Northwest Career College Expands Program Offerings to Address Southern Nevada Workforce Needs

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Career College (NCC) announced today an expansion into the construction trades—beginning with HVAC training in April 2026 and with planned additions in electrical, plumbing, and other skilled trades in the coming years—to better serve workforce needs in Southern Nevada. The institution, which has operated in Las Vegas for more than 28 years, has spent the past five years broadening its scope beyond its healthcare-focused origins to include professional training programs in the business, criminal justice, legal, and information technology industries.

The expansion reflects NCC's commitment to serving a broader cross-section of students and addressing critical workforce gaps throughout the region. It also aims to encourage more balanced enrollment demographics. Originally centered on healthcare programs such as medical assisting, phlebotomy, medical billing and coding, and massage therapy, the college has added programs that appeal to a wider range of career interests and skill sets.

"Historically, our student population was primarily female, largely because our program mix was centered in healthcare," says Patrick Kenny, CEO of Northwest Career College. "Over the last five years, we have intentionally added programs in other areas. As a result, we're seeing interest grow across a wider cross-section of students, and our demographics are becoming more balanced."

The college recently launched a Radiography program, which has shown early success in meeting workforce demand. Information technology has also emerged as a major focus area as the regional economy continues to shift toward technology-dependent sectors.

Northwest Career College distinguishes itself through a comprehensive student support infrastructure that extends through the student lifecycle. Academic advisors work alongside students from enrollment through graduation. NCC's education department continuously evaluates and implements current best practices in higher education. Finally, the institution employs many professionals dedicated to job placement and long-term employment success, making a significantly greater investment in its Career Services department than at many similar institutions.

"We're not just focused on teaching content. We're helping students succeed academically, personally, and professionally," Kenny states. The institution's approach combines faculty expertise with administrative support designed to guide students toward earning national certifications and securing employment in their chosen fields.

The family-owned and operated college works with industry partners ranging from small local businesses to large employers, adapting quickly to meet specific workforce needs. This collaborative model aims to create seamless connections between student training and employer requirements.

"Our goal is to offer pathways that serve all types of learners and career goals," Kenny explains. "We want students in Southern Nevada to feel that if they are looking for a practical, career-focused college option, there's something here for them at Northwest."

Northwest Career College is a family-owned institution providing career-focused education in Southern Nevada. Founded as a massage therapy school, the college has expanded to offer programs in healthcare, information technology, business, legal studies, and criminal justice. The institution focuses on practical training leading to national certifications and employment in high-demand fields.

