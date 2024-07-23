Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 net income of $5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share

News provided by

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Jul 23, 2024, 07:00 ET

The Company's adjusted net operating income was $35 million, or $0.27 per diluted share(1) 

Previously announced balance sheet restructure successfully completed

Net interest margin expands 10 basis points to 3.20%

Credit quality remains strong

119th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share declared

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $28 million compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $33 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, and a decrease of $24 million compared to the prior quarter, when net income was $29 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were 1.24% and 0.13% compared to 8.72% and 0.93% for the same quarter last year and 7.57% and 0.81% from the prior quarter. 

Excluding loss on the sale of investments of $28 million, net of tax, and restructuring expense of $1 million, net of tax, the Company's adjusted net operating income was $35 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This represents an increase of $1 million from the same quarter last year, when adjusted net operating income was $34 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, and an increase of $5 million compared to the prior quarter, where adjusted net operating income was $30 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.  The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were 9.00% and 0.96% compared to 9.02% and 0.96% for the same quarter last year and 7.75% and 0.83% from the prior quarter. 

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 14, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2024. This is the 119th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2024, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.9%.

In the quarter, as previously disclosed, the Company repositioned its security portfolio by selling 15% of its investment securities with proceeds totaling $276 million at a pre-tax loss of $39 million, or $28 million after tax. The proceeds of the sale were immediately used to repay short-term borrowings.  In addition, $258 million has already been invested into securities netting a 420 basis point higher yield. The Company currently expects to earn-back the loss over the next three years.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "Our core earnings this quarter reflect our commitment to responsible growth, with particularly strong performance in our commercial division. I'm especially proud of the flawless execution of our previously announced securities restructuring, which has yielded results surpassing our initial projections. This success underscores our team's ability to implement strategic initiatives effectively while maintaining focus on our core business objectives."

"Performance this quarter highlights the significant progress in our commercial transformation strategy. We've seen solid loan growth, particularly in commercial and industrial originations, which aligns with our strategic focus. This targeted growth outpaces less preferred categories in the current market, such as commercial office space or long-term health care. Our success in this area not only validates our strategic direction but also positions us well for sustained, quality growth in the commercial sector."

(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Dollars in thousands





Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1Q24

2Q23

Average loans receivable

$    11,368,749

11,345,308

11,065,660

0.2 %

2.7 %

Average investments

2,021,347

2,051,058

2,233,987

(1.4) %

(9.5) %

Average deposits

12,086,362

11,887,954

11,420,702

1.7 %

5.8 %

Average borrowed funds

323,191

469,697

837,358

(31.2) %

(61.4) %
  • Average loans receivable increased $303 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 driven by our commercial banking portfolio, which grew by $631 million in total, including a $444 million increase in our commercial and industrial  portfolio as we have continued to build-out our commercial lending verticals. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, average loans receivable increased by $23 million, also driven by growth in the commercial banking portfolio.
  • Average investments declined $213 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $30 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decline from the prior year was driven by the investment portfolio restructure described above and from lack of reinvestment of cash flow over the past year. The decline in investments from the prior quarter is expected to be temporary and was also driven by the timing of the investment portfolio repositioning activity. 
  • Average deposits grew $666 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven by a $1.1 billion increase in our average time deposits as we continued competitively positioning our deposit products. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in money market balances as customers shifted balances into higher yielding time deposit accounts. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, average deposits grew $198 million, also driven by an increase in time deposits.
  • Average borrowings saw a significant reduction of $514 million compared to the quarter end June 30, 2023 and $147 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in average borrowings is primarily attributable to the strategic pay-down of wholesale borrowings. This decrease was made possible by our repositioning of our securities portfolio as well as a substantial increase in cash reserves resulting from the notable rise in the average balance of deposits noted above.

Income Statement Highlights

Dollars in thousands




Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1Q24

2Q23

Interest income

$   166,854

160,239

143,996

4.1 %

15.9 %

Interest expense

60,013

57,001

35,447

5.3 %

69.3 %

Net interest income

$   106,841

103,238

108,549

3.5 %

(1.6) %










Net interest margin

3.20 %

3.10 %

3.28 %



Net interest income decreased $2 million and net interest margin decreased to 3.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from 3.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.  This decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from:

  • A $23 million increase in interest income that was the result of cash and marketable securities being redeployed into higher yielding loans. Driven by higher market interest rates, the average yield on loans improved to 5.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from 4.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
  • A $25 million increase in interest expense more than offset the increase in interest income as the result of higher costs of deposits due to the higher interest rate environment and competitive pressure for liquidity. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from 1.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net interest income increased $4 million and net interest margin increased to 3.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:

  • A $7 million increase in interest income driven by higher interest income on loans receivable as both the average balance and average yield increased compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on loans improved to 5.47% from 5.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Partially offsetting the increase in interest income was a $3 million increase in interest expense due to increases in both the average balance and average yield of interest-earning deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.40% from 2.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Dollars in thousands





Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1Q24

2Q23

Provision for credit losses - loans

$          2,169

4,234

6,010

(48.8) %

(63.9) %

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(2,539)

(799)

2,920

217.8 %

(187.0) %

Total provision for credit losses expense

$           (370)

3,435

8,930

(110.8) %

(104.1) %

The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was a credit of $0.4 million primarily driven by improvements in the economic forecasts coupled with a decline in our reserves for unfunded commitments in the current period. This decline is based on the timing of origination and funding of commercial construction loans and lines of credit.

Additionally, the Company continued to experience low levels of classified loans with a slight increase to $257 million or 2.26% of total loans at June 30, 2024 from $214 million, or 1.90% of total loans, at June 30, 2023 and $229 million, or 1.99% of total loans, at March 31, 2024.

Dollars in thousands




Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1Q24

2Q23

Noninterest income:








Loss on sale of investments

$      (39,413)


(8,306)

NA

374.5 %

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights



8,305

NA

(100.0) %

Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,457

873

832

66.9 %

75.1 %

Service charges and fees

15,527

15,523

14,833

— %

4.7 %

Trust and other financial services income

7,566

7,127

6,866

6.2 %

10.2 %

Gain on real estate owned, net

487

57

785

754.4 %

(38.0) %

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,371

1,502

1,304

(8.7) %

5.1 %

Mortgage banking income

901

452

1,028

99.3 %

(12.4) %

Other operating income

3,255

2,429

4,150

34.0 %

(21.6) %

Total noninterest (loss)/income

(8,849)

27,963

29,797

(131.6) %

(129.7) %

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 showed a loss of $9 million inclusive of a $39 million loss on the sale of investment securities, excluding the loss on sale of securities net interest income grew by $1 million, or 3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $3 million, or 9% from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. In addition, in the prior year period we realized a gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights of $8 million and an offsetting loss on the sale of investments of $8 million.

Dollars in thousands




Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1Q24

2Q23

Noninterest expense:








Personnel expense

$        53,531

51,540

47,650

3.9 %

12.3 %

Non personnel expense

38,889

38,484

38,208

1.1 %

1.8 %

Total noninterest expense

$        92,420

90,024

85,858

2.7 %

7.6 %

Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to a $6 million increase in personnel expenses driven by the build-out of the commercial business and related credit, risk management and internal audit support functions over the past year.

Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, noninterest expense increased due to a $2 million increase in personnel expense driven by an annual salary merit increase, additional contracted employees utilized during the quarter and an increase in incentive compensation expenses.

Dollars in thousands




Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1Q24

2Q23

Income before income taxes

$          5,942

37,742

43,558

(84.3) %

(86.4) %

Income tax expense

1,195

8,579

10,514

(86.1) %

(88.6) %

Net income

$          4,747

29,163

33,044

(83.7) %

(85.6) %

The provision for income taxes decreased by $9 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $7 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 primarily due to lower income before income taxes.

Net income declined compared to both the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to loss on sale of investments from the current period balance sheet restructuring as well as the additional factors discussed above.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2024, Northwest operated 131 full-service financial centers and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


June 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

June 30,
2023

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$       228,433

122,260

127,627

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,202,354, $1,240,003 and $1,287,101, respectively)

1,029,191

1,043,359

1,073,952

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $663,292, $699,506 and $718,676, respectively)

784,208

814,839

847,845

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,041,832

1,980,458

2,049,424






Loans held-for-sale

9,445

8,768

16,077

Residential mortgage loans

3,315,303

3,419,417

3,479,080

Home equity loans

1,180,486

1,227,858

1,276,062

Consumer loans

2,080,058

2,126,027

2,201,062

Commercial real estate loans

3,026,958

2,974,010

2,895,224

Commercial loans

1,742,114

1,658,729

1,403,726

Total loans receivable

11,354,364

11,414,809

11,271,231

Allowance for credit losses

(125,070)

(125,243)

(124,423)

Loans receivable, net

11,229,294

11,289,566

11,146,808






FHLB stock, at cost

20,842

30,146

44,613

Accrued interest receivable

48,739

47,353

37,281

Real estate owned, net

74

104

371

Premises and equipment, net

128,208

138,838

139,915

Bank-owned life insurance

253,890

251,895

257,614

Goodwill

380,997

380,997

380,997

Other intangible assets, net

3,954

5,290

6,809

Other assets

277,723

294,458

227,659

Total assets

$   14,385,553

14,419,105

14,291,491

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     2,581,699

2,669,023

2,820,563

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,565,750

2,634,546

2,577,653

Money market deposit accounts

1,964,841

1,968,218

2,154,253

Savings deposits

2,148,727

2,105,234

2,120,215

Time deposits

2,826,362

2,602,881

1,989,711

Total deposits

12,087,379

11,979,902

11,662,395






Borrowed funds

242,363

398,895

632,313

Subordinated debt

114,364

114,189

114,015

Junior subordinated debentures

129,703

129,574

129,444

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

52,271

45,253

57,143

Accrued interest payable

21,423

13,669

4,936

Other liabilities

181,452

186,306

179,744

Total liabilities

12,828,955

12,867,788

12,779,990

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,307,997, 127,110,453 and 127,088,963 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,273

1,271

1,271

Additional paid-in capital

1,027,703

1,024,852

1,022,189

Retained earnings

657,706

674,686

657,292

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(130,084)

(149,492)

(169,251)

Total shareholders' equity

1,556,598

1,551,317

1,511,501

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,385,553

14,419,105

14,291,491






Equity to assets

10.82 %

10.76 %

10.58 %

Tangible common equity to assets*

8.37 %

8.30 %

8.08 %

Book value per share

$           12.23

12.20

11.89

Tangible book value per share*

$             9.20

9.17

8.84

Closing market price per share

$           11.55

12.48

10.60

Full time equivalent employees

1,991

2,098

2,025

Number of banking offices

139

142

142


*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$   153,954

149,571

146,523

140,667

132,724

Mortgage-backed securities

9,426

7,944

7,951

8,072

8,326

Taxable investment securities

728

794

786

786

841

Tax-free investment securities

457

491

492

491

667

FHLB stock dividends

498

607

666

668

844

Interest-earning deposits

1,791

832

970

914

594

Total interest income

166,854

160,239

157,388

151,598

143,996

Interest expense:








Deposits

52,754

47,686

40,600

31,688

21,817

Borrowed funds

7,259

9,315

10,486

11,542

13,630

Total interest expense

60,013

57,001

51,086

43,230

35,447

Net interest income

106,841

103,238

106,302

108,368

108,549

Provision for credit losses - loans

2,169

4,234

3,801

3,983

6,010

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(2,539)

(799)

4,145

(2,981)

2,920

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

107,211

99,803

98,356

107,366

99,619

Noninterest income:








Loss on sale of investments

(39,413)


(1)


(8,306)

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights





8,305

Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,457

873

388

301

832

Gain on sale of loans



726


Service charges and fees

15,527

15,523

15,922

15,270

14,833

Trust and other financial services income

7,566

7,127

6,884

7,085

6,866

Gain on real estate owned, net

487

57

1,084

29

785

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,371

1,502

1,454

4,561

1,304

Mortgage banking income

901

452

247

632

1,028

Other operating income

3,255

2,429

2,465

3,010

4,150

Total noninterest (loss)/income

(8,849)

27,963

29,169

30,888

29,797

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

53,531

51,540

50,194

51,243

47,650

Premises and occupancy costs

7,464

7,627

7,049

7,052

7,579

Office operations

3,819

2,767

3,747

3,398

2,800

Collections expense

406

336

328

551

429

Processing expenses

14,695

14,725

15,017

14,672

14,648

Marketing expenses

2,410

2,149

1,317

2,379

2,856

Federal deposit insurance premiums

2,865

3,023

2,643

2,341

2,064

Professional services

3,728

4,065

6,255

3,002

3,804

Amortization of intangible assets

635

701

724

795

842

Real estate owned expense

57

66

51

141

83

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

1,915

955

2,354


1,593

Other expenses

895

2,070

997

1,996

1,510

Total noninterest expense

92,420

90,024

90,676

87,570

85,858

Income before income taxes

5,942

37,742

36,849

50,684

43,558

Income tax expense

1,195

8,579

7,835

11,464

10,514

Net income

$       4,747

29,163

29,014

39,220

33,044










Basic earnings per share

$         0.04

0.23

0.23

0.31

0.26

Diluted earnings per share

$         0.04

0.23

0.23

0.31

0.26










Annualized return on average equity

1.24 %

7.57 %

7.64 %

10.27 %

8.72 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.13 %

0.81 %

0.80 %

1.08 %

0.93 %

Annualized return on average tangible common equity *

1.65 %

10.08 %

10.28 %

13.80 %

11.71 %

Efficiency ratio

94.31 %

68.62 %

66.93 %

62.88 %

62.06 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items  **

65.41 %

67.35 %

64.66 %

62.31 %

60.30 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.57 %

2.51 %

2.51 %

2.42 %

2.42 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items**

2.50 %

2.47 %

2.43 %

2.39 %

2.35 %


*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$                         303,525

256,469

Mortgage-backed securities

17,370

16,863

Taxable investment securities

1,522

1,686

Tax-free investment securities

948

1,367

FHLB stock dividends

1,105

1,534

Interest-earning deposits

2,623

1,017

Total interest income

327,093

278,936

Interest expense:


Deposits

100,440

33,055

Borrowed funds

16,574

24,868

Total interest expense

117,014

57,923

Net interest income

210,079

221,013

Provision for credit losses - loans

6,403

10,880

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(3,338)

3,046

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

207,014

207,087

Noninterest income:


Loss on sale of investments

(39,413)

(8,306)

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights


8,305

Gain on sale of SBA loans

2,330

1,111

Service charges and fees

31,050

28,022

Trust and other financial services income

14,693

13,315

Gain on real estate owned, net

544

893

Income from bank-owned life insurance

2,873

2,573

Mortgage banking income

1,353

1,552

Other operating income

5,684

6,301

Total noninterest income

19,114

53,766

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

105,071

94,254

Premises and occupancy costs

15,091

15,050

Office operations

6,586

5,810

Collections expense

742

816

Processing expenses

29,420

28,998

Marketing expenses

4,559

5,748

Federal deposit insurance premiums

5,888

4,287

Professional services

7,793

8,562

Amortization of intangible assets

1,336

1,751

Real estate owned expense

123

264

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

2,870

4,395

Other expenses

2,965

3,373

Total noninterest expense

182,444

173,308

Income before income taxes

43,684

87,545

Income tax expense

9,774

20,822

Net income

$                           33,910

66,723




Basic earnings per share

$                               0.27

0.53

Diluted earnings per share

$                               0.27

0.52




Annualized return on average equity

4.41 %

8.91 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.47 %

0.95 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

5.88 %

12.01 %




Efficiency ratio

79.60 %

63.07 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items **

66.36 %

60.83 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.54 %

2.46 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items **

2.48 %

2.38 %


*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

Six months ended June 30,

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

2024

2023

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:








Net income (GAAP)

$           4,747

29,163

33,044

33,910

66,723

Non-GAAP adjustments








Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

1,915

955

1,593

2,870

4,395

Add: loss on the sale of investments

39,413


8,306

39,413

8,306

Less: gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights



(8,305)


(8,305)

Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments

(11,572)

(267)

(446)

(11,839)

(1,231)

Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP)

$          34,503

29,851

34,192

64,354

69,888

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$             0.04

0.23

0.26

0.27

0.52

Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$             0.27

0.23

0.27

0.51

0.55










Average equity

$     1,541,434

1,549,870

1,519,990

1,545,651

1,509,466

Average assets

14,458,592

14,408,612

14,245,917

14,433,602

14,184,050

Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

1.24 %

7.57 %

8.72 %

4.41 %

8.91 %

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

0.13 %

0.81 %

0.93 %

0.47 %

0.95 %

Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, loss on the sale of investments and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, net of tax (non-GAAP)

9.00 %

7.75 %

9.02 %

8.37 %

9.34 %

Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments, and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, net of tax (non-GAAP)

0.96 %

0.83 %

0.96 %

0.90 %

0.99 %

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. 


June 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

June 30,
2023

Tangible common equity to assets




Total shareholders' equity

$       1,556,598

1,551,317

1,511,501

  Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(384,951)

(386,287)

(387,806)

Tangible common equity

$       1,171,647

1,165,030

1,123,695






Total assets

$     14,385,553

14,419,105

14,291,491

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(384,951)

(386,287)

(387,806)

  Tangible assets

$     14,000,602

14,032,818

13,903,685






Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.37 %

8.30 %

8.08 %






Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments




Tangible common equity

$       1,171,647

1,165,030

1,123,695

Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

(120,916)

(115,334)

(129,169)

Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

33,856

32,294

36,167

Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

$       1,084,587

1,081,990

1,030,693






Tangible assets

$     14,000,602

14,032,818

13,903,685






Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

7.75 %

7.71 %

7.41 %






Tangible book value per share




Tangible common equity

$       1,171,647

1,165,030

1,123,695

Common shares outstanding

127,307,997

127,110,453

127,088,963

Tangible book value per share

9.20

9.17

8.84

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.


Quarter ended

Six months ended June 30,

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

2024

2023







Annualized return on average tangible common equity












Net income

$          4,747

29,163

29,014

39,220

33,044

33,910

66,723














Average shareholders' equity

1,541,434

1,549,870

1,506,895

1,515,287

1,519,990

1,545,651

1,509,466

Less: average goodwill and intangible assets

(385,364)

(386,038)

(386,761)

(387,523)

(388,354)

(385,701)

(388,793)

Average tangible common equity

$   1,156,070

1,163,832

1,120,134

1,127,764

1,131,636

1,159,950

1,120,673














Annualized return on average tangible common equity

1.65 %

10.08 %

10.28 %

13.80 %

11.71 %

5.88 %

12.01 %














Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on the sale of investments, gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses












Non-interest expense

$        92,420

90,024

90,676

87,570

85,858

182,444

173,308

Less: amortization expense

(635)

(701)

(724)

(795)

(842)

(1,336)

(1,751)

Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

(1,915)

(955)

(2,354)


(1,593)

(2,870)

(4,395)

Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and restructuring expenses

$        89,870

88,368

87,598

86,775

83,423

178,238

167,162














Net interest income

$      106,841

103,238

106,302

108,368

108,549

210,079

221,013

Non-interest income

(8,849)

27,963

29,169

30,888

29,797

19,114

53,766

  Add: loss on the sale of investments

39,413


1


8,306

39,413

8,306

  Less: gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights



(8,305)


(8,305)

Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding loss on sale of investments and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights

$      137,405

131,201

135,472

139,256

138,347

268,606

274,780














Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

65.41 %

67.35 %

64.66 %

62.31 %

60.30 %

66.36 %

60.83 %














Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense












Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

$        89,870

88,368

87,598

86,775

83,423

178,238

167,162

Average assets

14,458,592

14,408,612

14,329,020

14,379,323

14,245,917

14,433,602

14,184,050

Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

2.50 %

2.47 %

2.43 %

2.39 %

2.35 %

2.48 %

2.38 %


*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:


As of June 30, 2024

Balance

Percent of
total deposits

Number of
relationships

Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)

$                      3,019,897

24.98 %

5,062

Less intercompany deposit accounts

1,163,566

9.62 %

12

Less collateralized deposit accounts

468,815

3.88 %

243

Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts

$                      1,387,516

11.48 %

4,807


(1)

Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $19.4 million, or 0.16% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2024. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $102 million, or 0.84% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2024. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $289,000 as of June 30, 2024.

The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:


As of June 30, 2024

Balance

Percent of
total deposits

Number of
accounts

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$              1,350,520

11.2 %

286,513

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,231,179

10.2 %

43,499

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,396,825

11.5 %

57,185

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

1,168,925

9.7 %

7,786

Personal money market deposits

1,390,162

11.5 %

24,906

Business money market deposits

574,679

4.7 %

2,777

Savings deposits

2,148,727

17.8 %

187,406

Time deposits

2,826,362

23.4 %

81,844

Total deposits

$            12,087,379

100.0 %

691,916

Our average deposit account balance as of June 30, 2024 was $17,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $394 million as of June 30, 2024.

The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:


12/31/2022

3/31/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2023

3/31/2024

6/30/2024

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$   1,412,227

1,428,232

1,397,167

1,375,144

1,357,875

1,369,294

1,350,520

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,581,016

1,467,860

1,423,396

1,399,147

1,311,148

1,249,085

1,231,179

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,718,806

1,627,546

1,535,254

1,477,617

1,464,058

1,427,140

1,396,825

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

499,059

466,105

624,252

689,914

812,433

805,069

815,358

Municipal demand deposits

468,566

447,852

418,147

430,549

358,055

325,657

353,567

Personal money market deposits

1,832,583

1,626,614

1,511,652

1,463,689

1,435,939

1,393,532

1,390,162

Business money market deposits

624,986

701,436

642,601

579,124

532,279

559,005

574,679

Savings deposits

2,275,020

2,194,743

2,120,215

2,116,360

2,105,234

2,156,048

2,148,727

Time deposits

1,052,285

1,576,791

1,989,711

2,258,338

2,602,881

2,786,814

2,826,362

Total deposits

$  11,464,548

11,537,179

11,662,395

11,789,882

11,979,902

12,071,644

12,087,379

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


At June 30, 2024

Actual

Minimum capital

requirements (1)

Well capitalized

requirements 

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

$     1,784,604

16.674 %

$     1,123,831

10.500 %

$     1,070,315

10.000 %

Northwest Bank

1,537,783

14.380 %

1,122,827

10.500 %

1,069,359

10.000 %












Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,536,552

14.356 %

909,768

8.500 %

856,252

8.000 %

Northwest Bank

1,404,095

13.130 %

908,955

8.500 %

855,487

8.000 %












Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,410,837

13.182 %

749,220

7.000 %

695,705

6.500 %

Northwest Bank

1,404,095

13.130 %

748,551

7.000 %

695,083

6.500 %












Tier 1 capital (leverage)  (to average assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,536,552

10.654 %

576,913

4.000 %

721,142

5.000 %

Northwest Bank

1,404,095

9.742 %

576,521

4.000 %

720,651

5.000 %


(1)

Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Marketable Securities (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



June 30, 2024

Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized

holding gains

Gross unrealized

holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average
duration

   Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:









Due after ten years

$              47,263


(10,292)

36,971

6.08











   Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:









   Due after one year through five years

185


(5)

180

1.19











   Municipal securities:









Due after one year through five years

880

8

(3)

885

1.83

   Due after five years through ten years

9,157

5

(1,565)

7,597

7.89

   Due after ten years

58,872

13

(8,626)

50,259

10.17











   Corporate debt issues:









   Due after five years through ten years

14,373

20

(886)

13,507

4.79

   Due after ten years

3,250



3,250

10.04











   Mortgage-backed agency securities:









   Fixed rate pass-through

228,855

83

(16,874)

212,064

7.64

   Variable rate pass-through

4,093

24

(13)

4,104

3.59

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

789,673

293

(135,258)

654,708

4.72

   Variable rate agency CMOs

45,753

38

(125)

45,666

7.18

   Total mortgage-backed agency securities

1,068,374

438

(152,270)

916,542

5.52

   Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$         1,202,354

484

(173,647)

1,029,191

5.78











Marketable securities held-to-maturity









Government sponsored









Due after one year through five years

$              89,472


(10,845)

78,627

3.66

Due after five years through ten years

34,988


(5,645)

29,343

5.08











   Mortgage-backed agency securities:









   Fixed rate pass-through

140,245


(21,704)

118,541

4.84

   Variable rate pass-through

414


(4)

410

4.23

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

518,560


(82,714)

435,846

5.85

   Variable rate agency CMOs

529


(4)

525

5.09

   Total mortgage-backed agency securities

659,748


(104,426)

555,322

5.63

   Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$            784,208


(120,916)

663,292

5.38

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


June 30, 2024

Amount

Average rate

Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

$                        175,000

5.65 %




Collateralized borrowings, due within one year

26,213

1.83 %

Collateral received, due within one year

41,150

5.17 %

Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs

114,364

4.28 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,703

7.61 %

      Total borrowed funds *

$                        486,430

5.61 %


*

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $3.4 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250 million overnight line of credit, which has no balance as of June 30, 2024, as well as $404 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries 

Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited) 

Commercial real estate loans outstanding 

The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at June 30, 2024: 

Property type

Percent of portfolio

5 or more unit dwelling

16.8 %

Nursing home

12.5

Retail building

11.7

Commercial office building - non-owner occupied

8.9

Manufacturing & industrial building

4.8

Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments


4.3

Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential

4.0

Warehouse/storage building

3.9

Commercial office building - owner occupied

3.9

Multi-use building - office and warehouse

3.0

Other medical facility

3.0

Single family dwelling

2.6

Student housing

2.1

Hotel/motel

2.1

Agricultural real estate

2.0

All other

14.4

   Total

100.0 %

The following table describes the collateral of our commercial real estate portfolio by state at June 30, 2024: 

State

Percent of portfolio

New York

32.7 %

Pennsylvania

29.4

Ohio

20.7

Indiana

9.0

All other

8.2

   Total

100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$           1,563

1,351

959

1,951

1,559

Home equity loans

1,088

974

871

947

1,089

Consumer loans

1,268

1,295

1,051

1,049

1,009

Commercial real estate loans

66,181

66,895

64,603

44,639

48,468

Commercial loans

788

934

1,182

1,369

995

Total nonaccrual loans current

$         70,888

71,449

68,666

49,955

53,120

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$              100

1,454

933

48

49

Home equity loans

260

125

174

92

37

Consumer loans

305

294

225

274

309

Commercial real estate loans

699

574

51

1,913

1,697

Commercial loans

183

161

139

90

855

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$           1,547

2,608

1,522

2,417

2,947

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$              578


511

66

185

Home equity loans

234

488

347

319

363

Consumer loans

603

381

557

312

360

Commercial real estate loans

2,243

52

831

212

210

Commercial loans

8,088

201

56

291

245

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$         11,746

1,122

2,302

1,200

1,363

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$           4,162

4,304

6,324

7,695

6,290

Home equity loans

2,473

2,822

3,100

2,073

1,965

Consumer loans

2,433

2,659

3,212

2,463

2,033

Commercial real estate loans

5,849

6,931

6,488

8,416

8,575

Commercial loans

3,061

3,165

2,770

2,435

2,296

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         17,978

19,881

21,894

23,082

21,159

Total nonaccrual loans

$       102,159

95,060

94,384

76,654

78,589

Total nonaccrual loans

$       102,159

95,060

94,384

76,654

78,589

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

2,511

2,452

2,698

728

532

Nonperforming loans

104,670

97,512

97,082

77,382

79,121

Real estate owned, net

74

50

104

363

371

Nonperforming assets

$       104,744

97,562

97,186

77,745

79,492










Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.92 %

0.85 %

0.85 %

0.68 %

0.70 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.73 %

0.67 %

0.67 %

0.54 %

0.56 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.10 %

1.09 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

119.49 %

128.08 %

129.01 %

161.33 %

157.26 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At June 30, 2024

Pass

Special

   mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,312,368


11,700



3,324,068

Home equity loans

1,176,187


4,299



1,180,486

Consumer loans

2,074,869


5,189



2,080,058

Total Personal Banking

6,563,424


21,188



6,584,612

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,682,766

130,879

213,993



3,027,638

Commercial loans

1,673,052

47,400

21,662



1,742,114

Total Commercial Banking

4,355,818

178,279

235,655



4,769,752

Total loans

$     10,919,242

178,279

256,843



11,354,364

At March 31, 2024











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,370,307


12,541



3,382,848

Home equity loans

1,191,957


4,650



1,196,607

Consumer loans

2,113,050


5,317



2,118,367

Total Personal Banking

6,675,314


22,508



6,697,822

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,714,857

131,247

182,424



3,028,528

Commercial loans

1,698,519

52,461

23,916



1,774,896

Total Commercial Banking

4,413,376

183,708

206,340



4,803,424

Total loans

$     11,088,690

183,708

228,848



11,501,246

At December 31, 2023











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,413,846


14,339



3,428,185

Home equity loans

1,223,097


4,761



1,227,858

Consumer loans

2,120,216


5,811



2,126,027

Total Personal Banking

6,757,159


24,911



6,782,070

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,670,510

124,116

179,384



2,974,010

Commercial loans

1,637,879

6,678

14,172



1,658,729

Total Commercial Banking

4,308,389

130,794

193,556



4,632,739

Total loans

$     11,065,548

130,794

218,467



11,414,809

At September 30, 2023











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,459,251


13,512



3,472,763

Home equity loans

1,254,985


3,780



1,258,765

Consumer loans

2,150,464


4,655



2,155,119

Total Personal Banking

6,864,700


21,947



6,886,647

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,632,472

123,935

166,610



2,923,017

Commercial loans

1,476,833

3,690

20,086



1,500,609

Total Commercial Banking

4,109,305

127,625

186,696



4,423,626

Total loans

$     10,974,005

127,625

208,643



11,310,273

At June 30, 2023











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,483,098


12,059



3,495,157

Home equity loans

1,272,363


3,699



1,276,062

Consumer loans

2,196,938


4,124



2,201,062

Total Personal Banking

6,952,399


19,882



6,972,281

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,649,535

74,170

171,519



2,895,224

Commercial loans

1,377,981

3,040

22,705



1,403,726

Total Commercial Banking

4,027,516

77,210

194,224



4,298,950

Total loans

$     10,979,915

77,210

214,106



11,271,231


*

Includes $2.5 million, $2.4 million, $7.8 million, $6.9 million, and $4.9 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

**

Includes $24.3 million, $27.2 million, $20.3 million, $28.9 million, and $31.2 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2024

*

March 31,
2024

*

December 31,
2023

*

September 30,
2023

*

June 30,
2023

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

12

$      616

— %

351

$  38,502

1.1 %

307

$  30,041

0.9 %

6

$      573

— %

14

$      627

— %

Home equity loans

104

3,771

0.3 %

113

4,608

0.4 %

121

5,761

0.5 %

112

4,707

0.4 %

92

3,395

0.3 %

Consumer loans

742

10,372

0.5 %

737

9,911

0.5 %

896

11,211

0.5 %

733

9,874

0.5 %

602

7,955

0.4 %

Commercial real estate loans

21

4,310

0.1 %

25

6,396

0.2 %

23

3,204

0.1 %

22

3,411

0.1 %

13

2,710

0.1 %

Commercial loans

59

4,366

0.3 %

62

3,091

0.2 %

59

4,196

0.3 %

52

2,847

0.2 %

38

15,658

1.1 %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

938

$  23,435

0.2 %

1,288

$  62,508

0.5 %

1,406

$  54,413

0.5 %

925

$  21,412

0.2 %

759

$  30,345

0.3 %






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

70

$   8,223

0.2 %

3

$        70

— %

69

$   7,796

0.2 %

56

$   5,395

0.2 %

52

$   3,521

0.1 %

Home equity loans

35

1,065

0.1 %

26

761

0.1 %

37

982

0.1 %

40

1,341

0.1 %

31

1,614

0.1 %

Consumer loans

295

3,198

0.2 %

231

2,545

0.1 %

322

3,754

0.2 %

236

2,707

0.1 %

250

2,584

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

9

3,155

0.1 %

5

807

— %

9

1,031

— %

13

1,588

0.1 %

12

1,288

— %

Commercial loans

22

8,732

0.5 %

27

1,284

0.1 %

16

703

— %

15

981

0.1 %

23

11,092

0.8 %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

431

$  24,373

0.2 %

292

$   5,467

— %

453

$  14,266

0.1 %

360

$  12,012

0.1 %

368

$  20,099

0.2 %






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























Residential mortgage loans

53

$   5,553

0.2 %

50

$   5,813

0.2 %

70

$   7,995

0.2 %

79

$   7,695

0.2 %

63

$   6,290

0.2 %

Home equity loans

51

2,506

0.2 %

71

2,823

0.2 %

81

3,126

0.3 %

73

2,206

0.2 %

68

1,965

0.2 %

Consumer loans

358

3,012

0.1 %

398

3,345

0.2 %

440

3,978

0.2 %

357

3,020

0.1 %

314

2,447

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

19

6,034

0.2 %

22

6,931

0.2 %

27

6,712

0.2 %

27

8,416

0.3 %

20

8,575

0.3 %

Commercial loans

72

3,385

0.2 %

62

3,421

0.2 %

53

2,780

0.2 %

39

2,472

0.2 %

38

2,414

0.2 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

553

$  20,490

0.2 %

603

$  22,333

0.2 %

671

$  24,591

0.2 %

575

$  23,809

0.2 %

503

$  21,691

0.2 %






























Total loans delinquent

1,922

$  68,298

0.6 %

2,183

$  90,308

0.8 %

2,530

$  93,270

0.8 %

1,860

$  57,233

0.5 %

1,630

$  72,135

0.6 %


*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $82,000, $446,000, $646,000, $1.4 million, and $605,000 at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

Beginning balance

$      124,897

125,243

124,841

124,423

121,257

Provision

2,169

4,234

3,801

3,983

6,010

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(252)

(162)

(266)

(171)

(545)

Charge-offs home equity

(237)

(412)

(133)

(320)

(235)

Charge-offs consumer

(2,561)

(4,573)

(3,860)

(3,085)

(2,772)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(500)

(349)

(742)

(484)

(483)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,319)

(1,163)

(806)

(1,286)

(1,209)

Recoveries

2,873

2,079

2,408

1,781

2,400

Ending balance

$      125,070

124,897

125,243

124,841

124,423

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.07 %

0.16 %

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.10 %

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

Beginning balance

$                  125,243

118,036

ASU 2022-02 Adoption


426

Provision

6,403

10,880

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(414)

(752)

Charge-offs home equity

(649)

(399)

Charge-offs consumer

(7,134)

(5,506)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(849)

(1,140)

Charge-offs commercial

(2,482)

(2,074)

Recoveries

4,952

4,952

Ending balance

$                     125,070

124,423

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.12 %

0.09 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Quarter ended 

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Average

balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$  3,342,749

32,182

3.85 %

$  3,392,524

32,674

3.85 %

$  3,442,308

32,739

3.80 %

$  3,476,446

32,596

3.75 %

$  3,485,517

32,485

3.73 %

Home equity loans

1,183,497

17,303

5.88 %

1,205,273

17,294

5.77 %

1,238,420

17,590

5.64 %

1,264,134

17,435

5.47 %

1,273,298

16,898

5.32 %

Consumer loans

2,048,396

26,334

5.17 %

2,033,620

25,033

4.95 %

2,055,783

24,667

4.76 %

2,092,023

23,521

4.46 %

2,143,804

22,662

4.24 %

Commercial real estate loans

3,023,762

45,658

5.97 %

2,999,224

43,425

5.73 %

2,950,589

43,337

5.75 %

2,911,145

41,611

5.59 %

2,836,443

38,426

5.36 %

Commercial loans

1,770,345

33,229

7.43 %

1,714,667

31,857

7.35 %

1,564,617

28,801

7.20 %

1,447,211

26,239

7.09 %

1,326,598

22,872

6.82 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

11,368,749

154,706

5.47 %

11,345,308

150,283

5.33 %

11,251,717

147,134

5.19 %

11,190,959

141,402

5.01 %

11,065,660

133,343

4.83 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,734,085

9,426

2.17 %

1,717,306

7,944

1.85 %

1,741,687

7,951

1.83 %

1,781,010

8,072

1.81 %

1,859,427

8,326

1.79 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

287,262

1,316

1.83 %

333,752

1,430

1.71 %

335,121

1,425

1.70 %

336,125

1,431

1.70 %

374,560

1,715

1.83 %

FHLB stock, at cost

25,544

498

7.84 %

32,249

607

7.57 %

35,082

665

7.52 %

37,722

668

7.03 %

45,505

844

7.44 %

Other interest-earning deposits

135,520

1,791

5.23 %

61,666

832

5.34 %

71,987

970

5.27 %

67,143

915

5.33 %

46,536

594

5.05 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,551,160

167,737

4.98 %

13,490,281

161,096

4.80 %

13,435,594

158,145

4.67 %

13,412,959

152,488

4.51 %

13,391,688

144,822

4.34 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

907,432




918,331




893,426




966,364




854,229



Total assets

$   14,458,592




$   14,408,612




$   14,329,020




$   14,379,323




$   14,245,917



Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits (g)

$  2,144,278

5,957

1.12 %

$  2,122,035

5,036

0.95 %

$  2,102,320

4,045

0.76 %

$  2,116,759

2,695

0.51 %

$  2,142,941

1,393

0.26 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,555,863

6,646

1.05 %

2,538,823

5,402

0.86 %

2,573,634

4,921

0.76 %

2,569,229

4,086

0.63 %

2,469,666

1,648

0.27 %

Money market deposit accounts (g)

1,957,990

8,601

1.77 %

1,961,332

7,913

1.62 %

1,997,116

7,446

1.48 %

2,112,228

6,772

1.27 %

2,221,713

6,113

1.10 %

Time deposits (g)

2,832,720

31,550

4.48 %

2,697,983

29,335

4.37 %

2,447,335

24,187

3.92 %

2,164,559

18,136

3.32 %

1,765,454

12,663

2.88 %

Borrowed funds (f)

323,191

3,662

4.56 %

469,697

5,708

4.89 %

548,089

6,826

4.94 %

643,518

7,937

4.89 %

837,358

10,202

4.89 %

Subordinated debt

114,308

1,148

4.02 %

114,225

1,148

4.02 %

114,134

1,148

4.02 %

114,045

1,148

4.03 %

113,958

1,148

4.03 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,663

2,449

7.47 %

129,597

2,459

7.51 %

129,532

2,512

7.59 %

129,466

2,456

7.42 %

129,401

2,280

6.97 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,058,013

60,013

2.40 %

10,033,692

57,001

2.28 %

9,912,160

51,085

2.04 %

9,849,804

43,230

1.74 %

9,680,491

35,447

1.47 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,595,511




2,567,781




2,675,788




2,757,091




2,820,928



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

263,634




257,269




234,177




257,141




224,508



Total liabilities

12,917,158




12,858,742




12,822,125




12,864,036




12,725,927



Shareholders' equity

1,541,434




1,549,870




1,506,895




1,515,287




1,519,990



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,458,592




$   14,408,612




$   14,329,020




$   14,379,323




$   14,245,917



Net interest income/Interest rate spread

107,724

2.58 %


104,095

2.52 %


107,060

2.63 %


109,258

2.77 %


109,375

2.87 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$  3,493,147


3.20 %

$  3,456,589


3.10 %

$  3,523,434


3.16 %

$  3,563,155


3.23 %

$  3,711,197


3.28 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.35X




1.34X




1.36X




1.36X




1.38X



































(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 1.76%, 1.61%, 1.37%, 1.07%, and 0.77%, respectively, and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 2.24%, 2.06%, 1.77%, 1.40%, and 1.02%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 5.45%, 5.30%, 5.17%, 4.99%, and 4.81%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.65%, 1.54%, 1.52%, 1.52%, and 1.61%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.95%, 4.78%, 4.65%, 4.48%, and 4.31%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.55%, 2.49%, 2.60%, 2.74%, and 2.84%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.17%, 3.08%, 3.14%, 3.21%, and 3.25%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Residential mortgage loans

$     3,367,636

64,855

3.85 %

$     3,489,545

64,494

3.70 %

Home equity loans

1,194,385

34,596

5.83 %

1,278,831

33,033

5.21 %

Consumer loans

2,041,008

51,367

5.06 %

2,133,794

43,457

4.11 %

Commercial real estate loans

3,011,493

89,066

5.85 %

2,830,316

75,463

5.30 %

Commercial loans

1,742,506

65,083

7.39 %

1,244,404

41,225

6.59 %

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

11,357,028

304,967

5.40 %

10,976,890

257,672

4.73 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,725,696

17,370

2.01 %

1,884,412

16,863

1.79 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

310,507

2,742

1.77 %

379,611

3,478

1.83 %

FHLB stock, at cost

28,897

1,105

7.69 %

42,584

1,534

7.26 %

Other interest-earning deposits

99,252

2,623

5.23 %

42,431

1,017

4.77 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,521,380

328,807

4.89 %

13,325,928

280,564

4.25 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

912,222




858,122















Total assets

$   14,433,602




$   14,184,050















Liabilities and shareholders' equity










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Savings deposits (g)

$     2,133,157

10,993

1.04 %

$     2,187,355

2,082

0.19 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,547,343

12,048

0.95 %

2,540,879

2,599

0.21 %

Money market deposit accounts (g)

1,959,661

16,514

1.69 %

2,314,631

10,516

0.92 %

Time deposits (g)

2,765,351

60,885

4.43 %

1,514,289

17,858

2.38 %

Borrowed funds (f)

396,444

9,370

4.75 %

789,057

18,139

4.64 %

Subordinated debt

114,267

2,296

4.02 %

113,914

2,296

4.03 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,630

4,908

7.49 %

129,368

4,433

6.82 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,045,853

117,014

2.34 %

9,589,493

57,923

1.22 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,581,646




2,855,260



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

260,452




229,831















Total liabilities

12,887,951




12,674,584















Shareholders' equity

1,545,651




1,509,466















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,433,602




$   14,184,050















Net interest income/Interest rate spread

211,793

2.55 %


222,641

3.03 %












Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$     3,475,527


3.15 %

$     3,736,435


3.37 %












Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.35X




1.39X





(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 1.69% and 0.58%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 2.15% and 0.78%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 5.37% and 4.71%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.59% and 1.61%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 4.86% and 4.22%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.52% and 3.00%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.12% and 3.34%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Also from this source

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to Host Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to Host Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

will host a conference call to review second-quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). The results are scheduled to be...
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $29 million, or $0.23 per...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics