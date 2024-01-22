Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $29.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $5.6 million, or 16.3%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $34.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were 7.64% and 0.80% compared to 9.38% and 0.98% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on February 14, 2024 to shareholders of record as of February 2, 2024. This is the 117th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2023, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.4%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "We were very pleased with 2023 results as we continue to execute upon our commercial banking strategy despite the current year liquidity and interest rate challenges for the industry. We grew loans at a measured pace of 4.5%, but more importantly we reallocated over $440.0 million from lower yielding investment securities, retail loans and consumer loans into the more profitable commercial portfolio, which grew $677.2 million, or 17.1%. We were also pleased with the stability of our deposit base throughout the year which grew $515.4 million, enabling us to reduce more expensive borrowed funds by $282.3 million, and our tangible common equity grew to 8.30%, which provides flexibility for growth going forward."

Mr. Torchio continued, "We have also taken additional measures to control our noninterest expense growth by consolidating three more branches, rightsizing our retail and consumer staff, and renegotiating third-party contracts across the board. These measures required severance and professional service costs in the fourth quarter of approximately $3.5 million. The expense savings going forward will be allocated to the continued build-out of our credit administration, risk management, and internal audit functions that support our focus on commercial loan growth."

Net interest income decreased by $10.7 million, or 9.2%, to $106.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $117.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from a $40.3 million increase in interest expense due to increases in both the average balance and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $663.1 million, or 7.2%, to $9.912 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $9.249 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, driven by an increase in time deposits and borrowed funds. In addition, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 0.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due to higher market interest rates and competitive pressure for liquidity. Partially offsetting this increase in interest expense was a $29.5 million increase in interest income. Cash and marketable securities were redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 4.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 3.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Interest income on loans receivable increased $29.4 million, or 25.1%, due to an increase of $525.2 million, or 4.9%, in the average balance of loans in addition to an increase in the yield on loans to 5.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 4.35% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The net effect of these changes in interest rates and average balances was a decrease in the Company's net interest margin to 3.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 3.57% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses decreased by $3.0 million, or 27.1%, to $7.9 million for the current quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $10.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Economic forecasts continued to improve, and the Company continued to experience a decrease in substandard loans by $17.8 million, or 7.5%, to $218.5 million, or 1.91% of total loans, at December 31, 2023 from $236.2 million, or 2.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. This decrease was assisted by the note sale of approximately $8.0 million of nonperforming loans for a net gain of approximately $726,000. In addition, delinquencies remain well controlled.

Noninterest income increased by $1.3 million, or 4.7%, to $29.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $27.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This increase was driven by increases in core businesses such as service charges and fees on deposits and loans, trust and other financial services income and the net gain on the sale of SBA loans and other real estate owned. Service charges and fees increased $1.8 million, or 12.7%, to $15.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $14.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 driven by deposit-related fees based on customer activity as well as commercial loan fees, and the net gain on real estate owned increased $1.0 million to $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $51,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as a result of gains on property sales in the current period. These increases were partially offset by a $2.4 million, or 49.7%, decrease in other operating income to $2.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as a result of gains from the sales of branch buildings associated with the previously announced branch consolidations during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.9 million, or 2.1%, to $90.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $88.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This increase primarily resulted from a $3.5 million, or 7.6%, increase in compensation and employee benefits to $50.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $46.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 driven primarily by the buildout of the commercial business and related credit, risk management and internal audit support functions over the past twelve months. Processing expenses increased $1.4 million, or 10.5%, to $15.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $13.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due to the implementation of additional third-party software platforms. FDIC insurance premiums increased $1.3 million, or 100.4%, to $2.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

The provision for income taxes decreased by $2.7 million, or 25.9%, to $7.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due primarily to lower income before income taxes.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $135.0 million, or $1.06 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $1.3 million, or 1.0%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022, when net income was $133.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2023 were 8.94% and 0.95% compared to 8.80% and 0.94% for the prior year. This increase in net income was the result of an increase in net interest income of $15.0 million, or 3.6%, to $435.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $420.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average balance and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.42% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 3.41% for the prior year due to the rising interest rate environment as well as the change in asset mix to higher yielding commercial loans. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $355.6 million, or 3.8% and the average cost increased to 1.56% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 0.30% for the year ended December 31, 2022 due to rising interest rates throughout the year as well as competitive pressure for funding and liquidity. In addition, the total provision for credit losses decreased $5.4 million, or 19.2% compared to the prior year, specifically within the provision for unfunded commitments as a result of the timing of the origination of loans with off balance sheet exposures. Noninterest income increased $3.0 million, or 2.7% to $113.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $110.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, driven by a $4.0 million increase in service charges and fees, $1.8 million in gains on sales of SBA loans during the current year, and a $1.5 million increase in income from bank owned life insurance as a result of death benefits received in the current year. These changes were partially offset by a $22.0 million, or 6.7%, increase in noninterest expense to $351.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $329.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, driven by a $7.3 million increase in compensation and employee benefits expense, a $6.2 million increase in processing expenses due to the implementation of additional third-party software platforms, and a $4.5 million increase in federal deposit insurance premiums due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,260

161,995

139,365 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,240,003, $1,262,080 and $1,431,728, respectively) 1,043,359

1,010,076

1,218,108 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $699,506, $682,681 and $751,384, respectively) 814,839

830,106

881,249 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 1,980,458

2,002,177

2,238,722











Loans held-for-sale 8,768

10,592

9,913 Residential mortgage loans 3,419,417

3,462,606

3,488,686 Home equity loans 1,227,858

1,258,765

1,297,674 Consumer loans 2,126,027

2,155,119

2,168,655 Commercial real estate loans 2,974,010

2,922,582

2,823,555 Commercial loans 1,658,729

1,500,609

1,131,969 Total loans receivable 11,414,809

11,310,273

10,920,452 Allowance for credit losses (125,243)

(124,841)

(118,036) Loans receivable, net 11,289,566

11,185,432

10,802,416











FHLB stock, at cost 30,146

40,404

40,143 Accrued interest receivable 47,353

42,624

35,528 Real estate owned, net 104

363

413 Premises and equipment, net 138,838

138,041

145,909 Bank-owned life insurance 251,895

250,502

255,062 Goodwill 380,997

380,997

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 5,290

6,013

8,560 Other assets 294,458

315,648

205,574 Total assets $ 14,419,105

14,362,201

14,113,324 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,669,023

2,774,291

2,993,243 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,634,546

2,598,080

2,686,431 Money market deposit accounts 1,968,218

2,042,813

2,457,569 Savings deposits 2,105,234

2,116,360

2,275,020 Time deposits 2,602,881

2,258,338

1,052,285 Total deposits 11,979,902

11,789,882

11,464,548











Borrowed funds 398,895

604,587

681,166 Subordinated debt 114,189

114,102

113,840 Junior subordinated debentures 129,574

129,509

129,314 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 45,253

27,653

47,613 Accrued interest payable 13,669

7,915

3,231 Other liabilities 186,306

190,122

182,126 Total liabilities 12,867,788

12,863,770

12,621,838 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,110,453, 127,101,349 and 127,028,848 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,271

1,271

1,270 Additional paid-in capital 1,024,852

1,023,591

1,019,647 Retained earnings 674,686

671,092

641,727 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (149,492)

(197,523)

(171,158) Total shareholders' equity 1,551,317

1,498,431

1,491,486 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,419,105

14,362,201

14,113,324











Equity to assets 10.76 %

10.43 %

10.57 % Tangible common equity to assets* 8.30 %

7.95 %

8.03 % Book value per share $ 12.20

11.79

11.74 Tangible book value per share* $ 9.17

8.74

8.67 Closing market price per share $ 12.48

10.23

13.98 Full time equivalent employees 2,098

2,084

2,160 Number of banking offices 142

142

150



* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30,

2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 146,523

140,667

132,724

123,745

117,137 Mortgage-backed securities 7,951

8,072

8,326

8,537

8,603 Taxable investment securities 786

786

841

845

840 Tax-free investment securities 492

491

667

700

701 FHLB stock dividends 666

668

844

690

419 Interest-earning deposits 970

914

594

423

153 Total interest income 157,388

151,598

143,996

134,940

127,853 Interest expense:

















Deposits 40,600

31,688

21,817

11,238

3,871 Borrowed funds 10,486

11,542

13,630

11,238

6,938 Total interest expense 51,086

43,230

35,447

22,476

10,809 Net interest income 106,302

108,368

108,549

112,464

117,044 Provision for credit losses - loans 3,801

3,983

6,010

4,870

9,023 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1) 4,145

(2,981)

2,920

126

1,876 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 98,356

107,366

99,619

107,468

106,145 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments (1)

—

(8,306)

—

(1) Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights —

—

8,305

—

— Gain on sale of SBA loans 388

301

832

279

— Gain on sale of loans 726

—

—

—

— Service charges and fees 15,922

15,270

14,833

13,189

14,125 Trust and other financial services income 6,884

7,085

6,866

6,449

6,642 Gain on real estate owned, net 1,084

29

785

108

51 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,454

4,561

1,304

1,269

1,663 Mortgage banking income 247

632

1,028

524

477 Other operating income 2,465

3,010

4,150

2,151

4,901 Total noninterest income 29,169

30,888

29,797

23,969

27,858 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 50,194

51,243

47,650

46,604

46,658 Premises and occupancy costs 7,049

7,052

7,579

7,471

7,370 Office operations 3,747

3,398

2,800

3,010

3,544 Collections expense 328

551

429

387

563 Processing expenses 15,017

14,672

14,648

14,350

13,585 Marketing expenses 1,317

2,379

2,856

2,892

2,773 Federal deposit insurance premiums 2,643

2,341

2,064

2,223

1,319 Professional services 6,255

3,002

3,804

4,758

5,434 Amortization of intangible assets 724

795

842

909

932 Real estate owned expense 51

141

83

181

53 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 2,354

—

1,593

2,802

4,243 Other expenses 997

1,996

1,510

1,863

2,304 Total noninterest expense 90,676

87,570

85,858

87,450

88,778 Income before income taxes 36,849

50,684

43,558

43,987

45,225 Income tax expense 7,835

11,464

10,514

10,308

10,576 Net income $ 29,014

39,220

33,044

33,679

34,649



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.23

0.31

0.26

0.27

0.27 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23

0.31

0.26

0.26

0.27 Annualized return on average equity 7.64 %

10.27 %

8.72 %

9.11 %

9.38 % Annualized return on average assets 0.80 %

1.08 %

0.93 %

0.97 %

0.98 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 9.88 %

14.00 %

11.79 %

12.15 %

12.48 % Efficiency ratio 66.93 %

62.88 %

62.06 %

64.10 %

61.27 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) ** 64.66 %

62.31 %

60.30 %

61.38 %

57.70 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets 2.51 %

2.42 %

2.42 %

2.51 %

2.52 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) ** 2.43 %

2.39 %

2.35 %

2.40 %

2.37 %





(1) Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification. * Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Year ended December 31,

2023

2022 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 543,659

407,828 Mortgage-backed securities 32,886

30,804 Taxable investment securities 3,258

3,070 Tax-free investment securities 2,350

2,767 FHLB stock dividends 2,868

730 Interest-earning deposits 2,901

3,599 Total interest income 587,922

448,798 Interest expense:





Deposits 105,343

14,120 Borrowed funds 46,896

13,997 Total interest expense 152,239

28,117 Net interest income 435,683

420,681 Provision for credit losses - loans 18,664

17,860 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1) 4,210

10,453 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 412,809

392,368 Noninterest income:





Loss on sale of investments (8,307)

(8) Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights 8,305

— Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,800

— Gain on sale of loans 726

— Service charges and fees 59,214

55,188 Trust and other financial services income 27,284

27,765 Gain on real estate owned, net 2,006

603 Income from bank-owned life insurance 8,588

7,129 Mortgage banking income 2,431

4,865 Other operating income 11,776

15,307 Total noninterest income 113,823

110,849 Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 195,691

188,359 Premises and occupancy costs 29,151

29,618 Office operations 12,955

13,318 Collections expense 1,695

1,808 Processing expenses 58,687

52,496 Marketing expenses 9,444

9,095 Federal deposit insurance premiums 9,271

4,778 Professional services 17,819

14,703 Amortization of intangible assets 3,270

4,277 Real estate owned expense 456

223 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 6,749

5,617 Other expenses 6,366

5,233 Total noninterest expense 351,554

329,525 Income before income taxes 175,078

173,692 Income tax expense 40,121

40,026 Net income $ 134,957

133,666







Basic earnings per share $ 1.06

1.05 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.06

1.05







Annualized return on average equity 8.94 %

8.80 % Annualized return on average assets 0.95 %

0.94 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 11.58 %

12.13 % Efficiency ratio 63.98 %

62.00 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) ** 62.15 %

60.13 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets 2.46 %

2.32 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) ** 2.39 %

2.25 %





(1) Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification. * Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:













Net income (GAAP) $ 29,014

34,649

134,957

133,666 Non-GAAP adjustments













Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 2,354

4,243

6,749

5,617 Less: tax benefit of merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense (659)

(1,188)

(1,890)

(1,573) Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 30,709

37,704

139,816

137,710 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.23

0.27

1.06

1.05 Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.24

0.30

1.10

1.08















Average equity $ 1,506,895

1,465,285

1,510,285

1,518,704 Average assets 14,329,020

13,983,100

14,269,809

14,177,698 Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 7.64 %

9.38 %

8.94 %

8.80 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 0.80 %

0.98 %

0.95 %

0.94 % Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP) 8.09 %

10.21 %

9.26 %

9.07 % Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP) 0.85 %

1.07 %

0.98 %

0.97 %



















The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.





December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Tangible common equity to assets









Total shareholders' equity $ 1,551,317

1,498,431

1,491,486 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (386,287)

(387,010)

(389,557) Tangible common equity $ 1,165,030

1,111,421

1,101,929











Total assets $ 14,419,105

14,362,201

14,113,324 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (386,287)

(387,010)

(389,557) Tangible assets $ 14,032,818

13,975,191

13,723,767











Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.30 %

7.95 %

8.03 %











Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments









Tangible common equity $ 1,165,030

1,111,421

1,101,929 Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments (115,334)

(147,425)

(129,865) Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments 32,294

41,279

36,362 Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments $ 1,081,990

1,005,275

1,008,426











Tangible assets 14,032,818

13,975,191

13,723,767











Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments 7.71 %

7.19 %

7.35 %











Tangible book value per share









Tangible common equity $ 1,165,030

1,111,421

1,101,929 Common shares outstanding 127,110,453

127,101,349

127,028,848 Tangible book value per share 9.17

8.74

8.67

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



Quarter ended

Year ended December 30,









December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

2023

2022













Annualized return on tangible common equity

























Net income $ 29,014

39,220

33,044

33,679

34,649

134,957

133,666



























Total shareholders' equity 1,551,317

1,498,431

1,511,501

1,513,275

1,491,486

1,551,317

1,491,486 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (386,287)

(387,010)

(387,806)

(388,648)

(389,557)

(386,287)

(389,557) Tangible common equity $ 1,165,030

1,111,421

1,123,695

1,124,627

1,101,929

1,165,030

1,101,929



























Annualized return on tangible common equity 9.88 %

14.00 %

11.79 %

12.15 %

12.48 %

11.58 %

12.13 %



























Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

























Non-interest expense $ 90,676

87,570

85,858

87,450

88,778

351,554

329,525 Less: amortization expense (724)

(795)

(842)

(909)

(932)

(3,270)

(4,277) Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (2,354)

—

(1,593)

(2,802)

(4,243)

(6,749)

(5,617) Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and restructuring expenses $ 87,598

86,775

83,423

83,739

83,603

341,535

319,631



























Net interest income $ 106,302

108,368

108,549

112,464

117,044

435,683

420,681 Non-interest income 29,169

30,888

29,797

23,969

27,858

113,823

110,849 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 135,471

139,256

138,346

136,433

144,902

549,506

531,530



























Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses 64.66 %

62.31 %

60.30 %

61.38 %

57.70 %

62.15 %

60.13 %



























Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

























Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses 87,598

86,775

83,423

83,739

83,603

341,535

319,631 Average assets 14,329,020

14,379,323

14,245,917

14,121,496

13,983,100

14,269,809

14,177,698 Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 2.43 %

2.39 %

2.35 %

2.40 %

2.37 %

2.39 %

2.25 %





* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:

As of December 31, 2023

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of relationships Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1) $ 2,810,966

23.46 %

4,924 Less intercompany deposit accounts 976,113

8.15 %

12 Less collateralized deposit accounts 432,443

3.61 %

239 Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts $ 1,402,410

11.71 %

4,673



(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $19.0 million, or 0.16% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2023. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $105.8 million, or 0.88% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2023. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $300,000 as of December 31, 2023.

The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio:

As of December 31, 2023

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

accounts Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,357,875

11.33 %

288,919 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,311,148

10.94

44,306 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,464,058

12.22

58,543 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 1,170,488

9.77

7,953 Personal money market deposits 1,435,939

11.99

25,556 Business money market deposits 532,279

4.44

2,841 Savings deposits 2,105,234

17.57

206,127 Time deposits 2,602,881

21.74

74,330 Total deposits $ 11,979,902

100.00 %

708,575

Our average deposit account balance as of December 31, 2023 was $17,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $357.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:

6/30/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2022

3/31/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2023 Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,388,690

1,413,781

1,412,227

1,428,232

1,397,167

1,375,144

1,357,875 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,669,559

1,680,339

1,581,016

1,467,860

1,423,396

1,399,147

1,311,148 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,785,761

1,742,173

1,718,806

1,627,546

1,535,254

1,477,617

1,464,058 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 529,357

498,937

499,059

466,105

624,252

689,914

812,433 Municipal demand deposits 543,573

571,620

468,566

447,852

418,147

430,549

358,055 Personal money market deposits 1,994,907

1,949,379

1,832,583

1,626,614

1,511,652

1,463,689

1,435,939 Business money market deposits 636,805

627,634

624,986

701,436

642,601

579,124

532,279 Savings deposits 2,362,725

2,327,419

2,275,020

2,194,743

2,120,215

2,116,360

2,105,234 Time deposits 1,155,878

1,067,110

1,052,285

1,576,791

1,989,711

2,258,338

2,602,881 Total deposits 12,067,255

11,878,392

11,464,548

11,537,179

11,662,395

11,789,882

11,979,902

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At December 31, 2023

Actual

Minimum capital requirements (1)

Well capitalized requirements

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. $ 1,799,883

16.040 %

$ 1,178,234

10.500 %

$ 1,122,128

10.000 % Northwest Bank 1,520,736

13.564 %

1,177,257

10.500 %

1,121,197

10.000 %























Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,553,766

13.847 %

953,809

8.500 %

897,702

8.000 % Northwest Bank 1,388,808

12.387 %

953,018

8.500 %

896,958

8.000 %























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,428,181

12.727 %

785,489

7.000 %

729,383

6.500 % Northwest Bank 1,388,808

12.387 %

784,838

7.000 %

728,778

6.500 %























Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,553,766

10.841 %

573,290

4.000 %

716,612

5.000 % Northwest Bank 1,388,808

9.697 %

572,903

4.000 %

716,128

5.000 %





(1) Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Marketable Securities (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



December 31, 2023 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized holding gains

Gross unrealized holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average duration Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:



















Due after one year through five years

$ 20,000

—

(1,135)

18,865

2.90 Due after ten years

49,383

—

(9,934)

39,449

6.15





















Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:



















Due after one year through five years

45,986

—

(5,763)

40,223

4.34 Due after five years through ten years

386

—

(12)

374

1.84





















Municipal securities:



















Due after one year through five years

4,279

22

(427)

3,874

3.99 Due after five years through ten years

20,725

—

(1,437)

19,288

7.10 Due after ten years

60,762

125

(8,580)

52,307

10.30





















Corporate debt issues:



















Due after five years through ten years

8,466

—

(778)

7,688

5.35





















Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

209,069

27

(25,222)

183,874

6.49 Variable rate pass-through

7,140

11

(71)

7,080

4.50 Fixed rate agency CMOs

789,842

—

(143,055)

646,787

5.20 Variable rate agency CMOs

23,965

38

(453)

23,550

3.57 Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

1,030,016

76

(168,801)

861,291

5.42 Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,240,003

223

(196,867)

1,043,359

5.63





















Marketable securities held-to-maturity



















Government sponsored



















Due after one year through five years

$ 69,471

—

(8,100)

61,371

3.90 Due after five years through ten years

54,987

—

(8,700)

46,287

5.33





















Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

147,874

—

(20,834)

127,040

5.26 Variable rate pass-through

449

1

—

450

4.47 Fixed rate agency CMOs

541,529

—

(77,694)

463,835

6.28 Variable rate agency CMOs

529

—

(6)

523

5.33 Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

690,381

1

(98,534)

591,848

6.06 Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 814,839

1

(115,334)

699,506

5.83

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Borrowed Funds (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2023

Amount

Average rate Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year $ 175,000

5.71 % Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year 163,500

5.70 % Total term notes payable to the FHLB 338,500

5.70 %







Collateralized borrowings, due within one year 35,495

1.72 % Collateral received, due within one year 24,900

5.26 % Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 114,189

4.28 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,574

7.88 % Total borrowed funds * $ 642,658

5.65 %





* As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $3.3 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $163.5 million drawn balance, as well as $297.5 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited) Commercial real estate loans outstanding The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at December 31, 2023:



December 31, 2023 Property type

Percent of portfolio 5 or More Unit Dwelling

14.5 % Nursing Home

12.8 Retail Building

12.0 Commercial Office Building - non-owner occupied

9.3 Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments

4.8 Manufacturing & Industrial Building

4.8 Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential

4.4 Warehouse/Storage Building

3.9 Commercial office building - owner occupied

3.3 Multi-use building - office and warehouse

3.3 Single Family Dwelling

2.7 Other Medical Facility

2.5 Student Housing

2.2 Hotel/Motel

2.1 2-4 Family

2.1 Agricultural Real Estate

2.1 All Other Types

13.2 Total

100.0 %

The following table describes our commercial real estate portfolio by state at December 31, 2023:





December 31, 2023 State

Percent of portfolio New York

32.4 % Pennsylvania

30.9 Ohio

20.0 Indiana

7.9 All other

8.8 Total

100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 959

1,951

1,559

1,423

1,496 Home equity loans 871

947

1,089

1,084

1,418 Consumer loans 1,051

1,049

1,009

911

836 Commercial real estate loans 64,603

44,639

48,468

50,045

53,303 Commercial loans 1,182

1,369

995

1,468

895 Total nonaccrual loans current $ 68,666

49,955

53,120

54,931

57,948 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 933

48

49

688

473 Home equity loans 174

92

37

18

180 Consumer loans 225

274

309

223

178 Commercial real estate loans 51

1,913

1,697

1,900

1,220 Commercial loans 139

90

855

341

145 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 1,522

2,417

2,947

3,170

2,196 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 511

66

185

919

31 Home equity loans 347

319

363

338

290 Consumer loans 557

312

360

340

341 Commercial real estate loans 831

212

210

1,355

473 Commercial loans 56

291

245

126

96 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 2,302

1,200

1,363

3,078

1,231 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 6,324

7,695

6,290

3,300

5,574 Home equity loans 3,100

2,073

1,965

2,190

2,257 Consumer loans 3,212

2,463

2,033

2,791

2,672 Commercial real estate loans 6,488

8,416

8,575

8,010

7,867 Commercial loans 2,770

2,435

2,296

1,139

1,491 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 21,894

23,082

21,159

17,430

19,861 Total nonaccrual loans $ 94,384

76,654

78,589

78,609

81,236 Total nonaccrual loans $ 94,384

76,654

78,589

78,609

81,236 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 2,698

728

532

652

744 Nonperforming loans 97,082

77,382

79,121

79,261

81,980 Real estate owned, net 104

363

371

524

413 Nonperforming assets $ 97,186

77,745

79,492

79,785

82,393



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.85 %

0.68 %

0.70 %

0.71 %

0.75 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.67 %

0.54 %

0.56 %

0.56 %

0.58 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.09 %

1.08 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 129.01 %

161.33 %

157.26 %

152.98 %

143.98 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) At December 31, 2023

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,413,846

—

14,339

—

—

3,428,185 Home equity loans

1,223,097

—

4,761

—

—

1,227,858 Consumer loans

2,120,216

—

5,811

—

—

2,126,027 Total Personal Banking

6,757,159

—

24,911

—

—

6,782,070 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,670,510

124,116

179,384

—

—

2,974,010 Commercial loans

1,637,879

6,678

14,172

—

—

1,658,729 Total Commercial Banking

4,308,389

130,794

193,556

—

—

4,632,739 Total loans

$ 11,065,548

130,794

218,467

—

—

11,414,809 At September 30, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,459,251

—

13,512

—

—

3,472,763 Home equity loans

1,254,985

—

3,780

—

—

1,258,765 Consumer loans

2,150,464

—

4,655

—

—

2,155,119 Total Personal Banking

6,864,700

—

21,947

—

—

6,886,647 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,632,472

123,935

166,610

—

—

2,923,017 Commercial loans

1,476,833

3,690

20,086

—

—

1,500,609 Total Commercial Banking

4,109,305

127,625

186,696

—

—

4,423,626 Total loans

$ 10,974,005

127,625

208,643

—

—

11,310,273 At June 30, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,483,098

—

12,059

—

—

3,495,157 Home equity loans

1,272,363

—

3,699

—

—

1,276,062 Consumer loans

2,196,938

—

4,124

—

—

2,201,062 Total Personal Banking

6,952,399

—

19,882

—

—

6,972,281 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,649,535

74,170

171,519

—

—

2,895,224 Commercial loans

1,377,981

3,040

22,705

—

—

1,403,726 Total Commercial Banking

4,027,516

77,210

194,224

—

—

4,298,950 Total loans

$ 10,979,915

77,210

214,106

—

—

11,271,231 At March 31, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,499,135

—

6,330

—

—

3,505,465 Home equity loans

1,277,915

—

3,631

—

—

1,281,546 Consumer loans

2,227,379

—

4,754

—

—

2,232,133 Total Personal Banking

7,004,429

—

14,715

—

—

7,019,144 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,585,676

69,837

171,591

—

—

2,827,104 Commercial loans

1,217,344

6,381

22,298

—

—

1,246,023 Total Commercial Banking

3,803,020

76,218

193,889

—

—

4,073,127 Total loans

$ 10,807,449

76,218

208,604

—

—

11,092,271 At December 31, 2022























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,484,870

—

13,729

—

—

3,498,599 Home equity loans

1,292,146

—

5,528

—

—

1,297,674 Consumer loans

2,164,220

—

4,435

—

—

2,168,655 Total Personal Banking

6,941,236

—

23,692

—

—

6,964,928 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,579,809

55,076

188,670

—

—

2,823,555 Commercial loans

1,100,707

7,384

23,878

—

—

1,131,969 Total Commercial Banking

3,680,516

62,460

212,548

—

—

3,955,524 Total loans

$ 10,621,752

62,460

236,240

—

—

10,920,452





* Includes $7.8 million, $6.9 million, $4.9 million, $7.4 million, and $7.4 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. ** Includes $20.3 million, $28.9 million, $31.2 million, $31.9 million, and $39.1 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2023

*

September 30,

2023

*

June 30,

2023

*

March 31,

2023

*

December 31,

2022

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 307

$ 30,041

0.9 %

6

$ 573

— %

14

$ 627

— %

259

$ 26,992

0.8 %

304

$ 29,487

0.8 % Home equity loans 121

5,761

0.5 %

112

4,707

0.4 %

92

3,395

0.3 %

111

4,235

0.3 %

145

6,657

0.5 % Consumer loans 896

11,211

0.5 %

733

9,874

0.5 %

602

7,955

0.4 %

587

6,930

0.3 %

737

9,435

0.4 % Commercial real estate loans 23

3,204

0.1 %

22

3,411

0.1 %

13

2,710

0.1 %

23

4,834

0.2 %

29

4,008

0.1 % Commercial loans 59

4,196

0.3 %

52

2,847

0.2 %

38

15,658

1.1 %

46

4,253

0.3 %

51

2,648

0.2 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 1,406

$ 54,413

0.5 %

925

$ 21,412

0.2 %

759

$ 30,345

0.3 %

1,026

$ 47,244

0.4 %

1,266

$ 52,235

0.5 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 69

$ 7,796

0.2 %

56

$ 5,395

0.2 %

52

$ 3,521

0.1 %

23

$ 1,922

0.1 %

65

$ 5,563

0.2 % Home equity loans 37

982

0.1 %

40

1,341

0.1 %

31

1,614

0.1 %

31

1,061

0.1 %

29

975

0.1 % Consumer loans 322

3,754

0.2 %

236

2,707

0.1 %

250

2,584

0.1 %

185

2,083

0.1 %

255

3,070

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 9

1,031

— %

13

1,588

0.1 %

12

1,288

— %

17

1,949

0.1 %

16

2,377

0.1 % Commercial loans 16

703

— %

15

981

0.1 %

23

11,092

0.8 %

19

1,088

0.1 %

24

1,115

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 453

$ 14,266

0.1 %

360

$ 12,012

0.1 %

368

$ 20,099

0.2 %

275

$ 8,103

0.1 %

389

$ 13,100

0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 70

$ 7,995

0.2 %

79

$ 7,695

0.2 %

63

$ 6,290

0.2 %

39

$ 3,300

0.1 %

65

$ 5,574

0.2 % Home equity loans 81

3,126

0.3 %

73

2,206

0.2 %

68

1,965

0.2 %

65

2,190

0.2 %

68

2,257

0.2 % Consumer loans 440

3,978

0.2 %

357

3,020

0.1 %

314

2,447

0.1 %

313

3,279

0.1 %

334

3,079

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 27

6,712

0.2 %

27

8,416

0.3 %

20

8,575

0.3 %

18

8,010

0.3 %

19

7,867

0.3 % Commercial loans 53

2,780

0.2 %

39

2,472

0.2 %

38

2,414

0.2 %

24

1,302

0.1 %

15

1,829

0.2 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 671

$ 24,591

0.2 %

575

$ 23,809

0.2 %

503

$ 21,691

0.2 %

459

$ 18,081

0.2 %

501

$ 20,606

0.2 %



























































Total loans delinquent 2,530

$ 93,270

0.8 %

1,860

$ 57,233

0.5 %

1,630

$ 72,135

0.6 %

1,760

$ 73,428

0.7 %

2,156

$ 85,941

0.8 %





* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $646,000, $1.4 million, $605,000, $331,000, and $1.7 million at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Quarter ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Beginning balance $ 124,841

124,423

121,257

118,036

109,819 ASU 2022-02 Adoption —

—

—

426

— Provision 3,801

3,983

6,010

4,870

9,023 Charge-offs residential mortgage (266)

(171)

(545)

(207)

(546) Charge-offs home equity (133)

(320)

(235)

(164)

(232) Charge-offs consumer (3,860)

(3,085)

(2,772)

(2,734)

(2,430) Charge-offs commercial real estate (742)

(484)

(483)

(657)

(621) Charge-offs commercial (806)

(1,286)

(1,209)

(865)

(404) Recoveries 2,408

1,781

2,400

2,552

3,427 Ending balance $ 125,243

124,841

124,423

121,257

118,036 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.12 %

0.13 %

0.10 %

0.08 %

0.03 %





















Year ended December 31,

2023

2022 Beginning balance $ 118,036

102,241 ASU 2022-02 Adoption 426

— Provision 18,664

17,860 Charge-offs residential mortgage (1,189)

(2,033) Charge-offs home equity (852)

(1,469) Charge-offs consumer (12,451)

(8,406) Charge-offs commercial real estate (2,366)

(7,366) Charge-offs commercial (4,166)

(1,657) Recoveries 9,141

18,866 Ending balance $ 125,243

118,036 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.11 %

0.02 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets:



























































Interest-earning assets:



























































Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,442,308

32,739

3.80 %

$ 3,476,446

32,596

3.75 %

$ 3,485,517

32,485

3.73 %

$ 3,493,617

32,009

3.66 %

$ 3,439,401

30,974

3.60 % Home equity loans

1,238,420

17,590

5.64 %

1,264,134

17,435

5.47 %

1,273,298

16,898

5.32 %

1,284,425

16,134

5.09 %

1,282,733

15,264

4.72 % Consumer loans

2,055,783

24,667

4.76 %

2,092,023

23,521

4.46 %

2,143,804

22,662

4.24 %

2,123,672

20,794

3.97 %

2,069,207

19,709

3.78 % Commercial real estate loans

2,950,589

43,337

5.83 %

2,911,145

41,611

5.67 %

2,836,443

38,426

5.43 %

2,824,120

37,031

5.24 %

2,822,008

35,428

4.91 % Commercial loans

1,564,617

28,801

7.30 %

1,447,211

26,239

7.19 %

1,326,598

22,872

6.92 %

1,161,298

18,353

6.32 %

1,113,178

16,315

5.74 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

11,251,717

147,134

5.19 %

11,190,959

141,402

5.01 %

11,065,660

133,343

4.83 %

10,887,132

124,321

4.63 %

10,726,527

117,690

4.35 % Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,741,687

7,951

1.83 %

1,781,010

8,072

1.81 %

1,859,427

8,326

1.79 %

1,909,676

8,537

1.79 %

1,956,167

8,603

1.76 % Investment securities (c) (d)

335,121

1,425

1.70 %

336,125

1,431

1.70 %

374,560

1,715

1.83 %

384,717

1,761

1.83 %

386,468

1,753

1.81 % FHLB stock, at cost

35,082

665

7.52 %

37,722

668

7.03 %

45,505

844

7.44 %

39,631

690

7.06 %

26,827

419

6.19 % Other interest-earning deposits

62,027

970

6.20 %

59,433

915

6.11 %

38,912

594

6.12 %

30,774

423

5.50 %

9,990

153

5.99 % Total interest-earning assets

13,425,634

158,145

4.67 %

13,405,249

152,488

4.51 %

13,384,064

144,822

4.34 %

13,251,930

135,732

4.15 %

13,105,979

128,618

3.89 % Noninterest-earning assets (e)

903,386









974,074









861,853









869,566









877,121







Total assets

$ 14,329,020









$ 14,379,323









$ 14,245,917









$ 14,121,496









$ 13,983,100







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:



























































Interest-bearing liabilities:



























































Savings deposits (g)

$ 2,102,320

4,045

0.76 %

$ 2,116,759

2,695

0.51 %

$ 2,142,941

1,393

0.26 %

$ 2,198,988

690

0.13 %

$ 2,298,451

585

0.10 % Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,573,634

4,921

0.76 %

2,569,229

4,086

0.63 %

2,469,666

1,648

0.27 %

2,612,883

951

0.15 %

2,718,360

509

0.07 % Money market deposit accounts (g)

1,997,116

7,446

1.48 %

2,112,228

6,772

1.27 %

2,221,713

6,113

1.10 %

2,408,582

4,403

0.74 %

2,512,892

1,310

0.21 % Time deposits (g)

2,447,335

24,187

3.92 %

2,164,559

18,136

3.32 %

1,765,454

12,663

2.88 %

1,293,609

5,194

1.63 %

1,024,895

1,467

0.57 % Borrowed funds (f)

548,089

6,826

4.94 %

643,518

7,937

4.89 %

837,358

10,202

4.89 %

740,218

7,938

4.35 %

451,369

3,967

3.49 % Subordinated debt

114,134

1,148

4.02 %

114,045

1,148

4.03 %

113,958

1,148

4.03 %

113,870

1,148

4.03 %

113,783

1,148

4.04 % Junior subordinated debentures

129,532

2,512

7.59 %

129,466

2,456

7.42 %

129,401

2,280

6.97 %

129,335

2,152

6.66 %

129,271

1,823

5.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,912,160

51,085

2.04 %

9,849,804

43,230

1.74 %

9,680,491

35,447

1.47 %

9,497,485

22,476

0.96 %

9,249,021

10,809

0.46 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,675,788









2,757,091









2,820,928









2,889,973









3,039,000







Noninterest-bearing liabilities

234,177









257,141









224,508









235,213









229,794







Total liabilities

12,822,125









12,864,036









12,725,927









12,622,671









12,517,815







Shareholders' equity

1,506,895









1,515,287









1,519,990









1,498,825









1,465,285







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 14,329,020









$ 14,379,323









$ 14,245,917









$ 14,121,496









$ 13,983,100







Net interest income/Interest rate spread





107,060

2.63 %





109,258

2.77 %





109,375

2.87 %





113,256

3.19 %





117,809

3.43 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$ 3,513,474





3.16 %

$ 3,555,445





3.23 %

$ 3,703,573





3.28 %

$ 3,754,445





3.47 %

$ 3,856,958





3.57 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.35X









1.36X









1.38X









1.40X









1.42X











































































(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 1.37%, 1.07%, 0.77%, 0.40%, and 0.13%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.77%, 1.40%, 1.02%, 0.54%, and 0.18%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 5.17%, 4.99%, 4.81%, 4.61%, and 4.33%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.52%, 1.52%, 1.61%, 1.61%, and 1.59%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.65%, 4.49%, 4.32%, 4.13%, and 3.87%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.61%, 2.75%, 2.85%, 3.17%, and 3.41%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.14%, 3.21%, 3.25%, 3.44%, and 3.54%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in thousands) The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.

Year ended December 31,

2023

2022

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,474,336

129,828

3.74 %

$ 3,232,487

113,256

3.50 % Home equity loans 1,264,941

68,058

5.38 %

1,282,218

52,707

4.11 % Consumer loans 2,103,602

91,645

4.36 %

1,933,557

67,296

3.48 % Commercial real estate loans 2,881,005

160,352

5.57 %

2,894,508

131,230

4.47 % Commercial loans 1,376,234

96,253

6.99 %

976,128

45,293

4.58 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 11,100,118

546,136

4.92 %

10,318,898

409,782

3.97 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,822,375

32,886

1.80 %

1,968,528

30,804

1.56 % Investment securities (c) (d) 357,436

6,312

1.77 %

381,518

6,671

1.75 % FHLB stock, at cost 39,467

2,868

7.27 %

17,065

730

4.27 % Other interest-earning deposits 47,787

2,901

6.07 %

567,609

3,599

0.63 % Total interest-earning assets 13,367,183

591,103

4.42 %

13,253,618

451,586

3.41 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 902,626









924,080































Total assets $ 14,269,809









$ 14,177,698































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits (g) $ 2,148,127

8,822

0.41 %

$ 2,336,217

2,343

0.10 % Interest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,556,281

11,606

0.45 %

2,810,889

1,517

0.05 % Money market deposit accounts (g) 2,183,583

24,734

1.13 %

2,613,422

3,377

0.13 % Time deposits (g) 1,913,372

60,181

3.15 %

1,161,432

6,883

0.59 % Borrowed funds (f) 691,636

32,903

4.76 %

212,026

4,531

2.14 % Subordinated debt 114,002

4,592

4.03 %

117,625

4,750

4.04 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,434

9,401

7.26 %

129,175

4,716

3.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,736,435

152,239

1.56 %

9,380,786

28,117

0.30 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,785,279









3,070,892







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 237,810









207,316































Total liabilities 12,759,524









12,658,994































Shareholders' equity 1,510,285









1,518,704































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,269,809









$ 14,177,698































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



438,864

2.86 %





423,469

3.11 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,630,748





3.28 %

$ 3,872,832





3.20 %























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.37X









1.41X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.91% and 0.12%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.20% and 0.16%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 4.90% and 3.95%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.57% and 1.53%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 4.40% and 3.39%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.83% and 3.09%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.26% and 3.17%, respectively.

