









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,892,120











$ 10,329,017









Net interest income/Interest rate spread



394,748



3.24 %





362,026



3.62 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,029,361







3.36 %

$ 2,470,512







3.84 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35X











1.35X















(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings, and subordinated debt. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.34% and 0.58%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were — Loans: 4.07% and 4.61%, respectively, Investment securities: 2.06% and 2.06%, respectively, Interest-earning assets: 3.70% and 4.42%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.21% and 3.61%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.34% and 3.82%, respectively.

