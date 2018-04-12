Northwest Dream Home, Inc. Launches Trivia Competition, Offering One Million Dollar Cash Prize or Oregon Dream Home to Winner

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Dream Home, Inc. (NWDH) (www.northwestdreamhome.com) has announced they are offering a one million dollar cash prize or an extravagant home in Oregon to anyone who purchases a contest ticket and then wins a qualifying number of HQTrivia games in the month of May. In a bid to raise funds for charity, NWDH is linking its passion for HQTrivia with a related contest that intentionally and dramatically raises the stakes.

HQTrivia contestants can compete against a smaller pool of players for a chance at a much larger cash payout.

The rules for entering the contest are simple: players are asked to become part of the NWDH community by purchasing a $25 ticket online using a credit card. Once purchased, players then simply need to tune in to HQTrivia for the month of May; to win all or a portion of the NWDH prize, players must successfully win at least one game of HQTrivia. After doing so, the successful player must send a screenshot of their winning game to NWDH, who will then independently confirm the game. NWDH offers a Grand Prize, a First Prize and a Second Prize to its players. Prizes are ultimately dependent on total ticket sales; the more tickets sold, the greater the prize.

NWDH put no limit on the number of times that its ticket holders may play HQTrivia to qualify for the Dream Home contest. Players may play every single game offered by HQTrivia during May in the hopes of qualifying for a NWDH prize. If no one else plays, all it takes to win the NWDH Grand Prize is for a ticket holder to achieve one confirmed May HQTrivia win. The Grand Prize is up to one million dollars cash, or ownership of a deluxe home located in West Linn, Oregon. In theory, a ticket holder need only win one game of HQTrivia to claim a NWDH prize. But should multiple ticket holders win at HQTrivia during the contest, the Grand Prize will be awarded to the ticket holder who wins the most games. Should there be a tie between multiple ticket holders, the prize will be split between them.

A First Prize is also offered to any ticket holder who won at least two games of trivia yet did not qualify for the Grand Prize. Multiple First Prizes may be awarded. First Prize is a cash sum of 10 percent of total ticket sales gained for the NWDH contest. For instance: if 90,000 tickets are sold, and five members qualify for the First Prize, each member would then win a one-time payment of $45,000. A Second Prize is similarly offered in the amount of 5 percent of total ticket sales. Winners will be announced on June 10th via the NWDH website. All prizes will be released on June 20th.

Although NWDH is using the platform of HQTrivia as a popular way to decide the winners of the Dream Home contest, HQTrivia is in no way affiliated, sponsoring or associated with the Dream Home contest. NWDH seeks to induce greater excitement in its players due to a much larger cash payout while also allowing players to win the types of prize amounts that change lives. It is thus offering this opportunity for players to compete against a smaller pool of contestants than in a typical HQTrivia game.

