Northwest Bank ranked #394 out of 1,000 companies based on employee satisfaction survey data, financial performance, and sustainability transparency

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking solutions, announced it has been recognized in TIME's list of America's Best Companies 2026. This award is presented to the top 1,000 companies in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Northwest Bank Recognized in TIME’s America’s Best Companies 2026

TIME and Statista selected America's Best Companies 2026 based on employee satisfaction, financial performance, and sustainability transparency. Employee satisfaction scores are from survey feedback from verified U.S. employees, financial performance metrics include revenue and asset growth, and sustainability transparency is based on publicly available sustainability data such as environmental performance, board diversity, human rights policies and compliance practices.

"Being named to TIME's list of America's Best Companies is a meaningful recognition and reflects the strength of our culture, the dedication of our associates and the trust our customers place in us every day," said Lou Torchio, president and CEO of Northwest Bank. "As we continue to grow, we remain committed to creating an environment where our people can thrive, advance in their careers and make a positive impact in the communities we serve."

This recognition underscores Northwest's commitment to investing in its people, fostering a culture of trust, collaboration and accountability, and building a sustainable organization positioned for long-term success. As the company continues its transformation, Northwest is focused on attracting and retaining top talent while delivering value for customers, communities and shareholders.

About Northwest Bank

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services.

Currently, Northwest operates 152 full-service financial centers and 11 drive-up locations across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Indiana and provides customers fee-free access to more than 55,000 ATMs. Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.bank.

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SOURCE Northwest Bank