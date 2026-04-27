Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 GAAP net income of $51 million, or $0.34 per diluted share

News provided byNorthwest Bancshares, Inc.
Apr 27, 2026, 16:05 ET
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $51 million, or $0.35 per diluted share
Net interest margin continues to expand to 3.70%
28% average commercial and industrial loan growth from prior year
Credit quality remained strong with annualized net charge-offs of 0.16% and nonperforming assets of 0.70%
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (Nasdaq: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $51 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $7 million compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $43 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, and an increase of $5 million compared to the prior quarter, when net income was $46 million, or $0.31 per share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 were 10.86% and 1.22% compared to 10.90% and 1.22% for the same quarter last year and 9.70% and 1.10% for the prior quarter.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $51 million, or $0.35, per diluted share, which increased by $2 million from $49 million, or $0.33, per diluted share, in the prior quarter. This increase was primarily driven by a decrease in adjusted noninterest expense of $6 million and a decrease in provision for credit losses expense of $3 million which were partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $5 million. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 were 10.95% and 1.23% compared to 10.33% and 1.17% for the prior quarter.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 20, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2026. This is the 126th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2026, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.3%.
In addition, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to purchase, from time to time, up to an aggregate $50 million of its outstanding common shares over the next 24 months. This new program replaces the prior share repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors on December 13, 2012. Under the share repurchase program, shares may be repurchased from time to time in the open market or through negotiated transactions at prevailing market rates, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. The timing and amount of share repurchases under the stock repurchase program will depend on several factors, including the Company's stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.
Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, Northwest Bancshares commented, "I am delighted with Northwest's strong first quarter performance delivering record net income in the Company's 130-year history, more than 16% year-over-year growth, supported by a balanced and consistent performance across the whole bank. We drove 28% year-over-year loan growth in our C&I business, with disciplined growth in our national specialty business verticals, and our deposit franchise continues as a core strength with our third consecutive quarter of lower deposit costs, one of the best-in-class among our peers. On the cost side, our expense management discipline led to a 59.4% efficiency ratio, which was 57.8% on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), and our rigorous credit and risk management approach led to a decline in non-performing assets and overall delinquencies this quarter and lower annualized net charge-offs. We achieved these outstanding results while continuing to invest in talent, technology, and new financial centers to support our future growth."
"We have another year of growth ahead of us, with our first financial centers in the Columbus market on track to open this year, and our team already delivering an impact in the market attracting new talent, customers, and deposits. The growing momentum and continuing transformation at Northwest, coupled with our consistent execution across the organization, gives me great confidence in our ability to capitalize on further opportunities for profitable and sustainable core growth."
Balance Sheet Highlights
|
Dollars in thousands
|
Change 1Q26 vs.
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
1Q25
|
4Q25
|
1Q25
|
Average loans receivable
|
$ 13,083,837
|
12,982,499
|
11,176,516
|
0.8 %
|
17.1 %
|
Average investments
|
2,466,992
|
2,201,221
|
2,037,227
|
12.1 %
|
21.1 %
|
Average deposits
|
14,046,735
|
13,771,215
|
12,088,371
|
2.0 %
|
16.2 %
|
Average borrowed funds
|
404,547
|
354,894
|
224,122
|
14.0 %
|
80.5 %
- Average loans receivable increased $1.9 billion from the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by the Penns Woods acquisition. Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025, average loans receivable increased $101 million driven by growth in our commercial and industrial and consumer loan portfolios.
- Average investments grew $430 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $266 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The growth in average investments was primarily due to the Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. ("Penns Woods") acquisition and a targeted increase in the overall securities portfolio.
- Average deposits grew $2.0 billion from the quarter ended March 31, 2025 primarily driven by an increase in interest-bearing account balances primarily due to the addition of the Penns Woods deposit accounts. Average deposits grew $276 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2025 across all interest-bearing products due to internal growth and the higher use of brokered CDs.
- Average borrowings increased $180 million compared to the quarter end March 31, 2025 due to the acquisition of long term borrowings from Penns Woods. Average borrowings increased $50 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The increase in average borrowings is attributable to the addition of short term borrowings to fund loan and securities growth.
Income Statement Highlights
|
Dollars in thousands
|
Change 1Q26 vs.
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
1Q25
|
4Q25
|
1Q25
|
Interest income
|
$ 201,550
|
202,825
|
180,595
|
(0.6) %
|
11.6 %
|
Interest expense
|
59,068
|
60,659
|
52,777
|
(2.6) %
|
11.9 %
|
Net interest income
|
$ 142,482
|
142,166
|
127,818
|
0.2 %
|
11.5 %
|
Net interest margin
|
3.70 %
|
3.69 %
|
3.87 %
Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net interest income increased $15 million and net interest margin decreased to 3.70% from 3.87% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from:
- A $21 million increase in interest income that was the result of higher average yields coupled with increase in average earning assets. The increase in average earnings assets was driven by the Penns Woods acquisition during the third quarter 2025. The average yield on loans declined to 5.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from 6.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which included an interest recovery of $13.1 million on a non-accrual commercial loan payoff during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Excluding this interest recovery, the yield on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 5.52%. The increase in yield, excluding the recovery, was driven by loan mix shift towards higher yielding commercial loans, partially offset by the impact of fourth quarter 2025 rate cuts.
- A $6 million increase in interest expense is the result of an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a decline in the cost of deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from 2.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025, net interest income increased slightly and net interest margin increased to 3.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from 3.69%. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:
- A $1 million decrease in interest income driven by growth in the average interest earning balances and an increase on investments yields compared to the prior quarter which was offset by a decrease in loan yields. The average yield on loans decreased to 5.62% from 5.65% and average investment yields increased to 3.17% from 2.98% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease in loan yields was driven by a decline in the accretion of loan fair value marks, based on timing of loan payoffs, coupled the impact of the fourth quarter 2025 rate cuts.
- A $2 million decrease in interest expense driven by lower interest expense on deposits which was partially offset by an increase in interest expense on borrowings. Average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined compared to the prior quarter to 1.89% from 1.97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 while average cost of borrowings increased to 3.88% from 3.83% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.
|
Dollars in thousands
|
Change 1Q26 vs.
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
1Q25
|
4Q25
|
1Q25
|
Provision for credit losses - loans
|
$ 4,954
|
5,743
|
8,256
|
(13.7) %
|
(40.0) %
|
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
|
(585)
|
1,981
|
(345)
|
(129.5) %
|
69.6 %
|
Total provision for credit losses expense
|
$ 4,369
|
7,724
|
7,911
|
(43.4) %
|
(44.8) %
The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $4 million primarily driven by growth in our commercial lending portfolio and increased uncertainty in the economic outlook. Total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $8 million driven by growth in our commercial lending portfolio and net charge-offs in the period.
The Company saw an increase in classified loans to $498 million, or 3.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2026 from $279 million, or 2.49% of total loans, at March 31, 2025 and $453 million, or 3.49% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by changes in our commercial portfolio which increased $30 million. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to classified loans acquired in the Penns Woods acquisition.
|
Dollars in thousands
|
Change 1Q26 vs.
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
1Q25
|
4Q25
|
1Q25
|
Noninterest income:
|
Gain on sale of investments
|
$ 11
|
142
|
—
|
(92.3) %
|
NA
|
Gain on sale of SBA loans
|
1,186
|
437
|
1,238
|
171.4 %
|
(4.2) %
|
Service charges and fees
|
17,118
|
17,377
|
14,987
|
(1.5) %
|
14.2 %
|
Trust and other financial services income
|
8,618
|
8,416
|
7,910
|
2.4 %
|
9.0 %
|
Gain on real estate owned, net
|
70
|
148
|
84
|
(52.7) %
|
(16.7) %
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
2,042
|
8,269
|
1,331
|
(75.3) %
|
53.4 %
|
Mortgage banking income
|
329
|
379
|
696
|
(13.2) %
|
(52.7) %
|
Other operating income
|
3,208
|
2,609
|
2,109
|
23.0 %
|
52.1 %
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 32,582
|
37,777
|
28,355
|
(13.8) %
|
14.9 %
Noninterest income increased $4 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2025 driven by an increase in service charges and fees driven by deposit related fees based on customer activity related to the Penns Woods acquisition and other operating income driven by a gain on equity method investments during the current quarter. Noninterest income decreased by $5 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2025, due to a decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance due to a large claim recognized in the prior quarter.
|
Dollars in thousands
|
Change 1Q26 vs.
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
1Q25
|
4Q25
|
1Q25
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Personnel expense
|
$ 58,330
|
65,143
|
54,540
|
(10.5) %
|
6.9 %
|
Non-personnel expense
|
45,708
|
48,378
|
37,197
|
(5.5) %
|
22.9 %
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 104,038
|
113,521
|
91,737
|
(8.4) %
|
13.4 %
Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended March 31, 2025 due to a $4 million increase in personnel expenses driven by an increase in core compensation and benefits expense due to the addition of Penns Woods employees. Additionally, non-personnel expense increased by $9 million due an increase of $2 million in amortization of intangible expense related to the acquisition coupled with increases in operating and processing expenses due to the addition of the Penns Woods branches to our footprint.
Noninterest expense decreased from the quarter ended December 31, 2025 due to declines in personnel and non-personnel expenses. Personnel expense decreased $7 million driven by lower incentive compensation and medical expenses. Non-personnel expense decreased by $3 million due to an decrease of $4 million in merger and restructuring expenses in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, partly offset by a $2 million increase in premises and occupancy expenses based on seasonal operating expenses during the quarter.
|
Dollars in thousands
|
Change 1Q26 vs.
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
1Q25
|
4Q25
|
1Q25
|
Income before income taxes
|
$ 66,657
|
58,698
|
56,525
|
13.6 %
|
17.9 %
|
Income tax expense
|
16,121
|
12,985
|
13,067
|
24.2 %
|
23.4 %
|
Net income
|
$ 50,536
|
45,713
|
43,458
|
10.6 %
|
16.3 %
The provision for income taxes increased by $3 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and the quarter ended December 31, 2025 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.
Net income increased from the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and the quarter ended December 31, 2025 due to the factors discussed above.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2026, Northwest operated 151 full-service financial centers and ten free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com.
Investor Contact: Michael Perry, Corporate Development & Strategy (814) 726-2140
Media Contact: Ian Bailey, External Communications (380) 400-2423
# # #
This release may contain forward-looking statements. When used or incorporated by reference in disclosure documents, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "target," "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our financial condition and results of operations, including statements related to our earnings outlook; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including but not limited to the following: the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the merger with Penns Woods will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the effect of the merger on the combined company's customer and employee relationships and operating results; and other factors that may affect the results of operations and financial condition of the combined company; inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, our loan origination, or the fair value of financial instruments; changes in asset quality, including increases in default rates on loans and higher levels of nonperforming loans and loan charge-offs generally; changes in laws, government regulations or supervision, examination and enforcement priorities affecting financial institutions, including as part of the regulatory reform agenda of the Trump administration, as well as changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; changes in federal, state, or local tax laws and tax rates; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are different than expected, including inflationary or recessionary pressures or those related to changes in monetary, fiscal, regulatory, tariff and international trade policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and any related increases in compliance and other costs; trade disputes, barriers to trade or the emergence of trade restrictions and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; growing fiscal deficits; potential recession or slowing of growth in the U.S., Europe and other regions; developments in the Middle East; adverse changes in the securities and credit markets; instability or breakdown in the financial services sector, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions, along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil; cyber-security concerns, including an interruption or breach in the security of our website or other information systems; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to deposit gathering, service charges and fees; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to manage our internal growth and our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, businesses or branch offices; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial and personal loans; possible impairments of securities held by us, including those issued by government entities and government sponsored enterprises; changes in the value of our goodwill or other intangible assets; the impact of the economy on our loan portfolio (including cash flow and collateral values), investment portfolio, customers and capital market activities; our ability to receive regulatory approvals for proposed transactions or new lines of business; the effects of any federal government shutdown or the inability of the federal government to manage debt limits; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the effect of global or national war, conflict, or terrorism; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk; the disruption to local, regional, national and global economic activity caused by infectious disease outbreaks, and the significant impact that any such outbreaks may have on our growth, operations and earnings; the effects of natural disasters and extreme weather events; changes in our ability to continue to pay dividends, either at current rates or at all; our ability to retain key employees; and our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, expected or projected. These and other risk factors are more fully described in this presentation and in the Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the section entitled "Item 1A - Risk Factors," and from time to time in other filings made by the Company with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only at the date of the presentation. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. See the pages 9 and 10 of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures where applicable.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 286,707
|
233,647
|
353,203
|
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,884,060, $1,710,978 and $1,304,760, respectively)
|
1,746,919
|
1,586,382
|
1,153,385
|
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $567,470, $605,929 and $637,803, respectively)
|
646,661
|
683,369
|
735,909
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
|
2,680,287
|
2,503,398
|
2,242,497
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
16,846
|
22,437
|
71,206
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
3,035,984
|
3,100,780
|
3,121,647
|
Home equity loans
|
1,495,800
|
1,507,532
|
1,141,577
|
Consumer loans
|
2,660,567
|
2,563,890
|
2,081,469
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
3,161,314
|
3,296,902
|
2,792,734
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
2,702,283
|
2,538,212
|
2,079,018
|
Total loans receivable
|
13,055,948
|
13,007,316
|
11,216,445
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(150,045)
|
(150,212)
|
(122,809)
|
Loans receivable, net
|
12,905,903
|
12,857,104
|
11,093,636
|
FHLB stock, at cost
|
32,781
|
36,628
|
17,941
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
57,221
|
56,291
|
45,949
|
Real estate owned, net
|
65
|
76
|
80
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
141,477
|
140,381
|
123,138
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
292,103
|
294,386
|
254,444
|
Goodwill
|
444,330
|
444,330
|
380,997
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
37,478
|
39,667
|
2,334
|
Other assets
|
298,558
|
371,919
|
221,505
|
Total assets
|
$ 16,907,049
|
16,766,617
|
14,453,727
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Liabilities
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 3,121,044
|
3,123,229
|
2,640,943
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
2,937,654
|
2,995,759
|
2,590,568
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
2,734,781
|
2,540,818
|
2,124,293
|
Savings deposits
|
2,444,799
|
2,366,513
|
2,221,901
|
Time deposits
|
2,975,026
|
2,916,698
|
2,596,451
|
Total deposits
|
14,213,304
|
13,943,017
|
12,174,156
|
Borrowed funds
|
350,884
|
446,283
|
197,270
|
Subordinated debt
|
114,800
|
114,800
|
114,625
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
130,158
|
130,093
|
129,899
|
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|
40,127
|
37,309
|
44,121
|
Accrued interest payable
|
8,585
|
6,846
|
6,843
|
Other liabilities
|
144,884
|
197,845
|
157,858
|
Total liabilities
|
15,002,742
|
14,876,193
|
12,824,772
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 146,302,025, 146,107,964 and 127,736,303 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
1,463
|
1,461
|
1,277
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,271,372
|
1,270,444
|
1,035,093
|
Retained earnings
|
710,351
|
689,210
|
691,066
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(78,879)
|
(70,691)
|
(98,481)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
1,904,307
|
1,890,424
|
1,628,955
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 16,907,049
|
16,766,617
|
14,453,727
|
Equity to assets
|
11.26 %
|
11.27 %
|
11.27 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
|
8.66 %
|
8.64 %
|
8.85 %
|
Book value per share
|
$ 13.02
|
12.94
|
12.75
|
Tangible book value per share*
|
$ 9.72
|
9.63
|
9.75
|
Closing market price per share
|
$ 12.69
|
12.00
|
12.02
|
Full time equivalent employees
|
2,170
|
2,169
|
1,996
|
Number of banking offices
|
161
|
161
|
141
|
*
|
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Quarter ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Interest income:
|
Loans receivable
|
$ 180,549
|
184,047
|
177,723
|
154,914
|
164,638
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
16,999
|
14,071
|
12,668
|
12,154
|
11,730
|
Taxable investment securities
|
1,601
|
1,324
|
1,183
|
999
|
933
|
Tax-free investment securities
|
762
|
777
|
752
|
512
|
512
|
FHLB stock dividends
|
768
|
701
|
652
|
318
|
366
|
Interest-earning deposits
|
871
|
1,905
|
1,700
|
2,673
|
2,416
|
Total interest income
|
201,550
|
202,825
|
194,678
|
171,570
|
180,595
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
51,083
|
52,947
|
51,880
|
46,826
|
47,325
|
Borrowed funds
|
7,985
|
7,712
|
6,824
|
5,300
|
5,452
|
Total interest expense
|
59,068
|
60,659
|
58,704
|
52,126
|
52,777
|
Net interest income
|
142,482
|
142,166
|
135,974
|
119,444
|
127,818
|
Provision for credit losses - loans
|
4,954
|
5,743
|
31,394
|
11,456
|
8,256
|
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
|
(585)
|
1,981
|
(189)
|
(2,712)
|
(345)
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
138,113
|
134,442
|
104,769
|
110,700
|
119,907
|
Noninterest income:
|
Gain on sale of investments
|
11
|
142
|
36
|
—
|
—
|
Gain on sale of SBA loans
|
1,186
|
437
|
341
|
819
|
1,238
|
Service charges and fees
|
17,118
|
17,377
|
16,911
|
15,797
|
14,987
|
Trust and other financial services income
|
8,618
|
8,416
|
8,040
|
7,948
|
7,910
|
Gain on real estate owned, net
|
70
|
148
|
132
|
258
|
84
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
2,042
|
8,269
|
1,751
|
1,421
|
1,331
|
Mortgage banking income
|
329
|
379
|
1,003
|
1,075
|
696
|
Other operating income
|
3,208
|
2,609
|
3,984
|
3,620
|
2,109
|
Total noninterest income
|
32,582
|
37,777
|
32,198
|
30,938
|
28,355
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Compensation and employee benefits
|
58,330
|
65,143
|
63,014
|
55,213
|
54,540
|
Premises and occupancy costs
|
9,863
|
8,170
|
7,707
|
7,122
|
8,400
|
Office operations
|
3,875
|
4,217
|
3,495
|
2,910
|
2,977
|
Collections expense
|
878
|
856
|
776
|
838
|
328
|
Processing expenses
|
16,806
|
16,454
|
15,072
|
12,973
|
13,990
|
Marketing expenses
|
1,668
|
1,827
|
1,932
|
3,018
|
1,880
|
Federal deposit insurance premiums
|
2,895
|
3,538
|
3,361
|
2,296
|
2,328
|
Professional services
|
3,523
|
3,366
|
3,010
|
3,990
|
2,756
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
2,189
|
2,257
|
1,974
|
436
|
504
|
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
|
631
|
4,160
|
31,260
|
6,244
|
1,123
|
Other expenses
|
3,380
|
3,533
|
1,897
|
2,500
|
2,911
|
Total noninterest expense
|
104,038
|
113,521
|
133,498
|
97,540
|
91,737
|
Income before income taxes
|
66,657
|
58,698
|
3,469
|
44,098
|
56,525
|
Income tax expense
|
16,121
|
12,985
|
302
|
10,423
|
13,067
|
Net income
|
$ 50,536
|
45,713
|
3,167
|
33,675
|
43,458
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$ 0.35
|
0.31
|
0.02
|
0.26
|
0.34
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.34
|
0.31
|
0.02
|
0.26
|
0.34
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
146,850,635
|
146,703,966
|
141,175,516
|
128,114,509
|
128,299,013
|
Annualized return on average equity
|
10.86 %
|
9.70 %
|
0.69 %
|
8.26 %
|
10.90 %
|
Annualized return on average assets
|
1.22 %
|
1.10 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.93 %
|
1.22 %
|
Annualized return on average tangible common equity*
|
14.59 %
|
13.10 %
|
0.90 %
|
10.78 %
|
14.29 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
59.43 %
|
63.09 %
|
79.38 %
|
64.86 %
|
58.74 %
|
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items**
|
57.82 %
|
59.52 %
|
59.62 %
|
60.42 %
|
57.70 %
|
*
|
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
|
**
|
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Quarter ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$ 50,536
|
45,713
|
43,458
|
Non-GAAP adjustments
|
Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
|
631
|
4,160
|
1,123
|
Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments
|
(177)
|
(1,165)
|
(314)
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 50,990
|
48,708
|
44,267
|
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|
$ 0.34
|
0.31
|
0.34
|
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.35
|
0.33
|
0.35
|
Average equity
|
$ 1,887,742
|
1,870,088
|
1,616,611
|
Average assets
|
16,832,777
|
16,494,008
|
14,402,483
|
Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)
|
10.86 %
|
9.70 %
|
10.90 %
|
Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)
|
1.22 %
|
1.10 %
|
1.22 %
|
Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|
10.95 %
|
10.33 %
|
11.11 %
|
Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|
1.23 %
|
1.17 %
|
1.25 %
|
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Tangible common equity to assets
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 1,904,307
|
1,890,424
|
1,628,955
|
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
|
(481,808)
|
(483,997)
|
(383,331)
|
Tangible common equity
|
$ 1,422,499
|
1,406,427
|
1,245,624
|
Total assets
|
$ 16,907,049
|
16,766,617
|
14,453,727
|
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
|
(481,808)
|
(483,997)
|
(383,331)
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 16,425,241
|
16,282,620
|
14,070,396
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
8.66 %
|
8.64 %
|
8.85 %
|
Tangible book value per share
|
Tangible common equity
|
$ 1,422,499
|
1,406,427
|
1,245,624
|
Common shares outstanding
|
146,302,025
|
146,107,964
|
127,736,303
|
Tangible book value per share
|
9.72
|
9.63
|
9.75
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
|
Quarter ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
|
Net income
|
$ 50,536
|
45,713
|
3,167
|
33,675
|
43,458
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
1,887,742
|
1,870,088
|
1,809,395
|
1,635,966
|
1,616,611
|
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets
|
(483,240)
|
(485,252)
|
(409,875)
|
(383,152)
|
(383,649)
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$ 1,404,502
|
1,384,836
|
1,399,520
|
1,252,814
|
1,232,962
|
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
|
14.59 %
|
13.10 %
|
0.90 %
|
10.78 %
|
14.29 %
|
Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses
|
Noninterest expense
|
$ 104,038
|
113,521
|
133,498
|
97,540
|
91,737
|
Less: amortization expense
|
(2,189)
|
(2,257)
|
(1,974)
|
(436)
|
(504)
|
Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses
|
(631)
|
(4,160)
|
(31,260)
|
(6,244)
|
(1,123)
|
Noninterest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and restructuring expenses
|
$ 101,218
|
107,104
|
100,264
|
90,860
|
90,110
|
Net interest income
|
$ 142,482
|
142,166
|
135,974
|
119,444
|
127,818
|
Noninterest income
|
32,582
|
37,777
|
32,198
|
30,938
|
28,355
|
Net interest income plus noninterest income
|
$ 175,064
|
179,943
|
168,172
|
150,382
|
156,173
|
Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses
|
57.82 %
|
59.52 %
|
59.62 %
|
60.42 %
|
57.70 %
|
*
|
The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense and amortization expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|
Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 per depositor are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The following table
|
As of March 31, 2026
|
Balance
|
Percent of
|
Number of
|
Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)
|
$ 3,832,582
|
27.0 %
|
6,389
|
Less intercompany deposit accounts
|
1,349,832
|
9.5 %
|
12
|
Less collateralized deposit accounts
|
423,037
|
3.0 %
|
253
|
Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts
|
$ 2,059,713
|
14.5 %
|
6,124
|
(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.
|
Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $134.0 million, or 0.95% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2026. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $358 million, or 2.53% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2026. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $336,335 as of March 31, 2026.
|
The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:
|
As of March 31, 2026
|
Balance
|
Percent of
|
Number of
|
Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 1,725,740
|
12.1 %
|
310,693
|
Business noninterest bearing demand deposits
|
1,395,304
|
9.8 %
|
47,840
|
Personal interest-bearing demand deposits
|
1,387,497
|
9.8 %
|
54,470
|
Business interest-bearing demand deposits
|
1,550,157
|
10.9 %
|
9,004
|
Personal money market deposits
|
1,806,277
|
12.7 %
|
27,709
|
Business money market deposits
|
928,504
|
6.5 %
|
3,207
|
Savings deposits
|
2,444,799
|
17.2 %
|
187,189
|
Time deposits
|
2,975,026
|
21.0 %
|
78,925
|
Total deposits
|
$ 14,213,304
|
100.0 %
|
719,037
|
Our average deposit account balance as of March 31, 2026 was $19,767. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $731 million as of March 31, 2026.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|
At March 31, 2026
|
Actual (1)
|
Minimum capital
requirements (2)
|
Well capitalized
requirements
|
Amount
|
Ratio
|
Amount
|
Ratio
|
Amount
|
Ratio
|
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
$ 1,902,851
|
15.24 %
|
$ 1,311,082
|
10.50 %
|
$ 1,248,650
|
10.00 %
|
Northwest Bank
|
1,759,855
|
14.11 %
|
1,309,651
|
10.50 %
|
1,247,287
|
10.00 %
|
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
1,528,581
|
12.24 %
|
1,061,352
|
8.50 %
|
749,190
|
6.00 %
|
Northwest Bank
|
1,603,762
|
12.86 %
|
1,060,194
|
8.50 %
|
997,829
|
8.00 %
|
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
1,528,581
|
12.24 %
|
874,055
|
7.00 %
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Northwest Bank
|
1,603,762
|
12.86 %
|
873,101
|
7.00 %
|
810,736
|
6.50 %
|
Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
1,528,581
|
9.19 %
|
665,184
|
4.00 %
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Northwest Bank
|
1,603,762
|
9.72 %
|
660,322
|
4.00 %
|
825,403
|
5.00 %
|
(1)
|
March 31, 2026 figures are estimated.
|
(2)
|
Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Marketable Securities (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|
March 31, 2026
|
Marketable securities available-for-sale
|
Amortized cost
|
Gross unrealized
holding gains
|
Gross unrealized
holding losses
|
Fair value
|
Weighted average
|
Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:
|
Due after five years through ten years
|
$ 1,571
|
11
|
(11)
|
1,571
|
3.06
|
Due after ten years
|
40,722
|
—
|
(7,230)
|
33,492
|
5.80
|
Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:
|
Due after one year through five years
|
1,022
|
4
|
(1)
|
1,025
|
1.27
|
Due after five years through ten years
|
996
|
3
|
—
|
999
|
5.99
|
Municipal securities:
|
Due in one year or less
|
2,475
|
6
|
—
|
2,481
|
0.50
|
Due after one year through five years
|
10,492
|
72
|
(13)
|
10,551
|
2.22
|
Due after five years through ten years
|
26,140
|
343
|
(1,607)
|
24,876
|
6.55
|
Due after ten years
|
51,009
|
239
|
(7,459)
|
43,789
|
9.22
|
Corporate debt issues:
|
Due in one year or less
|
500
|
—
|
—
|
500
|
—
|
Due after one year through five years
|
12,627
|
74
|
(160)
|
12,541
|
2.88
|
Due after five years through ten years
|
71,460
|
1,380
|
(367)
|
72,473
|
5.37
|
Mortgage-backed agency securities:
|
Fixed rate pass-through
|
513,746
|
2,160
|
(12,893)
|
503,013
|
6.98
|
Variable rate pass-through
|
2,835
|
55
|
(2)
|
2,888
|
3.70
|
Fixed rate agency CMBS
|
640,409
|
771
|
(76,538)
|
564,642
|
3.76
|
Variable rate agency CMBS
|
7,732
|
—
|
(6)
|
7,726
|
1.94
|
Fixed rate agency CMOs
|
464,103
|
693
|
(36,816)
|
427,980
|
4.95
|
Variable rate agency CMOs
|
36,221
|
161
|
(10)
|
36,372
|
5.02
|
Total mortgage-backed agency securities
|
1,665,046
|
3,840
|
(126,265)
|
1,542,621
|
5.51
|
Total marketable securities available-for-sale
|
$ 1,884,060
|
5,972
|
(143,113)
|
1,746,919
|
5.56
|
Marketable securities held-to-maturity
|
Government sponsored
|
Due after one year through five years
|
107,989
|
—
|
(8,248)
|
99,741
|
2.73
|
Mortgage-backed agency securities:
|
Fixed rate pass-through
|
95,150
|
—
|
(9,957)
|
85,193
|
4.14
|
Variable rate pass-through
|
301
|
2
|
—
|
303
|
4.64
|
Fixed rate agency CMBS
|
72,498
|
—
|
(12,718)
|
59,780
|
3.46
|
Fixed rate agency CMOs
|
370,195
|
—
|
(48,269)
|
321,926
|
5.70
|
Variable rate agency CMOs
|
528
|
—
|
(1)
|
527
|
4.03
|
Total mortgage-backed agency securities
|
538,672
|
2
|
(70,945)
|
467,729
|
5.12
|
Total marketable securities held-to-maturity
|
$ 646,661
|
2
|
(79,193)
|
567,470
|
4.72
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Nonaccrual loans:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$ 10,500
|
12,247
|
11,497
|
8,482
|
7,025
|
Home equity loans
|
4,780
|
3,755
|
6,979
|
3,507
|
3,004
|
Consumer loans
|
5,732
|
5,711
|
5,898
|
4,418
|
5,201
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
47,337
|
57,485
|
82,580
|
62,091
|
31,763
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
22,594
|
28,085
|
21,371
|
23,896
|
11,757
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
90,943
|
107,283
|
128,325
|
102,394
|
58,750
|
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
|
543
|
646
|
701
|
493
|
603
|
Nonperforming loans
|
91,486
|
107,929
|
129,026
|
102,887
|
59,353
|
Real estate owned, net
|
65
|
76
|
174
|
48
|
80
|
Other nonperforming assets (1)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
16,102
|
Nonperforming assets
|
$ 91,551
|
108,005
|
129,200
|
102,935
|
75,535
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
0.70 %
|
0.83 %
|
1.00 %
|
0.91 %
|
0.53 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.54 %
|
0.64 %
|
0.79 %
|
0.71 %
|
0.52 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
1.15 %
|
1.15 %
|
1.22 %
|
1.14 %
|
1.09 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
164.01 %
|
139.18 %
|
121.99 %
|
125.53 %
|
206.91 %
|
(1) Other nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans held-for-sale.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|
At March 31, 2026
|
Pass
|
Special
mention *
|
Substandard **
|
Doubtful
|
Loss
|
Loans
receivable
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$ 3,025,485
|
—
|
10,499
|
—
|
—
|
3,035,984
|
Home equity loans
|
1,491,020
|
—
|
4,780
|
—
|
—
|
1,495,800
|
Consumer loans
|
2,654,310
|
—
|
6,257
|
—
|
—
|
2,660,567
|
Total Personal Banking
|
7,170,815
|
—
|
21,536
|
—
|
—
|
7,192,351
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,651,304
|
147,384
|
362,626
|
—
|
—
|
3,161,314
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
2,543,444
|
45,383
|
113,456
|
—
|
—
|
2,702,283
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
5,194,748
|
192,767
|
476,082
|
—
|
—
|
5,863,597
|
Total loans
|
$ 12,365,563
|
192,767
|
497,618
|
—
|
—
|
13,055,948
|
At December 31, 2025
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$ 3,088,533
|
—
|
12,247
|
—
|
—
|
3,100,780
|
Home equity loans
|
1,503,777
|
—
|
3,755
|
—
|
—
|
1,507,532
|
Consumer loans
|
2,557,577
|
—
|
6,313
|
—
|
—
|
2,563,890
|
Total Personal Banking
|
7,149,887
|
—
|
22,315
|
—
|
—
|
7,172,202
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,817,802
|
131,589
|
347,511
|
—
|
—
|
3,296,902
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
2,392,830
|
61,852
|
83,530
|
—
|
—
|
2,538,212
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
5,210,632
|
193,441
|
431,041
|
—
|
—
|
5,835,114
|
Total loans
|
$ 12,360,519
|
193,441
|
453,356
|
—
|
—
|
13,007,316
|
At September 30, 2025
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$ 3,146,355
|
—
|
11,498
|
—
|
—
|
3,157,853
|
Home equity loans
|
1,513,914
|
—
|
6,979
|
—
|
—
|
1,520,893
|
Consumer loans
|
2,447,208
|
—
|
6,597
|
—
|
—
|
2,453,805
|
Total Personal Banking
|
7,107,477
|
—
|
25,074
|
—
|
—
|
7,132,551
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,912,166
|
171,005
|
412,493
|
—
|
—
|
3,495,664
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
2,141,236
|
82,009
|
89,473
|
—
|
—
|
2,312,718
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
5,053,402
|
253,014
|
501,966
|
—
|
—
|
5,808,382
|
Total loans
|
$ 12,160,879
|
253,014
|
527,040
|
—
|
—
|
12,940,933
|
At June 30, 2025
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$ 3,039,809
|
—
|
12,317
|
—
|
—
|
3,052,126
|
Home equity loans
|
1,153,808
|
—
|
3,712
|
—
|
—
|
1,157,520
|
Consumer loans
|
2,206,363
|
—
|
4,912
|
—
|
—
|
2,211,275
|
Total Personal Banking
|
6,399,980
|
—
|
20,941
|
—
|
—
|
6,420,921
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,266,057
|
112,852
|
403,495
|
—
|
—
|
2,782,404
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
1,956,751
|
87,951
|
93,797
|
—
|
—
|
2,138,499
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
4,222,808
|
200,803
|
497,292
|
—
|
—
|
4,920,903
|
Total loans
|
$ 10,622,788
|
200,803
|
518,233
|
—
|
—
|
11,341,824
|
At March 31, 2025
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$ 3,110,770
|
—
|
10,877
|
—
|
—
|
3,121,647
|
Home equity loans
|
1,138,367
|
—
|
3,210
|
—
|
—
|
1,141,577
|
Consumer loans
|
2,075,719
|
—
|
5,750
|
—
|
—
|
2,081,469
|
Total Personal Banking
|
6,324,856
|
—
|
19,837
|
—
|
—
|
6,344,693
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,497,722
|
86,779
|
208,233
|
—
|
—
|
2,792,734
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
1,964,699
|
63,249
|
51,070
|
—
|
—
|
2,079,018
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
4,462,421
|
150,028
|
259,303
|
—
|
—
|
4,871,752
|
Total loans
|
$ 10,787,277
|
150,028
|
279,140
|
—
|
—
|
11,216,445
|
*
|
Includes $85.6 million, $38.2 million, $41.0 million, $4.0 million, and $4.7 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
|
**
|
Includes $100.4 million, $93.2 million, $96.9 million, $19.2 million, and $18.0 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
*
|
December 31,
|
*
|
September 30,
|
*
|
June 30,
|
*
|
March 31,
|
*
|
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$ 44,502
|
1.5 %
|
$ 41,180
|
1.3 %
|
$ 1,639
|
0.1 %
|
$ 561
|
— %
|
$ 32,840
|
1.0 %
|
Home equity loans
|
5,932
|
0.4 %
|
6,488
|
0.4 %
|
4,644
|
0.3 %
|
4,664
|
0.4 %
|
3,882
|
0.3 %
|
Consumer loans
|
10,429
|
0.4 %
|
14,063
|
0.5 %
|
12,257
|
0.5 %
|
9,174
|
0.4 %
|
8,792
|
0.4 %
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
17,541
|
0.6 %
|
28,645
|
0.9 %
|
14,600
|
0.4 %
|
4,585
|
0.2 %
|
8,536
|
0.3 %
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
7,127
|
0.3 %
|
5,657
|
0.2 %
|
9,974
|
0.4 %
|
5,569
|
0.3 %
|
6,841
|
0.3 %
|
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
|
$ 85,531
|
0.7 %
|
$ 96,033
|
0.7 %
|
$ 43,114
|
0.3 %
|
$ 24,553
|
0.2 %
|
$ 60,891
|
0.5 %
|
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$ 2,531
|
0.1 %
|
$ 10,934
|
0.4 %
|
$ 7,917
|
0.3 %
|
$ 8,958
|
0.3 %
|
$ 3,074
|
0.1 %
|
Home equity loans
|
2,946
|
0.2 %
|
2,316
|
0.2 %
|
2,671
|
0.2 %
|
985
|
0.1 %
|
1,290
|
0.1 %
|
Consumer loans
|
4,264
|
0.2 %
|
4,599
|
0.2 %
|
3,691
|
0.2 %
|
3,233
|
0.1 %
|
2,808
|
0.1 %
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
25,859
|
0.8 %
|
12,941
|
0.4 %
|
1,575
|
— %
|
13,240
|
0.5 %
|
2,001
|
0.1 %
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
8,432
|
0.3 %
|
2,899
|
0.1 %
|
1,915
|
0.1 %
|
2,031
|
0.1 %
|
2,676
|
0.1 %
|
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
|
$ 44,032
|
0.3 %
|
$ 33,689
|
0.3 %
|
$ 17,769
|
0.1 %
|
$ 28,447
|
0.3 %
|
$ 11,849
|
0.1 %
|
Loans delinquent 90 days or more:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$ 6,468
|
0.2 %
|
$ 10,001
|
0.3 %
|
$ 9,427
|
0.3 %
|
$ 6,905
|
0.2 %
|
$ 4,005
|
0.1 %
|
Home equity loans
|
3,263
|
0.2 %
|
2,492
|
0.2 %
|
2,963
|
0.2 %
|
1,879
|
0.2 %
|
1,893
|
0.2 %
|
Consumer loans
|
4,561
|
0.2 %
|
4,893
|
0.2 %
|
4,865
|
0.2 %
|
3,486
|
0.2 %
|
4,026
|
0.2 %
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
18,282
|
0.6 %
|
32,745
|
1.0 %
|
56,453
|
1.6 %
|
41,875
|
1.5 %
|
23,433
|
0.8 %
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
11,266
|
0.4 %
|
16,269
|
0.6 %
|
9,490
|
0.4 %
|
10,433
|
0.5 %
|
5,994
|
0.3 %
|
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
|
$ 43,840
|
0.3 %
|
$ 66,400
|
0.5 %
|
$ 83,198
|
0.6 %
|
$ 64,578
|
0.6 %
|
$ 39,351
|
0.3 %
|
Total loans delinquent
|
$ 173,403
|
1.3 %
|
$ 196,122
|
1.5 %
|
$ 144,081
|
1.1 %
|
$ 117,578
|
1.0 %
|
$ 112,091
|
1.0 %
|
* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Beginning balance
|
$ 150,212
|
157,396
|
129,159
|
122,809
|
116,819
|
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
|
—
|
—
|
6,029
|
—
|
—
|
Provision
|
4,954
|
5,743
|
31,394
|
11,456
|
8,256
|
Charge-offs residential mortgage
|
(1,001)
|
(228)
|
(137)
|
(273)
|
(588)
|
Charge-offs home equity
|
(291)
|
(558)
|
(336)
|
(413)
|
(273)
|
Charge-offs consumer
|
(4,531)
|
(4,139)
|
(3,994)
|
(3,331)
|
(3,805)
|
Charge-offs commercial real estate
|
(254)
|
(9,765)
|
(4,312)
|
(293)
|
(116)
|
Charge-offs commercial and industrial
|
(1,155)
|
(532)
|
(2,395)
|
(3,597)
|
(571)
|
Recoveries
|
2,111
|
2,295
|
1,988
|
2,801
|
3,087
|
Ending balance
|
$ 150,045
|
150,212
|
157,396
|
129,159
|
122,809
|
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
|
0.16 %
|
0.40 %
|
0.29 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.08 %
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
|
Quarter ended
|
March 31, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
September 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2025
|
March 31, 2025
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost
|
Assets:
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$ 3,078,476
|
30,596
|
3.98 %
|
$ 3,147,858
|
31,814
|
4.04 %
|
$ 3,160,008
|
31,386
|
3.97 %
|
$ 3,091,324
|
29,978
|
3.88 %
|
$ 3,155,738
|
30,394
|
3.85 %
|
Home equity loans
|
1,501,203
|
21,512
|
5.81 %
|
1,512,049
|
22,802
|
5.98 %
|
1,421,717
|
21,080
|
5.88 %
|
1,145,655
|
16,265
|
5.69 %
|
1,139,728
|
16,164
|
5.75 %
|
Consumer loans
|
2,529,868
|
34,270
|
5.49 %
|
2,412,579
|
34,436
|
5.66 %
|
2,330,173
|
32,729
|
5.57 %
|
2,073,103
|
28,648
|
5.54 %
|
1,948,230
|
26,273
|
5.47 %
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
3,342,140
|
51,337
|
6.14 %
|
3,468,667
|
53,345
|
6.02 %
|
3,377,740
|
51,761
|
6.00 %
|
2,836,757
|
43,457
|
6.06 %
|
2,879,607
|
56,508
|
7.85 %
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
2,632,150
|
43,497
|
6.61 %
|
2,441,346
|
42,447
|
6.80 %
|
2,278,859
|
41,519
|
7.13 %
|
2,102,115
|
37,287
|
7.02 %
|
2,053,213
|
36,012
|
7.02 %
|
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
|
13,083,837
|
181,212
|
5.62 %
|
12,982,499
|
184,844
|
5.65 %
|
12,568,497
|
178,475
|
5.63 %
|
11,248,954
|
155,635
|
5.55 %
|
11,176,516
|
165,351
|
6.00 %
|
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
|
2,148,996
|
16,999
|
3.16 %
|
1,892,074
|
14,071
|
2.97 %
|
1,810,209
|
12,668
|
2.80 %
|
1,790,423
|
12,154
|
2.72 %
|
1,773,402
|
11,730
|
2.65 %
|
Investment securities (c) (d)
|
317,996
|
2,566
|
3.23 %
|
309,147
|
2,339
|
3.03 %
|
301,719
|
2,153
|
2.85 %
|
266,053
|
1,668
|
2.51 %
|
263,825
|
1,599
|
2.43 %
|
FHLB stock, at cost
|
36,220
|
768
|
8.59 %
|
32,876
|
701
|
8.46 %
|
30,434
|
652
|
8.51 %
|
17,838
|
318
|
7.15 %
|
20,862
|
366
|
7.11 %
|
Other interest-earning deposits
|
139,970
|
871
|
2.49 %
|
170,370
|
1,905
|
4.37 %
|
164,131
|
1,700
|
4.05 %
|
220,416
|
2,673
|
4.85 %
|
243,412
|
2,416
|
3.97 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
15,727,019
|
202,416
|
5.22 %
|
15,386,966
|
203,860
|
5.26 %
|
14,874,990
|
195,648
|
5.22 %
|
13,543,684
|
172,448
|
5.11 %
|
13,478,017
|
181,462
|
5.46 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
|
1,105,758
|
1,107,042
|
1,067,450
|
924,513
|
924,466
|
Total assets
|
$ 16,832,777
|
$ 16,494,008
|
$ 15,942,440
|
$ 14,468,197
|
$ 14,402,483
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Savings deposits
|
$ 2,395,887
|
6,072
|
1.03 %
|
$ 2,362,215
|
6,324
|
1.06 %
|
$ 2,343,137
|
6,679
|
1.13 %
|
$ 2,212,175
|
6,521
|
1.18 %
|
$ 2,194,305
|
6,452
|
1.19 %
|
Interest-bearing demand deposit
|
2,999,478
|
8,741
|
1.18 %
|
2,940,296
|
9,084
|
1.23 %
|
2,782,369
|
8,258
|
1.18 %
|
2,609,887
|
7,192
|
1.11 %
|
2,593,228
|
7,063
|
1.10 %
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
2,609,333
|
12,128
|
1.88 %
|
2,522,362
|
12,499
|
1.97 %
|
2,392,748
|
11,785
|
1.95 %
|
2,121,088
|
9,658
|
1.83 %
|
2,082,948
|
9,306
|
1.81 %
|
Time deposits
|
2,967,098
|
24,142
|
3.30 %
|
2,841,234
|
25,040
|
3.50 %
|
2,818,526
|
25,158
|
3.54 %
|
2,599,254
|
23,455
|
3.62 %
|
2,629,388
|
24,504
|
3.78 %
|
Total interest bearing deposits (g)
|
10,971,796
|
51,083
|
1.89 %
|
10,666,107
|
52,947
|
1.97 %
|
10,336,780
|
51,880
|
1.99 %
|
9,542,404
|
46,826
|
1.97 %
|
9,499,869
|
47,325
|
2.02 %
|
Borrowed funds (f)
|
404,547
|
3,875
|
3.88 %
|
354,894
|
3,425
|
3.83 %
|
347,357
|
3,366
|
3.84 %
|
208,342
|
2,046
|
3.94 %
|
224,122
|
2,206
|
3.99 %
|
Subordinated debt
|
114,800
|
2,204
|
7.68 %
|
114,800
|
2,285
|
7.79 %
|
114,745
|
1,335
|
4.65 %
|
114,661
|
1,148
|
4.00 %
|
114,576
|
1,148
|
4.01 %
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
130,121
|
1,906
|
5.86 %
|
130,051
|
2,002
|
6.02 %
|
129,986
|
2,123
|
6.39 %
|
129,921
|
2,106
|
6.41 %
|
129,856
|
2,098
|
6.46 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
11,621,264
|
59,068
|
2.06 %
|
11,265,852
|
60,659
|
2.14 %
|
10,928,868
|
58,704
|
2.13 %
|
9,995,328
|
52,126
|
2.09 %
|
9,968,423
|
52,777
|
2.15 %
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
|
3,074,939
|
3,105,108
|
2,959,871
|
2,611,597
|
2,588,502
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
248,832
|
252,960
|
244,306
|
225,306
|
228,947
|
Total liabilities
|
14,945,035
|
14,623,920
|
14,133,045
|
12,832,231
|
12,785,872
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,887,742
|
1,870,088
|
1,809,395
|
1,635,966
|
1,616,611
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 16,832,777
|
$ 16,494,008
|
$ 15,942,440
|
$ 14,468,197
|
$ 14,402,483
|
Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE
|
143,348
|
3.16 %
|
143,201
|
3.12 %
|
136,944
|
3.09 %
|
120,322
|
3.02 %
|
128,685
|
3.31 %
|
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin FTE
|
$ 4,105,755
|
3.70 %
|
$ 4,121,114
|
3.69 %
|
$ 3,946,122
|
3.65 %
|
$ 3,548,356
|
3.56 %
|
$ 3,509,594
|
3.87 %
|
Tax equivalent adjustment (d)
|
866
|
1,035
|
970
|
878
|
867
|
Net interest income, GAAP basis
|
142,482
|
142,166
|
135,974
|
119,444
|
127,818
|
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
1.35X
|
1.37X
|
1.36X
|
1.36X
|
1.35X
|
(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
|
(b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
|
(c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
|
(d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
|
(e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
|
(f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
|
(g) Average cost of total deposits were 1.48%, 1.53%, 1.55%, 1.55%, and 1.59%, respectively.
SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
Share this article