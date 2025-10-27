Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share

Year to date EPS of $0.61 per diluted share, 15% growth from the prior year

Record total revenue of $168 million, 21% growth over prior year quarter

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (Nasdaq: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $31 million compared to the prior quarter and same quarter last year, when net income was $34 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in both periods. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were 0.69% and 0.08% compared to 8.50% and 0.93% for the same quarter last year and 8.26% and 0.93% for the prior quarter.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $41 million, or $0.29, per diluted share, which increased by $3 million from $38 million, or $0.30, per diluted share, in the prior quarter. This increase was primarily driven by a $17 million increase in net interest income from the addition of Penns Woods which was partly offset by an increase in adjusted noninterest expense of $11 million. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were 8.89% and 1.01% compared to 9.36% and 1.06% for the prior quarter.

On July 25, 2025, the Company completed its acquisition of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. ("Penns Woods") and its results of operations are included in the Company's consolidated results since the date of acquisition. Therefore, the Company's third quarter and year to date 2025 results reflect increased levels of average balances, net interest income, and noninterest expense compared to the prior quarter and 2024 results. After purchase accounting fair value adjustments, the acquisition added $2.2 billion of total assets, including $1.8 billion of loans, $164 million of investments, of which $82 million were immediately sold, as well as $2.0 billion of total liabilities, primarily consisting of $1.6 billion in deposits. The Company recorded preliminary goodwill of $61 million and core deposit intangibles of $48 million related to the acquisition.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2025. This is the 124th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2025, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.5%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, Northwest Bancshares commented, "I am pleased with our first quarter of performance as a combined company. The team completed merger integration activities on time, while staying focused on executing our strategy, and delivering on our commitment to sustainable, responsible, and profitable growth. The benefits of the additional scale from the merger are already evident. We delivered a record $168 million in revenue for the quarter, more than 25% year over year average commercial C&I loan growth continuing our strategic re-balancing, and drove a strong 3Q net interest margin of 3.65% as we maintained our loan yield and low-cost, high-quality, stable funding base."

"We are expanding our footprint through new branch openings in high growth markets, and have just broken ground on the first of three Columbus market financial centers scheduled for mid-2026 opening. We continue to enhance our capabilities, and provide personalized services and expertise to our customers and the growing number of communities we serve."

Balance Sheet Highlights

Dollars in thousands











Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24 Average loans receivable $ 12,568,497

11,248,954

11,223,602

11.7 %

12.0 % Average investments 2,111,928

2,056,476

1,998,855

2.7 %

5.7 % Average deposits 13,296,651

12,154,001

12,096,811

9.4 %

9.9 % Average borrowed funds 347,357

208,342

220,677

66.7 %

57.4 %

Average loans receivable increased $1.3 billion from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase from the prior year and the prior quarter was driven by the Penns Woods acquisition.

Average investments grew $113 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $55 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The growth in average investments was primarily due to the investments acquired as part of the Penns Woods acquisition during the third quarter.

Average deposits grew $1.2 billion from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $1.1 billion from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The growth in both periods was primarily driven by an increase in interest-bearing account balances primarily due to the addition of the Penns Woods deposit accounts.

Average borrowings increased $127 million compared to the quarter end September 30, 2024 and $139 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in average borrowings from the prior year and prior quarter is attributable to the acquisition of long term borrowings from Penns Woods.

Income Statement Highlights

Dollars in thousands









Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24 Interest income $ 194,678

171,570

171,381

13.5 %

13.6 % Interest expense 58,704

52,126

60,079

12.6 %

(2.3) % Net interest income $ 135,974

119,444

111,302

13.8 %

22.2 %



















Net interest margin 3.65 %

3.56 %

3.33 %









Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net interest income increased $25 million and net interest margin increased to 3.65% from 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from:

A $23 million increase in interest income that was the result of higher average yields coupled with increase in average earning assets. The increase in average earnings assets was driven by the Penns Woods acquisition during the third quarter. The average yield on loans improved to 5.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 5.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This increase was driven by a loan mix shift towards higher yielding commercial loans along with the accretion of loan fair value marks from the acquisition of $3 million during the quarter.

A $1 million decrease in interest expense was the result of a decline in the cost of deposits partially off by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 2.39% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $17 million and net interest margin increased to 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 3.56%. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:

A $23 million increase in interest income driven by growth in the average loan balances and an increase on investments yields compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on loans increased to 5.63% from 5.55% and average investment yields increased to 2.81% from 2.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by the Penns Woods acquisition and the accretion of loan fair value marks coupled with a continued shift in loan mix towards higher yielding commercial loans.

A $7 million increase in interest expense driven by higher interest expense on both deposits and borrowings from the Penns Woods acquisition. Average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased compared to the prior quarter to 1.99% from 1.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 while average cost of borrowings declined to 3.84% from 3.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Dollars in thousands











Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24 Provision for credit losses - loans $ 31,394

11,456

5,727

174.0 %

448.2 % Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (189)

(2,712)

(852)

(93.0) %

(77.8) % Total provision for credit losses expense $ 31,205

8,744

4,875

256.9 %

540.1 %

The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $31 million primarily driven by the Day 1 initial provision from the Penns Woods acquisition of $20.6 million. Excluding the Day 1 provision for credit losses from the acquisition, the provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $10.5 million, which increased compared to the prior year and the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in net charge offs coupled with an increase due to individually assessed loans.

The Company saw an increase in classified loans to $527 million, or 4.07% of total loans, at September 30, 2025 from $320 million, or 2.83% of total loans, at September 30, 2024 and $518 million, or 4.57% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. This increase was driven by changes in our commercial real estate portfolio which increased $141 million from the prior year. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to classified loans acquired in the Penns Woods acquisition which were partially offset by improvements in our legacy loan portfolio.

Dollars in thousands









Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24 Noninterest income:

















Gain/(loss) on sale of investments $ 36

—

—

NA

NA Gain on sale of SBA loans 341

819

667

(58.4) %

(48.9) % Service charges and fees 16,911

15,797

15,932

7.1 %

6.1 % Trust and other financial services income 8,040

7,948

7,924

1.2 %

1.5 % Gain on real estate owned, net 132

258

105

(48.8) %

25.7 % Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,751

1,421

1,434

23.2 %

22.1 % Mortgage banking income 1,003

1,075

744

(6.7) %

34.8 % Other operating income 3,984

3,620

1,027

10.1 %

287.9 % Total noninterest income $ 32,198

30,938

27,833

4.1 %

15.7 %

Noninterest income increased $4 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 driven by an increase in other operating income driven by a gain on equity method investments during the current quarter compared to a loss on equity method investments and the sale of a building during the prior year. Noninterest income increased by $1 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2025, due primarily to an increase in service charges and fees driven by deposit related fees based on customer activity partially related to the Penns Woods acquisition.

Dollars in thousands









Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24 Noninterest expense:

















Personnel expense $ 63,014

55,213

56,186

14.1 %

12.2 % Non-personnel expense 70,484

42,327

34,581

66.5 %

103.8 % Total noninterest expense $ 133,498

97,540

90,767

36.9 %

47.1 %

Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 due to a $7 million increase in personnel expenses driven by an increase in core compensation and benefits expense due to the addition of Penns Woods employees coupled with an increase in performance based incentive compensation expense. Additionally, non-personnel expense increased by $36 million due to $31 million of merger and restructuring expenses in the current period and an increase of $1 million in amortization of intangible expense related to the acquisition.

Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, noninterest expense increased due to an increase in personnel expense of $8 million driven by the same factors discussed above. Non-personnel expense increased by $28 million due to an increase of $25 million in merger and restructuring expenses in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $2 million in amortization of intangible expense related to the acquisition and an increase in processing expense of $2 million based on lower software spend in the prior quarter.

Dollars in thousands









Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24 Income before income taxes $ 3,469

44,098

43,493

(92.1) %

(92.0) % Income tax expense 302

10,423

9,875

(97.1) %

(96.9) % Net income $ 3,167

33,675

33,618

(90.6) %

(90.6) %

The provision for income taxes decreased by $10 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and the quarter ended June 30, 2025 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.

Net income decreased from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and the quarter ended June 30, 2025 due to the factors discussed above.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2025, Northwest operated 151 full-service financial centers and ten free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. See the pages 9 and 10 of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures where applicable.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 278,817

288,378

226,883 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,405,959, $1,278,665 and $1,248,104,

respectively) 1,270,880

1,108,944

1,111,868 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $618,633, $637,948 and $672,641, respectively) 702,392

750,586

766,772 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,252,089

2,147,908

2,105,523











Loans held-for-sale 22,297

76,331

9,370 Residential mortgage loans 3,157,853

3,178,269

3,248,788 Home equity loans 1,520,893

1,149,396

1,167,202 Consumer loans 2,453,805

1,995,085

1,998,032 Commercial real estate loans 3,495,664

2,849,862

2,994,379 Commercial loans 2,312,718

2,007,402

1,886,787 Total loans receivable 12,940,933

11,180,014

11,295,188 Allowance for credit losses (157,396)

(116,819)

(125,813) Loans receivable, net 12,783,537

11,063,195

11,169,375











FHLB stock, at cost 33,349

21,006

21,223 Accrued interest receivable 55,549

46,356

46,678 Real estate owned, net 174

35

76 Premises and equipment, net 139,491

124,246

126,391 Bank-owned life insurance 303,115

253,137

255,324 Goodwill 442,010

380,997

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 47,924

2,837

3,363 Other assets 305,082

292,176

236,005 Total assets $ 16,384,617

14,408,224

14,354,325 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,089,963

2,621,415

2,581,769 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,898,350

2,666,504

2,676,779 Money market deposit accounts 2,462,979

2,007,739

1,956,747 Savings deposits 2,373,413

2,171,251

2,145,735 Time deposits 2,871,544

2,677,645

2,710,049 Total deposits 13,696,249

12,144,554

12,071,079











Borrowed funds 368,241

200,331

204,374 Subordinated debt 114,800

114,538

114,451 Junior subordinated debentures 130,028

129,834

129,769 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 21,840

42,042

24,700 Accrued interest payable 10,555

6,935

15,125 Other liabilities 183,560

173,134

203,502 Total liabilities 14,525,273

12,811,368

12,763,000 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 146,097,057, 127,508,003 and

127,400,199 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,461

1,275

1,274 Additional paid-in capital 1,275,444

1,033,385

1,030,384 Retained earnings 669,701

673,110

665,845 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (87,262)

(110,914)

(106,178) Total shareholders' equity 1,859,344

1,596,856

1,591,325 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,384,617

14,408,224

14,354,325











Equity to assets 11.35 %

11.08 %

11.09 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 8.62 %

8.65 %

8.64 % Book value per share $ 12.73

12.52

12.49 Tangible book value per share* $ 9.37

9.51

9.47 Closing market price per share $ 12.39

13.19

13.38 Full time equivalent employees 2,190

1,956

1,975 Number of banking offices 161

141

141





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 177,723

154,914

164,638

155,838

156,413 Mortgage-backed securities 12,668

12,154

11,730

11,515

10,908 Taxable investment securities 1,183

999

933

910

842 Tax-free investment securities 752

512

512

515

512 FHLB stock dividends 652

318

366

392

394 Interest-earning deposits 1,700

2,673

2,416

1,552

2,312 Total interest income 194,678

171,570

180,595

170,722

171,381 Interest expense:

















Deposits 51,880

46,826

47,325

50,854

54,198 Borrowed funds 6,824

5,300

5,452

5,671

5,881 Total interest expense 58,704

52,126

52,777

56,525

60,079 Net interest income 135,974

119,444

127,818

114,197

111,302 Provision for credit losses - loans 31,394

11,456

8,256

15,549

5,727 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (189)

(2,712)

(345)

1,016

(852) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 104,769

110,700

119,907

97,632

106,427 Noninterest income:

















Gain on sale of investments 36

—

—

—

— Gain on sale of SBA loans 341

819

1,238

822

667 Service charges and fees 16,911

15,797

14,987

15,975

15,932 Trust and other financial services income 8,040

7,948

7,910

7,485

7,924 Gain on real estate owned, net 132

258

84

238

105 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,751

1,421

1,331

2,020

1,434 Mortgage banking income 1,003

1,075

696

224

744 Other operating income 3,984

3,620

2,109

13,299

1,027 Total noninterest income 32,198

30,938

28,355

40,063

27,833 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 63,014

55,213

54,540

53,198

56,186 Premises and occupancy costs 7,707

7,122

8,400

7,263

7,115 Office operations 3,495

2,910

2,977

3,036

2,811 Collections expense 776

838

328

905

474 Processing expenses 15,072

12,973

13,990

15,361

14,570 Marketing expenses 1,932

3,018

1,880

2,327

2,004 Federal deposit insurance premiums 3,361

2,296

2,328

2,949

2,763 Professional services 3,010

3,990

2,756

3,788

3,302 Amortization of intangible assets 1,974

436

504

526

590 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 31,260

6,244

1,123

2,850

43 Other expenses 1,897

2,500

2,911

3,123

909 Total noninterest expense 133,498

97,540

91,737

95,326

90,767 Income before income taxes 3,469

44,098

56,525

42,369

43,493 Income tax expense 302

10,423

13,067

9,619

9,875 Net income $ 3,167

33,675

43,458

32,750

33,618



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.02

0.26

0.34

0.26

0.26 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.02

0.26

0.34

0.26

0.26



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 141,175,516

128,114,509

128,299,013

127,968,910

127,714,511



















Annualized return on average equity 0.69 %

8.26 %

10.90 %

8.20 %

8.50 % Annualized return on average assets 0.08 %

0.93 %

1.22 %

0.91 %

0.93 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity* 0.90 %

10.78 %

14.29 %

10.81 %

11.26 % Efficiency ratio 79.38 %

64.86 %

58.74 %

61.80 %

65.24 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items** 59.62 %

60.42 %

57.70 %

59.61 %

64.78 %





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 497,275

459,938 Mortgage-backed securities 36,552

28,278 Taxable investment securities 3,115

2,364 Tax-free investment securities 1,776

1,460 FHLB stock dividends 1,336

1,499 Interest-earning deposits 6,789

4,935 Total interest income 546,843

498,474 Interest expense:





Deposits 146,031

154,638 Borrowed funds 17,576

22,455 Total interest expense 163,607

177,093 Net interest income 383,236

321,381 Provision for credit losses - loans 51,106

12,130 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (3,246)

(4,190) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 335,376

313,441 Noninterest income:





Gain/(loss) on sale of investments 36

(39,413) Gain on sale of SBA loans 2,398

2,997 Service charges and fees 47,695

46,982 Trust and other financial services income 23,898

22,617 Gain on real estate owned, net 474

649 Income from bank-owned life insurance 4,503

4,307 Mortgage banking income 2,774

2,097 Other operating income 9,713

6,711 Total noninterest income 91,491

46,947 Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 172,767

161,257 Premises and occupancy costs 23,229

22,206 Office operations 9,382

9,397 Collections expense 1,942

1,216 Processing expenses 42,035

43,990 Marketing expenses 6,830

6,563 Federal deposit insurance premiums 7,985

8,651 Professional services 9,756

11,095 Amortization of intangible assets 2,914

1,926 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 38,627

2,913 Other expenses 7,308

3,997 Total noninterest expense 322,775

273,211 Income before income taxes 104,092

87,177 Income tax expense 23,792

19,649 Net income $ 80,300

67,528







Basic earnings per share $ 0.61

0.53 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61

0.53







Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 132,700,517

127,569,014







Annualized return on average equity 6.36 %

5.80 % Annualized return on average assets 0.72 %

0.63 % Annualized return on tangible common equity* 8.29 %

7.71 %







Efficiency ratio 67.99 %

74.18 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items** 59.24 %

65.82 %





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes loss on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:

















Net income (GAAP) $ 3,167

33,675

33,618

80,300

67,528 Non-GAAP adjustments

















Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 31,260

6,244

43

38,627

2,913 Add: loss on the sale of investments —

—

—

—

39,413 Add: CECL Day 1 non-PCD and unfunded provision expense 20,664

—

—

20,664

— Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments (14,539)

(1,748)

(12)

(16,601)

(11,851) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 40,552

38,171

33,649

122,990

98,003 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.02

0.26

0.26

0.61

0.53 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.29

0.30

0.26

0.93

0.77



















Average equity $ 1,809,395

1,635,966

1,572,897

1,688,030

1,554,800 Average assets 15,942,440

14,468,197

14,351,669

14,943,347

14,406,092 Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 0.69 %

8.26 %

8.50 %

6.36 %

5.80 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 0.08 %

0.93 %

0.93 %

0.72 %

0.63 % Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expense, loss on the sale of investments and CECL Day 1 non-PCD

and unfunded provision expense, net of tax (non-GAAP) 8.89 %

9.36 %

8.51 %

9.74 %

8.42 % Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments and CECL Day 1 non-PCD

and unfunded provision expense, net of tax (non-GAAP) 1.01 %

1.06 %

0.93 %

1.10 %

0.91 %

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.



September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 Tangible common equity to assets









Total shareholders' equity $ 1,859,344

1,596,856

1,591,325 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (489,934)

(383,834)

(384,360) Tangible common equity $ 1,369,410

1,213,022

1,206,965











Total assets $ 16,384,617

14,408,224

14,354,325 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (489,934)

(383,834)

(384,360) Tangible assets $ 15,894,683

14,024,390

13,969,965











Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.62 %

8.65 %

8.64 %











Tangible book value per share









Tangible common equity $ 1,369,410

1,213,022

1,206,965 Common shares outstanding 146,097,057

127,508,003

127,400,199 Tangible book value per share 9.37

9.51

9.47

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



Quarter ended

Nine months ended September 30,

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

2025

2024













Annualized return on average tangible common equity

























Net income $ 3,167

33,675

43,458

32,750

33,618

80,300

67,528



























Average shareholders' equity 1,809,395

1,635,966

1,616,611

1,589,228

1,572,897

1,688,030

1,554,800 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets (409,875)

(383,152)

(383,649)

(384,178)

(384,730)

(392,321)

(385,375) Average tangible common equity $ 1,399,520

1,252,814

1,232,962

1,205,050

1,188,167

1,295,709

1,169,425



























Annualized return on average tangible common equity 0.90 %

10.78 %

14.29 %

10.81 %

11.26 %

8.29 %

7.71 %



























Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on the sale of investments, amortization and merger,

asset disposition and restructuring expenses

























Non-interest expense $ 133,498

97,540

91,737

95,326

90,767

322,775

273,211 Less: amortization expense (1,974)

(436)

(504)

(526)

(590)

(2,914)

(1,926) Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (31,260)

(6,244)

(1,123)

(2,850)

(43)

(38,627)

(2,913) Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and

restructuring expenses $ 100,264

90,860

90,110

91,950

90,134

281,234

268,372



























Net interest income $ 135,974

119,444

127,818

114,197

111,302

383,236

321,381 Non-interest income 32,198

30,938

28,355

40,063

27,833

91,491

46,947 Add: loss on the sale of investments —

—

—

—

—

—

39,413 Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding loss on sale of investments $ 168,172

150,382

156,173

154,260

139,135

474,727

407,741



























Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on sale of investments, amortization and merger, asset

disposition and restructuring expenses 59.62 %

60.42 %

57.70 %

59.61 %

64.78 %

59.24 %

65.82 %





* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, amortization expense and loss on sale of investments. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 per depositor are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The following

table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:



As of September 30, 2025

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

relationships Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1) $ 3,746,638

27.4 %

6,277 Less intercompany deposit accounts 1,321,881

9.7 %

12 Less collateralized deposit accounts 480,761

3.5 %

253 Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts $ 1,943,996

14.2 %

6,012



(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $39.0 million, or 0.28% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2025. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $198 million, or 1.45% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2025. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $323,353 as of September 30, 2025.

The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:



As of September 30, 2025

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

accounts Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,618,533

11.8 %

314,147 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,471,430

10.7 %

48,395 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,354,562

9.9 %

55,431 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 1,543,788

11.3 %

9,236 Personal money market deposits 1,685,343

12.3 %

27,005 Business money market deposits 777,636

5.7 %

3,237 Savings deposits 2,373,413

17.3 %

188,460 Time deposits 2,871,544

21.0 %

82,932 Total deposits $ 13,696,249

100.0 %

728,843

Our average deposit account balance as of September 30, 2025 was $18,792. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $653 million as of September 30, 2025.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



At September 30, 2025

Actual (1)

Minimum capital requirements (2)

Well capitalized requirements

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. $ 1,874,975

15.50 %

$ 1,269,941

10.50 %

$ 1,209,468

10.00 % Northwest Bank 1,677,386

13.88 %

1,268,588

10.50 %

1,208,179

10.00 %























Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,482,638

12.26 %

1,028,047

8.50 %

725,681

6.00 % Northwest Bank 1,526,048

12.63 %

1,026,952

8.50 %

966,543

8.00 %























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,482,638

12.26 %

846,627

7.00 %

N/A

N/A Northwest Bank 1,526,048

12.63 %

845,725

7.00 %

785,316

6.50 %























Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,482,638

9.47 %

626,057

4.00 %

N/A

N/A Northwest Bank 1,526,048

9.41 %

648,658

4.00 %

810,822

5.00 %





(1) September 30, 2025 figures are estimated. (2) Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Marketable Securities (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)





September 30, 2025 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized holding gains

Gross unrealized holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average

duration Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:



















Due after five years through ten years

$ 1,762

11

(18)

1,755

3.20 Due after ten years

42,581

—

(8,165)

34,416

5.89





















Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:



















Due after one year through five years

1,055

6

(3)

1,058

1.74 Due after five years through ten years

996

7

—

1,003

0.65





















Municipal securities:



















Due in one year or less

4,774

6

—

4,779

0.16 Due after one year through five years

12,096

117

(1)

12,212

2.30 Due after five years through ten years

24,655

312

(1,405)

23,562

6.76 Due after ten years

53,172

191

(7,843)

45,520

9.77





















Corporate debt issues:



















Due in one year or less

1,421

3

—

1,424

0.28 Due after one year through five years

10,893

59

(79)

10,873

3.79 Due after five years through ten years

26,315

1,151

—

27,466

4.02





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

297,215

3,099

(11,877)

288,437

6.48 Variable rate pass-through

3,156

59

(2)

3,213

3.53 Fixed rate agency CMOs

879,499

2,428

(113,019)

768,909

4.32 Variable rate agency CMOs

46,369

102

(218)

46,253

5.97 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

1,226,239

5,688

(125,116)

1,106,811

4.95 Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,405,959

7,551

(142,630)

1,270,880

5.10





















Marketable securities held-to-maturity



















Government sponsored



















Due in one year or less

$ 16,478

—

(226)

16,252

0.48 Due after one year through five years

107,987

—

(9,406)

98,581

3.22





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

122,022

—

(13,870)

108,152

4.17 Variable rate pass-through

328

3

—

331

3.34 Fixed rate agency CMOs

455,049

—

(60,258)

394,791

5.42 Variable rate agency CMOs

528

—

(2)

526

4.39 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

577,927

3

(74,130)

503,800

5.01 Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 702,392

3

(83,762)

618,633

4.63

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 Nonaccrual loans:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 11,497

8,482

7,025

6,951

7,541 Home equity loans 6,979

3,507

3,004

3,332

4,041 Consumer loans 5,898

4,418

5,201

5,028

5,205 Commercial real estate loans 82,580

62,091

31,763

36,967

43,471 Commercial loans 21,371

23,896

11,757

9,123

16,570 Total nonaccrual loans 128,325

102,394

58,750

61,401

76,828 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 701

493

603

656

1,045 Nonperforming loans 129,026

102,887

59,353

62,057

77,873 Real estate owned, net 174

48

80

35

76 Other nonperforming assets (1) —

—

16,102

16,102

— Nonperforming assets $ 129,200

102,935

75,535

78,194

77,949



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.00 %

0.91 %

0.53 %

0.56 %

0.69 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.79 %

0.71 %

0.52 %

0.54 %

0.54 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.22 %

1.14 %

1.09 %

1.04 %

1.11 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 121.99 %

125.53 %

206.91 %

188.24 %

161.56 %



(1) Other nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans held-for-sale.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At September 30, 2025

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard

**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,146,355

—

11,498

—

—

3,157,853 Home equity loans

1,513,914

—

6,979

—

—

1,520,893 Consumer loans

2,447,208

—

6,597

—

—

2,453,805 Total Personal Banking

7,107,477

—

25,074

—

—

7,132,551 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,912,166

171,005

412,493

—

—

3,495,664 Commercial loans

2,141,236

82,009

89,473

—

—

2,312,718 Total Commercial Banking

5,053,402

253,014

501,966

—

—

5,808,382 Total loans

$ 12,160,879

253,014

527,040

—

—

12,940,933 At June 30, 2025























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,039,809

—

12,317

—

—

3,052,126 Home equity loans

1,153,808

—

3,712

—

—

1,157,520 Consumer loans

2,206,363

—

4,912

—

—

2,211,275 Total Personal Banking

6,399,980

—

20,941

—

—

6,420,921 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,266,057

112,852

403,495

—

—

2,782,404 Commercial loans

1,956,751

87,951

93,797

—

—

2,138,499 Total Commercial Banking

4,222,808

200,803

497,292

—

—

4,920,903 Total loans

$ 10,622,788

200,803

518,233

—

—

11,341,824 At March 31, 2025























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,110,770

—

10,877

—

—

3,121,647 Home equity loans

1,138,367

—

3,210

—

—

1,141,577 Consumer loans

2,075,719

—

5,750

—

—

2,081,469 Total Personal Banking

6,324,856

—

19,837

—

—

6,344,693 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,497,722

86,779

208,233

—

—

2,792,734 Commercial loans

1,964,699

63,249

51,070

—

—

2,079,018 Total Commercial Banking

4,462,421

150,028

259,303

—

—

4,871,752 Total loans

$ 10,787,277

150,028

279,140

—

—

11,216,445 At December 31, 2024























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,167,447

—

10,822

—

—

3,178,269 Home equity loans

1,145,856

—

3,540

—

—

1,149,396 Consumer loans

1,989,479

—

5,606

—

—

1,995,085 Total Personal Banking

6,302,782

—

19,968

—

—

6,322,750 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,571,915

72,601

205,346

—

—

2,849,862 Commercial loans

1,923,382

37,063

46,957

—

—

2,007,402 Total Commercial Banking

4,495,297

109,664

252,303

—

—

4,857,264 Total loans

$ 10,798,079

109,664

272,271

—

—

11,180,014 At September 30, 2024























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,237,357

—

11,431

—

—

3,248,788 Home equity loans

1,162,951

—

4,251

—

—

1,167,202 Consumer loans

1,992,110

—

5,922

—

—

1,998,032 Total Personal Banking

6,392,418

—

21,604

—

—

6,414,022 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,634,987

87,693

271,699

—

—

2,994,379 Commercial loans

1,808,433

51,714

26,640

—

—

1,886,787 Total Commercial Banking

4,443,420

139,407

298,339

—

—

4,881,166 Total loans

$ 10,835,838

139,407

319,943

—

—

11,295,188





* Includes $41.0 million, $4.0 million, $4.7 million, $2.7 million, and $2.9 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively. ** Includes $96.9 million, $19.2 million, $18.0 million, $19.8 million, and $26.0 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



September 30,

2025

*

June 30,

2025

*

March 31,

2025

*

December 31, 2024

*

September 30,

2024

*







































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:



































Residential mortgage loans $ 1,639

0.1 %

$ 561

— %

$ 32,840

1.0 %

$ 28,690

0.9 %

$ 685

— % Home equity loans 4,644

0.3 %

4,664

0.4 %

3,882

0.3 %

5,365

0.5 %

3,907

0.3 % Consumer loans 12,257

0.5 %

9,174

0.4 %

8,792

0.4 %

11,102

0.6 %

10,777

0.5 % Commercial real estate loans 14,600

0.4 %

4,585

0.2 %

8,536

0.3 %

5,215

0.2 %

5,919

0.2 % Commercial loans 9,974

0.4 %

5,569

0.3 %

6,841

0.3 %

5,632

0.3 %

3,260

0.2 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59

days $ 43,114

0.3 %

$ 24,553

0.2 %

$ 60,891

0.5 %

$ 56,004

0.5 %

$ 24,548

0.2 %







































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:



































Residential mortgage loans $ 7,917

0.3 %

$ 8,958

0.3 %

$ 3,074

0.1 %

$ 10,112

0.3 %

$ 9,027

0.3 % Home equity loans 2,671

0.2 %

985

0.1 %

1,290

0.1 %

1,434

0.1 %

882

0.1 % Consumer loans 3,691

0.2 %

3,233

0.1 %

2,808

0.1 %

3,640

0.2 %

3,600

0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 1,575

— %

13,240

0.5 %

2,001

0.1 %

915

— %

7,643

0.3 % Commercial loans 1,915

0.1 %

2,031

0.1 %

2,676

0.1 %

1,726

0.1 %

753

— % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89

days $ 17,769

0.1 %

$ 28,447

0.3 %

$ 11,849

0.1 %

$ 17,827

0.2 %

$ 21,905

0.2 %







































Loans delinquent 90 days or more:



































Residential mortgage loans $ 9,427

0.3 %

$ 6,905

0.2 %

$ 4,005

0.1 %

$ 4,931

0.2 %

$ 5,370

0.2 % Home equity loans 2,963

0.2 %

1,879

0.2 %

1,893

0.2 %

2,250

0.2 %

2,558

0.2 % Consumer loans 4,865

0.2 %

3,486

0.2 %

4,026

0.2 %

3,967

0.2 %

3,983

0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 56,453

1.6 %

41,875

1.5 %

23,433

0.8 %

7,702

0.3 %

6,167

0.2 % Commercial loans 9,490

0.4 %

10,433

0.5 %

5,994

0.3 %

7,335

0.4 %

14,484

0.8 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or

more $ 83,198

0.6 %

$ 64,578

0.6 %

$ 39,351

0.3 %

$ 26,185

0.2 %

$ 32,562

0.3 %







































Total loans delinquent $ 144,081

1.1 %

$ 117,578

1.0 %

$ 112,091

1.0 %

$ 100,016

0.9 %

$ 79,015

0.7 %



* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 Beginning balance $ 129,159

122,809

116,819

125,813

125,070 Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration 6,029

—

—

—

— Provision 31,394

11,456

8,256

15,549

5,727 Charge-offs residential mortgage (137)

(273)

(588)

(176)

(255) Charge-offs home equity (336)

(413)

(273)

(197)

(890) Charge-offs consumer (3,994)

(3,331)

(3,805)

(4,044)

(3,560) Charge-offs commercial real estate (4,312)

(293)

(116)

(13,997)

(475) Charge-offs commercial (2,395)

(3,597)

(571)

(10,400)

(1,580) Recoveries 1,988

2,801

3,087

4,271

1,776 Ending balance $ 157,396

129,159

122,809

116,819

125,813 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.29 %

0.18 %

0.08 %

0.87 %

0.18 %



Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024 Beginning balance $ 116,819

125,243 Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration 6,029

— Provision 51,106

12,130 Charge-offs residential mortgage (998)

(669) Charge-offs home equity (1,022)

(1,539) Charge-offs consumer (11,130)

(10,694) Charge-offs commercial real estate (4,721)

(1,324) Charge-offs commercial (6,563)

(4,062) Recoveries 7,876

6,728 Ending balance $ 157,396

125,813 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.19 %

0.14 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

Average balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,160,008

31,386

3.97 %

$ 3,091,324

29,978

3.88 %

$ 3,155,738

30,394

3.85 %

$ 3,215,596

31,107

3.87 %

$ 3,286,316

31,537

3.84 % Home equity loans 1,421,717

21,080

5.88 %

1,145,655

16,265

5.69 %

1,139,728

16,164

5.75 %

1,154,456

16,801

5.79 %

1,166,866

17,296

5.90 % Consumer loans 2,330,173

32,729

5.57 %

2,073,103

28,648

5.54 %

1,948,230

26,273

5.47 %

1,918,356

26,293

5.45 %

1,955,988

26,034

5.29 % Commercial real estate loans 3,377,740

51,761

6.00 %

2,836,757

43,457

6.06 %

2,879,607

56,508

7.85 %

2,983,946

46,933

6.15 %

2,995,032

47,473

6.31 % Commercial loans 2,278,859

41,519

7.13 %

2,102,115

37,287

7.02 %

2,053,213

36,012

7.02 %

1,932,427

35,404

7.17 %

1,819,400

34,837

7.62 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 12,568,497

178,475

5.63 %

11,248,954

155,635

5.55 %

11,176,516

165,351

6.00 %

11,204,781

156,538

5.56 %

11,223,602

157,177

5.57 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,810,209

12,668

2.80 %

1,790,423

12,154

2.72 %

1,773,402

11,730

2.65 %

1,769,151

11,514

2.60 %

1,735,728

10,908

2.51 % Investment securities (c) (d) 301,719

2,153

2.85 %

266,053

1,668

2.51 %

263,825

1,599

2.43 %

264,840

1,575

2.38 %

263,127

1,504

2.29 % FHLB stock, at cost 30,434

652

8.51 %

17,838

318

7.15 %

20,862

366

7.11 %

21,237

392

7.35 %

20,849

394

7.51 % Other interest-earning deposits 164,131

1,700

4.05 %

220,416

2,673

4.85 %

243,412

2,416

3.97 %

132,273

1,554

4.60 %

173,770

2,312

5.29 % Total interest-earning assets 14,874,990

195,648

5.22 %

13,543,684

172,448

5.11 %

13,478,017

181,462

5.46 %

13,392,282

171,573

5.10 %

13,417,076

172,295

5.11 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,067,450









924,513









924,466









930,582









934,593







Total assets $ 15,942,440









$ 14,468,197









$ 14,402,483









$ 14,322,864









$ 14,351,669







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,343,137

6,679

1.13 %

$ 2,212,175

6,521

1.18 %

$ 2,194,305

6,452

1.19 %

$ 2,152,955

6,549

1.21 %

$ 2,151,933

6,680

1.23 % Interest-bearing demand deposit 2,782,369

8,258

1.18 %

2,609,887

7,192

1.11 %

2,593,228

7,063

1.10 %

2,636,279

7,894

1.19 %

2,567,682

7,452

1.15 % Money market deposit accounts 2,392,748

11,785

1.95 %

2,121,088

9,658

1.83 %

2,082,948

9,306

1.81 %

1,980,769

8,880

1.78 %

1,966,684

9,170

1.85 % Time deposits 2,818,526

25,158

3.54 %

2,599,254

23,455

3.62 %

2,629,388

24,504

3.78 %

2,671,343

27,531

4.10 %

2,830,737

30,896

4.34 % Total interesting bearing deposits (g) 10,336,780

51,880

1.99 %

9,542,404

46,826

1.97 %

9,499,869

47,325

2.02 %

9,441,346

50,854

2.14 %

9,517,036

54,198

2.27 % Borrowed funds (f) 347,357

3,366

3.84 %

208,342

2,046

3.94 %

224,122

2,206

3.99 %

222,506

2,246

4.02 %

220,677

2,266

4.09 % Subordinated debt 114,745

1,335

4.65 %

114,661

1,148

4.00 %

114,576

1,148

4.01 %

114,488

1,148

4.01 %

114,396

1,148

4.01 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,986

2,123

6.39 %

129,921

2,106

6.41 %

129,856

2,098

6.46 %

129,791

2,277

6.87 %

129,727

2,467

7.56 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,928,868

58,704

2.13 %

9,995,328

52,126

2.09 %

9,968,423

52,777

2.15 %

9,908,131

56,525

2.27 %

9,981,836

60,079

2.39 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,959,871









2,611,597









2,588,502









2,587,071









2,579,775







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 244,306









225,306









228,947









238,434









217,161







Total liabilities 14,133,045









12,832,231









12,785,872









12,733,636









12,778,772







Shareholders' equity 1,809,395









1,635,966









1,616,611









1,589,228









1,572,897







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,942,440









$ 14,468,197









$ 14,402,483









$ 14,322,864









$ 14,351,669







Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE



136,944

3.09 %





120,322

3.02 %





128,685

3.31 %





115,048

2.83 %





112,216

2.72 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

FTE $ 3,946,122





3.65 %

$ 3,548,356





3.56 %

$ 3,509,594





3.87 %

$ 3,484,151





3.42 %

$ 3,435,240





3.33 % Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



970









878









867









851









914



Net interest income, GAAP basis



135,974









119,444









127,818









114,197









111,302



Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities 1.36X









1.36X









1.35X









1.35X









1.34X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of total deposits were 1.55%, 1.55%, 1.59%, 1.68%, and 1.78%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning

assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the

average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,135,705

91,758

3.90 %

$ 3,340,332

96,392

3.85 % Home equity loans 1,236,733

53,509

5.78 %

1,185,145

51,893

5.85 % Consumer loans 2,118,568

87,650

5.53 %

2,012,461

77,401

5.14 % Commercial real estate loans 3,033,193

151,726

6.60 %

3,005,966

136,556

6.07 % Commercial loans 2,145,555

114,818

7.06 %

1,768,325

99,923

7.55 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 11,669,754

499,461

5.72 %

11,312,229

462,165

5.46 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,791,479

36,552

2.72 %

1,729,064

28,278

2.18 % Investment securities (c) (d) 277,338

5,420

2.61 %

294,598

4,251

1.92 % FHLB stock, at cost 23,080

1,336

7.74 %

26,195

1,499

7.64 % Other interest-earning deposits 209,320

6,789

4.28 %

124,037

4,935

5.31 % Total interest-earning assets 13,970,971

549,558

5.26 %

13,486,123

501,128

4.96 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 972,376









919,969































Total assets $ 14,943,347









$ 14,406,092































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits $ 2,250,418

19,653

1.17 %

$ 2,139,461

17,673

1.10 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,662,521

22,513

1.13 %

2,554,172

19,501

1.02 % Money market deposit accounts 2,200,063

30,748

1.87 %

1,962,019

25,684

1.75 % Time deposits 2,683,081

73,117

3.64 %

2,787,306

91,780

4.40 % Total interesting bearing deposits (g) 9,796,083

146,031

1.99 %

9,442,958

154,638

2.19 % Borrowed funds (f) 260,392

7,618

3.91 %

337,427

11,636

4.61 % Subordinated debt 114,661

3,631

4.22 %

114,310

3,444

4.02 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,922

6,327

6.42 %

129,662

7,375

7.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,301,058

163,607

2.12 %

10,024,357

177,093

2.36 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,721,350









2,581,018







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 232,909









245,917































Total liabilities 13,255,317









12,851,292































Shareholders' equity 1,688,030









1,554,800































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,943,347









$ 14,406,092































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



385,951

3.14 %





324,035

2.60 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,669,913





3.69 %

$ 3,461,766





3.21 %























Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



2,715









2,654



Net interest income, GAAP basis



383,236









321,381



























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.36X









1.35X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 1.56% and 1.72%, respectively.

