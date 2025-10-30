Northwest Bank Lowers its Prime Interest Rate to 7.00 Percent

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking solutions, has lowered its prime lending rate to 7.00 percent from 7.25 percent, effective October 30, 2025.

Northwest's prime lending rate last changed on September 18, 2025, decreasing from 7.50 percent to 7.25 percent.

About Northwest Bank

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution which offers a complete line of business and consumer banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. Currently, Northwest operates 151 full-service financial centers and eleven free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol NWBI. Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.bank.

