NORTHWEST COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE AND RESIDENTIAL PARTNER TO ENHANCE DELIVERY OF HOSPICE SERVICES

Residential Home Health and Hospice

01 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health (NS-EEH) and Residential Home Health and Hospice (Residential) are expanding their partnership with Residential Hospice now acting as preferred provider of hospice services at Northwest Community Healthcare (NCH). Residential has successfully helped ensure seamless coordination for home health and hospice services at hospitals across the system for over 15 years. NCH will also transition its palliative service offering to NS-EEH's in-house team of specialized palliative medicine clinicians and leaders. NorthShore combined its home health and hospice programs into Residential Home Health and Hospice in February of 2022.

"Our focus as a system and with this partnership is to provide safe, seamless and personal care for our home health and hospice patients in the communities we serve," said Michael Hartke, president, Northwest Community Healthcare. "By expanding the partnership with Residential at NCH and integrating NCH's palliative service offering into NS-EEH's in-house program, we will even better be able to meet our patients' physical, emotional and spiritual needs."

NS-EEH and Residential are committed to a smooth transition and ensuring patients continue to receive the highest level of care. The hospice and palliative transitions at NCH are expected to finalize on September 1, 2023.

About Residential Home Health and Hospice

Residential Home Health and Hospice is a leading provider of home health and hospice services to residents across the greater Chicago area through their joint venture agreement with NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health (NS-EEH). In addition to the greater Chicago area, Residential is one of the fastest growing home health, palliative and hospice networks with 2,800 dedicated care professionals serving nearly 14,000 patients on census in communities across Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit ResidentialHealthcareGroup.com

About NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health

NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system committed to providing access to quality, vibrant, community-connected care, serving an area of more than 4.2 million residents across six northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 25,000 team members and more than 6,000 physicians aim to deliver transformative patient experiences and expert care close to home across more than 300 ambulatory locations and eight acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights) Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) – all recognized as Magnet hospitals for nursing excellence. Located in Naperville, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, provides for the mental health needs of area residents. For more information, visit NorthShore.org, SwedishCovenant.org, NCH.org and EEHealth.org.

