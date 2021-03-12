Northwest Bank Leases Top Floor At 3 Easton Oval and Will Have Building Signage

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterra Real Estate Advisors is excited to welcome Northwest Bank as our newest tenant at 3 Easton Oval and we look forward to accommodating their growth plans in Central Ohio. We recently completed most of the remodeling of the building which includes new common areas, LED lighting, new HVAC units with anti COVID Ionization for improved air quality, a new roof, as well as solar panels for maximum energy efficiency and reduced carbon footprint. We also installed a 17' light wall in the main building lobby designed by MR Walls in California, the first of its kind in the Midwest. This commitment by Northwest Bank demonstrates that high quality office space will continue to perform well as companies bring employees back to the office.

Northwest Bank will be joining the accounting firm Brady Ware which has leased half of a floor in 3 Easton Oval, and there is continued interest from other companies to potentially lease other spaces.

When Brad Kitchen purchased 3 Easton Oval in December of 2019 (right before the COVID shutdown) knowing the building was soon to be vacant was a bit unnerving, but Kitchen knew that this high quality building in Easton would still be in demand and thankfully Northwest Bank and Brady Ware confirmed this theory. We look forward to seeing the Northwest Bank signs on the building and welcoming their headquarters to the Columbus, Ohio area.

Brad Kitchen, President of Alterra Real Estate Advisors, typically buys value-add properties in which he can add value by fixing deferred maintenance, property management and leasing issues to add value to the property. Alterra Real Estate Advisors leases and manages the property. Alterra leases and manages nearly two million square feet of commercial real estate and has nearly $50 million worth of properties for sale. Brad Kitchen is an individual member of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), an exclusive designation earned only by the top commercial real estate agents worldwide.

