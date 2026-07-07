Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call Details

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWBI) will host a conference call to review second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:00 a.m. (EST). The financial results and supporting financial data are scheduled to be released after market close on Monday, July 27.

Conference Call / Webcast Information

The live audio webcast of the call and presentation slides will be available in Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section of the company's website (https://investorrelations.northwest.bank/events-and-presentations/).

The general public can register for the conference call by visiting https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/762304634. After registering, they will receive instructions for downloading the meeting calendar event and signing up for email reminders.

Please join 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Northwest's website.

About Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. Currently, Northwest operates 151 full-service financial centers and eleven free-standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.bank.

Investor Contact:

Michael Perry

814-726-2140

Media Contact:

Ian Bailey

380-400-2423

[email protected]

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.