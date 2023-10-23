Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $39.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $1.9 million, or 5.1%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $37.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were 10.27% and 1.08% compared to 9.84% and 1.05% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2023. This is the 116th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2023, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 7.8%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "Despite the economic, liquidity and interest rate headwinds, we are very pleased with current quarter results including strong net income of $39.2 million, or $0.31 per share. While net interest margins are still a challenge for the industry, we are encouraged by our decline of just five basis points during the quarter. Expenses were higher as we continue to hire the talent and build out the infrastructure necessary to propel the organization to a higher level of performance. Finally, asset quality remains positively resilient and overall stable."

Mr. Torchio continued, "We continue to execute upon our strategic direction of transforming our organization into a more innovative and proactive commercial institution. Our year-to-date commercial loan growth of $480.0 million, or 12.1%, has pushed our overall commercial loan mix from 36% of total loans at the beginning of the year to over 39% at September 30. In addition, noninterest income represented over 22% of total revenue in the current quarter compared to just 19% during the same quarter last year. From a funding perspective, our deposit base remains strong and stable, and we have the advantage of being able to redirect cashflows from investment securities, mortgage loans and consumer loans to continue to grow more profitable commercial relationships."

Net interest income decreased by $4.4 million, or 3.9%, to $108.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $112.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from a $37.4 million increase in interest expense as result of increases in both the average balance and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $603.5 million, or 6.5%, to $9.850 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $9.246 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, driven by an increase in time deposits and borrowed funds. In addition, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 0.25% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to higher market interest rates. Partially offsetting this increase in interest expense was a $33.0 million increase in interest income. Cash and marketable securities were redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 4.51% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 3.60% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Interest income on loans receivable increased $33.7 million, or 31.5%, due to an increase of $710.4 million, or 6.8%, in the average balance of loans in addition to an increase in the yield on loans to 5.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 4.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The net effect of these changes in interest rates and average balances was a decrease in the Company's net interest margin to 3.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 3.42% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses decreased by $10.3 million, or 91.1%, to $1.0 million for the current quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $11.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Economic forecasts continued to improve and the Company continued to experience decreases in classified loans by $29.1 million, or 12.2%, to $208.6 million, or 1.84% of total loans, at September 30, 2023 from $237.7 million, or 2.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2022.

Noninterest income increased by $4.1 million, or 15.2%, to $30.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $26.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $3.1 million, or 209.2%, to $4.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 as a result of death benefits received in the current period.

Noninterest expense increased by $8.6 million, or 10.9%, to $87.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $79.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This increase primarily resulted from a $4.5 million, or 9.7%, increase in compensation and employee benefits to $51.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $46.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 driven by increases in salaries and benefits over the past twelve months. Other expenses increased $1.7 million to $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $321,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to an increase in employee relocation and other expenses. Processing expenses increased $1.3 million, or 9.4%, to $14.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $13.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to the implementation of additional third-party software programs. Lastly, FDIC insurance premiums increased $1.1 million, or 95.1%, to $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

The provision for income taxes decreased by $522,000, or 4.4%, to $11.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due primarily to a decrease in our effective tax rate in the current year related to BOLI tax benefits.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2023, Northwest operated 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 161,995

139,365

118,549 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,262,080, $1,431,728 and $1,466,883,

respectively) 1,010,076

1,218,108

1,251,791 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $682,681, $751,384 and $771,238, respectively) 830,106

881,249

899,411 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,002,177

2,238,722

2,269,751











Loans held-for-sale 10,592

9,913

15,834 Residential mortgage loans 3,462,606

3,488,686

3,386,064 Home equity loans 1,258,765

1,297,674

1,284,989 Consumer loans 2,155,119

2,168,655

2,116,238 Commercial real estate loans 2,922,582

2,823,555

2,812,830 Commercial loans 1,500,609

1,131,969

1,125,570 Total loans receivable 11,310,273

10,920,452

10,741,525 Allowance for credit losses (124,841)

(118,036)

(109,819) Loans receivable, net 11,185,432

10,802,416

10,631,706











FHLB stock, at cost 40,404

40,143

19,281 Accrued interest receivable 42,624

35,528

29,536 Real estate owned, net 363

413

450 Premises and equipment, net 138,041

145,909

146,173 Bank-owned life insurance 250,502

255,062

255,015 Goodwill 380,997

380,997

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 6,013

8,560

9,491 Other assets 315,648

205,574

210,744 Total assets $ 14,362,201

14,113,324

13,953,144 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,774,291

2,993,243

3,094,120 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,598,080

2,686,431

2,812,730 Money market deposit accounts 2,042,813

2,457,569

2,577,013 Savings deposits 2,116,360

2,275,020

2,327,419 Time deposits 2,258,338

1,052,285

1,067,110 Total deposits 11,789,882

11,464,548

11,878,392











Borrowed funds 604,587

681,166

150,036 Subordinated debt 114,102

113,840

113,753 Junior subordinated debentures 129,509

129,314

129,249 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 27,653

47,613

29,647 Accrued interest payable 7,915

3,231

831 Other liabilities 190,122

182,126

191,450 Total liabilities 12,863,770

12,621,838

12,493,358 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,101,349, 127,028,848 and

126,921,989 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,271

1,270

1,269 Additional paid-in capital 1,023,591

1,019,647

1,017,189 Retained earnings 671,092

641,727

632,476 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (197,523)

(171,158)

(191,148) Total shareholders' equity 1,498,431

1,491,486

1,459,786 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,362,201

14,113,324

13,953,144











Equity to assets 10.43 %

10.57 %

10.46 % Tangible common equity to assets* 7.95 %

8.03 %

7.88 % Book value per share $ 11.79

11.74

11.50 Tangible book value per share* $ 8.74

8.67

8.42 Closing market price per share $ 10.23

13.98

13.51 Full time equivalent employees 2,084

2,160

2,191 Number of banking offices 142

150

150



* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 140,667

132,724

123,745

117,137

106,943 Mortgage-backed securities 8,072

8,326

8,537

8,603

8,683 Taxable investment securities 786

841

845

840

838 Tax-free investment securities 491

667

700

701

709 FHLB stock dividends 668

844

690

419

148 Interest-earning deposits 914

594

423

153

1,295 Total interest income 151,598

143,996

134,940

127,853

118,616 Interest expense:

















Deposits 31,688

21,817

11,238

3,871

3,157 Borrowed funds 11,542

13,630

11,238

6,938

2,710 Total interest expense 43,230

35,447

22,476

10,809

5,867 Net interest income 108,368

108,549

112,464

117,044

112,749 Provision for credit losses - loans 3,983

6,010

4,870

9,023

7,689 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1) (2,981)

2,920

126

1,876

3,585 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 107,366

99,619

107,468

106,145

101,475 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments —

(8,306)

—

(1)

(2) Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights —

8,305

—

—

— Gain on sale of SBA loans 301

832

279

—

— Service charges and fees 15,270

14,833

13,189

14,125

14,323 Trust and other financial services income 7,085

6,866

6,449

6,642

6,650 Gain on real estate owned, net 29

785

108

51

290 Income from bank-owned life insurance 4,561

1,304

1,269

1,663

1,475 Mortgage banking income 632

1,028

524

477

766 Other operating income 3,010

4,150

2,151

4,901

3,301 Total noninterest income 30,888

29,797

23,969

27,858

26,803 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 51,243

47,650

46,604

46,658

46,711 Premises and occupancy costs 7,052

7,579

7,471

7,370

7,171 Office operations 3,398

2,800

3,010

3,544

3,229 Collections expense 551

429

387

563

322 Processing expenses 14,672

14,648

14,350

13,585

13,416 Marketing expenses 2,379

2,856

2,892

2,773

2,147 Federal deposit insurance premiums 2,341

2,064

2,223

1,319

1,200 Professional services 3,002

3,804

4,758

5,434

3,363 Amortization of intangible assets 795

842

909

932

1,047 Real estate owned expense 141

83

181

53

61 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense —

1,593

2,802

4,243

— Other expenses 1,996

1,510

1,863

2,304

321 Total noninterest expense 87,570

85,858

87,450

88,778

78,988 Income before income taxes 50,684

43,558

43,987

45,225

49,290 Income tax expense 11,464

10,514

10,308

10,576

11,986 Net income $ 39,220

33,044

33,679

34,649

37,304



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.31

0.26

0.27

0.27

0.29 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31

0.26

0.26

0.27

0.29



















Annualized return on average equity 10.27 %

8.72 %

9.11 %

9.38 %

9.84 % Annualized return on average assets 1.08 %

0.93 %

0.97 %

0.98 %

1.05 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 14.00 %

11.79 %

12.15 %

12.48 %

13.84 %



















Efficiency ratio 62.88 %

62.06 %

64.10 %

61.27 %

56.60 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) ** 62.31 %

60.30 %

61.38 %

57.70 %

55.85 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets 2.42 %

2.42 %

2.51 %

2.52 %

2.23 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) ** 2.39 %

2.35 %

2.40 %

2.37 %

2.20 %





(1) Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification. * Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 397,136

290,691 Mortgage-backed securities 24,935

22,201 Taxable investment securities 2,472

2,230 Tax-free investment securities 1,858

2,066 FHLB stock dividends 2,202

311 Interest-earning deposits 1,931

3,446 Total interest income 430,534

320,945 Interest expense:





Deposits 64,743

10,249 Borrowed funds 36,410

7,059 Total interest expense 101,153

17,308 Net interest income 329,381

303,637 Provision for credit losses - loans 14,863

8,837 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1) 65

8,577 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 314,453

286,223 Noninterest income:





Loss on sale of investments (8,306)

(7) Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights 8,305

— Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,412

— Service charges and fees 43,292

41,063 Trust and other financial services income 20,400

21,123 Gain on real estate owned, net 922

552 Income from bank-owned life insurance 7,134

5,466 Mortgage banking income 2,184

4,388 Other operating income 9,311

10,406 Total noninterest income 84,654

82,991 Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 145,497

141,701 Premises and occupancy costs 22,102

22,248 Office operations 9,208

9,774 Collections expense 1,367

1,245 Processing expenses 43,670

38,911 Marketing expenses 8,127

6,322 Federal deposit insurance premiums 6,628

3,459 Professional services 11,564

9,269 Amortization of intangible assets 2,546

3,345 Real estate owned expense 405

170 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 4,395

1,374 Other expenses 5,369

2,929 Total noninterest expense 260,878

240,747 Income before income taxes 138,229

128,467 Income tax expense 32,286

29,450 Net income $ 105,943

99,017







Basic earnings per share $ 0.83

0.78 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.83

0.78







Annualized return on average equity 9.37 %

8.61 % Annualized return on average assets 0.99 %

0.93 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 12.74 %

12.38 %







Efficiency ratio 63.01 %

62.27 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) ** 61.33 %

61.05 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets 2.45 %

2.26 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) ** 2.38 %

2.22 %









(1) Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification. * Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:













Net income (GAAP) $ 39,220

37,304

105,943

99,017 Non-GAAP adjustments













Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense —

—

4,395

1,374 Less: tax benefit of merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense —

—

(1,231)

(385) Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 39,220

37,304

109,107

100,006 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.31

0.29

0.83

0.78 Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.31

0.29

0.86

0.79















Average equity $ 1,515,287

1,503,626

1,511,428

1,536,706 Average assets 14,379,323

14,052,919

14,249,857

14,243,277 Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 10.27 %

9.84 %

9.37 %

8.61 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 1.08 %

1.05 %

0.99 %

0.93 % Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP) 10.27 %

9.84 %

9.65 %

8.70 % Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP) 1.08 %

1.05 %

1.02 %

0.94 %



The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022 Tangible common equity to assets









Total shareholders' equity $ 1,498,431

1,491,486

1,459,786 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (387,010)

(389,557)

(390,488) Tangible common equity $ 1,111,421

1,101,929

1,069,298











Total assets $ 14,362,201

14,113,324

13,953,144 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (387,010)

(389,557)

(390,488) Tangible assets $ 13,975,191

13,723,767

13,562,656











Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.95 %

8.03 %

7.88 %











Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity

investments









Tangible common equity $ 1,111,421

1,101,929

1,069,298 Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments (147,425)

(129,865)

(128,174) Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments 41,279

36,362

35,889 Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments $ 1,005,275

1,008,426

977,013











Tangible assets 13,975,191

13,723,767

13,562,656











Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity

investments 7.19 %

7.35 %

7.20 %











Tangible book value per share









Tangible common equity $ 1,111,421

1,101,929

1,069,298 Common shares outstanding 127,101,349

127,028,848

126,921,989 Tangible book value per share 8.74

8.67

8.42

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



Quarter ended

Nine months ended September 30,

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

2023

2022













Annualized return on tangible common equity

























Net income $ 39,220

33,044

33,679

34,649

37,304

105,943

99,017



























Total shareholders' equity 1,498,431

1,511,501

1,513,275

1,491,486

1,459,786

1,498,431

1,459,786 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (387,010)

(387,806)

(388,648)

(389,557)

(390,488)

(387,010)

(390,488) Tangible common equity $ 1,111,421

1,123,695

1,124,627

1,101,929

1,069,298

1,111,421

1,069,298



























Annualized return on tangible common equity 14.00 %

11.79 %

12.15 %

12.48 %

13.84 %

12.74 %

12.38 %



























Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expenses

























Non-interest expense $ 87,570

85,858

87,450

88,778

78,988

260,878

240,747 Less: amortization expense (795)

(842)

(909)

(932)

(1,047)

(2,546)

(3,345) Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses —

(1,593)

(2,802)

(4,243)

—

(4,395)

(1,374) Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and

restructuring expenses $ 86,775

83,423

83,739

83,603

77,941

253,937

236,028



























Net interest income $ 108,368

108,549

112,464

117,044

112,749

329,381

303,637 Non-interest income 30,888

29,797

23,969

27,858

26,803

84,654

82,991 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 139,256

138,346

136,433

144,902

139,552

414,035

386,628



























Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring

expenses 62.31 %

60.30 %

61.38 %

57.70 %

55.85 %

61.33 %

61.05 %



























Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and

merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

























Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expenses 86,775

83,423

83,739

83,603

77,941

253,937

236,028 Average assets 14,379,323

14,245,917

14,121,496

13,983,100

14,052,919

14,249,857

14,243,277 Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger,

asset disposition and restructuring expense 2.39 %

2.35 %

2.40 %

2.37 %

2.20 %

2.38 %

2.22 %





* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:



As of September 30, 2023

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

relationships Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1) $ 2,868,596

25.10 %

4,943 Less intercompany deposit accounts 922,235

7.82 %

13 Less collateralized deposit accounts 524,715

4.45 %

274 Adjusted balance of uninsured deposits $ 1,421,646

12.06 %

4,656





(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.



Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $25.8 million, or 0.22% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2023. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $117.0 million, or 0.99% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2023. The average adjusted uninsured deposit account balance was $305,000 as of September 30, 2023.

The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio:



As of September 30, 2023

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

accounts Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,375,144

11.66 %

290,763 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,399,147

11.87

45,435 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,477,617

12.53

59,309 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 1,120,463

9.50

8,110 Personal money market deposits 1,463,689

12.42

25,884 Business money market deposits 579,124

4.91

2,916 Savings deposits 2,116,360

17.95

210,196 Time deposits 2,258,338

19.16

70,762 Total deposits $ 11,789,882

100.00 %

713,375



Our average deposit account balance as of September 30, 2023 was $16,500. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $265.3 million as of September 30, 2023.

The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:



3/31/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2022

3/31/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2023 Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,413,732

1,388,690

1,413,781

1,412,227

1,428,232

1,397,167

1,375,144 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,715,117

1,669,559

1,680,339

1,581,016

1,467,860

1,423,396

1,399,147 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,787,295

1,785,761

1,742,173

1,718,806

1,627,546

1,535,254

1,477,617 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 588,850

529,357

498,937

499,059

466,105

624,252

689,914 Municipal demand deposits 515,477

543,573

571,620

468,566

447,852

418,147

430,549 Personal money market deposits 1,999,564

1,994,907

1,949,379

1,832,583

1,626,614

1,511,652

1,463,689 Business money market deposits 681,049

636,805

627,634

624,986

701,436

642,601

579,124 Savings deposits 2,367,438

2,362,725

2,327,419

2,275,020

2,194,743

2,120,215

2,116,360 Time deposits 1,251,878

1,155,878

1,067,110

1,052,285

1,576,791

1,989,711

2,258,338 Total deposits $ 12,320,400

12,067,255

11,878,392

11,464,548

11,537,179

11,662,395

11,789,882

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Marketable Securities (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)





September 30, 2023 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized holding gains

Gross unrealized holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average

duration Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:



















Due after one year through five years

$ 20,000

—

(1,750)

18,250

3.12 Due after ten years

50,166

—

(11,890)

38,276

6.20





















Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:



















Due after one year through five years

45,985

—

(7,502)

38,483

4.58 Due after five years through ten years

434

—

(11)

423

1.94





















Municipal securities:



















Due after one year through five years

954

3

(9)

948

3.64 Due after five years through ten years

21,976

—

(3,055)

18,921

7.05 Due after ten years

62,990

—

(14,788)

48,202

10.76





















Corporate debt issues:



















Due after five years through ten years

8,464

—

(1,000)

7,464

5.49





















Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

213,849

—

(35,305)

178,544

6.17 Variable rate pass-through

7,501

2

(169)

7,334

4.01 Fixed rate agency CMOs

805,086

—

(175,985)

629,101

4.88 Variable rate agency CMOs

24,675

28

(573)

24,130

3.37 Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

1,051,111

30

(212,032)

839,109

5.10 Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,262,080

33

(252,037)

1,010,076

5.40





















Marketable securities held-to-maturity



















Government sponsored



















Due after one year through five years

$ 49,471

—

(6,830)

42,641

3.75 Due after five years through ten years

74,986

—

(14,901)

60,085

5.43





















Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

151,411

—

(27,070)

124,341

5.18 Variable rate pass-through

468

—

(8)

460

3.48 Fixed rate agency CMOs

553,241

—

(98,606)

454,635

5.85 Variable rate agency CMOs

529

—

(10)

519

5.40 Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

705,649

—

(125,694)

579,955

5.71 Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 830,106

—

(147,425)

682,681

5.56

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2023

Amount

Average rate Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year $ 375,400

5.65 % Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year 119,000

5.68 % Total term notes payable to the FHLB 494,400

5.65 %







Collateralized borrowings, due within one year 48,587

1.52 % Collateral received, due within one year 61,600

5.16 % Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 114,102

4.28 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,509

7.50 % Total borrowed funds * $ 848,198

5.48 %





* As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $3.1 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $119.0 million drawn balance, as well as $302.0 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)

Commercial real estate loans outstanding

The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at September 30, 2023:



September 30, 2023 Property type

Percent of portfolio 5 or more unit dwelling

14.3 % Nursing home

12.8 Retail building

11.7 Commercial office building - non-owner occupied

8.4 Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments

5.0 Warehouse/storage building

4.0 Manufacturing & industrial building

3.4 Commercial acquisition and development

3.4 Commercial office building - owner occupied

3.3 Multi-use building - office and warehouse

3.3 Hotel/motel

2.9 Single family dwelling

2.8 Other medical facility

2.7 Student housing

2.6 Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential

2.6 2-4 family

2.3 Agricultural real estate

2.1 All other

12.4 Total

100.0 %

The following table describes our commercial real estate portfolio by state at September 30, 2023:





September 30, 2023 State

Percent of portfolio Pennsylvania

31.9 % New York

31.7 Ohio

20.4 Indiana

8.5 All other

7.5 Total

100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,951

1,559

1,423

1,496

2,186 Home equity loans 947

1,089

1,084

1,418

1,158 Consumer loans 1,049

1,009

911

836

833 Commercial real estate loans 44,639

48,468

50,045

53,303

56,193 Commercial loans 1,369

995

1,468

895

1,801 Total nonaccrual loans current $ 49,955

53,120

54,931

57,948

62,171 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 48

49

688

473

54 Home equity loans 92

37

18

180

316 Consumer loans 274

309

223

178

155 Commercial real estate loans 1,913

1,697

1,900

1,220

55 Commercial loans 90

855

341

145

237 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 2,417

2,947

3,170

2,196

817 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 66

185

919

31

32 Home equity loans 319

363

338

290

432 Consumer loans 312

360

340

341

382 Commercial real estate loans 212

210

1,355

473

848 Commercial loans 291

245

126

96

132 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 1,200

1,363

3,078

1,231

1,826 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 7,695

6,290

3,300

5,574

5,544 Home equity loans 2,073

1,965

2,190

2,257

1,779 Consumer loans 2,463

2,033

2,791

2,672

2,031 Commercial real estate loans 8,416

8,575

8,010

7,867

8,821 Commercial loans 2,435

2,296

1,139

1,491

638 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 23,082

21,159

17,430

19,861

18,813 Total nonaccrual loans $ 76,654

78,589

78,609

81,236

83,627 Total nonaccrual loans $ 76,654

78,589

78,609

81,236

83,627 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 728

532

652

744

357 Nonperforming loans 77,382

79,121

79,261

81,980

83,984 Real estate owned, net 363

371

524

413

450 Nonperforming assets $ 77,745

79,492

79,785

82,393

84,434



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.68 %

0.70 %

0.71 %

0.75 %

0.78 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.54 %

0.56 %

0.56 %

0.58 %

0.61 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.10 %

1.10 %

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.02 % Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances 1.10 %

1.10 %

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.02 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 161.33 %

157.26 %

152.98 %

143.98 %

130.76 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At September 30, 2023

Pass

Special

mention *

Substandard

**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans

receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,459,251

—

13,512

—

—

3,472,763 Home equity loans

1,254,985

—

3,780

—

—

1,258,765 Consumer loans

2,150,464

—

4,655

—

—

2,155,119 Total Personal Banking

6,864,700

—

21,947

—

—

6,886,647 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,632,472

123,935

166,610

—

—

2,923,017 Commercial loans

1,476,833

3,690

20,086

—

—

1,500,609 Total Commercial Banking

4,109,305

127,625

186,696

—

—

4,423,626 Total loans

$ 10,974,005

127,625

208,643

—

—

11,310,273 At June 30, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,483,098

—

12,059

—

—

3,495,157 Home equity loans

1,272,363

—

3,699

—

—

1,276,062 Consumer loans

2,196,938

—

4,124

—

—

2,201,062 Total Personal Banking

6,952,399

—

19,882

—

—

6,972,281 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,649,535

74,170

171,519

—

—

2,895,224 Commercial loans

1,377,981

3,040

22,705

—

—

1,403,726 Total Commercial Banking

4,027,516

77,210

194,224

—

—

4,298,950 Total loans

$ 10,979,915

77,210

214,106

—

—

11,271,231 At March 31, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,499,135

—

6,330

—

—

3,505,465 Home equity loans

1,277,915

—

3,631

—

—

1,281,546 Consumer loans

2,227,379

—

4,754

—

—

2,232,133 Total Personal Banking

7,004,429

—

14,715

—

—

7,019,144 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,585,676

69,837

171,591

—

—

2,827,104 Commercial loans

1,217,344

6,381

22,298

—

—

1,246,023 Total Commercial Banking

3,803,020

76,218

193,889

—

—

4,073,127 Total loans

$ 10,807,449

76,218

208,604

—

—

11,092,271 At December 31, 2022























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,484,870

—

13,729

—

—

3,498,599 Home equity loans

1,292,146

—

5,528

—

—

1,297,674 Consumer loans

2,164,220

—

4,435

—

—

2,168,655 Total Personal Banking

6,941,236

—

23,692

—

—

6,964,928 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,579,809

55,076

188,670

—

—

2,823,555 Commercial loans

1,100,707

7,384

23,878

—

—

1,131,969 Total Commercial Banking

3,680,516

62,460

212,548

—

—

3,955,524 Total loans

$ 10,621,752

62,460

236,240

—

—

10,920,452 At September 30, 2022























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,388,168

—

13,730

—

—

3,401,898 Home equity loans

1,279,968

—

5,021

—

—

1,284,989 Consumer loans

2,112,478

—

3,760

—

—

2,116,238 Total Personal Banking

6,780,614

—

22,511

—

—

6,803,125 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,589,648

34,684

188,498

—

—

2,812,830 Commercial loans

1,094,830

4,004

26,736

—

—

1,125,570 Total Commercial Banking

3,684,478

38,688

215,234

—

—

3,938,400 Total loans

$ 10,465,092

38,688

237,745

—

—

10,741,525





* Includes $6.9 million, $4.9 million, $7.4 million, $7.4 million, and $4.5 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively. ** Includes $28.9 million, $31.2 million, $31.9 million, $39.1 million, and $51.4 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



September 30,

2023

*

June 30,

2023

*

March 31,

2023

*

December 31,

2022

*

September 30,

2022

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 6

$ 573

— %

14

$ 627

— %

259

$ 26,992

0.8 %

304

$ 29,487

0.8 %

26

$ 1,052

— % Home equity loans 112

4,707

0.4 %

92

3,395

0.3 %

111

4,235

0.3 %

145

6,657

0.5 %

88

3,278

0.3 % Consumer loans 733

9,874

0.5 %

602

7,955

0.4 %

587

6,930

0.3 %

737

9,435

0.4 %

549

6,546

0.3 % Commercial real estate loans 22

3,411

0.1 %

13

2,710

0.1 %

23

4,834

0.2 %

29

4,008

0.1 %

13

1,332

— % Commercial loans 52

2,847

0.2 %

38

15,658

1.1 %

46

4,253

0.3 %

51

2,648

0.2 %

48

2,582

0.2 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 925

$ 21,412

0.2 %

759

$ 30,345

0.3 %

1,026

$ 47,244

0.4 %

1,266

$ 52,235

0.5 %

724

$ 14,790

0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 56

$ 5,395

0.2 %

52

$ 3,521

0.1 %

23

$ 1,922

0.1 %

65

$ 5,563

0.2 %

51

$ 4,320

0.1 % Home equity loans 40

1,341

0.1 %

31

1,614

0.1 %

31

1,061

0.1 %

29

975

0.1 %

36

1,227

0.1 % Consumer loans 236

2,707

0.1 %

250

2,584

0.1 %

185

2,083

0.1 %

255

3,070

0.1 %

223

2,663

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 13

1,588

0.1 %

12

1,288

— %

17

1,949

0.1 %

16

2,377

0.1 %

13

1,741

0.1 % Commercial loans 15

981

0.1 %

23

11,092

0.8 %

19

1,088

0.1 %

24

1,115

0.1 %

14

808

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 360

$ 12,012

0.1 %

368

$ 20,099

0.2 %

275

$ 8,103

0.1 %

389

$ 13,100

0.1 %

337

$ 10,759

0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 79

$ 7,695

0.2 %

63

$ 6,290

0.2 %

39

$ 3,300

0.1 %

65

$ 5,574

0.2 %

64

$ 5,544

0.2 % Home equity loans 73

2,206

0.2 %

68

1,965

0.2 %

65

2,190

0.2 %

68

2,257

0.2 %

65

1,779

0.1 % Consumer loans 357

3,020

0.1 %

314

2,447

0.1 %

313

3,279

0.1 %

334

3,079

0.1 %

289

2,388

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 27

8,416

0.3 %

20

8,575

0.3 %

18

8,010

0.3 %

19

7,867

0.3 %

22

8,821

0.3 % Commercial loans 39

2,472

0.2 %

38

2,414

0.2 %

24

1,302

0.1 %

15

1,829

0.2 %

11

638

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 575

$ 23,809

0.2 %

503

$ 21,691

0.2 %

459

$ 18,081

0.2 %

501

$ 20,606

0.2 %

451

$ 19,170

0.2 %



























































Total loans delinquent 1,860

$ 57,233

0.5 %

1,630

$ 72,135

0.6 %

1,760

$ 73,428

0.7 %

2,156

$ 85,941

0.8 %

1,512

$ 44,719

0.4 %





* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $1.4 million, $605,000, $331,000, $1.7 million, and $783,000 at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022 Beginning balance $ 124,423

121,257

118,036

109,819

98,355 ASU 2022-02 Adoption —

—

426

—

— Provision 3,983

6,010

4,870

9,023

7,689 Charge-offs residential mortgage (171)

(545)

(207)

(546)

(166) Charge-offs home equity (320)

(235)

(164)

(232)

(535) Charge-offs consumer (3,085)

(2,772)

(2,734)

(2,430)

(2,341) Charge-offs commercial real estate (484)

(483)

(657)

(621)

(1,329) Charge-offs commercial (1,286)

(1,209)

(865)

(404)

(243) Recoveries 1,781

2,400

2,552

3,427

8,389 Ending balance $ 124,841

124,423

121,257

118,036

109,819 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.13 %

0.10 %

0.08 %

0.03 %

(0.14) %



Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022 Beginning balance $ 118,036

102,241 ASU 2022-02 Adoption 426

— Provision 14,863

8,837 Charge-offs residential mortgage (923)

(1,487) Charge-offs home equity (719)

(1,237) Charge-offs consumer (8,591)

(5,976) Charge-offs commercial real estate (1,624)

(6,745) Charge-offs commercial (3,360)

(1,253) Recoveries 6,733

15,439 Ending balance $ 124,841

109,819 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.10 %

0.02 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for

the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average

balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,476,446

32,596

3.75 %

$ 3,485,517

32,485

3.73 %

$ 3,493,617

32,009

3.66 %

$ 3,439,401

30,974

3.60 %

$ 3,331,173

29,414

3.53 % Home equity loans 1,264,134

17,435

5.47 %

1,273,298

16,898

5.32 %

1,284,425

16,134

5.09 %

1,282,733

15,264

4.72 %

1,274,918

13,658

4.25 % Consumer loans 2,092,023

23,521

4.46 %

2,143,804

22,662

4.24 %

2,123,672

20,794

3.97 %

2,069,207

19,709

3.78 %

1,981,754

17,256

3.45 % Commercial real estate loans 2,911,145

41,611

5.67 %

2,836,443

38,426

5.43 %

2,824,120

37,031

5.24 %

2,822,008

35,428

4.91 %

2,842,597

34,158

4.70 % Commercial loans 1,447,211

26,239

7.19 %

1,326,598

22,872

6.92 %

1,161,298

18,353

6.32 %

1,113,178

16,315

5.74 %

1,050,124

12,978

4.84 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 11,190,959

141,402

5.01 %

11,065,660

133,343

4.83 %

10,887,132

124,321

4.63 %

10,726,527

117,690

4.35 %

10,480,566

107,464

4.07 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,781,010

8,072

1.81 %

1,859,427

8,326

1.79 %

1,909,676

8,537

1.79 %

1,956,167

8,603

1.76 %

2,019,715

8,683

1.72 % Investment securities (c) (d) 336,125

1,431

1.70 %

374,560

1,715

1.83 %

384,717

1,761

1.83 %

386,468

1,753

1.81 %

388,755

1,762

1.81 % FHLB stock, at cost 37,722

668

7.03 %

45,505

844

7.44 %

39,631

690

7.06 %

26,827

419

6.19 %

14,028

148

4.19 % Other interest-earning deposits 59,433

915

6.11 %

38,912

594

6.12 %

30,774

423

5.50 %

9,990

153

5.99 %

253,192

1,295

2.00 % Total interest-earning assets 13,405,249

152,488

4.51 %

13,384,064

144,822

4.34 %

13,251,930

135,732

4.15 %

13,105,979

128,618

3.89 %

13,156,256

119,352

3.60 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 974,074









861,853









869,566









877,121









896,663







Total assets $ 14,379,323









$ 14,245,917









$ 14,121,496









$ 13,983,100









$ 14,052,919







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits (g) $ 2,116,759

2,695

0.51 %

$ 2,142,941

1,393

0.26 %

$ 2,198,988

690

0.13 %

$ 2,298,451

585

0.10 %

$ 2,350,248

594

0.10 % Interest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,569,229

4,086

0.63 %

2,469,666

1,648

0.27 %

2,612,883

951

0.15 %

2,718,360

509

0.07 %

2,794,338

360

0.05 % Money market deposit accounts (g) 2,112,228

6,772

1.27 %

2,221,713

6,113

1.10 %

2,408,582

4,403

0.74 %

2,512,892

1,310

0.21 %

2,620,850

692

0.10 % Time deposits (g) 2,164,559

18,136

3.32 %

1,765,454

12,663

2.88 %

1,293,609

5,194

1.63 %

1,024,895

1,467

0.57 %

1,110,906

1,511

0.54 % Borrowed funds (f) 643,518

7,937

4.89 %

837,358

10,202

4.89 %

740,218

7,938

4.35 %

451,369

3,967

3.49 %

127,073

239

0.75 % Subordinated debt 114,045

1,148

4.03 %

113,958

1,148

4.03 %

113,870

1,148

4.03 %

113,783

1,148

4.04 %

113,695

1,149

4.04 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,466

2,456

7.42 %

129,401

2,280

6.97 %

129,335

2,152

6.66 %

129,271

1,823

5.52 %

129,207

1,322

4.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,849,804

43,230

1.74 %

9,680,491

35,447

1.47 %

9,497,485

22,476

0.96 %

9,249,021

10,809

0.46 %

9,246,317

5,867

0.25 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,757,091









2,820,928









2,889,973









3,039,000









3,093,490







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 257,141









224,508









235,213









229,794









209,486







Total liabilities 12,864,036









12,725,927









12,622,671









12,517,815









12,549,293







Shareholders' equity 1,515,287









1,519,990









1,498,825









1,465,285









1,503,626







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,379,323









$ 14,245,917









$ 14,121,496









$ 13,983,100









$ 14,052,919







Net interest income/Interest rate spread



109,258

2.77 %





109,375

2.87 %





113,256

3.19 %





117,809

3.43 %





113,485

3.35 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,555,445





3.23 %

$ 3,703,573





3.28 %

$ 3,754,445





3.47 %

$ 3,856,958





3.57 %

$ 3,909,939





3.42 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.36X









1.38X









1.40X









1.42X









1.42X





































































(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 1.07%, 0.77%, 0.40%, 0.13%, and 0.11%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.40%, 1.02%, 0.54%, 0.18%, and 0.14%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.99%, 4.81%, 4.61%, 4.33%, and 4.05%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.52%, 1.61%, 1.61%, 1.59%, and 1.59%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.49%, 4.32%, 4.13%, 3.87%, and 3.58%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.75%, 2.85%, 3.17%, 3.41%, and 3.33%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.21%, 3.25%, 3.44%, 3.54%, and 3.40%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average

yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived

by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances

are calculated using daily averages.



Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h) Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,485,130

97,090

3.71 %

$ 3,162,758

82,282

3.47 % Home equity loans 1,273,878

50,467

5.30 %

1,282,045

37,443

3.90 % Consumer loans 2,119,717

66,977

4.22 %

1,887,843

47,588

3.37 % Commercial real estate loans 2,857,555

117,074

5.48 %

2,918,940

95,813

4.33 % Commercial loans 1,312,750

67,465

6.87 %

929,942

28,981

4.11 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 11,049,030

399,073

4.83 %

10,181,528

292,107

3.84 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,849,567

24,935

1.80 %

1,972,694

22,201

1.50 % Investment securities (c) (d) 364,956

4,909

1.79 %

379,850

4,923

1.73 % FHLB stock, at cost 40,945

2,202

7.19 %

13,776

311

3.02 % Other interest-earning deposits 64,560

1,931

4.00 %

753,482

3,447

0.60 % Total interest-earning assets 13,369,058

433,050

4.33 %

13,301,330

322,989

3.25 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 880,799









941,947































Total assets $ 14,249,857









$ 14,243,277































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits (g) $ 2,163,564

4,777

0.30 %

$ 2,348,944

1,758

0.10 % Interest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,550,433

6,684

0.35 %

2,842,071

1,008

0.05 % Money market deposit accounts (g) 2,246,422

17,289

1.03 %

2,647,301

2,067

0.10 % Time deposits (g) 1,733,428

35,993

2.78 %

1,207,444

5,416

0.60 % Borrowed funds (f) 740,011

26,077

4.71 %

131,368

563

0.57 % Subordinated debt 113,958

3,444

4.03 %

118,919

3,603

4.04 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,401

6,889

7.02 %

129,142

2,893

2.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,677,217

101,153

1.40 %

9,425,189

17,308

0.25 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,822,178









3,081,640







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 239,034









199,742































Total liabilities 12,738,429









12,706,571































Shareholders' equity 1,511,428









1,536,706































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,249,857









$ 14,243,277































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



331,897

2.93 %





305,681

3.00 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,691,841





3.32 %

$ 3,876,141





3.07 %























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.38X









1.41X

































(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.75% and 0.11%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.00% and 0.15%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 4.81% and 3.82%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.58% and 1.51%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 4.31% and 3.23%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.91% and 2.98%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.29% and 3.05%, respectively.

