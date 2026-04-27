Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 GAAP net income of $51 million, or $0.34 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $51 million, or $0.35 per diluted share

Net interest margin continues to expand to 3.70%

28% average commercial and industrial loan growth from prior year

Credit quality remained strong with annualized net charge-offs of 0.16% and nonperforming assets of 0.70%

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (Nasdaq: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $51 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $7 million compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $43 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, and an increase of $5 million compared to the prior quarter, when net income was $46 million, or $0.31 per share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 were 10.86% and 1.22% compared to 10.90% and 1.22% for the same quarter last year and 9.70% and 1.10% for the prior quarter.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $51 million, or $0.35, per diluted share, which increased by $2 million from $49 million, or $0.33, per diluted share, in the prior quarter. This increase was primarily driven by a decrease in adjusted noninterest expense of $6 million and a decrease in provision for credit losses expense of $3 million which were partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $5 million. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 were 10.95% and 1.23% compared to 10.33% and 1.17% for the prior quarter.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 20, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2026. This is the 126th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2026, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.3%.

In addition, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to purchase, from time to time, up to an aggregate $50 million of its outstanding common shares over the next 24 months. This new program replaces the prior share repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors on December 13, 2012. Under the share repurchase program, shares may be repurchased from time to time in the open market or through negotiated transactions at prevailing market rates, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. The timing and amount of share repurchases under the stock repurchase program will depend on several factors, including the Company's stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, Northwest Bancshares commented, "I am delighted with Northwest's strong first quarter performance delivering record net income in the Company's 130-year history, more than 16% year-over-year growth, supported by a balanced and consistent performance across the whole bank. We drove 28% year-over-year loan growth in our C&I business, with disciplined growth in our national specialty business verticals, and our deposit franchise continues as a core strength with our third consecutive quarter of lower deposit costs, one of the best-in-class among our peers. On the cost side, our expense management discipline led to a 59.4% efficiency ratio, which was 57.8% on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), and our rigorous credit and risk management approach led to a decline in non-performing assets and overall delinquencies this quarter and lower annualized net charge-offs. We achieved these outstanding results while continuing to invest in talent, technology, and new financial centers to support our future growth."

"We have another year of growth ahead of us, with our first financial centers in the Columbus market on track to open this year, and our team already delivering an impact in the market attracting new talent, customers, and deposits. The growing momentum and continuing transformation at Northwest, coupled with our consistent execution across the organization, gives me great confidence in our ability to capitalize on further opportunities for profitable and sustainable core growth."

Balance Sheet Highlights

Dollars in thousands











Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

4Q25

1Q25 Average loans receivable $ 13,083,837

12,982,499

11,176,516

0.8 %

17.1 % Average investments 2,466,992

2,201,221

2,037,227

12.1 %

21.1 % Average deposits 14,046,735

13,771,215

12,088,371

2.0 %

16.2 % Average borrowed funds 404,547

354,894

224,122

14.0 %

80.5 %

Average loans receivable increased $1.9 billion from the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by the Penns Woods acquisition. Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025, average loans receivable increased $101 million driven by growth in our commercial and industrial and consumer loan portfolios.

Average investments grew $430 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $266 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The growth in average investments was primarily due to the Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. ("Penns Woods") acquisition and a targeted increase in the overall securities portfolio.

Average deposits grew $2.0 billion from the quarter ended March 31, 2025 primarily driven by an increase in interest-bearing account balances primarily due to the addition of the Penns Woods deposit accounts. Average deposits grew $276 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2025 across all interest-bearing products due to internal growth and the higher use of brokered CDs.

Average borrowings increased $180 million compared to the quarter end March 31, 2025 due to the acquisition of long term borrowings from Penns Woods. Average borrowings increased $50 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The increase in average borrowings is attributable to the addition of short term borrowings to fund loan and securities growth.

Income Statement Highlights

Dollars in thousands









Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

4Q25

1Q25 Interest income $ 201,550

202,825

180,595

(0.6) %

11.6 % Interest expense 59,068

60,659

52,777

(2.6) %

11.9 % Net interest income $ 142,482

142,166

127,818

0.2 %

11.5 %



















Net interest margin 3.70 %

3.69 %

3.87 %









Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net interest income increased $15 million and net interest margin decreased to 3.70% from 3.87% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from:

A $21 million increase in interest income that was the result of higher average yields coupled with increase in average earning assets. The increase in average earnings assets was driven by the Penns Woods acquisition during the third quarter 2025. The average yield on loans declined to 5.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from 6.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which included an interest recovery of $13.1 million on a non-accrual commercial loan payoff during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Excluding this interest recovery, the yield on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 5.52%. The increase in yield, excluding the recovery, was driven by loan mix shift towards higher yielding commercial loans, partially offset by the impact of fourth quarter 2025 rate cuts.

A $6 million increase in interest expense is the result of an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a decline in the cost of deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from 2.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025, net interest income increased slightly and net interest margin increased to 3.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from 3.69%. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:

A $1 million decrease in interest income driven by growth in the average interest earning balances and an increase on investments yields compared to the prior quarter which was offset by a decrease in loan yields. The average yield on loans decreased to 5.62% from 5.65% and average investment yields increased to 3.17% from 2.98% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease in loan yields was driven by a decline in the accretion of loan fair value marks, based on timing of loan payoffs, coupled the impact of the fourth quarter 2025 rate cuts.

A $2 million decrease in interest expense driven by lower interest expense on deposits which was partially offset by an increase in interest expense on borrowings. Average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined compared to the prior quarter to 1.89% from 1.97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 while average cost of borrowings increased to 3.88% from 3.83% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Dollars in thousands











Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

4Q25

1Q25 Provision for credit losses - loans $ 4,954

5,743

8,256

(13.7) %

(40.0) % Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (585)

1,981

(345)

(129.5) %

69.6 % Total provision for credit losses expense $ 4,369

7,724

7,911

(43.4) %

(44.8) %

The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $4 million primarily driven by growth in our commercial lending portfolio and increased uncertainty in the economic outlook. Total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $8 million driven by growth in our commercial lending portfolio and net charge-offs in the period.

The Company saw an increase in classified loans to $498 million, or 3.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2026 from $279 million, or 2.49% of total loans, at March 31, 2025 and $453 million, or 3.49% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by changes in our commercial portfolio which increased $30 million. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to classified loans acquired in the Penns Woods acquisition.

Dollars in thousands









Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

4Q25

1Q25 Noninterest income:

















Gain on sale of investments $ 11

142

—

(92.3) %

NA Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,186

437

1,238

171.4 %

(4.2) % Service charges and fees 17,118

17,377

14,987

(1.5) %

14.2 % Trust and other financial services income 8,618

8,416

7,910

2.4 %

9.0 % Gain on real estate owned, net 70

148

84

(52.7) %

(16.7) % Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,042

8,269

1,331

(75.3) %

53.4 % Mortgage banking income 329

379

696

(13.2) %

(52.7) % Other operating income 3,208

2,609

2,109

23.0 %

52.1 % Total noninterest income $ 32,582

37,777

28,355

(13.8) %

14.9 %

Noninterest income increased $4 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2025 driven by an increase in service charges and fees driven by deposit related fees based on customer activity related to the Penns Woods acquisition and other operating income driven by a gain on equity method investments during the current quarter. Noninterest income decreased by $5 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2025, due to a decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance due to a large claim recognized in the prior quarter.

Dollars in thousands









Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

4Q25

1Q25 Noninterest expense:

















Personnel expense $ 58,330

65,143

54,540

(10.5) %

6.9 % Non-personnel expense 45,708

48,378

37,197

(5.5) %

22.9 % Total noninterest expense $ 104,038

113,521

91,737

(8.4) %

13.4 %

Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended March 31, 2025 due to a $4 million increase in personnel expenses driven by an increase in core compensation and benefits expense due to the addition of Penns Woods employees. Additionally, non-personnel expense increased by $9 million due an increase of $2 million in amortization of intangible expense related to the acquisition coupled with increases in operating and processing expenses due to the addition of the Penns Woods branches to our footprint.

Noninterest expense decreased from the quarter ended December 31, 2025 due to declines in personnel and non-personnel expenses. Personnel expense decreased $7 million driven by lower incentive compensation and medical expenses. Non-personnel expense decreased by $3 million due to an decrease of $4 million in merger and restructuring expenses in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, partly offset by a $2 million increase in premises and occupancy expenses based on seasonal operating expenses during the quarter.

Dollars in thousands









Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

4Q25

1Q25 Income before income taxes $ 66,657

58,698

56,525

13.6 %

17.9 % Income tax expense 16,121

12,985

13,067

24.2 %

23.4 % Net income $ 50,536

45,713

43,458

10.6 %

16.3 %

The provision for income taxes increased by $3 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and the quarter ended December 31, 2025 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.

Net income increased from the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and the quarter ended December 31, 2025 due to the factors discussed above.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2026, Northwest operated 151 full-service financial centers and ten free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com.

Investor Contact: Michael Perry, Corporate Development & Strategy (814) 726-2140

Media Contact: Ian Bailey, External Communications (380) 400-2423

# # #

This release may contain forward-looking statements. When used or incorporated by reference in disclosure documents, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "target," "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our financial condition and results of operations, including statements related to our earnings outlook; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including but not limited to the following: the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the merger with Penns Woods will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the effect of the merger on the combined company's customer and employee relationships and operating results; and other factors that may affect the results of operations and financial condition of the combined company; inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, our loan origination, or the fair value of financial instruments; changes in asset quality, including increases in default rates on loans and higher levels of nonperforming loans and loan charge-offs generally; changes in laws, government regulations or supervision, examination and enforcement priorities affecting financial institutions, including as part of the regulatory reform agenda of the Trump administration, as well as changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; changes in federal, state, or local tax laws and tax rates; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are different than expected, including inflationary or recessionary pressures or those related to changes in monetary, fiscal, regulatory, tariff and international trade policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and any related increases in compliance and other costs; trade disputes, barriers to trade or the emergence of trade restrictions and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; growing fiscal deficits; potential recession or slowing of growth in the U.S., Europe and other regions; developments in the Middle East; adverse changes in the securities and credit markets; instability or breakdown in the financial services sector, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions, along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil; cyber-security concerns, including an interruption or breach in the security of our website or other information systems; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to deposit gathering, service charges and fees; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to manage our internal growth and our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, businesses or branch offices; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial and personal loans; possible impairments of securities held by us, including those issued by government entities and government sponsored enterprises; changes in the value of our goodwill or other intangible assets; the impact of the economy on our loan portfolio (including cash flow and collateral values), investment portfolio, customers and capital market activities; our ability to receive regulatory approvals for proposed transactions or new lines of business; the effects of any federal government shutdown or the inability of the federal government to manage debt limits; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the effect of global or national war, conflict, or terrorism; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk; the disruption to local, regional, national and global economic activity caused by infectious disease outbreaks, and the significant impact that any such outbreaks may have on our growth, operations and earnings; the effects of natural disasters and extreme weather events; changes in our ability to continue to pay dividends, either at current rates or at all; our ability to retain key employees; and our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, expected or projected. These and other risk factors are more fully described in this presentation and in the Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the section entitled "Item 1A - Risk Factors," and from time to time in other filings made by the Company with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only at the date of the presentation. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. See the pages 9 and 10 of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures where applicable.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 286,707

233,647

353,203 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,884,060, $1,710,978 and $1,304,760, respectively) 1,746,919

1,586,382

1,153,385 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $567,470, $605,929 and $637,803, respectively) 646,661

683,369

735,909 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,680,287

2,503,398

2,242,497











Loans held-for-sale 16,846

22,437

71,206 Residential mortgage loans 3,035,984

3,100,780

3,121,647 Home equity loans 1,495,800

1,507,532

1,141,577 Consumer loans 2,660,567

2,563,890

2,081,469 Commercial real estate loans 3,161,314

3,296,902

2,792,734 Commercial and industrial loans 2,702,283

2,538,212

2,079,018 Total loans receivable 13,055,948

13,007,316

11,216,445 Allowance for credit losses (150,045)

(150,212)

(122,809) Loans receivable, net 12,905,903

12,857,104

11,093,636











FHLB stock, at cost 32,781

36,628

17,941 Accrued interest receivable 57,221

56,291

45,949 Real estate owned, net 65

76

80 Premises and equipment, net 141,477

140,381

123,138 Bank-owned life insurance 292,103

294,386

254,444 Goodwill 444,330

444,330

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 37,478

39,667

2,334 Other assets 298,558

371,919

221,505 Total assets $ 16,907,049

16,766,617

14,453,727 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,121,044

3,123,229

2,640,943 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,937,654

2,995,759

2,590,568 Money market deposit accounts 2,734,781

2,540,818

2,124,293 Savings deposits 2,444,799

2,366,513

2,221,901 Time deposits 2,975,026

2,916,698

2,596,451 Total deposits 14,213,304

13,943,017

12,174,156











Borrowed funds 350,884

446,283

197,270 Subordinated debt 114,800

114,800

114,625 Junior subordinated debentures 130,158

130,093

129,899 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 40,127

37,309

44,121 Accrued interest payable 8,585

6,846

6,843 Other liabilities 144,884

197,845

157,858 Total liabilities 15,002,742

14,876,193

12,824,772 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 146,302,025, 146,107,964 and 127,736,303 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,463

1,461

1,277 Additional paid-in capital 1,271,372

1,270,444

1,035,093 Retained earnings 710,351

689,210

691,066 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (78,879)

(70,691)

(98,481) Total shareholders' equity 1,904,307

1,890,424

1,628,955 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,907,049

16,766,617

14,453,727











Equity to assets 11.26 %

11.27 %

11.27 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 8.66 %

8.64 %

8.85 % Book value per share $ 13.02

12.94

12.75 Tangible book value per share* $ 9.72

9.63

9.75 Closing market price per share $ 12.69

12.00

12.02 Full time equivalent employees 2,170

2,169

1,996 Number of banking offices 161

161

141

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 180,549

184,047

177,723

154,914

164,638 Mortgage-backed securities 16,999

14,071

12,668

12,154

11,730 Taxable investment securities 1,601

1,324

1,183

999

933 Tax-free investment securities 762

777

752

512

512 FHLB stock dividends 768

701

652

318

366 Interest-earning deposits 871

1,905

1,700

2,673

2,416 Total interest income 201,550

202,825

194,678

171,570

180,595 Interest expense:

















Deposits 51,083

52,947

51,880

46,826

47,325 Borrowed funds 7,985

7,712

6,824

5,300

5,452 Total interest expense 59,068

60,659

58,704

52,126

52,777 Net interest income 142,482

142,166

135,974

119,444

127,818 Provision for credit losses - loans 4,954

5,743

31,394

11,456

8,256 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (585)

1,981

(189)

(2,712)

(345) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 138,113

134,442

104,769

110,700

119,907 Noninterest income:

















Gain on sale of investments 11

142

36

—

— Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,186

437

341

819

1,238 Service charges and fees 17,118

17,377

16,911

15,797

14,987 Trust and other financial services income 8,618

8,416

8,040

7,948

7,910 Gain on real estate owned, net 70

148

132

258

84 Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,042

8,269

1,751

1,421

1,331 Mortgage banking income 329

379

1,003

1,075

696 Other operating income 3,208

2,609

3,984

3,620

2,109 Total noninterest income 32,582

37,777

32,198

30,938

28,355 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 58,330

65,143

63,014

55,213

54,540 Premises and occupancy costs 9,863

8,170

7,707

7,122

8,400 Office operations 3,875

4,217

3,495

2,910

2,977 Collections expense 878

856

776

838

328 Processing expenses 16,806

16,454

15,072

12,973

13,990 Marketing expenses 1,668

1,827

1,932

3,018

1,880 Federal deposit insurance premiums 2,895

3,538

3,361

2,296

2,328 Professional services 3,523

3,366

3,010

3,990

2,756 Amortization of intangible assets 2,189

2,257

1,974

436

504 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 631

4,160

31,260

6,244

1,123 Other expenses 3,380

3,533

1,897

2,500

2,911 Total noninterest expense 104,038

113,521

133,498

97,540

91,737 Income before income taxes 66,657

58,698

3,469

44,098

56,525 Income tax expense 16,121

12,985

302

10,423

13,067 Net income $ 50,536

45,713

3,167

33,675

43,458



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.35

0.31

0.02

0.26

0.34 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34

0.31

0.02

0.26

0.34



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 146,850,635

146,703,966

141,175,516

128,114,509

128,299,013



















Annualized return on average equity 10.86 %

9.70 %

0.69 %

8.26 %

10.90 % Annualized return on average assets 1.22 %

1.10 %

0.08 %

0.93 %

1.22 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity* 14.59 %

13.10 %

0.90 %

10.78 %

14.29 %



















Efficiency ratio 59.43 %

63.09 %

79.38 %

64.86 %

58.74 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items** 57.82 %

59.52 %

59.62 %

60.42 %

57.70 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:









Net income (GAAP) $ 50,536

45,713

43,458 Non-GAAP adjustments









Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 631

4,160

1,123 Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments (177)

(1,165)

(314) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 50,990

48,708

44,267 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.34

0.31

0.34 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.35

0.33

0.35











Average equity $ 1,887,742

1,870,088

1,616,611 Average assets 16,832,777

16,494,008

14,402,483 Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 10.86 %

9.70 %

10.90 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 1.22 %

1.10 %

1.22 % Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP) 10.95 %

10.33 %

11.11 % Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP) 1.23 %

1.17 %

1.25 %



The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.





March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Tangible common equity to assets









Total shareholders' equity $ 1,904,307

1,890,424

1,628,955 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (481,808)

(483,997)

(383,331) Tangible common equity $ 1,422,499

1,406,427

1,245,624











Total assets $ 16,907,049

16,766,617

14,453,727 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (481,808)

(483,997)

(383,331) Tangible assets $ 16,425,241

16,282,620

14,070,396











Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.66 %

8.64 %

8.85 %











Tangible book value per share









Tangible common equity $ 1,422,499

1,406,427

1,245,624 Common shares outstanding 146,302,025

146,107,964

127,736,303 Tangible book value per share 9.72

9.63

9.75

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.

Quarter ended

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025









Annualized return on average tangible common equity

















Net income $ 50,536

45,713

3,167

33,675

43,458



















Average shareholders' equity 1,887,742

1,870,088

1,809,395

1,635,966

1,616,611 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets (483,240)

(485,252)

(409,875)

(383,152)

(383,649) Average tangible common equity $ 1,404,502

1,384,836

1,399,520

1,252,814

1,232,962



















Annualized return on average tangible common equity 14.59 %

13.10 %

0.90 %

10.78 %

14.29 %



















Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

















Noninterest expense $ 104,038

113,521

133,498

97,540

91,737 Less: amortization expense (2,189)

(2,257)

(1,974)

(436)

(504) Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (631)

(4,160)

(31,260)

(6,244)

(1,123) Noninterest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and restructuring expenses $ 101,218

107,104

100,264

90,860

90,110



















Net interest income $ 142,482

142,166

135,974

119,444

127,818 Noninterest income 32,582

37,777

32,198

30,938

28,355 Net interest income plus noninterest income $ 175,064

179,943

168,172

150,382

156,173



















Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses 57.82 %

59.52 %

59.62 %

60.42 %

57.70 %

* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense and amortization expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 per depositor are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The following table

provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:

As of March 31, 2026

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

relationships Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1) $ 3,832,582

27.0 %

6,389 Less intercompany deposit accounts 1,349,832

9.5 %

12 Less collateralized deposit accounts 423,037

3.0 %

253 Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts $ 2,059,713

14.5 %

6,124

(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.





Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $134.0 million, or 0.95% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2026. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $358 million, or 2.53% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2026. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $336,335 as of March 31, 2026. The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:





As of March 31, 2026

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

accounts Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,725,740

12.1 %

310,693 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,395,304

9.8 %

47,840 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,387,497

9.8 %

54,470 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 1,550,157

10.9 %

9,004 Personal money market deposits 1,806,277

12.7 %

27,709 Business money market deposits 928,504

6.5 %

3,207 Savings deposits 2,444,799

17.2 %

187,189 Time deposits 2,975,026

21.0 %

78,925 Total deposits $ 14,213,304

100.0 %

719,037



Our average deposit account balance as of March 31, 2026 was $19,767. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $731 million as of March 31, 2026.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At March 31, 2026

Actual (1)

Minimum capital requirements (2)

Well capitalized requirements

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. $ 1,902,851

15.24 %

$ 1,311,082

10.50 %

$ 1,248,650

10.00 % Northwest Bank 1,759,855

14.11 %

1,309,651

10.50 %

1,247,287

10.00 %























Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,528,581

12.24 %

1,061,352

8.50 %

749,190

6.00 % Northwest Bank 1,603,762

12.86 %

1,060,194

8.50 %

997,829

8.00 %























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,528,581

12.24 %

874,055

7.00 %

N/A

N/A Northwest Bank 1,603,762

12.86 %

873,101

7.00 %

810,736

6.50 %























Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,528,581

9.19 %

665,184

4.00 %

N/A

N/A Northwest Bank 1,603,762

9.72 %

660,322

4.00 %

825,403

5.00 %

(1) March 31, 2026 figures are estimated. (2) Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Marketable Securities (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



March 31, 2026 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized holding gains

Gross unrealized holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average

duration Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:



















Due after five years through ten years

$ 1,571

11

(11)

1,571

3.06 Due after ten years

40,722

—

(7,230)

33,492

5.80





















Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:



















Due after one year through five years

1,022

4

(1)

1,025

1.27 Due after five years through ten years

996

3

—

999

5.99





















Municipal securities:



















Due in one year or less

2,475

6

—

2,481

0.50 Due after one year through five years

10,492

72

(13)

10,551

2.22 Due after five years through ten years

26,140

343

(1,607)

24,876

6.55 Due after ten years

51,009

239

(7,459)

43,789

9.22





















Corporate debt issues:



















Due in one year or less

500

—

—

500

— Due after one year through five years

12,627

74

(160)

12,541

2.88 Due after five years through ten years

71,460

1,380

(367)

72,473

5.37





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

513,746

2,160

(12,893)

503,013

6.98 Variable rate pass-through

2,835

55

(2)

2,888

3.70 Fixed rate agency CMBS

640,409

771

(76,538)

564,642

3.76 Variable rate agency CMBS

7,732

—

(6)

7,726

1.94 Fixed rate agency CMOs

464,103

693

(36,816)

427,980

4.95 Variable rate agency CMOs

36,221

161

(10)

36,372

5.02 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

1,665,046

3,840

(126,265)

1,542,621

5.51 Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,884,060

5,972

(143,113)

1,746,919

5.56





















Marketable securities held-to-maturity



















Government sponsored



















Due after one year through five years

107,989

—

(8,248)

99,741

2.73





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

95,150

—

(9,957)

85,193

4.14 Variable rate pass-through

301

2

—

303

4.64 Fixed rate agency CMBS

72,498

—

(12,718)

59,780

3.46 Fixed rate agency CMOs

370,195

—

(48,269)

321,926

5.70 Variable rate agency CMOs

528

—

(1)

527

4.03 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

538,672

2

(70,945)

467,729

5.12 Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 646,661

2

(79,193)

567,470

4.72

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025 Nonaccrual loans:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 10,500

12,247

11,497

8,482

7,025 Home equity loans 4,780

3,755

6,979

3,507

3,004 Consumer loans 5,732

5,711

5,898

4,418

5,201 Commercial real estate loans 47,337

57,485

82,580

62,091

31,763 Commercial and industrial loans 22,594

28,085

21,371

23,896

11,757 Total nonaccrual loans 90,943

107,283

128,325

102,394

58,750 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 543

646

701

493

603 Nonperforming loans 91,486

107,929

129,026

102,887

59,353 Real estate owned, net 65

76

174

48

80 Other nonperforming assets (1) —

—

—

—

16,102 Nonperforming assets $ 91,551

108,005

129,200

102,935

75,535



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.70 %

0.83 %

1.00 %

0.91 %

0.53 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.54 %

0.64 %

0.79 %

0.71 %

0.52 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.15 %

1.15 %

1.22 %

1.14 %

1.09 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 164.01 %

139.18 %

121.99 %

125.53 %

206.91 %

(1) Other nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans held-for-sale.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) At March 31, 2026

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,025,485

—

10,499

—

—

3,035,984 Home equity loans

1,491,020

—

4,780

—

—

1,495,800 Consumer loans

2,654,310

—

6,257

—

—

2,660,567 Total Personal Banking

7,170,815

—

21,536

—

—

7,192,351 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,651,304

147,384

362,626

—

—

3,161,314 Commercial and industrial loans

2,543,444

45,383

113,456

—

—

2,702,283 Total Commercial Banking

5,194,748

192,767

476,082

—

—

5,863,597 Total loans

$ 12,365,563

192,767

497,618

—

—

13,055,948 At December 31, 2025























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,088,533

—

12,247

—

—

3,100,780 Home equity loans

1,503,777

—

3,755

—

—

1,507,532 Consumer loans

2,557,577

—

6,313

—

—

2,563,890 Total Personal Banking

7,149,887

—

22,315

—

—

7,172,202 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,817,802

131,589

347,511

—

—

3,296,902 Commercial and industrial loans

2,392,830

61,852

83,530

—

—

2,538,212 Total Commercial Banking

5,210,632

193,441

431,041

—

—

5,835,114 Total loans

$ 12,360,519

193,441

453,356

—

—

13,007,316 At September 30, 2025























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,146,355

—

11,498

—

—

3,157,853 Home equity loans

1,513,914

—

6,979

—

—

1,520,893 Consumer loans

2,447,208

—

6,597

—

—

2,453,805 Total Personal Banking

7,107,477

—

25,074

—

—

7,132,551 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,912,166

171,005

412,493

—

—

3,495,664 Commercial and industrial loans

2,141,236

82,009

89,473

—

—

2,312,718 Total Commercial Banking

5,053,402

253,014

501,966

—

—

5,808,382 Total loans

$ 12,160,879

253,014

527,040

—

—

12,940,933 At June 30, 2025























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,039,809

—

12,317

—

—

3,052,126 Home equity loans

1,153,808

—

3,712

—

—

1,157,520 Consumer loans

2,206,363

—

4,912

—

—

2,211,275 Total Personal Banking

6,399,980

—

20,941

—

—

6,420,921 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,266,057

112,852

403,495

—

—

2,782,404 Commercial and industrial loans

1,956,751

87,951

93,797

—

—

2,138,499 Total Commercial Banking

4,222,808

200,803

497,292

—

—

4,920,903 Total loans

$ 10,622,788

200,803

518,233

—

—

11,341,824 At March 31, 2025























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,110,770

—

10,877

—

—

3,121,647 Home equity loans

1,138,367

—

3,210

—

—

1,141,577 Consumer loans

2,075,719

—

5,750

—

—

2,081,469 Total Personal Banking

6,324,856

—

19,837

—

—

6,344,693 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,497,722

86,779

208,233

—

—

2,792,734 Commercial and industrial loans

1,964,699

63,249

51,070

—

—

2,079,018 Total Commercial Banking

4,462,421

150,028

259,303

—

—

4,871,752 Total loans

$ 10,787,277

150,028

279,140

—

—

11,216,445

* Includes $85.6 million, $38.2 million, $41.0 million, $4.0 million, and $4.7 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. ** Includes $100.4 million, $93.2 million, $96.9 million, $19.2 million, and $18.0 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2026

*

December 31,

2025

*

September 30,

2025

*

June 30,

2025

*

March 31,

2025

*







































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:



































Residential mortgage loans $ 44,502

1.5 %

$ 41,180

1.3 %

$ 1,639

0.1 %

$ 561

— %

$ 32,840

1.0 % Home equity loans 5,932

0.4 %

6,488

0.4 %

4,644

0.3 %

4,664

0.4 %

3,882

0.3 % Consumer loans 10,429

0.4 %

14,063

0.5 %

12,257

0.5 %

9,174

0.4 %

8,792

0.4 % Commercial real estate loans 17,541

0.6 %

28,645

0.9 %

14,600

0.4 %

4,585

0.2 %

8,536

0.3 % Commercial and industrial loans 7,127

0.3 %

5,657

0.2 %

9,974

0.4 %

5,569

0.3 %

6,841

0.3 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 85,531

0.7 %

$ 96,033

0.7 %

$ 43,114

0.3 %

$ 24,553

0.2 %

$ 60,891

0.5 %







































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:



































Residential mortgage loans $ 2,531

0.1 %

$ 10,934

0.4 %

$ 7,917

0.3 %

$ 8,958

0.3 %

$ 3,074

0.1 % Home equity loans 2,946

0.2 %

2,316

0.2 %

2,671

0.2 %

985

0.1 %

1,290

0.1 % Consumer loans 4,264

0.2 %

4,599

0.2 %

3,691

0.2 %

3,233

0.1 %

2,808

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 25,859

0.8 %

12,941

0.4 %

1,575

— %

13,240

0.5 %

2,001

0.1 % Commercial and industrial loans 8,432

0.3 %

2,899

0.1 %

1,915

0.1 %

2,031

0.1 %

2,676

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 44,032

0.3 %

$ 33,689

0.3 %

$ 17,769

0.1 %

$ 28,447

0.3 %

$ 11,849

0.1 %







































Loans delinquent 90 days or more:



































Residential mortgage loans $ 6,468

0.2 %

$ 10,001

0.3 %

$ 9,427

0.3 %

$ 6,905

0.2 %

$ 4,005

0.1 % Home equity loans 3,263

0.2 %

2,492

0.2 %

2,963

0.2 %

1,879

0.2 %

1,893

0.2 % Consumer loans 4,561

0.2 %

4,893

0.2 %

4,865

0.2 %

3,486

0.2 %

4,026

0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 18,282

0.6 %

32,745

1.0 %

56,453

1.6 %

41,875

1.5 %

23,433

0.8 % Commercial and industrial loans 11,266

0.4 %

16,269

0.6 %

9,490

0.4 %

10,433

0.5 %

5,994

0.3 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 43,840

0.3 %

$ 66,400

0.5 %

$ 83,198

0.6 %

$ 64,578

0.6 %

$ 39,351

0.3 %







































Total loans delinquent $ 173,403

1.3 %

$ 196,122

1.5 %

$ 144,081

1.1 %

$ 117,578

1.0 %

$ 112,091

1.0 %

* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Quarter ended

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025 Beginning balance $ 150,212

157,396

129,159

122,809

116,819 Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration —

—

6,029

—

— Provision 4,954

5,743

31,394

11,456

8,256 Charge-offs residential mortgage (1,001)

(228)

(137)

(273)

(588) Charge-offs home equity (291)

(558)

(336)

(413)

(273) Charge-offs consumer (4,531)

(4,139)

(3,994)

(3,331)

(3,805) Charge-offs commercial real estate (254)

(9,765)

(4,312)

(293)

(116) Charge-offs commercial and industrial (1,155)

(532)

(2,395)

(3,597)

(571) Recoveries 2,111

2,295

1,988

2,801

3,087 Ending balance $ 150,045

150,212

157,396

129,159

122,809 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.16 %

0.40 %

0.29 %

0.18 %

0.08 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.

Quarter ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

Average balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,078,476

30,596

3.98 %

$ 3,147,858

31,814

4.04 %

$ 3,160,008

31,386

3.97 %

$ 3,091,324

29,978

3.88 %

$ 3,155,738

30,394

3.85 % Home equity loans 1,501,203

21,512

5.81 %

1,512,049

22,802

5.98 %

1,421,717

21,080

5.88 %

1,145,655

16,265

5.69 %

1,139,728

16,164

5.75 % Consumer loans 2,529,868

34,270

5.49 %

2,412,579

34,436

5.66 %

2,330,173

32,729

5.57 %

2,073,103

28,648

5.54 %

1,948,230

26,273

5.47 % Commercial real estate loans 3,342,140

51,337

6.14 %

3,468,667

53,345

6.02 %

3,377,740

51,761

6.00 %

2,836,757

43,457

6.06 %

2,879,607

56,508

7.85 % Commercial and industrial loans 2,632,150

43,497

6.61 %

2,441,346

42,447

6.80 %

2,278,859

41,519

7.13 %

2,102,115

37,287

7.02 %

2,053,213

36,012

7.02 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 13,083,837

181,212

5.62 %

12,982,499

184,844

5.65 %

12,568,497

178,475

5.63 %

11,248,954

155,635

5.55 %

11,176,516

165,351

6.00 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 2,148,996

16,999

3.16 %

1,892,074

14,071

2.97 %

1,810,209

12,668

2.80 %

1,790,423

12,154

2.72 %

1,773,402

11,730

2.65 % Investment securities (c) (d) 317,996

2,566

3.23 %

309,147

2,339

3.03 %

301,719

2,153

2.85 %

266,053

1,668

2.51 %

263,825

1,599

2.43 % FHLB stock, at cost 36,220

768

8.59 %

32,876

701

8.46 %

30,434

652

8.51 %

17,838

318

7.15 %

20,862

366

7.11 % Other interest-earning deposits 139,970

871

2.49 %

170,370

1,905

4.37 %

164,131

1,700

4.05 %

220,416

2,673

4.85 %

243,412

2,416

3.97 % Total interest-earning assets 15,727,019

202,416

5.22 %

15,386,966

203,860

5.26 %

14,874,990

195,648

5.22 %

13,543,684

172,448

5.11 %

13,478,017

181,462

5.46 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,105,758









1,107,042









1,067,450









924,513









924,466







Total assets $ 16,832,777









$ 16,494,008









$ 15,942,440









$ 14,468,197









$ 14,402,483







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,395,887

6,072

1.03 %

$ 2,362,215

6,324

1.06 %

$ 2,343,137

6,679

1.13 %

$ 2,212,175

6,521

1.18 %

$ 2,194,305

6,452

1.19 % Interest-bearing demand deposit 2,999,478

8,741

1.18 %

2,940,296

9,084

1.23 %

2,782,369

8,258

1.18 %

2,609,887

7,192

1.11 %

2,593,228

7,063

1.10 % Money market deposit accounts 2,609,333

12,128

1.88 %

2,522,362

12,499

1.97 %

2,392,748

11,785

1.95 %

2,121,088

9,658

1.83 %

2,082,948

9,306

1.81 % Time deposits 2,967,098

24,142

3.30 %

2,841,234

25,040

3.50 %

2,818,526

25,158

3.54 %

2,599,254

23,455

3.62 %

2,629,388

24,504

3.78 % Total interest bearing deposits (g) 10,971,796

51,083

1.89 %

10,666,107

52,947

1.97 %

10,336,780

51,880

1.99 %

9,542,404

46,826

1.97 %

9,499,869

47,325

2.02 % Borrowed funds (f) 404,547

3,875

3.88 %

354,894

3,425

3.83 %

347,357

3,366

3.84 %

208,342

2,046

3.94 %

224,122

2,206

3.99 % Subordinated debt 114,800

2,204

7.68 %

114,800

2,285

7.79 %

114,745

1,335

4.65 %

114,661

1,148

4.00 %

114,576

1,148

4.01 % Junior subordinated debentures 130,121

1,906

5.86 %

130,051

2,002

6.02 %

129,986

2,123

6.39 %

129,921

2,106

6.41 %

129,856

2,098

6.46 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,621,264

59,068

2.06 %

11,265,852

60,659

2.14 %

10,928,868

58,704

2.13 %

9,995,328

52,126

2.09 %

9,968,423

52,777

2.15 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 3,074,939









3,105,108









2,959,871









2,611,597









2,588,502







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 248,832









252,960









244,306









225,306









228,947







Total liabilities 14,945,035









14,623,920









14,133,045









12,832,231









12,785,872







Shareholders' equity 1,887,742









1,870,088









1,809,395









1,635,966









1,616,611







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,832,777









$ 16,494,008









$ 15,942,440









$ 14,468,197









$ 14,402,483







Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE



143,348

3.16 %





143,201

3.12 %





136,944

3.09 %





120,322

3.02 %





128,685

3.31 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin FTE $ 4,105,755





3.70 %

$ 4,121,114





3.69 %

$ 3,946,122





3.65 %

$ 3,548,356





3.56 %

$ 3,509,594





3.87 % Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



866









1,035









970









878









867



Net interest income, GAAP basis



142,482









142,166









135,974









119,444









127,818



Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35X









1.37X









1.36X









1.36X









1.35X











(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of total deposits were 1.48%, 1.53%, 1.55%, 1.55%, and 1.59%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.