Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2026 GAAP net income of $54 million, or $0.36 per diluted share

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.37 per share

Net interest margin continues to expand to 3.75%

5.3% annualized loan growth from prior quarter

Credit quality remained strong with annualized net charge-offs of 0.15% and nonperforming assets of 0.69%

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (Nasdaq: NWBI) announced record net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $54 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $20 million compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $34 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, and an increase of $3 million compared to the prior quarter, when net income was $51 million, or $0.34 per share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 were 11.20% and 1.27% compared to 8.26% and 0.93% for the same quarter last year and 10.86% and 1.22% for the prior quarter.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $54 million, or $0.37, per diluted share, which increased by $3 million from $51 million, or $0.35, per diluted share, in the prior quarter. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in net interest income of $4 million and an increase in noninterest income of $2 million which were partially offset by an increase in provision for credit losses expense of $2 million. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 were 11.26% and 1.28% compared to 10.95% and 1.23% for the prior quarter.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 18, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2026. This is the 127th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2026, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.3%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, Northwest Bancshares commented, "I am pleased to report a strong second quarter performance, with Northwest delivering another quarter of record net income, more than 59% year-over-year growth, supported by a balanced and consistent performance across the whole bank. We drove 32% year-over-year average loan growth in our C&I business, with disciplined growth in our national specialty business verticals, and benefited from the strength of our retail deposit franchise, achieving our fourth consecutive quarter of lower deposit costs, one of the best-in-class among our peers.

We produced these results while continuing to invest in talent, technology, and new financial centers, and maintaining expense management discipline, driving another quarter of improved performance with our efficiency ratio at 57.6% and our adjusted efficiency ratio at 56.2% for the quarter.

Building on our strong first half performance, and our team already making an impact in the Columbus market, attracting new talent, customers, and deposits, we continue to focus on organic growth initiatives, further optimizing our financial performance, expanding our financial center network, and serving our core customers and communities."

Balance Sheet Highlights

Dollars in thousands











Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26

1Q26

2Q25

1Q26

2Q25 Average loans receivable $ 13,094,235

13,083,837

11,248,954

0.1 %

16.4 % Average investments 2,531,603

2,466,992

2,056,476

2.6 %

23.1 % Average deposits 14,133,825

14,046,735

12,154,001

0.6 %

16.3 % Average borrowed funds 379,262

404,547

208,342

(6.3) %

82.0 %

Average loans receivable increased $1.8 billion from the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by the Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. ("Penns Woods") acquisition. Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026, average loans receivable increased $10 million driven by growth in our commercial and industrial and consumer loan portfolios.

Average investments grew $475 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and $65 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The growth in average investments was primarily due to the Penns Woods acquisition and a targeted increase in the overall securities portfolio.

Average deposits grew $2.0 billion from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 primarily driven by an increase in interest-bearing account balances primarily due to the addition of the Penns Woods deposit accounts. Average deposits grew $87 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2026 primarily driven by increase in savings and money market account balances partly due to customers shifting funds to these products as their time deposits matured.

Average borrowings increased $171 million compared to the quarter end June 30, 2025 due to the acquisition of long term borrowings from Penns Woods. Average borrowings decreased $25 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The decrease in average borrowings is attributable to the reduction of short term borrowings needs primarily due to growth in average deposits exceeding average loan and securities growth.

Income Statement Highlights

Dollars in thousands









Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26

1Q26

2Q25

1Q26

2Q25 Interest income $ 205,140

201,550

171,570

1.8 %

19.6 % Interest expense 58,202

59,068

52,126

(1.5) %

11.7 % Net interest income $ 146,938

142,482

119,444

3.1 %

23.0 %



















Net interest margin FTE 3.75 %

3.70 %

3.56 %









Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $27 million and net interest margin increased to 3.75% from 3.56% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from:

A $34 million increase in interest income that was the result of higher average yields coupled with an increase in average earning assets. The increase in average earnings assets was driven by the Penns Woods acquisition during the third quarter 2025. The average yield on loans increased to 5.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from 5.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in yield was driven by loan mix shift towards higher yielding commercial loans, partially offset by the impact of fourth quarter 2025 rate cuts.

A $6 million increase in interest expense is the result of an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a decline in the cost of deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from 2.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026, net interest income increased $4 million and net interest margin increased to 3.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from 3.70%. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:

A $4 million increase in interest income driven by growth in the average interest earning balances and an increase on investments yields compared to the prior quarter which was partially offset by a decrease in loan yields. The average yield on loans decreased 1 bps to 5.61% and average investment yields increased to 3.27% from 3.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The decrease in loan yields was driven by a decline in the accretion of loan fair value marks, based on timing of loan payoffs, coupled with a change in portfolio mix.

A $1 million decrease in interest expense driven by lower interest expense on deposits. Average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined compared to the prior quarter to 1.83% from 1.89% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 while average cost of borrowings increased to 3.96% from 3.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Dollars in thousands











Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26

1Q26

2Q25

1Q26

2Q25 Provision for credit losses - loans $ 4,280

4,954

11,456

(13.6) %

(62.6) % Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments 2,357

(585)

(2,712)

(502.9) %

(186.9) % Total provision for credit losses expense $ 6,637

4,369

8,744

51.9 %

(24.1) %

The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $7 million primarily driven by growth in our commercial lending portfolio, including unfunded commitments. Total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $4 million driven by growth in our commercial lending portfolio and increased uncertainty in the economic outlook.

The Company saw an increase in classified loans to $524 million, or 3.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2026 from $518 million, or 4.57% of total loans, at June 30, 2025 and $498 million, or 3.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by changes in our commercial real estate portfolio which increased $29 million. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to classified loans acquired in the Penns Woods acquisition.

Dollars in thousands









Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26

1Q26

2Q25

1Q26

2Q25 Noninterest income:

















Gain on sale of investments $ 336

11

—

2954.5 %

NA Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,217

1,186

819

2.6 %

48.6 % Service charges and fees 16,908

17,118

15,797

(1.2) %

7.0 % Trust and other financial services income 9,449

8,618

7,948

9.6 %

18.9 % Gain on real estate owned, net 20

70

258

(71.4) %

(92.2) % Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,013

2,042

1,421

(1.4) %

41.7 % Mortgage banking income 738

329

1,075

124.3 %

(31.3) % Other operating income 3,548

3,208

3,620

10.6 %

(2.0) % Total noninterest income $ 34,229

32,582

30,938

5.1 %

10.6 %

Noninterest income increased $3 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 driven by an increase in service charges and fees driven by deposit related fees based on customer activity related to the Penns Woods acquisition and trust and other financial services income due to growth in our wealth management business. Noninterest income increased by $2 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2026, also due to an increase in trust and other financial services income due to growth in our wealth management business.

Dollars in thousands









Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26

1Q26

2Q25

1Q26

2Q25 Noninterest expense:

















Personnel expense $ 63,476

58,330

55,213

8.8 %

15.0 % Non-personnel expense 40,807

45,708

42,327

(10.7) %

(3.6) % Total noninterest expense $ 104,283

104,038

97,540

0.2 %

6.9 %

Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 due to a $8 million increase in personnel expenses driven by an increase in core compensation and benefits expense due to the addition of Penns Woods employees. Additionally, non-personnel expense decreased by $2 million due to a $6 million decrease in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense coupled with a $3 million decrease in federal deposit insurance (FDIC) premium expense. The decrease in FDIC premiums expense related to prior period assessment rate changes. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $2 million in amortization of intangible expense related to the acquisition coupled with increases in operating and processing expenses due to the addition of the Penns Woods branches to our footprint.

Noninterest expense remained flat from the quarter ended March 31, 2026 due to an increase in personnel expense which was offset by a decrease in non-personnel expenses. Personnel expense increased $5 million driven by higher base salaries, reflecting annual merit increases and one additional business day, and higher incentive compensation expenses. Non-personnel expense decreased by $5 million due to an decrease of $3 million in FDIC insurance premiums in the quarter ended June 30, 2026 for the same reasons discussed above coupled with a $1 million decrease in premises and occupancy expenses based on seasonal operating expenses during the first quarter.

Dollars in thousands









Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26

1Q26

2Q25

1Q26

2Q25 Income before income taxes $ 70,247

66,657

44,098

5.4 %

59.3 % Income tax expense 16,701

16,121

10,423

3.6 %

60.2 % Net income $ 53,546

50,536

33,675

6.0 %

59.0 %

The provision for income taxes increased by $6 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and $1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.

Net income increased from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and the quarter ended March 31, 2026 due to the factors discussed above.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2026, Northwest operated 151 full-service financial centers and eleven free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com.

Investor Contact: Michael Perry, Corporate Development & Strategy (814) 726-2140

Media Contact: Ian Bailey, External Communications (380) 400-2423

# # #

This release may contain forward-looking statements. When used or incorporated by reference in disclosure documents, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "target," "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our financial condition and results of operations, including statements related to our earnings outlook; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including but not limited to the following: the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the merger with Penns Woods will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the effect of the merger on the combined company's customer and employee relationships and operating results; and other factors that may affect the results of operations and financial condition of the combined company; inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, our loan origination, or the fair value of financial instruments; changes in asset quality, including increases in default rates on loans and higher levels of nonperforming loans and loan charge-offs generally; changes in laws, government regulations or supervision, examination and enforcement priorities affecting financial institutions, including as part of the regulatory reform agenda of the Trump administration, as well as changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; changes in federal, state, or local tax laws and tax rates; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are different than expected, including inflationary or recessionary pressures or those related to changes in monetary, fiscal, regulatory, tariff and international trade policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and any related increases in compliance and other costs; trade disputes, barriers to trade or the emergence of trade restrictions and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; growing fiscal deficits; potential recession or slowing of growth in the U.S., Europe and other regions; developments in the Middle East; adverse changes in the securities and credit markets; instability or breakdown in the financial services sector, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions, along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil; cyber-security concerns, including an interruption or breach in the security of our website or other information systems; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to deposit gathering, service charges and fees; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to manage our internal growth and our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, businesses or branch offices; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial and personal loans; possible impairments of securities held by us, including those issued by government entities and government sponsored enterprises; changes in the value of our goodwill or other intangible assets; the impact of the economy on our loan portfolio (including cash flow and collateral values), investment portfolio, customers and capital market activities; our ability to receive regulatory approvals for proposed transactions or new lines of business; the effects of any federal government shutdown or the inability of the federal government to manage debt limits; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the effect of global or national war, conflict, or terrorism; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk; the disruption to local, regional, national and global economic activity caused by infectious disease outbreaks, and the significant impact that any such outbreaks may have on our growth, operations and earnings; the effects of natural disasters and extreme weather events; changes in our ability to continue to pay dividends, either at current rates or at all; our ability to retain key employees; and our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, expected or projected. These and other risk factors are more fully described in this presentation and in the Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the section entitled "Item 1A - Risk Factors," and from time to time in other filings made by the Company with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only at the date of the presentation. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. See the pages 9 and 10 of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures where applicable.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025

June 30,

2025 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 248,499

233,647

267,075 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,972,165, $1,710,978 and $1,341,651, respectively) 1,829,179

1,586,382

1,194,883 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $550,416, $605,929 and $628,936, respectively) 630,802

683,369

719,561 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,708,480

2,503,398

2,181,519











Loans held-for-sale 15,391

22,437

13,104 Residential mortgage loans 3,001,908

3,100,780

3,052,126 Home equity loans 1,497,157

1,507,532

1,157,520 Consumer loans 2,843,058

2,563,890

2,211,275 Commercial real estate loans 2,988,237

3,296,902

2,782,404 Commercial and industrial loans 2,898,867

2,538,212

2,138,499 Total loans receivable 13,229,227

13,007,316

11,341,824 Allowance for credit losses (149,321)

(150,212)

(129,159) Loans receivable, net 13,079,906

12,857,104

11,212,665











FHLB stock, at cost 43,345

36,628

17,809 Accrued interest receivable 57,473

56,291

46,987 Real estate owned, net 63

76

48 Premises and equipment, net 144,423

140,381

123,402 Bank-owned life insurance 293,354

294,386

255,708 Goodwill 444,997

444,330

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 35,312

39,667

1,897 Other assets 384,395

371,919

250,971 Total assets $ 17,207,139

16,766,617

14,485,107 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,191,560

3,123,229

2,643,099 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,916,518

2,995,759

2,622,695 Money market deposit accounts 2,766,675

2,540,818

2,153,078 Savings deposits 2,459,255

2,366,513

2,211,509 Time deposits 2,827,810

2,916,698

2,570,648 Total deposits 14,161,818

13,943,017

12,201,029











Borrowed funds 612,075

446,283

198,008 Subordinated debt 114,800

114,800

114,713 Junior subordinated debentures 130,223

130,093

129,964 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 47,400

37,309

47,865 Accrued interest payable 8,385

6,846

7,729 Other liabilities 205,031

197,845

143,731 Total liabilities 15,279,732

14,876,193

12,843,039 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 146,396,520, 146,107,964 and

127,842,403 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,464

1,461

1,278 Additional paid-in capital 1,274,117

1,270,444

1,037,615 Retained earnings 734,423

689,210

699,049 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (82,597)

(70,691)

(95,874) Total shareholders' equity 1,927,407

1,890,424

1,642,068 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,207,139

16,766,617

14,485,107











Equity to assets 11.20 %

11.27 %

11.34 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 8.65 %

8.64 %

8.93 % Book value per share $ 13.17

12.94

12.84 Tangible book value per share* $ 9.88

9.63

9.85 Closing market price per share $ 15.16

12.00

12.78 Full time equivalent employees 2,183

2,169

1,998 Number of banking offices 162

161

141

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 182,469

180,549

184,047

177,723

154,914 Mortgage-backed securities 18,024

16,999

14,071

12,668

12,154 Taxable investment securities 1,799

1,601

1,324

1,183

999 Tax-free investment securities 674

762

777

752

512 FHLB stock dividends 738

768

701

652

318 Interest-earning deposits 1,436

871

1,905

1,700

2,673 Total interest income 205,140

201,550

202,825

194,678

171,570 Interest expense:

















Deposits 50,384

51,083

52,947

51,880

46,826 Borrowed funds 7,818

7,985

7,712

6,824

5,300 Total interest expense 58,202

59,068

60,659

58,704

52,126 Net interest income 146,938

142,482

142,166

135,974

119,444 Provision for credit losses - loans 4,280

4,954

5,743

31,394

11,456 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments 2,357

(585)

1,981

(189)

(2,712) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 140,301

138,113

134,442

104,769

110,700 Noninterest income:

















Gain on sale of investments 336

11

142

36

— Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,217

1,186

437

341

819 Service charges and fees 16,908

17,118

17,377

16,911

15,797 Trust and other financial services income 9,449

8,618

8,416

8,040

7,948 Gain on real estate owned, net 20

70

148

132

258 Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,013

2,042

8,269

1,751

1,421 Mortgage banking income 738

329

379

1,003

1,075 Other operating income 3,548

3,208

2,609

3,984

3,620 Total noninterest income 34,229

32,582

37,777

32,198

30,938 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 63,476

58,330

65,143

63,014

55,213 Premises and occupancy costs 8,494

9,863

8,170

7,707

7,122 Office operations 3,660

3,875

4,217

3,495

2,910 Collections expense 665

878

856

776

838 Processing expenses 16,948

16,806

16,454

15,072

12,973 Marketing expenses 2,362

1,668

1,827

1,932

3,018 Federal deposit insurance premiums (291)

2,895

3,538

3,361

2,296 Professional services 3,490

3,523

3,366

3,010

3,990 Amortization of intangible assets 2,166

2,189

2,257

1,974

436 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 426

631

4,160

31,260

6,244 Other expenses 2,887

3,380

3,533

1,897

2,500 Total noninterest expense 104,283

104,038

113,521

133,498

97,540 Income before income taxes 70,247

66,657

58,698

3,469

44,098 Income tax expense 16,701

16,121

12,985

302

10,423 Net income $ 53,546

50,536

45,713

3,167

33,675



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.37

0.35

0.31

0.02

0.26 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36

0.34

0.31

0.02

0.26



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 147,127,223

146,850,635

146,703,966

141,175,516

128,114,509



















Annualized return on average equity 11.20 %

10.86 %

9.70 %

0.69 %

8.26 % Annualized return on average assets 1.27 %

1.22 %

1.10 %

0.08 %

0.93 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity* 14.94 %

14.59 %

13.10 %

0.90 %

10.78 %



















Efficiency ratio 57.56 %

59.43 %

63.09 %

79.38 %

64.86 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items** 56.24 %

57.82 %

59.57 %

59.63 %

60.42 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes gain on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 363,018

319,552 Mortgage-backed securities 35,023

23,884 Taxable investment securities 3,400

1,932 Tax-free investment securities 1,436

1,024 FHLB stock dividends 1,506

684 Interest-earning deposits 2,307

5,089 Total interest income 406,690

352,165 Interest expense:





Deposits 101,467

94,151 Borrowed funds 15,803

10,752 Total interest expense 117,270

104,903 Net interest income 289,420

247,262 Provision for credit losses - loans 9,234

19,712 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments 1,772

(3,057) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 278,414

230,607 Noninterest income:





Gain on sale of investments 347

— Gain on sale of SBA loans 2,403

2,057 Service charges and fees 34,026

30,784 Trust and other financial services income 18,067

15,858 Gain on real estate owned, net 90

342 Income from bank-owned life insurance 4,055

2,752 Mortgage banking income 1,067

1,771 Other operating income 6,756

5,729 Total noninterest income 66,811

59,293 Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 121,806

109,753 Premises and occupancy costs 18,357

15,522 Office operations 7,535

5,887 Collections expense 1,543

1,166 Processing expenses 33,754

26,963 Marketing expenses 4,030

4,898 Federal deposit insurance premiums 2,604

4,624 Professional services 7,013

6,746 Amortization of intangible assets 4,355

940 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 1,057

7,367 Other expenses 6,267

5,411 Total noninterest expense 208,321

189,277 Income before income taxes 136,904

100,623 Income tax expense 32,822

23,490 Net income $ 104,082

77,133







Basic earnings per share $ 0.71

0.60 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71

0.60







Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 146,990,065

128,347,141







Annualized return on average equity 11.03 %

9.56 % Annualized return on average assets 1.25 %

1.08 % Annualized return on tangible common equity* 14.77 %

12.51 %







Efficiency ratio 58.48 %

61.74 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items** 57.02 %

59.03 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes gain on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

Six months ended June 30,

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025

2026

2025 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:

















Net income (GAAP) $ 53,546

50,536

33,675

104,082

77,133 Non-GAAP adjustments

















Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 426

631

6,244

1,057

7,367 Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments (119)

(177)

(1,748)

(296)

(2,063) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 53,853

50,990

38,171

104,843

82,437 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.36

0.34

0.26

0.71

0.60 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.37

0.35

0.30

0.71

0.64



















Average equity $ 1,918,135

1,887,742

1,635,966

1,903,023

1,626,342 Average assets 16,863,639

16,832,777

14,468,197

16,848,293

14,435,522 Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 11.20 %

10.86 %

8.26 %

11.03 %

9.56 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 1.27 %

1.22 %

0.93 %

1.25 %

1.08 % Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP) 11.26 %

10.95 %

9.36 %

11.11 %

10.22 % Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP) 1.28 %

1.23 %

1.06 %

1.25 %

1.15 %

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.



June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025

June 30,

2025 Tangible common equity to assets









Total shareholders' equity $ 1,927,407

1,890,424

1,642,068 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (480,309)

(483,997)

(382,894) Tangible common equity $ 1,447,098

1,406,427

1,259,174











Total assets $ 17,207,139

16,766,617

14,485,107 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (480,309)

(483,997)

(382,894) Tangible assets $ 16,726,830

16,282,620

14,102,213











Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.65 %

8.64 %

8.93 %











Tangible book value per share









Tangible common equity $ 1,447,098

1,406,427

1,259,174 Common shares outstanding 146,396,520

146,107,964

127,842,403 Tangible book value per share 9.88

9.63

9.85

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



Quarter ended

Six months ended June 30,

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

2026

2025













Annualized return on average tangible common equity

























Net income $ 53,546

50,536

45,713

3,167

33,675

104,082

77,133



























Average shareholders' equity 1,918,135

1,887,742

1,870,088

1,809,395

1,635,966

1,903,023

1,626,342 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets (481,022)

(483,240)

(485,252)

(409,875)

(383,152)

(482,125)

(383,399) Average tangible common equity $ 1,437,113

1,404,502

1,384,836

1,399,520

1,252,814

1,420,898

1,242,943



























Annualized return on average tangible common equity 14.94 %

14.59 %

13.10 %

0.90 %

10.78 %

14.77 %

12.51 %



























Efficiency ratio, excluding gain on sale of investments, amortization and merger, asset

disposition and restructuring expenses

























Noninterest expense $ 104,283

104,038

113,521

133,498

97,540

208,321

189,277 Less: amortization expense (2,166)

(2,189)

(2,257)

(1,974)

(436)

(4,355)

(940) Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (426)

(631)

(4,160)

(31,260)

(6,244)

(1,057)

(7,367) Noninterest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and

restructuring expenses $ 101,691

101,218

107,104

100,264

90,860

202,909

180,970



























Net interest income $ 146,938

142,482

142,166

135,974

119,444

289,420

247,262 Noninterest income 34,229

32,582

37,777

32,198

30,938

66,811

59,293 Less: gain on the sale of investments (336)

(11)

(142)

(36)

—

(347)

— Net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gain on sale of investments $ 180,831

175,053

179,801

168,136

150,382

355,884

306,555



























Efficiency ratio, excluding gain on sale of investments, amortization and merger, asset

disposition and restructuring expenses 56.24 %

57.82 %

59.57 %

59.63 %

60.42 %

57.02 %

59.03 %

* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, gain on sale of investments, asset disposition and restructuring expense and amortization expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 per depositor are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The following

table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:



As of June 30, 2026

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

relationships Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1) $ 3,945,748

27.9 %

6,287 Less intercompany deposit accounts 1,427,595

10.1 %

12 Less collateralized deposit accounts 445,460

3.2 %

253 Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts $ 2,072,693

14.6 %

6,022

(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $185 million, or 1.3% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2026. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $404 million, or 2.9% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2026. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $344,187 as of June 30, 2026.

The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:



As of June 30, 2026

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

accounts Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,750,490

12.3 %

310,031 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,441,070

10.2 %

47,768 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,372,409

9.7 %

54,166 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 1,544,109

10.9 %

8,805 Personal money market deposits 1,788,118

12.6 %

28,151 Business money market deposits 978,557

6.9 %

3,179 Savings deposits 2,459,255

17.4 %

187,619 Time deposits 2,827,810

20.0 %

76,448 Total deposits $ 14,161,818

100.0 %

716,167

Our average deposit account balance as of June 30, 2026 was $19,774. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $743 million as of June 30, 2026.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



At June 30, 2026

Actual (1)

Minimum capital requirements (2)

Well capitalized requirements

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. $ 1,934,993

15.17 %

$ 1,339,188

10.50 %

$ 1,275,417

10.00 % Northwest Bank 1,789,556

14.04 %

1,337,925

10.50 %

1,274,214

10.00 %























Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,557,333

12.21 %

1,084,105

8.50 %

765,250

6.00 % Northwest Bank 1,630,118

12.79 %

1,083,082

8.50 %

1,019,371

8.00 %























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,557,333

12.21 %

892,792

7.00 %

N/A

N/A Northwest Bank 1,630,118

12.79 %

891,950

7.00 %

828,239

6.50 %























Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,557,333

9.37 %

664,478

4.00 %

N/A

N/A Northwest Bank 1,630,118

9.83 %

663,100

4.00 %

828,874

5.00 %

(1) June 30, 2026 figures are estimated. (2) Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Marketable Securities (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)





June 30, 2026 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized holding gains

Gross unrealized holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average

duration Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:



















Due after ten years

$ 39,877

—

(7,237)

32,640

5.75





















Municipal securities:



















Due in one year or less

1,250

1

—

1,251

0.47 Due after one year through five years

5,605

13

(22)

5,596

2.18 Due after five years through ten years

20,303

160

(1,333)

19,130

6.51 Due after ten years

48,105

182

(6,234)

42,053

9.14





















Corporate debt issues:



















Due after one year through five years

16,405

15

(107)

16,313

2.92 Due after five years through ten years

76,798

1,557

(635)

77,720

5.59 Due after ten years

5,000

25

—

5,025

4.36





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

527,666

1,750

(14,661)

514,755

7.24 Variable rate pass-through

364

5

—

369

3.00 Fixed rate agency CMBS

634,265

198

(79,321)

555,142

3.67 Variable rate agency CMBS

6,283

—

(5)

6,278

1.74 Fixed rate agency CMOs

562,128

478

(37,872)

524,734

4.50 Variable rate agency CMOs

28,116

62

(5)

28,173

4.77 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

1,758,822

2,493

(131,864)

1,629,451

5.07 Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,972,165

4,446

(147,432)

1,829,179

5.18





















Marketable securities held-to-maturity



















Government sponsored



















Due after one year through five years

$ 107,990

—

(8,338)

99,652

2.49





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

91,615

—

(10,366)

81,249

3.92 Variable rate pass-through

294

1

—

295

4.94 Fixed rate agency CMBS

72,220

—

(12,750)

59,470

3.52 Fixed rate agency CMOs

358,155

—

(48,933)

309,222

5.38 Variable rate agency CMOs

528

—

—

528

3.58 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

522,812

1

(72,049)

450,764

4.87 Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 630,802

1

(80,387)

550,416

4.46

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 Nonaccrual loans:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 11,766

10,500

12,247

11,497

8,482 Home equity loans 5,370

4,780

3,755

6,979

3,507 Consumer loans 4,791

5,732

5,711

5,898

4,418 Commercial real estate loans 47,440

47,337

57,485

82,580

62,091 Commercial and industrial loans 21,984

22,594

28,085

21,371

23,896 Total nonaccrual loans 91,351

90,943

107,283

128,325

102,394 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 573

543

646

701

493 Nonperforming loans 91,924

91,486

107,929

129,026

102,887 Real estate owned, net 63

65

76

174

48 Nonperforming assets $ 91,987

91,551

108,005

129,200

102,935



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.69 %

0.70 %

0.83 %

1.00 %

0.91 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.53 %

0.54 %

0.64 %

0.79 %

0.71 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.13 %

1.15 %

1.15 %

1.22 %

1.14 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 162.44 %

164.01 %

139.18 %

121.99 %

125.53 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At June 30, 2026

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,990,142

—

11,766

—

—

3,001,908 Home equity loans

1,491,787

—

5,370

—

—

1,497,157 Consumer loans

2,837,791

—

5,267

—

—

2,843,058 Total Personal Banking

7,319,720

—

22,403

—

—

7,342,123 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,443,890

152,441

391,906

—

—

2,988,237 Commercial and industrial loans

2,742,819

46,301

109,747

—

—

2,898,867 Total Commercial Banking

5,186,709

198,742

501,653

—

—

5,887,104 Total loans

$ 12,506,429

198,742

524,056

—

—

13,229,227 At March 31, 2026























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,025,485

—

10,499

—

—

3,035,984 Home equity loans

1,491,020

—

4,780

—

—

1,495,800 Consumer loans

2,654,310

—

6,257

—

—

2,660,567 Total Personal Banking

7,170,815

—

21,536

—

—

7,192,351 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,651,304

147,384

362,626

—

—

3,161,314 Commercial and industrial loans

2,543,444

45,383

113,456

—

—

2,702,283 Total Commercial Banking

5,194,748

192,767

476,082

—

—

5,863,597 Total loans

$ 12,365,563

192,767

497,618

—

—

13,055,948 At December 31, 2025























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,088,533

—

12,247

—

—

3,100,780 Home equity loans

1,503,777

—

3,755

—

—

1,507,532 Consumer loans

2,557,577

—

6,313

—

—

2,563,890 Total Personal Banking

7,149,887

—

22,315

—

—

7,172,202 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,817,802

131,589

347,511

—

—

3,296,902 Commercial and industrial loans

2,392,830

61,852

83,530

—

—

2,538,212 Total Commercial Banking

5,210,632

193,441

431,041

—

—

5,835,114 Total loans

$ 12,360,519

193,441

453,356

—

—

13,007,316 At September 30, 2025























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,146,355

—

11,498

—

—

3,157,853 Home equity loans

1,513,914

—

6,979

—

—

1,520,893 Consumer loans

2,447,208

—

6,597

—

—

2,453,805 Total Personal Banking

7,107,477

—

25,074

—

—

7,132,551 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,912,166

171,005

412,493

—

—

3,495,664 Commercial and industrial loans

2,141,236

82,009

89,473

—

—

2,312,718 Total Commercial Banking

5,053,402

253,014

501,966

—

—

5,808,382 Total loans

$ 12,160,879

253,014

527,040

—

—

12,940,933 At June 30, 2025























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,039,809

—

12,317

—

—

3,052,126 Home equity loans

1,153,808

—

3,712

—

—

1,157,520 Consumer loans

2,206,363

—

4,912

—

—

2,211,275 Total Personal Banking

6,399,980

—

20,941

—

—

6,420,921 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,266,057

112,852

403,495

—

—

2,782,404 Commercial and industrial loans

1,956,751

87,951

93,797

—

—

2,138,499 Total Commercial Banking

4,222,808

200,803

497,292

—

—

4,920,903 Total loans

$ 10,622,788

200,803

518,233

—

—

11,341,824

* Includes $79.1 million, $85.6 million, $38.2 million, $41.0 million, and $4.0 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively. ** Includes $163.0 million, $100.4 million, $93.2 million, $96.9 million, and $19.2 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2026

*

March 31,

2026

*

December 31,

2025

*

September 30,

2025

*

June 30,

2025

*







































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:



































Residential mortgage loans $ 1,140

— %

$ 44,502

1.5 %

$ 41,180

1.3 %

$ 1,639

0.1 %

$ 561

— % Home equity loans 6,611

0.4 %

5,932

0.4 %

6,488

0.4 %

4,644

0.3 %

4,664

0.4 % Consumer loans 11,812

0.4 %

10,429

0.4 %

14,063

0.5 %

12,257

0.5 %

9,174

0.4 % Commercial real estate loans 4,370

0.1 %

17,541

0.6 %

28,645

0.9 %

14,600

0.4 %

4,585

0.2 % Commercial and industrial loans 2,844

0.1 %

7,127

0.3 %

5,657

0.2 %

9,974

0.4 %

5,569

0.3 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 26,777

0.2 %

$ 85,531

0.7 %

$ 96,033

0.7 %

$ 43,114

0.3 %

$ 24,553

0.2 %







































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:



































Residential mortgage loans $ 7,468

0.2 %

$ 2,531

0.1 %

$ 10,934

0.4 %

$ 7,917

0.3 %

$ 8,958

0.3 % Home equity loans 2,116

0.1 %

2,946

0.2 %

2,316

0.2 %

2,671

0.2 %

985

0.1 % Consumer loans 3,508

0.1 %

4,264

0.2 %

4,599

0.2 %

3,691

0.2 %

3,233

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 3,208

0.1 %

25,859

0.8 %

12,941

0.4 %

1,575

— %

13,240

0.5 % Commercial and industrial loans 5,837

0.2 %

8,432

0.3 %

2,899

0.1 %

1,915

0.1 %

2,031

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 22,137

0.2 %

$ 44,032

0.3 %

$ 33,689

0.3 %

$ 17,769

0.1 %

$ 28,447

0.3 %







































Loans delinquent 90 days or more:



































Residential mortgage loans $ 10,671

0.4 %

$ 6,468

0.2 %

$ 10,001

0.3 %

$ 9,427

0.3 %

$ 6,905

0.2 % Home equity loans 4,343

0.3 %

3,263

0.2 %

2,492

0.2 %

2,963

0.2 %

1,879

0.2 % Consumer loans 4,038

0.1 %

4,561

0.2 %

4,893

0.2 %

4,865

0.2 %

3,486

0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 29,840

1.0 %

18,282

0.6 %

32,745

1.0 %

56,453

1.6 %

41,875

1.5 % Commercial and industrial loans 15,659

0.5 %

11,266

0.4 %

16,269

0.6 %

9,490

0.4 %

10,433

0.5 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 64,551

0.5 %

$ 43,840

0.3 %

$ 66,400

0.5 %

$ 83,198

0.6 %

$ 64,578

0.6 %







































Total loans delinquent $ 113,465

0.9 %

$ 173,403

1.3 %

$ 196,122

1.5 %

$ 144,081

1.1 %

$ 117,578

1.0 %

* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 Beginning balance $ 150,045

150,212

157,396

129,159

122,809 Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration —

—

—

6,029

— Provision 4,280

4,954

5,743

31,394

11,456 Charge-offs residential mortgage (465)

(1,001)

(228)

(137)

(273) Charge-offs home equity (383)

(291)

(558)

(336)

(413) Charge-offs consumer (4,121)

(4,531)

(4,139)

(3,994)

(3,331) Charge-offs commercial real estate (889)

(254)

(9,765)

(4,312)

(293) Charge-offs commercial and industrial (945)

(1,155)

(532)

(2,395)

(3,597) Recoveries 1,799

2,111

2,295

1,988

2,801 Ending balance $ 149,321

150,045

150,212

157,396

129,159 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.15 %

0.16 %

0.40 %

0.29 %

0.18 %





















































Six months ended June 30,













2026

2025 Beginning balance











$ 150,212

116,819 Provision











9,234

19,712 Charge-offs residential mortgage











(1,466)

(861) Charge-offs home equity











(674)

(686) Charge-offs consumer











(8,652)

(7,136) Charge-offs commercial real estate











(1,143)

(409) Charge-offs commercial and industrial











(2,100)

(4,168) Recoveries











3,910

5,888 Ending balance











$ 149,321

129,159 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized











0.16 %

0.13 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.





Quarter ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Average balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,030,237

30,219

3.99 %

$ 3,078,476

30,596

3.98 %

$ 3,147,858

31,814

4.04 %

$ 3,160,008

31,386

3.97 %

$ 3,091,324

29,978

3.88 % Home equity loans 1,494,049

21,798

5.85 %

1,501,203

21,512

5.81 %

1,512,049

22,802

5.98 %

1,421,717

21,080

5.88 %

1,145,655

16,265

5.69 % Consumer loans 2,658,435

36,064

5.44 %

2,529,868

34,270

5.49 %

2,412,579

34,436

5.66 %

2,330,173

32,729

5.57 %

2,073,103

28,648

5.54 % Commercial real estate loans 3,131,545

49,291

6.23 %

3,342,140

51,337

6.14 %

3,468,667

53,345

6.02 %

3,377,740

51,761

6.00 %

2,836,757

43,457

6.06 % Commercial and industrial loans 2,779,969

45,753

6.51 %

2,632,150

43,497

6.61 %

2,441,346

42,447

6.80 %

2,278,859

41,519

7.13 %

2,102,115

37,287

7.02 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 13,094,235

183,125

5.61 %

13,083,837

181,212

5.62 %

12,982,499

184,844

5.65 %

12,568,497

178,475

5.63 %

11,248,954

155,635

5.55 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 2,232,535

18,024

3.23 %

2,148,996

16,999

3.16 %

1,892,074

14,071

2.97 %

1,810,209

12,668

2.80 %

1,790,423

12,154

2.72 % Investment securities (c) (d) 299,068

2,652

3.55 %

317,996

2,566

3.23 %

309,147

2,339

3.03 %

301,719

2,153

2.85 %

266,053

1,668

2.51 % FHLB stock, at cost 34,416

738

8.60 %

36,220

768

8.59 %

32,876

701

8.46 %

30,434

652

8.51 %

17,838

318

7.15 % Other interest-earning deposits 141,898

1,436

4.00 %

139,970

871

2.49 %

170,370

1,905

4.37 %

164,131

1,700

4.05 %

220,416

2,673

4.85 % Total interest-earning assets 15,802,152

205,975

5.23 %

15,727,019

202,416

5.22 %

15,386,966

203,860

5.26 %

14,874,990

195,648

5.22 %

13,543,684

172,448

5.11 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,061,487









1,105,758









1,107,042









1,067,450









924,513







Total assets $ 16,863,639









$ 16,832,777









$ 16,494,008









$ 15,942,440









$ 14,468,197







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,447,522

6,531

1.07 %

$ 2,395,887

6,072

1.03 %

$ 2,362,215

6,324

1.06 %

$ 2,343,137

6,679

1.13 %

$ 2,212,175

6,521

1.18 % Interest-bearing demand deposit 2,973,878

8,422

1.14 %

2,999,478

8,741

1.18 %

2,940,296

9,084

1.23 %

2,782,369

8,258

1.18 %

2,609,887

7,192

1.11 % Money market deposit accounts 2,728,590

12,723

1.87 %

2,609,333

12,128

1.88 %

2,522,362

12,499

1.97 %

2,392,748

11,785

1.95 %

2,121,088

9,658

1.83 % Time deposits 2,882,261

22,708

3.16 %

2,967,098

24,142

3.30 %

2,841,234

25,040

3.50 %

2,818,526

25,158

3.54 %

2,599,254

23,455

3.62 % Total interest bearing deposits (g) 11,032,251

50,384

1.83 %

10,971,796

51,083

1.89 %

10,666,107

52,947

1.97 %

10,336,780

51,880

1.99 %

9,542,404

46,826

1.97 % Borrowed funds (f) 379,262

3,740

3.96 %

404,547

3,875

3.88 %

354,894

3,425

3.83 %

347,357

3,366

3.84 %

208,342

2,046

3.94 % Subordinated debt 114,800

2,200

7.58 %

114,800

2,204

7.68 %

114,800

2,285

7.79 %

114,745

1,335

4.65 %

114,661

1,148

4.00 % Junior subordinated debentures 130,181

1,878

5.70 %

130,121

1,906

5.86 %

130,051

2,002

6.02 %

129,986

2,123

6.39 %

129,921

2,106

6.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,656,494

58,202

2.00 %

11,621,264

59,068

2.06 %

11,265,852

60,659

2.14 %

10,928,868

58,704

2.13 %

9,995,328

52,126

2.09 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 3,101,574









3,074,939









3,105,108









2,959,871









2,611,597







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 187,436









248,832









252,960









244,306









225,306







Total liabilities 14,945,504









14,945,035









14,623,920









14,133,045









12,832,231







Shareholders' equity 1,918,135









1,887,742









1,870,088









1,809,395









1,635,966







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,863,639









$ 16,832,777









$ 16,494,008









$ 15,942,440









$ 14,468,197







Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE



147,773

3.23 %





143,348

3.16 %





143,201

3.12 %





136,944

3.09 %





120,322

3.02 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin FTE $ 4,145,658





3.75 %

$ 4,105,755





3.70 %

$ 4,121,114





3.69 %

$ 3,946,122





3.65 %

$ 3,548,356





3.56 % Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



835









866









1,035









970









878



Net interest income, GAAP basis



146,938









142,482









142,166









135,974









119,444



Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.36X









1.35X









1.37X









1.36X









1.36X









(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of total deposits were 1.43%, 1.48%, 1.53%, 1.55%, and 1.55%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/cost Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,054,223

60,815

3.98 %

$ 3,123,353

60,372

3.87 % Home equity loans 1,497,606

43,310

5.83 %

1,142,708

32,429

5.72 % Consumer loans 2,594,507

70,334

5.47 %

2,011,012

54,921

5.51 % Commercial real estate loans 3,236,260

100,628

6.18 %

2,858,064

99,973

6.96 % Commercial loans 2,706,468

89,250

6.56 %

2,077,799

73,299

7.02 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 13,089,064

364,337

5.61 %

11,212,936

320,994

5.77 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 2,190,996

35,023

3.20 %

1,781,959

23,884

2.68 % Investment securities (c) (d) 308,480

5,218

3.38 %

264,945

3,269

2.47 % FHLB stock, at cost 35,313

1,505

8.60 %

19,342

684

7.13 % Other interest-earning deposits 140,934

2,307

3.26 %

231,914

5,089

4.36 % Total interest-earning assets 15,764,787

408,390

5.22 %

13,511,096

353,920

5.28 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,083,506









924,426































Total assets $ 16,848,293









$ 14,435,522































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits $ 2,421,847

12,603

1.05 %

$ 2,203,289

12,973

1.19 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,986,607

17,163

1.16 %

2,601,604

14,255

1.10 % Money market deposit accounts 2,669,291

24,851

1.88 %

2,102,124

18,964

1.82 % Time deposits 2,924,445

46,850

3.23 %

2,614,238

47,959

3.70 % Total interest bearing deposits (g) 11,002,190

101,467

1.86 %

9,521,255

94,151

1.99 % Borrowed funds (f) 391,835

7,615

3.92 %

216,189

4,252

3.97 % Subordinated debt 114,800

4,405

7.63 %

114,618

2,296

4.01 % Junior subordinated debentures 130,151

3,783

5.78 %

129,889

4,204

6.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,638,976

117,270

2.03 %

9,981,951

104,903

2.12 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 3,088,330









2,600,113







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 217,964









227,116































Total liabilities 14,945,270









12,809,180































Shareholders' equity 1,903,023









1,626,342































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,848,293









$ 14,435,522































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



291,120

3.19 %





249,017

3.16 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 4,125,811





3.72 %

$ 3,529,145





3.72 %























Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



1,700









1,755



Net interest income, GAAP basis



289,420









247,262



























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35X









1.35X









(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 1.45% and 1.57%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.