Northwest Bank Creates Three New Leadership Roles to Elevate Customer Experience Across Banking Channels

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bank has created three new senior leadership roles to strengthen how the bank engages customers across its network, digital platforms and product lines.

The positions reflect Northwest's continued investment in making banking more connected, consistent, and customer-centered, whether customers are opening an account, seeking guidance or using everyday banking tools.

Northwest Bank has created three new senior leadership roles to strengthen how the bank engages customers across its network, digital platforms and product lines.

Northwest appointed Lizzie Siegel as executive director, customer experience, design and innovation; Sarah Mayle as executive director, financial center experience and enablement; and Greg Hayes as executive director, consumer and marketing analytics. Together, they will help align customer insights, sales and service delivery, and business strategy across the organization.

"Our customers expect a seamless experience no matter how they choose to engage with us," said Urich Bowers, chief consumer banking and strategy officer. "These roles strengthen our ability to understand our customers, design experiences around their needs and empower our associates with the tools and insights they need to serve them well."

In her newly created role, Siegel is responsible for building the foundation, processes, and long-term roadmap for customer experience, design, and innovation. She is partnering with leaders across the organization to advance transformation initiatives and strengthen the bank's customer-centric approach. Siegel brings more than a decade of product leadership experience and most recently served in a product strategy leadership role at Google, where she led global product initiatives and customer-focused innovation efforts. She is also leading efforts to redesign experiences in financial centers and across Northwest's digital and mobile banking channels.

Mayle is focused on empowering associates with the tools, training and insights needed to deliver a consistently exceptional customer experience within Northwest's financial centers. Mayle brings more than 20 years of financial services experience, including leadership positions in consumer and commercial banking, customer experience and talent strategy. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Sales Support Leader at Truist.

Hayes leads efforts to enhance Northwest's enterprise analytics capabilities bringing together customer, marketing and performance insights. In this role, he will help translate data into actionable insights that inform strategy, improving the customer experience and supporting profitable growth. Hayes brings more than a decade of financial services experience and most recently served as Director of Retail Marketing and Marketing and Product Analytics at KeyBank. His expertise includes customer acquisition and retention, marketing effectiveness, analytics and performance measurement.

Together, these new leadership positions support Northwest's broader strategy to create a seamless customer journey across financial centers, digital banking channels and the bank's product portfolio. By aligning customer experience, financial center operations and analytics under dedicated leadership, Northwest is strengthening its ability to deliver personalized experiences, identify opportunities for improvement and better serve customers whenever, wherever and however they choose to bank.

About Northwest Bank

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services.

Currently, Northwest operates 152 full-service financial centers and 11 drive-up locations across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Indiana and provides customers fee-free access to more than 55,000 ATMs. Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") including, without limitation, statements relating to the future business plans of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the section entitled "Item 1A - Risk Factors," and from time to time in other filings made by the Company with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only at the date of the release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Media Contact:

(814) 217-8998

[email protected]

SOURCE Northwest Bank