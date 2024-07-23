Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 net income of $5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share

The Company's adjusted net operating income was $35 million, or $0.27 per diluted share(1)

Previously announced balance sheet restructure successfully completed

Net interest margin expands 10 basis points to 3.20%

Credit quality remains strong

119th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share declared

Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $28 million compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $33 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, and a decrease of $24 million compared to the prior quarter, when net income was $29 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were 1.24% and 0.13% compared to 8.72% and 0.93% for the same quarter last year and 7.57% and 0.81% from the prior quarter.

Excluding loss on the sale of investments of $28 million, net of tax, and restructuring expense of $1 million, net of tax, the Company's adjusted net operating income was $35 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This represents an increase of $1 million from the same quarter last year, when adjusted net operating income was $34 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, and an increase of $5 million compared to the prior quarter, where adjusted net operating income was $30 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were 9.00% and 0.96% compared to 9.02% and 0.96% for the same quarter last year and 7.75% and 0.83% from the prior quarter.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 14, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2024. This is the 119th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2024, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.9%.

In the quarter, as previously disclosed, the Company repositioned its security portfolio by selling 15% of its investment securities with proceeds totaling $276 million at a pre-tax loss of $39 million, or $28 million after tax. The proceeds of the sale were immediately used to repay short-term borrowings. In addition, $258 million has already been invested into securities netting a 420 basis point higher yield. The Company currently expects to earn-back the loss over the next three years.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "Our core earnings this quarter reflect our commitment to responsible growth, with particularly strong performance in our commercial division. I'm especially proud of the flawless execution of our previously announced securities restructuring, which has yielded results surpassing our initial projections. This success underscores our team's ability to implement strategic initiatives effectively while maintaining focus on our core business objectives."

"Performance this quarter highlights the significant progress in our commercial transformation strategy. We've seen solid loan growth, particularly in commercial and industrial originations, which aligns with our strategic focus. This targeted growth outpaces less preferred categories in the current market, such as commercial office space or long-term health care. Our success in this area not only validates our strategic direction but also positions us well for sustained, quality growth in the commercial sector."

Balance Sheet Highlights

Dollars in thousands











Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1Q24

2Q23 Average loans receivable $ 11,368,749

11,345,308

11,065,660

0.2 %

2.7 % Average investments 2,021,347

2,051,058

2,233,987

(1.4) %

(9.5) % Average deposits 12,086,362

11,887,954

11,420,702

1.7 %

5.8 % Average borrowed funds 323,191

469,697

837,358

(31.2) %

(61.4) %

Average loans receivable increased $303 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 driven by our commercial banking portfolio, which grew by $631 million in total, including a $444 million increase in our commercial and industrial portfolio as we have continued to build-out our commercial lending verticals. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, average loans receivable increased by $23 million, also driven by growth in the commercial banking portfolio.

Average investments declined $213 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $30 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decline from the prior year was driven by the investment portfolio restructure described above and from lack of reinvestment of cash flow over the past year. The decline in investments from the prior quarter is expected to be temporary and was also driven by the timing of the investment portfolio repositioning activity.

Average deposits grew $666 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven by a $1 .1 billion increase in our average time deposits as we continued competitively positioning our deposit products. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in money market balances as customers shifted balances into higher yielding time deposit accounts. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, average deposits grew $198 million, also driven by an increase in time deposits.

.1 billion increase in our average time deposits as we continued competitively positioning our deposit products. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in money market balances as customers shifted balances into higher yielding time deposit accounts. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, average deposits grew $198 million, also driven by an increase in time deposits. Average borrowings saw a significant reduction of $514 million compared to the quarter end June 30, 2023 and $147 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in average borrowings is primarily attributable to the strategic pay-down of wholesale borrowings. This decrease was made possible by our repositioning of our securities portfolio as well as a substantial increase in cash reserves resulting from the notable rise in the average balance of deposits noted above.

Income Statement Highlights

Dollars in thousands









Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Interest income $ 166,854

160,239

143,996

4.1 %

15.9 % Interest expense 60,013

57,001

35,447

5.3 %

69.3 % Net interest income $ 106,841

103,238

108,549

3.5 %

(1.6) %



















Net interest margin 3.20 %

3.10 %

3.28 %









Net interest income decreased $2 million and net interest margin decreased to 3.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from 3.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from:

A $23 million increase in interest income that was the result of cash and marketable securities being redeployed into higher yielding loans. Driven by higher market interest rates, the average yield on loans improved to 5.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from 4.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

A $25 million increase in interest expense more than offset the increase in interest income as the result of higher costs of deposits due to the higher interest rate environment and competitive pressure for liquidity. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from 1.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net interest income increased $4 million and net interest margin increased to 3.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:

A $7 million increase in interest income driven by higher interest income on loans receivable as both the average balance and average yield increased compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on loans improved to 5.47% from 5.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Partially offsetting the increase in interest income was a $3 million increase in interest expense due to increases in both the average balance and average yield of interest-earning deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.40% from 2.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Dollars in thousands











Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1Q24

2Q23 Provision for credit losses - loans $ 2,169

4,234

6,010

(48.8) %

(63.9) % Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (2,539)

(799)

2,920

217.8 %

(187.0) % Total provision for credit losses expense $ (370)

3,435

8,930

(110.8) %

(104.1) %

The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was a credit of $0.4 million primarily driven by improvements in the economic forecasts coupled with a decline in our reserves for unfunded commitments in the current period. This decline is based on the timing of origination and funding of commercial construction loans and lines of credit.

Additionally, the Company continued to experience low levels of classified loans with a slight increase to $257 million or 2.26% of total loans at June 30, 2024 from $214 million, or 1.90% of total loans, at June 30, 2023 and $229 million, or 1.99% of total loans, at March 31, 2024.

Dollars in thousands









Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1Q24

2Q23 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments $ (39,413)

—

(8,306)

NA

374.5 % Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights —

—

8,305

NA

(100.0) % Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,457

873

832

66.9 %

75.1 % Service charges and fees 15,527

15,523

14,833

— %

4.7 % Trust and other financial services income 7,566

7,127

6,866

6.2 %

10.2 % Gain on real estate owned, net 487

57

785

754.4 %

(38.0) % Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,371

1,502

1,304

(8.7) %

5.1 % Mortgage banking income 901

452

1,028

99.3 %

(12.4) % Other operating income 3,255

2,429

4,150

34.0 %

(21.6) % Total noninterest (loss)/income (8,849)

27,963

29,797

(131.6) %

(129.7) %

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 showed a loss of $9 million inclusive of a $39 million loss on the sale of investment securities, excluding the loss on sale of securities net interest income grew by $1 million, or 3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $3 million, or 9% from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. In addition, in the prior year period we realized a gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights of $8 million and an offsetting loss on the sale of investments of $8 million.

Dollars in thousands









Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1Q24

2Q23 Noninterest expense:

















Personnel expense $ 53,531

51,540

47,650

3.9 %

12.3 % Non personnel expense 38,889

38,484

38,208

1.1 %

1.8 % Total noninterest expense $ 92,420

90,024

85,858

2.7 %

7.6 %

Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to a $6 million increase in personnel expenses driven by the build-out of the commercial business and related credit, risk management and internal audit support functions over the past year.

Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, noninterest expense increased due to a $2 million increase in personnel expense driven by an annual salary merit increase, additional contracted employees utilized during the quarter and an increase in incentive compensation expenses.

Dollars in thousands









Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1Q24

2Q23 Income before income taxes $ 5,942

37,742

43,558

(84.3) %

(86.4) % Income tax expense 1,195

8,579

10,514

(86.1) %

(88.6) % Net income $ 4,747

29,163

33,044

(83.7) %

(85.6) %

The provision for income taxes decreased by $9 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $7 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 primarily due to lower income before income taxes.

Net income declined compared to both the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to loss on sale of investments from the current period balance sheet restructuring as well as the additional factors discussed above.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2024, Northwest operated 131 full-service financial centers and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

June 30,

2023 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 228,433

122,260

127,627 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,202,354, $1,240,003 and $1,287,101, respectively) 1,029,191

1,043,359

1,073,952 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $663,292, $699,506 and $718,676, respectively) 784,208

814,839

847,845 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,041,832

1,980,458

2,049,424











Loans held-for-sale 9,445

8,768

16,077 Residential mortgage loans 3,315,303

3,419,417

3,479,080 Home equity loans 1,180,486

1,227,858

1,276,062 Consumer loans 2,080,058

2,126,027

2,201,062 Commercial real estate loans 3,026,958

2,974,010

2,895,224 Commercial loans 1,742,114

1,658,729

1,403,726 Total loans receivable 11,354,364

11,414,809

11,271,231 Allowance for credit losses (125,070)

(125,243)

(124,423) Loans receivable, net 11,229,294

11,289,566

11,146,808











FHLB stock, at cost 20,842

30,146

44,613 Accrued interest receivable 48,739

47,353

37,281 Real estate owned, net 74

104

371 Premises and equipment, net 128,208

138,838

139,915 Bank-owned life insurance 253,890

251,895

257,614 Goodwill 380,997

380,997

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 3,954

5,290

6,809 Other assets 277,723

294,458

227,659 Total assets $ 14,385,553

14,419,105

14,291,491 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,581,699

2,669,023

2,820,563 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,565,750

2,634,546

2,577,653 Money market deposit accounts 1,964,841

1,968,218

2,154,253 Savings deposits 2,148,727

2,105,234

2,120,215 Time deposits 2,826,362

2,602,881

1,989,711 Total deposits 12,087,379

11,979,902

11,662,395











Borrowed funds 242,363

398,895

632,313 Subordinated debt 114,364

114,189

114,015 Junior subordinated debentures 129,703

129,574

129,444 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 52,271

45,253

57,143 Accrued interest payable 21,423

13,669

4,936 Other liabilities 181,452

186,306

179,744 Total liabilities 12,828,955

12,867,788

12,779,990 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,307,997, 127,110,453 and 127,088,963 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,273

1,271

1,271 Additional paid-in capital 1,027,703

1,024,852

1,022,189 Retained earnings 657,706

674,686

657,292 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (130,084)

(149,492)

(169,251) Total shareholders' equity 1,556,598

1,551,317

1,511,501 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,385,553

14,419,105

14,291,491











Equity to assets 10.82 %

10.76 %

10.58 % Tangible common equity to assets* 8.37 %

8.30 %

8.08 % Book value per share $ 12.23

12.20

11.89 Tangible book value per share* $ 9.20

9.17

8.84 Closing market price per share $ 11.55

12.48

10.60 Full time equivalent employees 1,991

2,098

2,025 Number of banking offices 139

142

142





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 153,954

149,571

146,523

140,667

132,724 Mortgage-backed securities 9,426

7,944

7,951

8,072

8,326 Taxable investment securities 728

794

786

786

841 Tax-free investment securities 457

491

492

491

667 FHLB stock dividends 498

607

666

668

844 Interest-earning deposits 1,791

832

970

914

594 Total interest income 166,854

160,239

157,388

151,598

143,996 Interest expense:

















Deposits 52,754

47,686

40,600

31,688

21,817 Borrowed funds 7,259

9,315

10,486

11,542

13,630 Total interest expense 60,013

57,001

51,086

43,230

35,447 Net interest income 106,841

103,238

106,302

108,368

108,549 Provision for credit losses - loans 2,169

4,234

3,801

3,983

6,010 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (2,539)

(799)

4,145

(2,981)

2,920 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 107,211

99,803

98,356

107,366

99,619 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments (39,413)

—

(1)

—

(8,306) Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights —

—

—

—

8,305 Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,457

873

388

301

832 Gain on sale of loans —

—

726

—

— Service charges and fees 15,527

15,523

15,922

15,270

14,833 Trust and other financial services income 7,566

7,127

6,884

7,085

6,866 Gain on real estate owned, net 487

57

1,084

29

785 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,371

1,502

1,454

4,561

1,304 Mortgage banking income 901

452

247

632

1,028 Other operating income 3,255

2,429

2,465

3,010

4,150 Total noninterest (loss)/income (8,849)

27,963

29,169

30,888

29,797 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 53,531

51,540

50,194

51,243

47,650 Premises and occupancy costs 7,464

7,627

7,049

7,052

7,579 Office operations 3,819

2,767

3,747

3,398

2,800 Collections expense 406

336

328

551

429 Processing expenses 14,695

14,725

15,017

14,672

14,648 Marketing expenses 2,410

2,149

1,317

2,379

2,856 Federal deposit insurance premiums 2,865

3,023

2,643

2,341

2,064 Professional services 3,728

4,065

6,255

3,002

3,804 Amortization of intangible assets 635

701

724

795

842 Real estate owned expense 57

66

51

141

83 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 1,915

955

2,354

—

1,593 Other expenses 895

2,070

997

1,996

1,510 Total noninterest expense 92,420

90,024

90,676

87,570

85,858 Income before income taxes 5,942

37,742

36,849

50,684

43,558 Income tax expense 1,195

8,579

7,835

11,464

10,514 Net income $ 4,747

29,163

29,014

39,220

33,044



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.04

0.23

0.23

0.31

0.26 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.04

0.23

0.23

0.31

0.26



















Annualized return on average equity 1.24 %

7.57 %

7.64 %

10.27 %

8.72 % Annualized return on average assets 0.13 %

0.81 %

0.80 %

1.08 %

0.93 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity * 1.65 %

10.08 %

10.28 %

13.80 %

11.71 % Efficiency ratio 94.31 %

68.62 %

66.93 %

62.88 %

62.06 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items ** 65.41 %

67.35 %

64.66 %

62.31 %

60.30 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets 2.57 %

2.51 %

2.51 %

2.42 %

2.42 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items** 2.50 %

2.47 %

2.43 %

2.39 %

2.35 %





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 303,525

256,469 Mortgage-backed securities 17,370

16,863 Taxable investment securities 1,522

1,686 Tax-free investment securities 948

1,367 FHLB stock dividends 1,105

1,534 Interest-earning deposits 2,623

1,017 Total interest income 327,093

278,936 Interest expense:





Deposits 100,440

33,055 Borrowed funds 16,574

24,868 Total interest expense 117,014

57,923 Net interest income 210,079

221,013 Provision for credit losses - loans 6,403

10,880 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (3,338)

3,046 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 207,014

207,087 Noninterest income:





Loss on sale of investments (39,413)

(8,306) Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights —

8,305 Gain on sale of SBA loans 2,330

1,111 Service charges and fees 31,050

28,022 Trust and other financial services income 14,693

13,315 Gain on real estate owned, net 544

893 Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,873

2,573 Mortgage banking income 1,353

1,552 Other operating income 5,684

6,301 Total noninterest income 19,114

53,766 Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 105,071

94,254 Premises and occupancy costs 15,091

15,050 Office operations 6,586

5,810 Collections expense 742

816 Processing expenses 29,420

28,998 Marketing expenses 4,559

5,748 Federal deposit insurance premiums 5,888

4,287 Professional services 7,793

8,562 Amortization of intangible assets 1,336

1,751 Real estate owned expense 123

264 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 2,870

4,395 Other expenses 2,965

3,373 Total noninterest expense 182,444

173,308 Income before income taxes 43,684

87,545 Income tax expense 9,774

20,822 Net income $ 33,910

66,723







Basic earnings per share $ 0.27

0.53 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27

0.52







Annualized return on average equity 4.41 %

8.91 % Annualized return on average assets 0.47 %

0.95 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 5.88 %

12.01 %







Efficiency ratio 79.60 %

63.07 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items ** 66.36 %

60.83 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets 2.54 %

2.46 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items ** 2.48 %

2.38 %





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

Six months ended June 30,

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:

















Net income (GAAP) $ 4,747

29,163

33,044

33,910

66,723 Non-GAAP adjustments

















Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 1,915

955

1,593

2,870

4,395 Add: loss on the sale of investments 39,413

—

8,306

39,413

8,306 Less: gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights —

—

(8,305)

—

(8,305) Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments (11,572)

(267)

(446)

(11,839)

(1,231) Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 34,503

29,851

34,192

64,354

69,888 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.04

0.23

0.26

0.27

0.52 Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.27

0.23

0.27

0.51

0.55



















Average equity $ 1,541,434

1,549,870

1,519,990

1,545,651

1,509,466 Average assets 14,458,592

14,408,612

14,245,917

14,433,602

14,184,050 Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 1.24 %

7.57 %

8.72 %

4.41 %

8.91 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 0.13 %

0.81 %

0.93 %

0.47 %

0.95 % Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, loss on the sale of investments and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, net of tax (non-GAAP) 9.00 %

7.75 %

9.02 %

8.37 %

9.34 % Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments, and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, net of tax (non-GAAP) 0.96 %

0.83 %

0.96 %

0.90 %

0.99 %

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.



June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

June 30,

2023 Tangible common equity to assets









Total shareholders' equity $ 1,556,598

1,551,317

1,511,501 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (384,951)

(386,287)

(387,806) Tangible common equity $ 1,171,647

1,165,030

1,123,695











Total assets $ 14,385,553

14,419,105

14,291,491 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (384,951)

(386,287)

(387,806) Tangible assets $ 14,000,602

14,032,818

13,903,685











Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.37 %

8.30 %

8.08 %











Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments









Tangible common equity $ 1,171,647

1,165,030

1,123,695 Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments (120,916)

(115,334)

(129,169) Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments 33,856

32,294

36,167 Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments $ 1,084,587

1,081,990

1,030,693











Tangible assets $ 14,000,602

14,032,818

13,903,685











Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments 7.75 %

7.71 %

7.41 %











Tangible book value per share









Tangible common equity $ 1,171,647

1,165,030

1,123,695 Common shares outstanding 127,307,997

127,110,453

127,088,963 Tangible book value per share 9.20

9.17

8.84

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



Quarter ended

Six months ended June 30,

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

2024

2023













Annualized return on average tangible common equity

























Net income $ 4,747

29,163

29,014

39,220

33,044

33,910

66,723



























Average shareholders' equity 1,541,434

1,549,870

1,506,895

1,515,287

1,519,990

1,545,651

1,509,466 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets (385,364)

(386,038)

(386,761)

(387,523)

(388,354)

(385,701)

(388,793) Average tangible common equity $ 1,156,070

1,163,832

1,120,134

1,127,764

1,131,636

1,159,950

1,120,673



























Annualized return on average tangible common equity 1.65 %

10.08 %

10.28 %

13.80 %

11.71 %

5.88 %

12.01 %



























Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on the sale of investments, gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

























Non-interest expense $ 92,420

90,024

90,676

87,570

85,858

182,444

173,308 Less: amortization expense (635)

(701)

(724)

(795)

(842)

(1,336)

(1,751) Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (1,915)

(955)

(2,354)

—

(1,593)

(2,870)

(4,395) Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and restructuring expenses $ 89,870

88,368

87,598

86,775

83,423

178,238

167,162



























Net interest income $ 106,841

103,238

106,302

108,368

108,549

210,079

221,013 Non-interest income (8,849)

27,963

29,169

30,888

29,797

19,114

53,766 Add: loss on the sale of investments 39,413

—

1

—

8,306

39,413

8,306 Less: gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights —

— — — — —

(8,305)

—

(8,305) Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding loss on sale of investments and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights $ 137,405

131,201

135,472

139,256

138,347

268,606

274,780



























Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses 65.41 %

67.35 %

64.66 %

62.31 %

60.30 %

66.36 %

60.83 %



























Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

























Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses $ 89,870

88,368

87,598

86,775

83,423

178,238

167,162 Average assets 14,458,592

14,408,612

14,329,020

14,379,323

14,245,917

14,433,602

14,184,050 Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 2.50 %

2.47 %

2.43 %

2.39 %

2.35 %

2.48 %

2.38 %





* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:



As of June 30, 2024

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

relationships Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1) $ 3,019,897

24.98 %

5,062 Less intercompany deposit accounts 1,163,566

9.62 %

12 Less collateralized deposit accounts 468,815

3.88 %

243 Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts $ 1,387,516

11.48 %

4,807





(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $19.4 million, or 0.16% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2024. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $102 million, or 0.84% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2024. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $289,000 as of June 30, 2024.

The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:



As of June 30, 2024

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

accounts Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,350,520

11.2 %

286,513 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,231,179

10.2 %

43,499 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,396,825

11.5 %

57,185 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 1,168,925

9.7 %

7,786 Personal money market deposits 1,390,162

11.5 %

24,906 Business money market deposits 574,679

4.7 %

2,777 Savings deposits 2,148,727

17.8 %

187,406 Time deposits 2,826,362

23.4 %

81,844 Total deposits $ 12,087,379

100.0 %

691,916

Our average deposit account balance as of June 30, 2024 was $17,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $394 million as of June 30, 2024.

The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:



12/31/2022

3/31/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2023

3/31/2024

6/30/2024 Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,412,227

1,428,232

1,397,167

1,375,144

1,357,875

1,369,294

1,350,520 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,581,016

1,467,860

1,423,396

1,399,147

1,311,148

1,249,085

1,231,179 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,718,806

1,627,546

1,535,254

1,477,617

1,464,058

1,427,140

1,396,825 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 499,059

466,105

624,252

689,914

812,433

805,069

815,358 Municipal demand deposits 468,566

447,852

418,147

430,549

358,055

325,657

353,567 Personal money market deposits 1,832,583

1,626,614

1,511,652

1,463,689

1,435,939

1,393,532

1,390,162 Business money market deposits 624,986

701,436

642,601

579,124

532,279

559,005

574,679 Savings deposits 2,275,020

2,194,743

2,120,215

2,116,360

2,105,234

2,156,048

2,148,727 Time deposits 1,052,285

1,576,791

1,989,711

2,258,338

2,602,881

2,786,814

2,826,362 Total deposits $ 11,464,548

11,537,179

11,662,395

11,789,882

11,979,902

12,071,644

12,087,379

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



At June 30, 2024

Actual

Minimum capital requirements (1)

Well capitalized requirements

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. $ 1,784,604

16.674 %

$ 1,123,831

10.500 %

$ 1,070,315

10.000 % Northwest Bank 1,537,783

14.380 %

1,122,827

10.500 %

1,069,359

10.000 %























Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,536,552

14.356 %

909,768

8.500 %

856,252

8.000 % Northwest Bank 1,404,095

13.130 %

908,955

8.500 %

855,487

8.000 %























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,410,837

13.182 %

749,220

7.000 %

695,705

6.500 % Northwest Bank 1,404,095

13.130 %

748,551

7.000 %

695,083

6.500 %























Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,536,552

10.654 %

576,913

4.000 %

721,142

5.000 % Northwest Bank 1,404,095

9.742 %

576,521

4.000 %

720,651

5.000 %





(1) Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Marketable Securities (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)





June 30, 2024 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized holding gains

Gross unrealized holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average

duration Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:



















Due after ten years

$ 47,263

—

(10,292)

36,971

6.08





















Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:



















Due after one year through five years

185

—

(5)

180

1.19





















Municipal securities:



















Due after one year through five years

880

8

(3)

885

1.83 Due after five years through ten years

9,157

5

(1,565)

7,597

7.89 Due after ten years

58,872

13

(8,626)

50,259

10.17





















Corporate debt issues:



















Due after five years through ten years

14,373

20

(886)

13,507

4.79 Due after ten years

3,250

—

—

3,250

10.04





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

228,855

83

(16,874)

212,064

7.64 Variable rate pass-through

4,093

24

(13)

4,104

3.59 Fixed rate agency CMOs

789,673

293

(135,258)

654,708

4.72 Variable rate agency CMOs

45,753

38

(125)

45,666

7.18 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

1,068,374

438

(152,270)

916,542

5.52 Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,202,354

484

(173,647)

1,029,191

5.78





















Marketable securities held-to-maturity



















Government sponsored



















Due after one year through five years

$ 89,472

—

(10,845)

78,627

3.66 Due after five years through ten years

34,988

—

(5,645)

29,343

5.08





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

140,245

—

(21,704)

118,541

4.84 Variable rate pass-through

414

—

(4)

410

4.23 Fixed rate agency CMOs

518,560

—

(82,714)

435,846

5.85 Variable rate agency CMOs

529

—

(4)

525

5.09 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

659,748

—

(104,426)

555,322

5.63 Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 784,208

—

(120,916)

663,292

5.38

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Borrowed Funds (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



June 30, 2024

Amount

Average rate Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year $ 175,000

5.65 %







Collateralized borrowings, due within one year 26,213

1.83 % Collateral received, due within one year 41,150

5.17 % Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 114,364

4.28 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,703

7.61 % Total borrowed funds * $ 486,430

5.61 %





* As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $3.4 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250 million overnight line of credit, which has no balance as of June 30, 2024, as well as $404 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)

Commercial real estate loans outstanding

The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at June 30, 2024:

Property type

Percent of portfolio 5 or more unit dwelling

16.8 % Nursing home

12.5 Retail building

11.7 Commercial office building - non-owner occupied

8.9 Manufacturing & industrial building

4.8 Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments

4.3 Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential

4.0 Warehouse/storage building

3.9 Commercial office building - owner occupied

3.9 Multi-use building - office and warehouse

3.0 Other medical facility

3.0 Single family dwelling

2.6 Student housing

2.1 Hotel/motel

2.1 Agricultural real estate

2.0 All other

14.4 Total

100.0 %

The following table describes the collateral of our commercial real estate portfolio by state at June 30, 2024:

State

Percent of portfolio New York

32.7 % Pennsylvania

29.4 Ohio

20.7 Indiana

9.0 All other

8.2 Total

100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,563

1,351

959

1,951

1,559 Home equity loans 1,088

974

871

947

1,089 Consumer loans 1,268

1,295

1,051

1,049

1,009 Commercial real estate loans 66,181

66,895

64,603

44,639

48,468 Commercial loans 788

934

1,182

1,369

995 Total nonaccrual loans current $ 70,888

71,449

68,666

49,955

53,120 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 100

1,454

933

48

49 Home equity loans 260

125

174

92

37 Consumer loans 305

294

225

274

309 Commercial real estate loans 699

574

51

1,913

1,697 Commercial loans 183

161

139

90

855 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 1,547

2,608

1,522

2,417

2,947 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 578

—

511

66

185 Home equity loans 234

488

347

319

363 Consumer loans 603

381

557

312

360 Commercial real estate loans 2,243

52

831

212

210 Commercial loans 8,088

201

56

291

245 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 11,746

1,122

2,302

1,200

1,363 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 4,162

4,304

6,324

7,695

6,290 Home equity loans 2,473

2,822

3,100

2,073

1,965 Consumer loans 2,433

2,659

3,212

2,463

2,033 Commercial real estate loans 5,849

6,931

6,488

8,416

8,575 Commercial loans 3,061

3,165

2,770

2,435

2,296 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 17,978

19,881

21,894

23,082

21,159 Total nonaccrual loans $ 102,159

95,060

94,384

76,654

78,589 Total nonaccrual loans $ 102,159

95,060

94,384

76,654

78,589 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 2,511

2,452

2,698

728

532 Nonperforming loans 104,670

97,512

97,082

77,382

79,121 Real estate owned, net 74

50

104

363

371 Nonperforming assets $ 104,744

97,562

97,186

77,745

79,492



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.92 %

0.85 %

0.85 %

0.68 %

0.70 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.73 %

0.67 %

0.67 %

0.54 %

0.56 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.10 %

1.09 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 119.49 %

128.08 %

129.01 %

161.33 %

157.26 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



At June 30, 2024

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,312,368

—

11,700

—

—

3,324,068 Home equity loans

1,176,187

—

4,299

—

—

1,180,486 Consumer loans

2,074,869

—

5,189

—

—

2,080,058 Total Personal Banking

6,563,424

—

21,188

—

—

6,584,612 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,682,766

130,879

213,993

—

—

3,027,638 Commercial loans

1,673,052

47,400

21,662

—

—

1,742,114 Total Commercial Banking

4,355,818

178,279

235,655

—

—

4,769,752 Total loans

$ 10,919,242

178,279

256,843

—

—

11,354,364 At March 31, 2024























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,370,307

—

12,541

—

—

3,382,848 Home equity loans

1,191,957

—

4,650

—

—

1,196,607 Consumer loans

2,113,050

—

5,317

—

—

2,118,367 Total Personal Banking

6,675,314

—

22,508

—

—

6,697,822 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,714,857

131,247

182,424

—

—

3,028,528 Commercial loans

1,698,519

52,461

23,916

—

—

1,774,896 Total Commercial Banking

4,413,376

183,708

206,340

—

—

4,803,424 Total loans

$ 11,088,690

183,708

228,848

—

—

11,501,246 At December 31, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,413,846

—

14,339

—

—

3,428,185 Home equity loans

1,223,097

—

4,761

—

—

1,227,858 Consumer loans

2,120,216

—

5,811

—

—

2,126,027 Total Personal Banking

6,757,159

—

24,911

—

—

6,782,070 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,670,510

124,116

179,384

—

—

2,974,010 Commercial loans

1,637,879

6,678

14,172

—

—

1,658,729 Total Commercial Banking

4,308,389

130,794

193,556

—

—

4,632,739 Total loans

$ 11,065,548

130,794

218,467

—

—

11,414,809 At September 30, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,459,251

—

13,512

—

—

3,472,763 Home equity loans

1,254,985

—

3,780

—

—

1,258,765 Consumer loans

2,150,464

—

4,655

—

—

2,155,119 Total Personal Banking

6,864,700

—

21,947

—

—

6,886,647 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,632,472

123,935

166,610

—

—

2,923,017 Commercial loans

1,476,833

3,690

20,086

—

—

1,500,609 Total Commercial Banking

4,109,305

127,625

186,696

—

—

4,423,626 Total loans

$ 10,974,005

127,625

208,643

—

—

11,310,273 At June 30, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,483,098

—

12,059

—

—

3,495,157 Home equity loans

1,272,363

—

3,699

—

—

1,276,062 Consumer loans

2,196,938

—

4,124

—

—

2,201,062 Total Personal Banking

6,952,399

—

19,882

—

—

6,972,281 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,649,535

74,170

171,519

—

—

2,895,224 Commercial loans

1,377,981

3,040

22,705

—

—

1,403,726 Total Commercial Banking

4,027,516

77,210

194,224

—

—

4,298,950 Total loans

$ 10,979,915

77,210

214,106

—

—

11,271,231





* Includes $2.5 million, $2.4 million, $7.8 million, $6.9 million, and $4.9 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively. ** Includes $24.3 million, $27.2 million, $20.3 million, $28.9 million, and $31.2 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2024

*

March 31,

2024

*

December 31,

2023

*

September 30,

2023

*

June 30,

2023

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 12

$ 616

— %

351

$ 38,502

1.1 %

307

$ 30,041

0.9 %

6

$ 573

— %

14

$ 627

— % Home equity loans 104

3,771

0.3 %

113

4,608

0.4 %

121

5,761

0.5 %

112

4,707

0.4 %

92

3,395

0.3 % Consumer loans 742

10,372

0.5 %

737

9,911

0.5 %

896

11,211

0.5 %

733

9,874

0.5 %

602

7,955

0.4 % Commercial real estate loans 21

4,310

0.1 %

25

6,396

0.2 %

23

3,204

0.1 %

22

3,411

0.1 %

13

2,710

0.1 % Commercial loans 59

4,366

0.3 %

62

3,091

0.2 %

59

4,196

0.3 %

52

2,847

0.2 %

38

15,658

1.1 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 938

$ 23,435

0.2 %

1,288

$ 62,508

0.5 %

1,406

$ 54,413

0.5 %

925

$ 21,412

0.2 %

759

$ 30,345

0.3 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 70

$ 8,223

0.2 %

3

$ 70

— %

69

$ 7,796

0.2 %

56

$ 5,395

0.2 %

52

$ 3,521

0.1 % Home equity loans 35

1,065

0.1 %

26

761

0.1 %

37

982

0.1 %

40

1,341

0.1 %

31

1,614

0.1 % Consumer loans 295

3,198

0.2 %

231

2,545

0.1 %

322

3,754

0.2 %

236

2,707

0.1 %

250

2,584

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 9

3,155

0.1 %

5

807

— %

9

1,031

— %

13

1,588

0.1 %

12

1,288

— % Commercial loans 22

8,732

0.5 %

27

1,284

0.1 %

16

703

— %

15

981

0.1 %

23

11,092

0.8 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 431

$ 24,373

0.2 %

292

$ 5,467

— %

453

$ 14,266

0.1 %

360

$ 12,012

0.1 %

368

$ 20,099

0.2 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 53

$ 5,553

0.2 %

50

$ 5,813

0.2 %

70

$ 7,995

0.2 %

79

$ 7,695

0.2 %

63

$ 6,290

0.2 % Home equity loans 51

2,506

0.2 %

71

2,823

0.2 %

81

3,126

0.3 %

73

2,206

0.2 %

68

1,965

0.2 % Consumer loans 358

3,012

0.1 %

398

3,345

0.2 %

440

3,978

0.2 %

357

3,020

0.1 %

314

2,447

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 19

6,034

0.2 %

22

6,931

0.2 %

27

6,712

0.2 %

27

8,416

0.3 %

20

8,575

0.3 % Commercial loans 72

3,385

0.2 %

62

3,421

0.2 %

53

2,780

0.2 %

39

2,472

0.2 %

38

2,414

0.2 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 553

$ 20,490

0.2 %

603

$ 22,333

0.2 %

671

$ 24,591

0.2 %

575

$ 23,809

0.2 %

503

$ 21,691

0.2 %



























































Total loans delinquent 1,922

$ 68,298

0.6 %

2,183

$ 90,308

0.8 %

2,530

$ 93,270

0.8 %

1,860

$ 57,233

0.5 %

1,630

$ 72,135

0.6 %





* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $82,000, $446,000, $646,000, $1.4 million, and $605,000 at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023 Beginning balance $ 124,897

125,243

124,841

124,423

121,257 Provision 2,169

4,234

3,801

3,983

6,010 Charge-offs residential mortgage (252)

(162)

(266)

(171)

(545) Charge-offs home equity (237)

(412)

(133)

(320)

(235) Charge-offs consumer (2,561)

(4,573)

(3,860)

(3,085)

(2,772) Charge-offs commercial real estate (500)

(349)

(742)

(484)

(483) Charge-offs commercial (1,319)

(1,163)

(806)

(1,286)

(1,209) Recoveries 2,873

2,079

2,408

1,781

2,400 Ending balance $ 125,070

124,897

125,243

124,841

124,423 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.07 %

0.16 %

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.10 %



Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023 Beginning balance $ 125,243

118,036 ASU 2022-02 Adoption —

426 Provision 6,403

10,880 Charge-offs residential mortgage (414)

(752) Charge-offs home equity (649)

(399) Charge-offs consumer (7,134)

(5,506) Charge-offs commercial real estate (849)

(1,140) Charge-offs commercial (2,482)

(2,074) Recoveries 4,952

4,952 Ending balance $ 125,070

124,423 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.12 %

0.09 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,342,749

32,182

3.85 %

$ 3,392,524

32,674

3.85 %

$ 3,442,308

32,739

3.80 %

$ 3,476,446

32,596

3.75 %

$ 3,485,517

32,485

3.73 % Home equity loans 1,183,497

17,303

5.88 %

1,205,273

17,294

5.77 %

1,238,420

17,590

5.64 %

1,264,134

17,435

5.47 %

1,273,298

16,898

5.32 % Consumer loans 2,048,396

26,334

5.17 %

2,033,620

25,033

4.95 %

2,055,783

24,667

4.76 %

2,092,023

23,521

4.46 %

2,143,804

22,662

4.24 % Commercial real estate loans 3,023,762

45,658

5.97 %

2,999,224

43,425

5.73 %

2,950,589

43,337

5.75 %

2,911,145

41,611

5.59 %

2,836,443

38,426

5.36 % Commercial loans 1,770,345

33,229

7.43 %

1,714,667

31,857

7.35 %

1,564,617

28,801

7.20 %

1,447,211

26,239

7.09 %

1,326,598

22,872

6.82 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 11,368,749

154,706

5.47 %

11,345,308

150,283

5.33 %

11,251,717

147,134

5.19 %

11,190,959

141,402

5.01 %

11,065,660

133,343

4.83 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,734,085

9,426

2.17 %

1,717,306

7,944

1.85 %

1,741,687

7,951

1.83 %

1,781,010

8,072

1.81 %

1,859,427

8,326

1.79 % Investment securities (c) (d) 287,262

1,316

1.83 %

333,752

1,430

1.71 %

335,121

1,425

1.70 %

336,125

1,431

1.70 %

374,560

1,715

1.83 % FHLB stock, at cost 25,544

498

7.84 %

32,249

607

7.57 %

35,082

665

7.52 %

37,722

668

7.03 %

45,505

844

7.44 % Other interest-earning deposits 135,520

1,791

5.23 %

61,666

832

5.34 %

71,987

970

5.27 %

67,143

915

5.33 %

46,536

594

5.05 % Total interest-earning assets 13,551,160

167,737

4.98 %

13,490,281

161,096

4.80 %

13,435,594

158,145

4.67 %

13,412,959

152,488

4.51 %

13,391,688

144,822

4.34 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 907,432









918,331









893,426









966,364









854,229







Total assets $ 14,458,592









$ 14,408,612









$ 14,329,020









$ 14,379,323









$ 14,245,917







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits (g) $ 2,144,278

5,957

1.12 %

$ 2,122,035

5,036

0.95 %

$ 2,102,320

4,045

0.76 %

$ 2,116,759

2,695

0.51 %

$ 2,142,941

1,393

0.26 % Interest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,555,863

6,646

1.05 %

2,538,823

5,402

0.86 %

2,573,634

4,921

0.76 %

2,569,229

4,086

0.63 %

2,469,666

1,648

0.27 % Money market deposit accounts (g) 1,957,990

8,601

1.77 %

1,961,332

7,913

1.62 %

1,997,116

7,446

1.48 %

2,112,228

6,772

1.27 %

2,221,713

6,113

1.10 % Time deposits (g) 2,832,720

31,550

4.48 %

2,697,983

29,335

4.37 %

2,447,335

24,187

3.92 %

2,164,559

18,136

3.32 %

1,765,454

12,663

2.88 % Borrowed funds (f) 323,191

3,662

4.56 %

469,697

5,708

4.89 %

548,089

6,826

4.94 %

643,518

7,937

4.89 %

837,358

10,202

4.89 % Subordinated debt 114,308

1,148

4.02 %

114,225

1,148

4.02 %

114,134

1,148

4.02 %

114,045

1,148

4.03 %

113,958

1,148

4.03 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,663

2,449

7.47 %

129,597

2,459

7.51 %

129,532

2,512

7.59 %

129,466

2,456

7.42 %

129,401

2,280

6.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,058,013

60,013

2.40 %

10,033,692

57,001

2.28 %

9,912,160

51,085

2.04 %

9,849,804

43,230

1.74 %

9,680,491

35,447

1.47 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,595,511









2,567,781









2,675,788









2,757,091









2,820,928







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 263,634









257,269









234,177









257,141









224,508







Total liabilities 12,917,158









12,858,742









12,822,125









12,864,036









12,725,927







Shareholders' equity 1,541,434









1,549,870









1,506,895









1,515,287









1,519,990







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,458,592









$ 14,408,612









$ 14,329,020









$ 14,379,323









$ 14,245,917







Net interest income/Interest rate spread



107,724

2.58 %





104,095

2.52 %





107,060

2.63 %





109,258

2.77 %





109,375

2.87 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,493,147





3.20 %

$ 3,456,589





3.10 %

$ 3,523,434





3.16 %

$ 3,563,155





3.23 %

$ 3,711,197





3.28 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35X









1.34X









1.36X









1.36X









1.38X









































































(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 1.76%, 1.61%, 1.37%, 1.07%, and 0.77%, respectively, and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 2.24%, 2.06%, 1.77%, 1.40%, and 1.02%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 5.45%, 5.30%, 5.17%, 4.99%, and 4.81%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.65%, 1.54%, 1.52%, 1.52%, and 1.61%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.95%, 4.78%, 4.65%, 4.48%, and 4.31%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.55%, 2.49%, 2.60%, 2.74%, and 2.84%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.17%, 3.08%, 3.14%, 3.21%, and 3.25%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,367,636

64,855

3.85 %

$ 3,489,545

64,494

3.70 % Home equity loans 1,194,385

34,596

5.83 %

1,278,831

33,033

5.21 % Consumer loans 2,041,008

51,367

5.06 %

2,133,794

43,457

4.11 % Commercial real estate loans 3,011,493

89,066

5.85 %

2,830,316

75,463

5.30 % Commercial loans 1,742,506

65,083

7.39 %

1,244,404

41,225

6.59 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 11,357,028

304,967

5.40 %

10,976,890

257,672

4.73 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,725,696

17,370

2.01 %

1,884,412

16,863

1.79 % Investment securities (c) (d) 310,507

2,742

1.77 %

379,611

3,478

1.83 % FHLB stock, at cost 28,897

1,105

7.69 %

42,584

1,534

7.26 % Other interest-earning deposits 99,252

2,623

5.23 %

42,431

1,017

4.77 % Total interest-earning assets 13,521,380

328,807

4.89 %

13,325,928

280,564

4.25 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 912,222









858,122































Total assets $ 14,433,602









$ 14,184,050































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits (g) $ 2,133,157

10,993

1.04 %

$ 2,187,355

2,082

0.19 % Interest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,547,343

12,048

0.95 %

2,540,879

2,599

0.21 % Money market deposit accounts (g) 1,959,661

16,514

1.69 %

2,314,631

10,516

0.92 % Time deposits (g) 2,765,351

60,885

4.43 %

1,514,289

17,858

2.38 % Borrowed funds (f) 396,444

9,370

4.75 %

789,057

18,139

4.64 % Subordinated debt 114,267

2,296

4.02 %

113,914

2,296

4.03 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,630

4,908

7.49 %

129,368

4,433

6.82 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,045,853

117,014

2.34 %

9,589,493

57,923

1.22 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,581,646









2,855,260







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 260,452









229,831































Total liabilities 12,887,951









12,674,584































Shareholders' equity 1,545,651









1,509,466































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,433,602









$ 14,184,050































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



211,793

2.55 %





222,641

3.03 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,475,527





3.15 %

$ 3,736,435





3.37 %























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35X









1.39X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 1.69% and 0.58%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 2.15% and 0.78%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 5.37% and 4.71%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.59% and 1.61%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 4.86% and 4.22%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.52% and 3.00%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.12% and 3.34%, respectively.

