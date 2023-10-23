Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Northwest Bank; Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

23 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $39.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $1.9 million, or 5.1%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $37.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were 10.27% and 1.08% compared to 9.84% and 1.05% for the same quarter last year.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2023. This is the 116th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2023, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 7.8%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "Despite the economic, liquidity and interest rate headwinds, we are very pleased with current quarter results including strong net income of $39.2 million, or $0.31 per share. While net interest margins are still a challenge for the industry, we are encouraged by our decline of just five basis points during the quarter.  Expenses were higher as we continue to hire the talent and build out the infrastructure necessary to propel the organization to a higher level of performance. Finally, asset quality remains positively resilient and overall stable."

Mr. Torchio continued, "We continue to execute upon our strategic direction of transforming our organization into a more innovative and proactive commercial institution.  Our year-to-date commercial loan growth of $480.0 million, or 12.1%, has pushed our overall commercial loan mix from 36% of total loans at the beginning of the year to over 39% at September 30.  In addition, noninterest income represented over 22% of total revenue in the current quarter compared to just 19% during the same quarter last year.  From a funding perspective, our deposit base remains strong and stable, and we have the advantage of being able to redirect cashflows from investment securities, mortgage loans and consumer loans to continue to grow more profitable commercial relationships."

Net interest income decreased by $4.4 million, or 3.9%, to $108.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $112.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from a $37.4 million increase in interest expense as result of increases in both the average balance and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $603.5 million, or 6.5%, to $9.850 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $9.246 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, driven by an increase in time deposits and borrowed funds. In addition, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 0.25% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to higher market interest rates. Partially offsetting this increase in interest expense was a $33.0 million increase in interest income. Cash and marketable securities were redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 4.51% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 3.60% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Interest income on loans receivable increased $33.7 million, or 31.5%, due to an increase of $710.4 million, or 6.8%, in the average balance of loans in addition to an increase in the yield on loans to 5.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 4.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The net effect of these changes in interest rates and average balances was a decrease in the Company's net interest margin to 3.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 3.42% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses decreased by $10.3 million, or 91.1%, to $1.0 million for the current quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $11.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Economic forecasts continued to improve and the Company continued to experience decreases in classified loans by $29.1 million, or 12.2%, to $208.6 million, or 1.84% of total loans, at September 30, 2023 from $237.7 million, or 2.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. 

Noninterest income increased by $4.1 million, or 15.2%, to $30.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $26.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $3.1 million, or 209.2%, to $4.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 as a result of death benefits received in the current period. 

Noninterest expense increased by $8.6 million, or 10.9%, to $87.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $79.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This increase primarily resulted from a $4.5 million, or 9.7%, increase in compensation and employee benefits to $51.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $46.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 driven by increases in salaries and benefits over the past twelve months. Other expenses increased $1.7 million to $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $321,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to an increase in employee relocation and other expenses. Processing expenses increased $1.3 million, or 9.4%, to $14.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $13.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to the implementation of additional third-party software programs. Lastly, FDIC insurance premiums increased $1.1 million, or 95.1%, to $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023. 

The provision for income taxes decreased by $522,000, or 4.4%, to $11.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due primarily to a decrease in our effective tax rate in the current year related to BOLI tax benefits.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2023, Northwest operated 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


September 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$       161,995

139,365

118,549

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,262,080, $1,431,728 and $1,466,883,
respectively)

1,010,076

1,218,108

1,251,791

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $682,681, $751,384 and $771,238, respectively)

830,106

881,249

899,411

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,002,177

2,238,722

2,269,751






Loans held-for-sale

10,592

9,913

15,834

Residential mortgage loans

3,462,606

3,488,686

3,386,064

Home equity loans

1,258,765

1,297,674

1,284,989

Consumer loans

2,155,119

2,168,655

2,116,238

Commercial real estate loans

2,922,582

2,823,555

2,812,830

Commercial loans

1,500,609

1,131,969

1,125,570

Total loans receivable

11,310,273

10,920,452

10,741,525

Allowance for credit losses

(124,841)

(118,036)

(109,819)

Loans receivable, net

11,185,432

10,802,416

10,631,706






FHLB stock, at cost

40,404

40,143

19,281

Accrued interest receivable

42,624

35,528

29,536

Real estate owned, net

363

413

450

Premises and equipment, net

138,041

145,909

146,173

Bank-owned life insurance

250,502

255,062

255,015

Goodwill

380,997

380,997

380,997

Other intangible assets, net

6,013

8,560

9,491

Other assets

315,648

205,574

210,744

Total assets

$   14,362,201

14,113,324

13,953,144

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     2,774,291

2,993,243

3,094,120

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,598,080

2,686,431

2,812,730

Money market deposit accounts

2,042,813

2,457,569

2,577,013

Savings deposits

2,116,360

2,275,020

2,327,419

Time deposits

2,258,338

1,052,285

1,067,110

Total deposits

11,789,882

11,464,548

11,878,392






Borrowed funds

604,587

681,166

150,036

Subordinated debt

114,102

113,840

113,753

Junior subordinated debentures

129,509

129,314

129,249

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

27,653

47,613

29,647

Accrued interest payable

7,915

3,231

831

Other liabilities

190,122

182,126

191,450

Total liabilities

12,863,770

12,621,838

12,493,358

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,101,349, 127,028,848 and
126,921,989 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,271

1,270

1,269

Additional paid-in capital

1,023,591

1,019,647

1,017,189

Retained earnings

671,092

641,727

632,476

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(197,523)

(171,158)

(191,148)

Total shareholders' equity

1,498,431

1,491,486

1,459,786

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,362,201

14,113,324

13,953,144






Equity to assets

10.43 %

10.57 %

10.46 %

Tangible common equity to assets*

7.95 %

8.03 %

7.88 %

Book value per share

$           11.79

11.74

11.50

Tangible book value per share*

$             8.74

8.67

8.42

Closing market price per share

$           10.23

13.98

13.51

Full time equivalent employees

2,084

2,160

2,191

Number of banking offices

142

150

150

*          Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$      140,667

132,724

123,745

117,137

106,943

Mortgage-backed securities

8,072

8,326

8,537

8,603

8,683

Taxable investment securities

786

841

845

840

838

Tax-free investment securities

491

667

700

701

709

FHLB stock dividends

668

844

690

419

148

Interest-earning deposits

914

594

423

153

1,295

Total interest income

151,598

143,996

134,940

127,853

118,616

Interest expense:








Deposits

31,688

21,817

11,238

3,871

3,157

Borrowed funds

11,542

13,630

11,238

6,938

2,710

Total interest expense

43,230

35,447

22,476

10,809

5,867

Net interest income

108,368

108,549

112,464

117,044

112,749

Provision for credit losses - loans

3,983

6,010

4,870

9,023

7,689

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)

(2,981)

2,920

126

1,876

3,585

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

107,366

99,619

107,468

106,145

101,475

Noninterest income:








Loss on sale of investments


(8,306)


(1)

(2)

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights


8,305



Gain on sale of SBA loans

301

832

279


Service charges and fees

15,270

14,833

13,189

14,125

14,323

Trust and other financial services income

7,085

6,866

6,449

6,642

6,650

Gain on real estate owned, net

29

785

108

51

290

Income from bank-owned life insurance

4,561

1,304

1,269

1,663

1,475

Mortgage banking income

632

1,028

524

477

766

Other operating income

3,010

4,150

2,151

4,901

3,301

Total noninterest income

30,888

29,797

23,969

27,858

26,803

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

51,243

47,650

46,604

46,658

46,711

Premises and occupancy costs

7,052

7,579

7,471

7,370

7,171

Office operations

3,398

2,800

3,010

3,544

3,229

Collections expense

551

429

387

563

322

Processing expenses

14,672

14,648

14,350

13,585

13,416

Marketing expenses

2,379

2,856

2,892

2,773

2,147

Federal deposit insurance premiums

2,341

2,064

2,223

1,319

1,200

Professional services

3,002

3,804

4,758

5,434

3,363

Amortization of intangible assets

795

842

909

932

1,047

Real estate owned expense

141

83

181

53

61

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense


1,593

2,802

4,243

Other expenses

1,996

1,510

1,863

2,304

321

Total noninterest expense

87,570

85,858

87,450

88,778

78,988

Income before income taxes

50,684

43,558

43,987

45,225

49,290

Income tax expense

11,464

10,514

10,308

10,576

11,986

Net income

$        39,220

33,044

33,679

34,649

37,304










Basic earnings per share

$            0.31

0.26

0.27

0.27

0.29

Diluted earnings per share

$            0.31

0.26

0.26

0.27

0.29










Annualized return on average equity

10.27 %

8.72 %

9.11 %

9.38 %

9.84 %

Annualized return on average assets

1.08 %

0.93 %

0.97 %

0.98 %

1.05 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

14.00 %

11.79 %

12.15 %

12.48 %

13.84 %










Efficiency ratio

62.88 %

62.06 %

64.10 %

61.27 %

56.60 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **

62.31 %

60.30 %

61.38 %

57.70 %

55.85 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.42 %

2.42 %

2.51 %

2.52 %

2.23 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **

2.39 %

2.35 %

2.40 %

2.37 %

2.20 %


(1)

Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification.

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$            397,136

290,691

Mortgage-backed securities

24,935

22,201

Taxable investment securities

2,472

2,230

Tax-free investment securities

1,858

2,066

FHLB stock dividends

2,202

311

Interest-earning deposits

1,931

3,446

Total interest income

430,534

320,945

Interest expense:


Deposits

64,743

10,249

Borrowed funds

36,410

7,059

Total interest expense

101,153

17,308

Net interest income

329,381

303,637

Provision for credit losses - loans

14,863

8,837

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)

65

8,577

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

314,453

286,223

Noninterest income:


Loss on sale of investments

(8,306)

(7)

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights

8,305

Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,412

Service charges and fees

43,292

41,063

Trust and other financial services income

20,400

21,123

Gain on real estate owned, net

922

552

Income from bank-owned life insurance

7,134

5,466

Mortgage banking income

2,184

4,388

Other operating income

9,311

10,406

Total noninterest income

84,654

82,991

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

145,497

141,701

Premises and occupancy costs

22,102

22,248

Office operations

9,208

9,774

Collections expense

1,367

1,245

Processing expenses

43,670

38,911

Marketing expenses

8,127

6,322

Federal deposit insurance premiums

6,628

3,459

Professional services

11,564

9,269

Amortization of intangible assets

2,546

3,345

Real estate owned expense

405

170

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

4,395

1,374

Other expenses

5,369

2,929

Total noninterest expense

260,878

240,747

Income before income taxes

138,229

128,467

Income tax expense

32,286

29,450

Net income

$            105,943

99,017




Basic earnings per share

$                  0.83

0.78

Diluted earnings per share

$                  0.83

0.78




Annualized return on average equity

9.37 %

8.61 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.99 %

0.93 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

12.74 %

12.38 %




Efficiency ratio

63.01 %

62.27 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **

61.33 %

61.05 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.45 %

2.26 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **

2.38 %

2.22 %




(1)

Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023.  Respective ratios updated for reclassification.

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:






Net income (GAAP)

$          39,220

37,304

105,943

99,017

Non-GAAP adjustments






Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense



4,395

1,374

Less: tax benefit of merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense



(1,231)

(385)

Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP)

$          39,220

37,304

109,107

100,006

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$             0.31

0.29

0.83

0.78

Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$             0.31

0.29

0.86

0.79








Average equity

$     1,515,287

1,503,626

1,511,428

1,536,706

Average assets

14,379,323

14,052,919

14,249,857

14,243,277

Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

10.27 %

9.84 %

9.37 %

8.61 %

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

1.08 %

1.05 %

0.99 %

0.93 %

Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

10.27 %

9.84 %

9.65 %

8.70 %

Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

1.08 %

1.05 %

1.02 %

0.94 %

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

September 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

Tangible common equity to assets




Total shareholders' equity

$       1,498,431

1,491,486

1,459,786

  Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(387,010)

(389,557)

(390,488)

Tangible common equity

$       1,111,421

1,101,929

1,069,298






Total assets

$     14,362,201

14,113,324

13,953,144

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(387,010)

(389,557)

(390,488)

  Tangible assets

$     13,975,191

13,723,767

13,562,656






Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.95 %

8.03 %

7.88 %






Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity
investments




Tangible common equity

$       1,111,421

1,101,929

1,069,298

Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

(147,425)

(129,865)

(128,174)

Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

41,279

36,362

35,889

Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

$       1,005,275

1,008,426

977,013






Tangible assets

13,975,191

13,723,767

13,562,656






Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity
investments

7.19 %

7.35 %

7.20 %






Tangible book value per share




Tangible common equity

$       1,111,421

1,101,929

1,069,298

Common shares outstanding

127,101,349

127,028,848

126,921,989

Tangible book value per share

8.74

8.67

8.42

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.


Quarter ended

Nine months ended September 30,

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

2023

2022







Annualized return on tangible common equity












Net income

$        39,220

33,044

33,679

34,649

37,304

105,943

99,017














Total shareholders' equity

1,498,431

1,511,501

1,513,275

1,491,486

1,459,786

1,498,431

1,459,786

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(387,010)

(387,806)

(388,648)

(389,557)

(390,488)

(387,010)

(390,488)

Tangible common equity

$   1,111,421

1,123,695

1,124,627

1,101,929

1,069,298

1,111,421

1,069,298














Annualized return on tangible common equity

14.00 %

11.79 %

12.15 %

12.48 %

13.84 %

12.74 %

12.38 %














Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expenses












Non-interest expense

$        87,570

85,858

87,450

88,778

78,988

260,878

240,747

Less: amortization expense

(795)

(842)

(909)

(932)

(1,047)

(2,546)

(3,345)

Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses


(1,593)

(2,802)

(4,243)


(4,395)

(1,374)

Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and
restructuring expenses

$        86,775

83,423

83,739

83,603

77,941

253,937

236,028














Net interest income

$      108,368

108,549

112,464

117,044

112,749

329,381

303,637

Non-interest income

30,888

29,797

23,969

27,858

26,803

84,654

82,991

Net interest income plus non-interest income

$      139,256

138,346

136,433

144,902

139,552

414,035

386,628














Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring
expenses

62.31 %

60.30 %

61.38 %

57.70 %

55.85 %

61.33 %

61.05 %














Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and
merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense












Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expenses

86,775

83,423

83,739

83,603

77,941

253,937

236,028

Average assets

14,379,323

14,245,917

14,121,496

13,983,100

14,052,919

14,249,857

14,243,277

Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger,
asset disposition and restructuring expense

2.39 %

2.35 %

2.40 %

2.37 %

2.20 %

2.38 %

2.22 %


*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:


As of September 30, 2023

Balance

Percent of
total deposits

Number of
relationships

Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)

$              2,868,596

25.10 %

4,943

Less intercompany deposit accounts

922,235

7.82 %

13

Less collateralized deposit accounts

524,715

4.45 %

274

Adjusted balance of uninsured deposits

$              1,421,646

12.06 %

4,656


(1)

Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $25.8 million, or 0.22% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2023. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $117.0 million, or 0.99% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2023. The average adjusted uninsured deposit account balance was $305,000 as of September 30, 2023.

The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio:


As of September 30, 2023

Balance

Percent of
total deposits

Number of
accounts

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$              1,375,144

11.66 %

290,763

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,399,147

11.87

45,435

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,477,617

12.53

59,309

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

1,120,463

9.50

8,110

Personal money market deposits

1,463,689

12.42

25,884

Business money market deposits

579,124

4.91

2,916

Savings deposits

2,116,360

17.95

210,196

Time deposits

2,258,338

19.16

70,762

Total deposits

$            11,789,882

100.00 %

713,375

Our average deposit account balance as of September 30, 2023 was $16,500. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $265.3 million as of September 30, 2023.

The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:


3/31/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2022

3/31/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2023

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$   1,413,732

1,388,690

1,413,781

1,412,227

1,428,232

1,397,167

1,375,144

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,715,117

1,669,559

1,680,339

1,581,016

1,467,860

1,423,396

1,399,147

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,787,295

1,785,761

1,742,173

1,718,806

1,627,546

1,535,254

1,477,617

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

588,850

529,357

498,937

499,059

466,105

624,252

689,914

Municipal demand deposits

515,477

543,573

571,620

468,566

447,852

418,147

430,549

Personal money market deposits

1,999,564

1,994,907

1,949,379

1,832,583

1,626,614

1,511,652

1,463,689

Business money market deposits

681,049

636,805

627,634

624,986

701,436

642,601

579,124

Savings deposits

2,367,438

2,362,725

2,327,419

2,275,020

2,194,743

2,120,215

2,116,360

Time deposits

1,251,878

1,155,878

1,067,110

1,052,285

1,576,791

1,989,711

2,258,338

Total deposits

$  12,320,400

12,067,255

11,878,392

11,464,548

11,537,179

11,662,395

11,789,882

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Marketable Securities (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2023

Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized

holding gains

Gross unrealized

holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average
duration

   Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:









Due after one year through five years

$              20,000


(1,750)

18,250

3.12

Due after ten years

50,166


(11,890)

38,276

6.20











   Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:









   Due after one year through five years

45,985


(7,502)

38,483

4.58

   Due after five years through ten years

434


(11)

423

1.94











   Municipal securities:









Due after one year through five years

954

3

(9)

948

3.64

   Due after five years through ten years

21,976


(3,055)

18,921

7.05

   Due after ten years

62,990


(14,788)

48,202

10.76











   Corporate debt issues:









   Due after five years through ten years

8,464


(1,000)

7,464

5.49











   Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:









   Fixed rate pass-through

213,849


(35,305)

178,544

6.17

   Variable rate pass-through

7,501

2

(169)

7,334

4.01

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

805,086


(175,985)

629,101

4.88

   Variable rate agency CMOs

24,675

28

(573)

24,130

3.37

   Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

1,051,111

30

(212,032)

839,109

5.10

   Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$         1,262,080

33

(252,037)

1,010,076

5.40











Marketable securities held-to-maturity









Government sponsored









Due after one year through five years

$              49,471


(6,830)

42,641

3.75

Due after five years through ten years

74,986


(14,901)

60,085

5.43











   Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:









   Fixed rate pass-through

151,411


(27,070)

124,341

5.18

   Variable rate pass-through

468


(8)

460

3.48

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

553,241


(98,606)

454,635

5.85

   Variable rate agency CMOs

529


(10)

519

5.40

   Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

705,649


(125,694)

579,955

5.71

   Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$            830,106


(147,425)

682,681

5.56

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


September 30, 2023

Amount

Average rate

Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

$                        375,400

5.65 %

Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

119,000

5.68 %

      Total term notes payable to the FHLB

494,400

5.65 %




Collateralized borrowings, due within one year

48,587

1.52 %

Collateral received, due within one year

61,600

5.16 %

Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs

114,102

4.28 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,509

7.50 %

      Total borrowed funds *

$                        848,198

5.48 %


*

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $3.1 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $119.0 million drawn balance, as well as $302.0 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)

Commercial real estate loans outstanding

The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at September 30, 2023:


September 30, 2023

Property type

Percent of portfolio

5 or more unit dwelling

14.3 %

Nursing home

12.8

Retail building

11.7

Commercial office building - non-owner occupied

8.4

Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments


5.0

Warehouse/storage building

4.0

Manufacturing & industrial building

3.4

Commercial acquisition and development

3.4

Commercial office building - owner occupied


3.3

Multi-use building - office and warehouse

3.3

Hotel/motel

2.9

Single family dwelling

2.8

Other medical facility

2.7

Student housing

2.6

Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential

2.6

2-4 family

2.3

Agricultural real estate

2.1

All other

12.4

   Total

100.0 %

The following table describes our commercial real estate portfolio by state at September 30, 2023:



September 30, 2023

State

Percent of portfolio

Pennsylvania

31.9 %

New York

31.7

Ohio

20.4

Indiana

8.5

All other

7.5

   Total

100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$           1,951

1,559

1,423

1,496

2,186

Home equity loans

947

1,089

1,084

1,418

1,158

Consumer loans

1,049

1,009

911

836

833

Commercial real estate loans

44,639

48,468

50,045

53,303

56,193

Commercial loans

1,369

995

1,468

895

1,801

Total nonaccrual loans current

$         49,955

53,120

54,931

57,948

62,171

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$               48

49

688

473

54

Home equity loans

92

37

18

180

316

Consumer loans

274

309

223

178

155

Commercial real estate loans

1,913

1,697

1,900

1,220

55

Commercial loans

90

855

341

145

237

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$           2,417

2,947

3,170

2,196

817

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$               66

185

919

31

32

Home equity loans

319

363

338

290

432

Consumer loans

312

360

340

341

382

Commercial real estate loans

212

210

1,355

473

848

Commercial loans

291

245

126

96

132

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$           1,200

1,363

3,078

1,231

1,826

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$           7,695

6,290

3,300

5,574

5,544

Home equity loans

2,073

1,965

2,190

2,257

1,779

Consumer loans

2,463

2,033

2,791

2,672

2,031

Commercial real estate loans

8,416

8,575

8,010

7,867

8,821

Commercial loans

2,435

2,296

1,139

1,491

638

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         23,082

21,159

17,430

19,861

18,813

Total nonaccrual loans

$         76,654

78,589

78,609

81,236

83,627

Total nonaccrual loans

$         76,654

78,589

78,609

81,236

83,627

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

728

532

652

744

357

Nonperforming loans

77,382

79,121

79,261

81,980

83,984

Real estate owned, net

363

371

524

413

450

Nonperforming assets

$         77,745

79,492

79,785

82,393

84,434










Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.68 %

0.70 %

0.71 %

0.75 %

0.78 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.54 %

0.56 %

0.56 %

0.58 %

0.61 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.02 %

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.02 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

161.33 %

157.26 %

152.98 %

143.98 %

130.76 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

At September 30, 2023

Pass

Special
mention *

Substandard
**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans
receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,459,251


13,512



3,472,763

Home equity loans

1,254,985


3,780



1,258,765

Consumer loans

2,150,464


4,655



2,155,119

Total Personal Banking

6,864,700


21,947



6,886,647

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,632,472

123,935

166,610



2,923,017

Commercial loans

1,476,833

3,690

20,086



1,500,609

Total Commercial Banking

4,109,305

127,625

186,696



4,423,626

Total loans

$     10,974,005

127,625

208,643



11,310,273

At June 30, 2023











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,483,098


12,059



3,495,157

Home equity loans

1,272,363


3,699



1,276,062

Consumer loans

2,196,938


4,124



2,201,062

Total Personal Banking

6,952,399


19,882



6,972,281

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,649,535

74,170

171,519



2,895,224

Commercial loans

1,377,981

3,040

22,705



1,403,726

Total Commercial Banking

4,027,516

77,210

194,224



4,298,950

Total loans

$     10,979,915

77,210

214,106



11,271,231

At March 31, 2023











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,499,135


6,330



3,505,465

Home equity loans

1,277,915


3,631



1,281,546

Consumer loans

2,227,379


4,754



2,232,133

Total Personal Banking

7,004,429


14,715



7,019,144

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,585,676

69,837

171,591



2,827,104

Commercial loans

1,217,344

6,381

22,298



1,246,023

Total Commercial Banking

3,803,020

76,218

193,889



4,073,127

Total loans

$     10,807,449

76,218

208,604



11,092,271

At December 31, 2022











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,484,870


13,729



3,498,599

Home equity loans

1,292,146


5,528



1,297,674

Consumer loans

2,164,220


4,435



2,168,655

Total Personal Banking

6,941,236


23,692



6,964,928

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,579,809

55,076

188,670



2,823,555

Commercial loans

1,100,707

7,384

23,878



1,131,969

Total Commercial Banking

3,680,516

62,460

212,548



3,955,524

Total loans

$     10,621,752

62,460

236,240



10,920,452

At September 30, 2022











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,388,168


13,730



3,401,898

Home equity loans

1,279,968


5,021



1,284,989

Consumer loans

2,112,478


3,760



2,116,238

Total Personal Banking

6,780,614


22,511



6,803,125

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,589,648

34,684

188,498



2,812,830

Commercial loans

1,094,830

4,004

26,736



1,125,570

Total Commercial Banking

3,684,478

38,688

215,234



3,938,400

Total loans

$     10,465,092

38,688

237,745



10,741,525


*

Includes $6.9 million, $4.9 million, $7.4 million, $7.4 million, and $4.5 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

**

Includes $28.9 million, $31.2 million, $31.9 million, $39.1 million, and $51.4 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2023

*

June 30,
2023

*

March 31,
2023

*

December 31,
2022

*

September 30,
2022

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

6

$      573

— %

14

$      627

— %

259

$  26,992

0.8 %

304

$  29,487

0.8 %

26

$   1,052

— %

Home equity loans

112

4,707

0.4 %

92

3,395

0.3 %

111

4,235

0.3 %

145

6,657

0.5 %

88

3,278

0.3 %

Consumer loans

733

9,874

0.5 %

602

7,955

0.4 %

587

6,930

0.3 %

737

9,435

0.4 %

549

6,546

0.3 %

Commercial real estate loans

22

3,411

0.1 %

13

2,710

0.1 %

23

4,834

0.2 %

29

4,008

0.1 %

13

1,332

— %

Commercial loans

52

2,847

0.2 %

38

15,658

1.1 %

46

4,253

0.3 %

51

2,648

0.2 %

48

2,582

0.2 %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

925

$  21,412

0.2 %

759

$  30,345

0.3 %

1,026

$  47,244

0.4 %

1,266

$  52,235

0.5 %

724

$  14,790

0.1 %






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

56

$   5,395

0.2 %

52

$   3,521

0.1 %

23

$   1,922

0.1 %

65

$   5,563

0.2 %

51

$   4,320

0.1 %

Home equity loans

40

1,341

0.1 %

31

1,614

0.1 %

31

1,061

0.1 %

29

975

0.1 %

36

1,227

0.1 %

Consumer loans

236

2,707

0.1 %

250

2,584

0.1 %

185

2,083

0.1 %

255

3,070

0.1 %

223

2,663

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

13

1,588

0.1 %

12

1,288

— %

17

1,949

0.1 %

16

2,377

0.1 %

13

1,741

0.1 %

Commercial loans

15

981

0.1 %

23

11,092

0.8 %

19

1,088

0.1 %

24

1,115

0.1 %

14

808

0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

360

$  12,012

0.1 %

368

$  20,099

0.2 %

275

$   8,103

0.1 %

389

$  13,100

0.1 %

337

$  10,759

0.1 %






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























Residential mortgage loans

79

$   7,695

0.2 %

63

$   6,290

0.2 %

39

$   3,300

0.1 %

65

$   5,574

0.2 %

64

$   5,544

0.2 %

Home equity loans

73

2,206

0.2 %

68

1,965

0.2 %

65

2,190

0.2 %

68

2,257

0.2 %

65

1,779

0.1 %

Consumer loans

357

3,020

0.1 %

314

2,447

0.1 %

313

3,279

0.1 %

334

3,079

0.1 %

289

2,388

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

27

8,416

0.3 %

20

8,575

0.3 %

18

8,010

0.3 %

19

7,867

0.3 %

22

8,821

0.3 %

Commercial loans

39

2,472

0.2 %

38

2,414

0.2 %

24

1,302

0.1 %

15

1,829

0.2 %

11

638

0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

575

$  23,809

0.2 %

503

$  21,691

0.2 %

459

$  18,081

0.2 %

501

$  20,606

0.2 %

451

$  19,170

0.2 %






























Total loans delinquent

1,860

$  57,233

0.5 %

1,630

$  72,135

0.6 %

1,760

$  73,428

0.7 %

2,156

$  85,941

0.8 %

1,512

$  44,719

0.4 %


*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $1.4 million, $605,000, $331,000, $1.7 million, and $783,000 at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

Beginning balance

$      124,423

121,257

118,036

109,819

98,355

ASU 2022-02 Adoption



426


Provision

3,983

6,010

4,870

9,023

7,689

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(171)

(545)

(207)

(546)

(166)

Charge-offs home equity

(320)

(235)

(164)

(232)

(535)

Charge-offs consumer

(3,085)

(2,772)

(2,734)

(2,430)

(2,341)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(484)

(483)

(657)

(621)

(1,329)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,286)

(1,209)

(865)

(404)

(243)

Recoveries

1,781

2,400

2,552

3,427

8,389

Ending balance

$      124,841

124,423

121,257

118,036

109,819

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.13 %

0.10 %

0.08 %

0.03 %

(0.14) %

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

Beginning balance

$                    118,036

102,241

ASU 2022-02 Adoption

426

Provision

14,863

8,837

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(923)

(1,487)

Charge-offs home equity

(719)

(1,237)

Charge-offs consumer

(8,591)

(5,976)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(1,624)

(6,745)

Charge-offs commercial

(3,360)

(1,253)

Recoveries

6,733

15,439

Ending balance

$                    124,841

109,819

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.10 %

0.02 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for
the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average
balances are calculated using daily averages.


Quarter ended 

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$  3,476,446

32,596

3.75 %

$  3,485,517

32,485

3.73 %

$  3,493,617

32,009

3.66 %

$  3,439,401

30,974

3.60 %

$  3,331,173

29,414

3.53 %

Home equity loans

1,264,134

17,435

5.47 %

1,273,298

16,898

5.32 %

1,284,425

16,134

5.09 %

1,282,733

15,264

4.72 %

1,274,918

13,658

4.25 %

Consumer loans

2,092,023

23,521

4.46 %

2,143,804

22,662

4.24 %

2,123,672

20,794

3.97 %

2,069,207

19,709

3.78 %

1,981,754

17,256

3.45 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,911,145

41,611

5.67 %

2,836,443

38,426

5.43 %

2,824,120

37,031

5.24 %

2,822,008

35,428

4.91 %

2,842,597

34,158

4.70 %

Commercial loans

1,447,211

26,239

7.19 %

1,326,598

22,872

6.92 %

1,161,298

18,353

6.32 %

1,113,178

16,315

5.74 %

1,050,124

12,978

4.84 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

11,190,959

141,402

5.01 %

11,065,660

133,343

4.83 %

10,887,132

124,321

4.63 %

10,726,527

117,690

4.35 %

10,480,566

107,464

4.07 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,781,010

8,072

1.81 %

1,859,427

8,326

1.79 %

1,909,676

8,537

1.79 %

1,956,167

8,603

1.76 %

2,019,715

8,683

1.72 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

336,125

1,431

1.70 %

374,560

1,715

1.83 %

384,717

1,761

1.83 %

386,468

1,753

1.81 %

388,755

1,762

1.81 %

FHLB stock, at cost

37,722

668

7.03 %

45,505

844

7.44 %

39,631

690

7.06 %

26,827

419

6.19 %

14,028

148

4.19 %

Other interest-earning deposits

59,433

915

6.11 %

38,912

594

6.12 %

30,774

423

5.50 %

9,990

153

5.99 %

253,192

1,295

2.00 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,405,249

152,488

4.51 %

13,384,064

144,822

4.34 %

13,251,930

135,732

4.15 %

13,105,979

128,618

3.89 %

13,156,256

119,352

3.60 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

974,074




861,853




869,566




877,121




896,663



Total assets

$   14,379,323




$   14,245,917




$   14,121,496




$   13,983,100




$   14,052,919



Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits (g)

$  2,116,759

2,695

0.51 %

$  2,142,941

1,393

0.26 %

$  2,198,988

690

0.13 %

$  2,298,451

585

0.10 %

$  2,350,248

594

0.10 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,569,229

4,086

0.63 %

2,469,666

1,648

0.27 %

2,612,883

951

0.15 %

2,718,360

509

0.07 %

2,794,338

360

0.05 %

Money market deposit accounts (g)

2,112,228

6,772

1.27 %

2,221,713

6,113

1.10 %

2,408,582

4,403

0.74 %

2,512,892

1,310

0.21 %

2,620,850

692

0.10 %

Time deposits (g)

2,164,559

18,136

3.32 %

1,765,454

12,663

2.88 %

1,293,609

5,194

1.63 %

1,024,895

1,467

0.57 %

1,110,906

1,511

0.54 %

Borrowed funds (f)

643,518

7,937

4.89 %

837,358

10,202

4.89 %

740,218

7,938

4.35 %

451,369

3,967

3.49 %

127,073

239

0.75 %

Subordinated debt

114,045

1,148

4.03 %

113,958

1,148

4.03 %

113,870

1,148

4.03 %

113,783

1,148

4.04 %

113,695

1,149

4.04 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,466

2,456

7.42 %

129,401

2,280

6.97 %

129,335

2,152

6.66 %

129,271

1,823

5.52 %

129,207

1,322

4.00 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,849,804

43,230

1.74 %

9,680,491

35,447

1.47 %

9,497,485

22,476

0.96 %

9,249,021

10,809

0.46 %

9,246,317

5,867

0.25 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,757,091




2,820,928




2,889,973




3,039,000




3,093,490



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

257,141




224,508




235,213




229,794




209,486



Total liabilities

12,864,036




12,725,927




12,622,671




12,517,815




12,549,293



Shareholders' equity

1,515,287




1,519,990




1,498,825




1,465,285




1,503,626



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,379,323




$   14,245,917




$   14,121,496




$   13,983,100




$   14,052,919



Net interest income/Interest rate spread

109,258

2.77 %


109,375

2.87 %


113,256

3.19 %


117,809

3.43 %


113,485

3.35 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$  3,555,445


3.23 %

$  3,703,573


3.28 %

$  3,754,445


3.47 %

$  3,856,958


3.57 %

$  3,909,939


3.42 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.36X




1.38X




1.40X




1.42X




1.42X

































(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 1.07%, 0.77%, 0.40%, 0.13%, and 0.11%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.40%, 1.02%, 0.54%, 0.18%, and 0.14%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.99%, 4.81%, 4.61%, 4.33%, and 4.05%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.52%, 1.61%, 1.61%, 1.59%, and 1.59%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.49%, 4.32%, 4.13%, 3.87%, and 3.58%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.75%, 2.85%, 3.17%, 3.41%, and 3.33%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.21%, 3.25%, 3.44%, 3.54%, and 3.40%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average
yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived
by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances
are calculated using daily averages.


Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Residential mortgage loans

$     3,485,130

97,090

3.71 %

$     3,162,758

82,282

3.47 %

Home equity loans

1,273,878

50,467

5.30 %

1,282,045

37,443

3.90 %

Consumer loans

2,119,717

66,977

4.22 %

1,887,843

47,588

3.37 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,857,555

117,074

5.48 %

2,918,940

95,813

4.33 %

Commercial loans

1,312,750

67,465

6.87 %

929,942

28,981

4.11 %

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

11,049,030

399,073

4.83 %

10,181,528

292,107

3.84 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,849,567

24,935

1.80 %

1,972,694

22,201

1.50 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

364,956

4,909

1.79 %

379,850

4,923

1.73 %

FHLB stock, at cost

40,945

2,202

7.19 %

13,776

311

3.02 %

Other interest-earning deposits

64,560

1,931

4.00 %

753,482

3,447

0.60 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,369,058

433,050

4.33 %

13,301,330

322,989

3.25 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

880,799




941,947















Total assets

$   14,249,857




$   14,243,277















Liabilities and shareholders' equity










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Savings deposits (g)

$     2,163,564

4,777

0.30 %

$     2,348,944

1,758

0.10 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,550,433

6,684

0.35 %

2,842,071

1,008

0.05 %

Money market deposit accounts (g)

2,246,422

17,289

1.03 %

2,647,301

2,067

0.10 %

Time deposits (g)

1,733,428

35,993

2.78 %

1,207,444

5,416

0.60 %

Borrowed funds (f)

740,011

26,077

4.71 %

131,368

563

0.57 %

Subordinated debt

113,958

3,444

4.03 %

118,919

3,603

4.04 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,401

6,889

7.02 %

129,142

2,893

2.95 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,677,217

101,153

1.40 %

9,425,189

17,308

0.25 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,822,178




3,081,640



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

239,034




199,742















Total liabilities

12,738,429




12,706,571















Shareholders' equity

1,511,428




1,536,706















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,249,857




$   14,243,277















Net interest income/Interest rate spread

331,897

2.93 %


305,681

3.00 %












Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$     3,691,841


3.32 %

$     3,876,141


3.07 %












Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.38X




1.41X















(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.75% and 0.11%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.00% and 0.15%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 4.81% and 3.82%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.58% and 1.51%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 4.31% and 3.23%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.91% and 2.98%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.29% and 3.05%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bank; Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.