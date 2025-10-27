Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share

Year to date EPS of $0.61 per diluted share, 15% growth from the prior year

Record total revenue of $168 million, 21% growth over prior year quarter

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (Nasdaq: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $31 million compared to the prior quarter and same quarter last year, when net income was $34 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in both periods. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were 0.69% and 0.08% compared to 8.50% and 0.93% for the same quarter last year and 8.26% and 0.93% for the prior quarter. 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $41 million, or $0.29, per diluted share, which increased by $3 million from $38 million, or $0.30, per diluted share, in the prior quarter. This increase was primarily driven by a $17 million increase in net interest income from the addition of Penns Woods which was partly offset by an increase in adjusted noninterest expense of $11 million. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were 8.89% and 1.01% compared to 9.36% and 1.06% for the prior quarter.

On July 25, 2025, the Company completed its acquisition of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. ("Penns Woods") and its results of operations are included in the Company's consolidated results since the date of acquisition. Therefore, the Company's third quarter and year to date 2025 results reflect increased levels of average balances, net interest income, and noninterest expense compared to the prior quarter and 2024 results. After purchase accounting fair value adjustments, the acquisition added $2.2 billion of total assets, including $1.8 billion of loans, $164 million of investments, of which $82 million were immediately sold, as well as $2.0 billion of total liabilities, primarily consisting of $1.6 billion in deposits. The Company recorded preliminary goodwill of $61 million and core deposit intangibles of $48 million related to the acquisition.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2025. This is the 124th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2025, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.5%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, Northwest Bancshares commented, "I am pleased with our first quarter of performance as a combined company. The team completed merger integration activities on time, while staying focused on executing our strategy, and delivering on our commitment to sustainable, responsible, and profitable growth. The benefits of the additional scale from the merger are already evident. We delivered a record $168 million in revenue for the quarter, more than 25% year over year average commercial C&I loan growth continuing our strategic re-balancing, and drove a strong 3Q net interest margin of 3.65% as we maintained our loan yield and low-cost, high-quality, stable funding base." 

"We are expanding our footprint through new branch openings in high growth markets, and have just broken ground on the first of three Columbus market financial centers scheduled for mid-2026 opening. We continue to enhance our capabilities, and provide personalized services and expertise to our customers and the growing number of communities we serve."

Balance Sheet Highlights

Dollars in thousands







Change 3Q25 vs.


3Q25


2Q25


3Q24


2Q25


3Q24

Average loans receivable

$    12,568,497


11,248,954


11,223,602


11.7 %


12.0 %

Average investments

2,111,928


2,056,476


1,998,855


2.7 %


5.7 %

Average deposits

13,296,651


12,154,001


12,096,811


9.4 %


9.9 %

Average borrowed funds

347,357


208,342


220,677


66.7 %


57.4 %

  • Average loans receivable increased $1.3 billion from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase from the prior year and the prior quarter was driven by the Penns Woods acquisition.
  • Average investments grew $113 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $55 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The growth in average investments was primarily due to the investments acquired as part of the Penns Woods acquisition during the third quarter.
  • Average deposits grew $1.2 billion from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $1.1 billion from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The growth in both periods was primarily driven by an increase in interest-bearing account balances primarily due to the addition of the Penns Woods deposit accounts.
  • Average borrowings increased $127 million compared to the quarter end September 30, 2024 and $139 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in average borrowings from the prior year and prior quarter is attributable to the acquisition of long term borrowings from Penns Woods.

Income Statement Highlights

Dollars in thousands






Change 3Q25 vs.


3Q25


2Q25


3Q24


2Q25


3Q24

Interest income

$   194,678


171,570


171,381


13.5 %


13.6 %

Interest expense

58,704


52,126


60,079


12.6 %


(2.3) %

Net interest income

$   135,974


119,444


111,302


13.8 %


22.2 %











Net interest margin

3.65 %


3.56 %


3.33 %





Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net interest income increased $25 million and net interest margin increased to 3.65% from 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.  This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from:

  • A $23 million increase in interest income that was the result of higher average yields coupled with increase in average earning assets. The increase in average earnings assets was driven by the Penns Woods acquisition during the third quarter. The average yield on loans improved to 5.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 5.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This increase was driven by a loan mix shift towards higher yielding commercial loans along with the accretion of loan fair value marks from the acquisition of $3 million during the quarter.
  • A $1 million decrease in interest expense was the result of a decline in the cost of deposits partially off by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 2.39% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $17 million and net interest margin increased to 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 3.56%. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:

  • A $23 million increase in interest income driven by growth in the average loan balances and an increase on investments yields compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on loans increased to 5.63% from 5.55% and average investment yields increased to 2.81% from 2.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by the Penns Woods acquisition and the accretion of loan fair value marks coupled with a continued shift in loan mix towards higher yielding commercial loans.
  • A $7 million increase in interest expense driven by higher interest expense on both deposits and borrowings from the Penns Woods acquisition. Average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased compared to the prior quarter to 1.99% from 1.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 while average cost of borrowings declined to 3.84% from 3.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Dollars in thousands







Change 3Q25 vs.


3Q25


2Q25


3Q24


2Q25


3Q24

Provision for credit losses - loans

$        31,394


11,456


5,727


174.0 %


448.2 %

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(189)


(2,712)


(852)


(93.0) %


(77.8) %

Total provision for credit losses expense

$        31,205


8,744


4,875


256.9 %


540.1 %

The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $31 million primarily driven by the Day 1 initial provision from the Penns Woods acquisition of $20.6 million. Excluding the Day 1 provision for credit losses from the acquisition, the provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $10.5 million, which increased compared to the prior year and the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in net charge offs coupled with an increase due to individually assessed loans.

The Company saw an increase in classified loans to $527 million, or 4.07% of total loans, at September 30, 2025 from $320 million, or 2.83% of total loans, at September 30, 2024 and $518 million, or 4.57% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. This increase was driven by changes in our commercial real estate portfolio which increased $141 million from the prior year.  The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to classified loans acquired in the Penns Woods acquisition which were partially offset by improvements in our legacy loan portfolio.  

Dollars in thousands






Change 3Q25 vs.


3Q25


2Q25


3Q24


2Q25


3Q24

Noninterest income:










Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

$              36




NA


NA

Gain on sale of SBA loans

341


819


667


(58.4) %


(48.9) %

Service charges and fees

16,911


15,797


15,932


7.1 %


6.1 %

Trust and other financial services income

8,040


7,948


7,924


1.2 %


1.5 %

Gain on real estate owned, net

132


258


105


(48.8) %


25.7 %

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,751


1,421


1,434


23.2 %


22.1 %

Mortgage banking income

1,003


1,075


744


(6.7) %


34.8 %

Other operating income

3,984


3,620


1,027


10.1 %


287.9 %

Total noninterest income

$        32,198


30,938


27,833


4.1 %


15.7 %

Noninterest income increased $4 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 driven by an increase in other operating income driven by a gain on equity method investments during the current quarter compared to a loss on equity method investments and the sale of a building during the prior year. Noninterest income increased by $1 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2025, due primarily to an increase in service charges and fees driven by deposit related fees based on customer activity partially related to the Penns Woods acquisition.

Dollars in thousands






Change 3Q25 vs.


3Q25


2Q25


3Q24


2Q25


3Q24

Noninterest expense:










Personnel expense

$        63,014


55,213


56,186


14.1 %


12.2 %

Non-personnel expense

70,484


42,327


34,581


66.5 %


103.8 %

Total noninterest expense

$      133,498


97,540


90,767


36.9 %


47.1 %

Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 due to a $7 million increase in personnel expenses driven by an increase in core compensation and benefits expense due to the addition of  Penns Woods employees coupled with an increase in performance based incentive compensation expense. Additionally, non-personnel expense increased by $36 million due to $31 million of merger and restructuring expenses in the current period and an increase of $1 million in amortization of intangible expense related to the acquisition. 

Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, noninterest expense increased due to an increase in personnel expense of $8 million driven by the same factors discussed above. Non-personnel expense increased by $28 million due to an increase of $25 million in merger and restructuring expenses in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $2 million in amortization of intangible expense related to the acquisition and an increase in processing expense of $2 million based on lower software spend in the prior quarter.

Dollars in thousands






Change 3Q25 vs.


3Q25


2Q25


3Q24


2Q25


3Q24

Income before income taxes

$          3,469


44,098


43,493


(92.1) %


(92.0) %

Income tax expense

302


10,423


9,875


(97.1) %


(96.9) %

Net income

$          3,167


33,675


33,618


(90.6) %


(90.6) %

The provision for income taxes decreased by $10 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and the quarter ended June 30, 2025 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.

Net income decreased from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and the quarter ended June 30, 2025 due to the factors discussed above.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2025, Northwest operated 151 full-service financial centers and ten free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com

Investor Contact:

Michael Perry, Corporate Development & Strategy (814) 726-2140

Media Contact:

Ian Bailey, External Communications (380) 400-2423

#                      #                      #

This release may contain forward-looking statements. When used or incorporated by reference in disclosure documents, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "target," "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our financial condition and results of operations, including statements related to our earnings outlook; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including but not limited to the following: the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the merger with Penns Woods will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the effect of the merger on the combined company's customer and employee relationships and operating results; and other factors that may affect the results of operations and financial condition of the combined company; inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, our loan origination, or the fair value of financial instruments; changes in asset quality, including increases in default rates on loans and higher levels of nonperforming loans and loan charge-offs generally; changes in laws, government regulations or supervision, examination and enforcement priorities affecting financial institutions, including as part of the regulatory reform agenda of the Trump administration, as well as changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; changes in federal, state, or local tax laws and tax rates; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are different than expected, including inflationary or recessionary pressures or those related to changes in monetary, fiscal, regulatory and tariff policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; adverse changes in the securities and credit markets; instability or breakdown in the financial services sector, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions, along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil; cyber-security concerns, including an interruption or breach in the security of our website or other information systems; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to deposit gathering, service charges and fees; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to manage our internal growth and our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, businesses or branch offices; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial and personal loans; possible impairments of securities held by us, including those issued by government entities and government sponsored enterprises; changes in the value of our goodwill or other intangible assets; the impact of the economy on our loan portfolio (including cash flow and collateral values), investment portfolio, customers and capital market activities; our ability to receive regulatory approvals for proposed transactions or new lines of business; the effects of any federal government shutdown or the inability of the federal government to manage debt limits; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the effect of global or national war, conflict, or terrorism; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk; the disruption to local, regional, national and global economic activity caused by infectious disease outbreaks, and the significant impact that any such outbreaks may have on our growth, operations and earnings; the effects of natural disasters and extreme weather events; changes in our ability to continue to pay dividends, either at current rates or at all; our ability to retain key employees; and our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, expected or projected. These and other risk factors are more fully described in this presentation and in the Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the section entitled "Item 1A - Risk Factors," and from time to time in other filings made by the Company with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only at the date of the presentation. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.  See the pages 9 and 10 of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures where applicable.

 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$       278,817


288,378


226,883

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,405,959, $1,278,665 and $1,248,104,
respectively)

1,270,880


1,108,944


1,111,868

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $618,633, $637,948 and $672,641, respectively)

702,392


750,586


766,772

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,252,089


2,147,908


2,105,523







Loans held-for-sale

22,297


76,331


9,370

Residential mortgage loans

3,157,853


3,178,269


3,248,788

Home equity loans

1,520,893


1,149,396


1,167,202

Consumer loans

2,453,805


1,995,085


1,998,032

Commercial real estate loans

3,495,664


2,849,862


2,994,379

Commercial loans

2,312,718


2,007,402


1,886,787

Total loans receivable

12,940,933


11,180,014


11,295,188

Allowance for credit losses

(157,396)


(116,819)


(125,813)

Loans receivable, net

12,783,537


11,063,195


11,169,375







FHLB stock, at cost

33,349


21,006


21,223

Accrued interest receivable

55,549


46,356


46,678

Real estate owned, net

174


35


76

Premises and equipment, net

139,491


124,246


126,391

Bank-owned life insurance

303,115


253,137


255,324

Goodwill

442,010


380,997


380,997

Other intangible assets, net

47,924


2,837


3,363

Other assets

305,082


292,176


236,005

Total assets

$   16,384,617


14,408,224


14,354,325

Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Liabilities






Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     3,089,963


2,621,415


2,581,769

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,898,350


2,666,504


2,676,779

Money market deposit accounts

2,462,979


2,007,739


1,956,747

Savings deposits

2,373,413


2,171,251


2,145,735

Time deposits

2,871,544


2,677,645


2,710,049

Total deposits

13,696,249


12,144,554


12,071,079







Borrowed funds

368,241


200,331


204,374

Subordinated debt

114,800


114,538


114,451

Junior subordinated debentures

130,028


129,834


129,769

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

21,840


42,042


24,700

Accrued interest payable

10,555


6,935


15,125

Other liabilities

183,560


173,134


203,502

Total liabilities

14,525,273


12,811,368


12,763,000

Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 146,097,057, 127,508,003 and
127,400,199 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,461


1,275


1,274

Additional paid-in capital

1,275,444


1,033,385


1,030,384

Retained earnings

669,701


673,110


665,845

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(87,262)


(110,914)


(106,178)

Total shareholders' equity

1,859,344


1,596,856


1,591,325

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   16,384,617


14,408,224


14,354,325







Equity to assets

11.35 %


11.08 %


11.09 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets*

8.62 %


8.65 %


8.64 %

Book value per share

$           12.73


12.52


12.49

Tangible book value per share*

$             9.37


9.51


9.47

Closing market price per share

$           12.39


13.19


13.38

Full time equivalent employees

2,190


1,956


1,975

Number of banking offices

161


141


141



*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024






Interest income:










Loans receivable

$      177,723


154,914


164,638


155,838


156,413

Mortgage-backed securities

12,668


12,154


11,730


11,515


10,908

Taxable investment securities

1,183


999


933


910


842

Tax-free investment securities

752


512


512


515


512

FHLB stock dividends

652


318


366


392


394

Interest-earning deposits

1,700


2,673


2,416


1,552


2,312

Total interest income

194,678


171,570


180,595


170,722


171,381

Interest expense:










Deposits

51,880


46,826


47,325


50,854


54,198

Borrowed funds

6,824


5,300


5,452


5,671


5,881

Total interest expense

58,704


52,126


52,777


56,525


60,079

Net interest income

135,974


119,444


127,818


114,197


111,302

Provision for credit losses - loans

31,394


11,456


8,256


15,549


5,727

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(189)


(2,712)


(345)


1,016


(852)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

104,769


110,700


119,907


97,632


106,427

Noninterest income:










Gain on sale of investments

36





Gain on sale of SBA loans

341


819


1,238


822


667

Service charges and fees

16,911


15,797


14,987


15,975


15,932

Trust and other financial services income

8,040


7,948


7,910


7,485


7,924

Gain on real estate owned, net

132


258


84


238


105

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,751


1,421


1,331


2,020


1,434

Mortgage banking income

1,003


1,075


696


224


744

Other operating income

3,984


3,620


2,109


13,299


1,027

Total noninterest income

32,198


30,938


28,355


40,063


27,833

Noninterest expense:










Compensation and employee benefits

63,014


55,213


54,540


53,198


56,186

Premises and occupancy costs

7,707


7,122


8,400


7,263


7,115

Office operations

3,495


2,910


2,977


3,036


2,811

Collections expense

776


838


328


905


474

Processing expenses

15,072


12,973


13,990


15,361


14,570

Marketing expenses

1,932


3,018


1,880


2,327


2,004

Federal deposit insurance premiums

3,361


2,296


2,328


2,949


2,763

Professional services

3,010


3,990


2,756


3,788


3,302

Amortization of intangible assets

1,974


436


504


526


590

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

31,260


6,244


1,123


2,850


43

Other expenses

1,897


2,500


2,911


3,123


909

Total noninterest expense

133,498


97,540


91,737


95,326


90,767

Income before income taxes

3,469


44,098


56,525


42,369


43,493

Income tax expense

302


10,423


13,067


9,619


9,875

Net income

$          3,167


33,675


43,458


32,750


33,618











Basic earnings per share

$           0.02


0.26


0.34


0.26


0.26

Diluted earnings per share

$           0.02


0.26


0.34


0.26


0.26











Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

141,175,516


128,114,509


128,299,013


127,968,910


127,714,511











Annualized return on average equity

0.69 %


8.26 %


10.90 %


8.20 %


8.50 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.08 %


0.93 %


1.22 %


0.91 %


0.93 %

Annualized return on average tangible common equity*

0.90 %


10.78 %


14.29 %


10.81 %


11.26 %

Efficiency ratio

79.38 %


64.86 %


58.74 %


61.80 %


65.24 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items**

59.62 %


60.42 %


57.70 %


59.61 %


64.78 %



*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended September 30,


2025


2024

Interest income:




Loans receivable

$                         497,275


459,938

Mortgage-backed securities

36,552


28,278

Taxable investment securities

3,115


2,364

Tax-free investment securities

1,776


1,460

FHLB stock dividends

1,336


1,499

Interest-earning deposits

6,789


4,935

Total interest income

546,843


498,474

Interest expense:




Deposits

146,031


154,638

Borrowed funds

17,576


22,455

Total interest expense

163,607


177,093

Net interest income

383,236


321,381

Provision for credit losses - loans

51,106


12,130

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(3,246)


(4,190)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

335,376


313,441

Noninterest income:




Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

36


(39,413)

Gain on sale of SBA loans

2,398


2,997

Service charges and fees

47,695


46,982

Trust and other financial services income

23,898


22,617

Gain on real estate owned, net

474


649

Income from bank-owned life insurance

4,503


4,307

Mortgage banking income

2,774


2,097

Other operating income

9,713


6,711

Total noninterest income

91,491


46,947

Noninterest expense:




Compensation and employee benefits

172,767


161,257

Premises and occupancy costs

23,229


22,206

Office operations

9,382


9,397

Collections expense

1,942


1,216

Processing expenses

42,035


43,990

Marketing expenses

6,830


6,563

Federal deposit insurance premiums

7,985


8,651

Professional services

9,756


11,095

Amortization of intangible assets

2,914


1,926

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

38,627


2,913

Other expenses

7,308


3,997

Total noninterest expense

322,775


273,211

Income before income taxes

104,092


87,177

Income tax expense

23,792


19,649

Net income

$                           80,300


67,528





Basic earnings per share

$                               0.61


0.53

Diluted earnings per share

$                               0.61


0.53





Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

132,700,517


127,569,014





Annualized return on average equity

6.36 %


5.80 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.72 %


0.63 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity*

8.29 %


7.71 %





Efficiency ratio

67.99 %


74.18 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items**

59.24 %


65.82 %



*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes loss on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended


Nine months ended
September 30,


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


2025


2024

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:










Net income (GAAP)

$          3,167


33,675


33,618


80,300


67,528

Non-GAAP adjustments










Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

31,260


6,244


43


38,627


2,913

Add: loss on the sale of investments





39,413

Add: CECL Day 1 non-PCD and unfunded provision expense

20,664




20,664


Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments

(14,539)


(1,748)


(12)


(16,601)


(11,851)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$        40,552


38,171


33,649


122,990


98,003

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$           0.02


0.26


0.26


0.61


0.53

Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$           0.29


0.30


0.26


0.93


0.77











Average equity

$   1,809,395


1,635,966


1,572,897


1,688,030


1,554,800

Average assets

15,942,440


14,468,197


14,351,669


14,943,347


14,406,092

Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

0.69 %


8.26 %


8.50 %


6.36 %


5.80 %

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

0.08 %


0.93 %


0.93 %


0.72 %


0.63 %

Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expense, loss on the sale of investments and CECL Day 1 non-PCD
and unfunded provision expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

8.89 %


9.36 %


8.51 %


9.74 %


8.42 %

Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments and CECL Day 1 non-PCD
and unfunded provision expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

1.01 %


1.06 %


0.93 %


1.10 %


0.91 %

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.


September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024

Tangible common equity to assets






Total shareholders' equity

$     1,859,344


1,596,856


1,591,325

  Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(489,934)


(383,834)


(384,360)

Tangible common equity

$     1,369,410


1,213,022


1,206,965







Total assets

$   16,384,617


14,408,224


14,354,325

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(489,934)


(383,834)


(384,360)

  Tangible assets

$   15,894,683


14,024,390


13,969,965







Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.62 %


8.65 %


8.64 %







Tangible book value per share






Tangible common equity

$     1,369,410


1,213,022


1,206,965

Common shares outstanding

146,097,057


127,508,003


127,400,199

Tangible book value per share

9.37


9.51


9.47

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



Quarter ended


Nine months ended September 30,


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024


2025


2024








Annualized return on average tangible common equity














Net income

$          3,167


33,675


43,458


32,750


33,618


80,300


67,528















Average shareholders' equity

1,809,395


1,635,966


1,616,611


1,589,228


1,572,897


1,688,030


1,554,800

Less: average goodwill and intangible assets

(409,875)


(383,152)


(383,649)


(384,178)


(384,730)


(392,321)


(385,375)

Average tangible common equity

$   1,399,520


1,252,814


1,232,962


1,205,050


1,188,167


1,295,709


1,169,425















Annualized return on average tangible common equity

0.90 %


10.78 %


14.29 %


10.81 %


11.26 %


8.29 %


7.71 %















Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on the sale of investments, amortization and merger,
asset disposition and restructuring expenses














Non-interest expense

$      133,498


97,540


91,737


95,326


90,767


322,775


273,211

Less: amortization expense

(1,974)


(436)


(504)


(526)


(590)


(2,914)


(1,926)

Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

(31,260)


(6,244)


(1,123)


(2,850)


(43)


(38,627)


(2,913)

Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and
restructuring expenses

$      100,264


90,860


90,110


91,950


90,134


281,234


268,372















Net interest income

$      135,974


119,444


127,818


114,197


111,302


383,236


321,381

Non-interest income

32,198


30,938


28,355


40,063


27,833


91,491


46,947

  Add: loss on the sale of investments







39,413

Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding loss on sale of investments

$      168,172


150,382


156,173


154,260


139,135


474,727


407,741















Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on sale of investments, amortization and merger, asset
disposition and restructuring expenses

59.62 %


60.42 %


57.70 %


59.61 %


64.78 %


59.24 %


65.82 %



*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, amortization expense and loss on sale of investments. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 per depositor are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The following
table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:



As of September 30, 2025


Balance


Percent of
total deposits


Number of
relationships

Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)

$                      3,746,638


27.4 %


6,277

Less intercompany deposit accounts

1,321,881


9.7 %


12

Less collateralized deposit accounts

480,761


3.5 %


253

Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts

$                      1,943,996


14.2 %


6,012


(1)   Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $39.0 million, or 0.28% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2025. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $198 million, or 1.45% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2025. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $323,353 as of September 30, 2025.

The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:



As of September 30, 2025


Balance


Percent of
total deposits


Number of
accounts

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$              1,618,533


11.8 %


314,147

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,471,430


10.7 %


48,395

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,354,562


9.9 %


55,431

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

1,543,788


11.3 %


9,236

Personal money market deposits

1,685,343


12.3 %


27,005

Business money market deposits

777,636


5.7 %


3,237

Savings deposits

2,373,413


17.3 %


188,460

Time deposits

2,871,544


21.0 %


82,932

Total deposits

$            13,696,249


100.0 %


728,843

Our average deposit account balance as of September 30, 2025 was $18,792. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $653 million as of September 30, 2025.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



At September 30, 2025


Actual (1)


Minimum capital

requirements (2)


Well capitalized

requirements 


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)












Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

$     1,874,975


15.50 %


$     1,269,941


10.50 %


$     1,209,468


10.00 %

Northwest Bank

1,677,386


13.88 %


1,268,588


10.50 %


1,208,179


10.00 %













Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)












Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,482,638


12.26 %


1,028,047


8.50 %


725,681


6.00 %

Northwest Bank

1,526,048


12.63 %


1,026,952


8.50 %


966,543


8.00 %













Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)












Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,482,638


12.26 %


846,627


7.00 %


N/A


N/A

Northwest Bank

1,526,048


12.63 %


845,725


7.00 %


785,316


6.50 %













Tier 1 capital (leverage)  (to average assets)












Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,482,638


9.47 %


626,057


4.00 %


N/A


N/A

Northwest Bank

1,526,048


9.41 %


648,658


4.00 %


810,822


5.00 %



(1)

September 30, 2025 figures are estimated.

(2)

Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Marketable Securities (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)




September 30, 2025

Marketable securities available-for-sale


Amortized cost


Gross unrealized

holding gains


Gross unrealized

holding losses


Fair value


Weighted average
duration

   Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:











Due after five years through ten years


$                1,762


11


(18)


1,755


3.20

Due after ten years


42,581



(8,165)


34,416


5.89












   Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:











   Due after one year through five years


1,055


6


(3)


1,058


1.74

   Due after five years through ten years


996


7



1,003


0.65












   Municipal securities:











   Due in one year or less


4,774


6



4,779


0.16

Due after one year through five years


12,096


117


(1)


12,212


2.30

Due after five years through ten years


24,655


312


(1,405)


23,562


6.76

Due after ten years


53,172


191


(7,843)


45,520


9.77












   Corporate debt issues:











Due in one year or less


1,421


3



1,424


0.28

Due after one year through five years


10,893


59


(79)


10,873


3.79

   Due after five years through ten years


26,315


1,151



27,466


4.02












   Mortgage-backed agency securities:











   Fixed rate pass-through


297,215


3,099


(11,877)


288,437


6.48

   Variable rate pass-through


3,156


59


(2)


3,213


3.53

   Fixed rate agency CMOs


879,499


2,428


(113,019)


768,909


4.32

   Variable rate agency CMOs


46,369


102


(218)


46,253


5.97

   Total mortgage-backed agency securities


1,226,239


5,688


(125,116)


1,106,811


4.95

   Total marketable securities available-for-sale


$         1,405,959


7,551


(142,630)


1,270,880


5.10












Marketable securities held-to-maturity











Government sponsored











   Due in one year or less


$              16,478



(226)


16,252


0.48

Due after one year through five years


107,987



(9,406)


98,581


3.22












   Mortgage-backed agency securities:











   Fixed rate pass-through


122,022



(13,870)


108,152


4.17

   Variable rate pass-through


328


3



331


3.34

   Fixed rate agency CMOs


455,049



(60,258)


394,791


5.42

   Variable rate agency CMOs


528



(2)


526


4.39

   Total mortgage-backed agency securities


577,927


3


(74,130)


503,800


5.01

   Total marketable securities held-to-maturity


$            702,392


3


(83,762)


618,633


4.63

 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024

Nonaccrual loans:










Residential mortgage loans

$         11,497


8,482


7,025


6,951


7,541

Home equity loans

6,979


3,507


3,004


3,332


4,041

Consumer loans

5,898


4,418


5,201


5,028


5,205

Commercial real estate loans

82,580


62,091


31,763


36,967


43,471

Commercial loans

21,371


23,896


11,757


9,123


16,570

Total nonaccrual loans

128,325


102,394


58,750


61,401


76,828

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

701


493


603


656


1,045

Nonperforming loans

129,026


102,887


59,353


62,057


77,873

Real estate owned, net

174


48


80


35


76

Other nonperforming assets (1)



16,102


16,102


Nonperforming assets

$       129,200


102,935


75,535


78,194


77,949











Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.00 %


0.91 %


0.53 %


0.56 %


0.69 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.79 %


0.71 %


0.52 %


0.54 %


0.54 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.22 %


1.14 %


1.09 %


1.04 %


1.11 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

121.99 %


125.53 %


206.91 %


188.24 %


161.56 %


(1)  Other nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans held-for-sale.

 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 


At September 30, 2025


Pass


Special

mention *


Substandard
**


Doubtful


Loss


Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,146,355



11,498




3,157,853

Home equity loans


1,513,914



6,979




1,520,893

Consumer loans


2,447,208



6,597




2,453,805

Total Personal Banking


7,107,477



25,074




7,132,551

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,912,166


171,005


412,493




3,495,664

Commercial loans


2,141,236


82,009


89,473




2,312,718

Total Commercial Banking


5,053,402


253,014


501,966




5,808,382

Total loans


$     12,160,879


253,014


527,040




12,940,933

At June 30, 2025













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,039,809



12,317




3,052,126

Home equity loans


1,153,808



3,712




1,157,520

Consumer loans


2,206,363



4,912




2,211,275

Total Personal Banking


6,399,980



20,941




6,420,921

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,266,057


112,852


403,495




2,782,404

Commercial loans


1,956,751


87,951


93,797




2,138,499

Total Commercial Banking


4,222,808


200,803


497,292




4,920,903

Total loans


$     10,622,788


200,803


518,233




11,341,824

At March 31, 2025













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,110,770



10,877




3,121,647

Home equity loans


1,138,367



3,210




1,141,577

Consumer loans


2,075,719



5,750




2,081,469

Total Personal Banking


6,324,856



19,837




6,344,693

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,497,722


86,779


208,233




2,792,734

Commercial loans


1,964,699


63,249


51,070




2,079,018

Total Commercial Banking


4,462,421


150,028


259,303




4,871,752

Total loans


$     10,787,277


150,028


279,140




11,216,445

At December 31, 2024













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,167,447



10,822




3,178,269

Home equity loans


1,145,856



3,540




1,149,396

Consumer loans


1,989,479



5,606




1,995,085

Total Personal Banking


6,302,782



19,968




6,322,750

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,571,915


72,601


205,346




2,849,862

Commercial loans


1,923,382


37,063


46,957




2,007,402

Total Commercial Banking


4,495,297


109,664


252,303




4,857,264

Total loans


$     10,798,079


109,664


272,271




11,180,014

At September 30, 2024













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,237,357



11,431




3,248,788

Home equity loans


1,162,951



4,251




1,167,202

Consumer loans


1,992,110



5,922




1,998,032

Total Personal Banking


6,392,418



21,604




6,414,022

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,634,987


87,693


271,699




2,994,379

Commercial loans


1,808,433


51,714


26,640




1,886,787

Total Commercial Banking


4,443,420


139,407


298,339




4,881,166

Total loans


$     10,835,838


139,407


319,943




11,295,188



*

Includes $41.0 million, $4.0 million, $4.7 million, $2.7 million, and $2.9 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

**

Includes $96.9 million, $19.2 million, $18.0 million, $19.8 million, and $26.0 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



September 30,
2025


*


June 30,
2025


*


March 31,
2025


*


December 31,

2024


*


September 30,
2024


*





















Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:



















Residential mortgage loans

$            1,639


0.1 %


$         561


— %


$          32,840


1.0 %


$           28,690


0.9 %


$               685


— %

Home equity loans

4,644


0.3 %


4,664


0.4 %


3,882


0.3 %


5,365


0.5 %


3,907


0.3 %

Consumer loans

12,257


0.5 %


9,174


0.4 %


8,792


0.4 %


11,102


0.6 %


10,777


0.5 %

Commercial real estate loans

14,600


0.4 %


4,585


0.2 %


8,536


0.3 %


5,215


0.2 %


5,919


0.2 %

Commercial loans

9,974


0.4 %


5,569


0.3 %


6,841


0.3 %


5,632


0.3 %


3,260


0.2 %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59
days

$           43,114


0.3 %


$    24,553


0.2 %


$          60,891


0.5 %


$           56,004


0.5 %


$           24,548


0.2 %





















Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:



















Residential mortgage loans

$            7,917


0.3 %


$      8,958


0.3 %


$            3,074


0.1 %


$           10,112


0.3 %


$            9,027


0.3 %

Home equity loans

2,671


0.2 %


985


0.1 %


1,290


0.1 %


1,434


0.1 %


882


0.1 %

Consumer loans

3,691


0.2 %


3,233


0.1 %


2,808


0.1 %


3,640


0.2 %


3,600


0.2 %

Commercial real estate loans

1,575


— %


13,240


0.5 %


2,001


0.1 %


915


— %


7,643


0.3 %

Commercial loans

1,915


0.1 %


2,031


0.1 %


2,676


0.1 %


1,726


0.1 %


753


— %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89
days

$           17,769


0.1 %


$    28,447


0.3 %


$          11,849


0.1 %


$           17,827


0.2 %


$           21,905


0.2 %





















Loans delinquent 90 days or more:



















Residential mortgage loans

$            9,427


0.3 %


$      6,905


0.2 %


$            4,005


0.1 %


$             4,931


0.2 %


$            5,370


0.2 %

Home equity loans

2,963


0.2 %


1,879


0.2 %


1,893


0.2 %


2,250


0.2 %


2,558


0.2 %

Consumer loans

4,865


0.2 %


3,486


0.2 %


4,026


0.2 %


3,967


0.2 %


3,983


0.2 %

Commercial real estate loans

56,453


1.6 %


41,875


1.5 %


23,433


0.8 %


7,702


0.3 %


6,167


0.2 %

Commercial loans

9,490


0.4 %


10,433


0.5 %


5,994


0.3 %


7,335


0.4 %


14,484


0.8 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or
more

$           83,198


0.6 %


$    64,578


0.6 %


$          39,351


0.3 %


$           26,185


0.2 %


$           32,562


0.3 %





















Total loans delinquent

$         144,081


1.1 %


$  117,578


1.0 %


$        112,091


1.0 %


$         100,016


0.9 %


$           79,015


0.7 %


*  Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024

Beginning balance

$      129,159


122,809


116,819


125,813


125,070

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration

6,029





Provision

31,394


11,456


8,256


15,549


5,727

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(137)


(273)


(588)


(176)


(255)

Charge-offs home equity

(336)


(413)


(273)


(197)


(890)

Charge-offs consumer

(3,994)


(3,331)


(3,805)


(4,044)


(3,560)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(4,312)


(293)


(116)


(13,997)


(475)

Charge-offs commercial

(2,395)


(3,597)


(571)


(10,400)


(1,580)

Recoveries

1,988


2,801


3,087


4,271


1,776

Ending balance

$      157,396


129,159


122,809


116,819


125,813

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.29 %


0.18 %


0.08 %


0.87 %


0.18 %


Nine months ended September 30,


2025


2024

Beginning balance

$                    116,819


125,243

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration

6,029


Provision

51,106


12,130

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(998)


(669)

Charge-offs home equity

(1,022)


(1,539)

Charge-offs consumer

(11,130)


(10,694)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(4,721)


(1,324)

Charge-offs commercial

(6,563)


(4,062)

Recoveries

7,876


6,728

Ending balance

$                    157,396


125,813

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.19 %


0.14 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) 


The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended 


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.
yield/
cost


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost 


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost

Assets:






























Interest-earning assets:






























Residential mortgage loans

$  3,160,008


31,386


3.97 %


$  3,091,324


29,978


3.88 %


$  3,155,738


30,394


3.85 %


$  3,215,596


31,107


3.87 %


$  3,286,316


31,537


3.84 %

Home equity loans

1,421,717


21,080


5.88 %


1,145,655


16,265


5.69 %


1,139,728


16,164


5.75 %


1,154,456


16,801


5.79 %


1,166,866


17,296


5.90 %

Consumer loans

2,330,173


32,729


5.57 %


2,073,103


28,648


5.54 %


1,948,230


26,273


5.47 %


1,918,356


26,293


5.45 %


1,955,988


26,034


5.29 %

Commercial real estate loans

3,377,740


51,761


6.00 %


2,836,757


43,457


6.06 %


2,879,607


56,508


7.85 %


2,983,946


46,933


6.15 %


2,995,032


47,473


6.31 %

Commercial loans

2,278,859


41,519


7.13 %


2,102,115


37,287


7.02 %


2,053,213


36,012


7.02 %


1,932,427


35,404


7.17 %


1,819,400


34,837


7.62 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

12,568,497


178,475


5.63 %


11,248,954


155,635


5.55 %


11,176,516


165,351


6.00 %


11,204,781


156,538


5.56 %


11,223,602


157,177


5.57 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,810,209


12,668


2.80 %


1,790,423


12,154


2.72 %


1,773,402


11,730


2.65 %


1,769,151


11,514


2.60 %


1,735,728


10,908


2.51 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

301,719


2,153


2.85 %


266,053


1,668


2.51 %


263,825


1,599


2.43 %


264,840


1,575


2.38 %


263,127


1,504


2.29 %

FHLB stock, at cost

30,434


652


8.51 %


17,838


318


7.15 %


20,862


366


7.11 %


21,237


392


7.35 %


20,849


394


7.51 %

Other interest-earning deposits

164,131


1,700


4.05 %


220,416


2,673


4.85 %


243,412


2,416


3.97 %


132,273


1,554


4.60 %


173,770


2,312


5.29 %

Total interest-earning assets

14,874,990


195,648


5.22 %


13,543,684


172,448


5.11 %


13,478,017


181,462


5.46 %


13,392,282


171,573


5.10 %


13,417,076


172,295


5.11 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,067,450






924,513






924,466






930,582






934,593





Total assets

$   15,942,440






$   14,468,197






$   14,402,483






$   14,322,864






$   14,351,669





Liabilities and shareholders' equity:






























Interest-bearing liabilities:






























Savings deposits

$  2,343,137


6,679


1.13 %


$  2,212,175


6,521


1.18 %


$  2,194,305


6,452


1.19 %


$  2,152,955


6,549


1.21 %


$  2,151,933


6,680


1.23 %

Interest-bearing demand deposit

2,782,369


8,258


1.18 %


2,609,887


7,192


1.11 %


2,593,228


7,063


1.10 %


2,636,279


7,894


1.19 %


2,567,682


7,452


1.15 %

Money market deposit accounts

2,392,748


11,785


1.95 %


2,121,088


9,658


1.83 %


2,082,948


9,306


1.81 %


1,980,769


8,880


1.78 %


1,966,684


9,170


1.85 %

Time deposits

2,818,526


25,158


3.54 %


2,599,254


23,455


3.62 %


2,629,388


24,504


3.78 %


2,671,343


27,531


4.10 %


2,830,737


30,896


4.34 %

Total interesting bearing deposits (g)

10,336,780


51,880


1.99 %


9,542,404


46,826


1.97 %


9,499,869


47,325


2.02 %


9,441,346


50,854


2.14 %


9,517,036


54,198


2.27 %

Borrowed funds (f)

347,357


3,366


3.84 %


208,342


2,046


3.94 %


224,122


2,206


3.99 %


222,506


2,246


4.02 %


220,677


2,266


4.09 %

Subordinated debt

114,745


1,335


4.65 %


114,661


1,148


4.00 %


114,576


1,148


4.01 %


114,488


1,148


4.01 %


114,396


1,148


4.01 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,986


2,123


6.39 %


129,921


2,106


6.41 %


129,856


2,098


6.46 %


129,791


2,277


6.87 %


129,727


2,467


7.56 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,928,868


58,704


2.13 %


9,995,328


52,126


2.09 %


9,968,423


52,777


2.15 %


9,908,131


56,525


2.27 %


9,981,836


60,079


2.39 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,959,871






2,611,597






2,588,502






2,587,071






2,579,775





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

244,306






225,306






228,947






238,434






217,161





Total liabilities

14,133,045






12,832,231






12,785,872






12,733,636






12,778,772





Shareholders' equity

1,809,395






1,635,966






1,616,611






1,589,228






1,572,897





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   15,942,440






$   14,468,197






$   14,402,483






$   14,322,864






$   14,351,669





Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE



136,944


3.09 %




120,322


3.02 %




128,685


3.31 %




115,048


2.83 %




112,216


2.72 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
FTE

$  3,946,122




3.65 %


$  3,548,356




3.56 %


$  3,509,594




3.87 %


$  3,484,151




3.42 %


$  3,435,240




3.33 %

Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



970






878






867






851






914



Net interest income, GAAP basis



135,974






119,444






127,818






114,197






111,302



Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities

1.36X






1.36X






1.35X






1.35X






1.34X







(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of total deposits were 1.55%, 1.55%, 1.59%, 1.68%, and 1.78%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands)


The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning
assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the
average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Nine months ended September 30,


2025


2024


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets












Interest-earning assets:












Residential mortgage loans

$     3,135,705


91,758


3.90 %


$     3,340,332


96,392


3.85 %

Home equity loans

1,236,733


53,509


5.78 %


1,185,145


51,893


5.85 %

Consumer loans

2,118,568


87,650


5.53 %


2,012,461


77,401


5.14 %

Commercial real estate loans

3,033,193


151,726


6.60 %


3,005,966


136,556


6.07 %

Commercial loans

2,145,555


114,818


7.06 %


1,768,325


99,923


7.55 %

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

11,669,754


499,461


5.72 %


11,312,229


462,165


5.46 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,791,479


36,552


2.72 %


1,729,064


28,278


2.18 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

277,338


5,420


2.61 %


294,598


4,251


1.92 %

FHLB stock, at cost

23,080


1,336


7.74 %


26,195


1,499


7.64 %

Other interest-earning deposits

209,320


6,789


4.28 %


124,037


4,935


5.31 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,970,971


549,558


5.26 %


13,486,123


501,128


4.96 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

972,376






919,969

















Total assets

$   14,943,347






$   14,406,092

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Savings deposits

$     2,250,418


19,653


1.17 %


$     2,139,461


17,673


1.10 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,662,521


22,513


1.13 %


2,554,172


19,501


1.02 %

Money market deposit accounts

2,200,063


30,748


1.87 %


1,962,019


25,684


1.75 %

Time deposits

2,683,081


73,117


3.64 %


2,787,306


91,780


4.40 %

Total interesting bearing deposits (g)

9,796,083


146,031


1.99 %


9,442,958


154,638


2.19 %

Borrowed funds (f)

260,392


7,618


3.91 %


337,427


11,636


4.61 %

Subordinated debt

114,661


3,631


4.22 %


114,310


3,444


4.02 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,922


6,327


6.42 %


129,662


7,375


7.60 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,301,058


163,607


2.12 %


10,024,357


177,093


2.36 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,721,350






2,581,018





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

232,909






245,917

















Total liabilities

13,255,317






12,851,292

















Shareholders' equity

1,688,030






1,554,800

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,943,347






$   14,406,092

















Net interest income/Interest rate spread



385,951


3.14 %




324,035


2.60 %













Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$     3,669,913




3.69 %


$     3,461,766




3.21 %













Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



2,715






2,654



Net interest income, GAAP basis



383,236






321,381















Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.36X






1.35X







(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 1.56% and 1.72%, respectively.

