Northwest Biotherapeutics Announces Positive Votes At Annual Meeting; Reviews Strong Progress and Growth Opportunities

BETHESDA, Md., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB: NWBO) ("NW Bio"), a biotechnology company developing DCVax® personalized immune therapies for solid tumor cancers, reported positive results of voting at the Annual Shareholders Meeting on June 29, 2024.

Annual Meeting Results

There was an exceptionally strong vote turnout at the 2023 Annual Meeting, with 961.7 million votes cast out of the total 1.2 billion shares outstanding as of the record date, comprising over 77% of all common and preferred shares outstanding. This vote turnout repeated the exceptional turnout at the 2022 Annual Meeting, where 841 million votes were cast comprising 78% of the total shares that were then outstanding.

There were 5 Proposals for shareholders to decide at the 2023 Annual Meeting, and all of them were approved by shareholders with overwhelming margins. The votes were as follows:

Proposal 1: Re-Election of Class I Directors for a new 3-year term

Dr. Alton Boynton was re-elected. 94.04% of the votes cast were in favor.

was re-elected. 94.04% of the votes cast were in favor. Ambassador Cofer Black was re-elected. 93.01% of the votes cast were in favor.

Proposal 2: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Auditor – Cherry Bekaert

The appointment was ratified. 92.73% of the votes cast were in favor.

Proposal 3: Ratification of Stock Options awarded to Management in 2020.

The Option awards were ratified. 88.13% of the votes cast were in favor.

Proposal 4: Ratification of Stock Options Awarded to Non-Executive Directors in 2020.

The Option awards were ratified. 88.05% of the votes cast were in favor.

Proposal 5: Approval, on an advisory basis, of executive compensation in 2023.

The compensation was approved on an advisory basis. 87.37% of the votes cast were in favor.

Review of Progress Since Prior Annual Meeting, and Plans and Opportunities Going Forward

During the Annual Meeting, the Company also conducted an informal discussion session that was publicly available by audio link to all interested parties. An audio recording has also been posted on the Company's website and will remain available there through Sunday, July 7, 2024.

During the discussion session, the Company reviewed its strong progress since the last Annual Meeting and described its plans and priorities, and its many growth opportunities, going forward. The Company's descriptions of plans and opportunities were subject to standard cautions about forward looking statements and related uncertainties and risks.

"We are excited about the Company's progress on many fronts over the last 18 months, including in regard to the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in the UK, the Sawston facility, the Flaskworks system, the Company's intellectual property portfolio and collaborations, the Company's lawsuit against parties whom the Company believes have been manipulating the Company's stock, and other matters," commented Linda Powers, the Company's CEO.

"We are especially grateful for the ongoing strong support from our shareholders, as reflected in the exceptional voting results of the Annual Meeting."

