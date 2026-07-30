Northwest Bank Celebrates Grand Opening of First Financial Center in Central Ohio

As the first Northwest financial center in Central Ohio, the new construction reflects the bank's continued investment in the Columbus market and its commitment to put down deeper roots in the region. The New Albany location marks the beginning of Northwest's broader Central Ohio expansion, with three additional financial centers set to open by the end of 2026 and one planned for a Q1 2027 opening.

"This opening is an important milestone for Northwest Bank and a reflection of our investment and the momentum we're building in Central Ohio," said Lou Torchio, president and CEO of Northwest Bank. "We're proud to be a member of this community, and look forward to growing alongside our customers, partners and neighbors."

Designed with a modern, open-concept layout, the financial center creates a welcoming environment that supports a more personalized, relationship-focused banking experience. From its living room-style meeting spaces, designed for meaningful financial conversations, to its convenient self-service banking options, the financial center was built to help customers bank in a way that feels both personal and accessible.

"Northwest's approach to banking is grounded in personal relationships and a hospitality-focused experience, and this design allows our team to better connect with customers and deliver the relationship-driven service that differentiates us," said Urich Bowers, chief consumer banking and strategy officer for Northwest Bank.

During the ribbon-cutting event, speakers recognized local community partners and highlighted Northwest's longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. Through partnerships with organizations such as Healthy New Albany, New Albany Symphony Orchestra, New Albany Community Foundation, United Way of Central Ohio and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Ohio, Northwest is working to establish a strong local presence that extends beyond the financial center and reflects its commitment to being an active, engaged partner in the communities it serves.

"Even before opening our doors, we've made connections in Columbus, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen those relationships and support this community as we grow," said Jennifer Gibson, region president and executive director of retail banking for Northwest.

Northwest Bank plans to continue expanding its Central Ohio footprint with additional financial centers in Columbus, Gahanna and Westerville.

About Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete range of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. Northwest operates 152 full-service financial centers and 11 drive-up locations across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana, and provides customers with fee-free access to more than 55,000 ATMs. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NWBI).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") including, without limitation, statements relating to the future business plans of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the section entitled "Item 1A - Risk Factors," and from time to time in other filings made by the Company with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only at the date of the release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

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SOURCE Northwest Bank