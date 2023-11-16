Northwest Event Show Announces 2024 Board of Advisors + Call for Speakers, Deadline November 30

Discounted Tickets Available for Purchase;

Exhibitors and Sponsorships Currently Being Accepted at NWEventShow.com

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest Event Show (NWES), the premier west coast events industry convention taking place at the Seattle Convention Center on April 3-4, is pleased to announce its 2024 Board of Advisors. The NWES Advisory Board is made up of innovative event experts and legacy companies, based in the Pacific Northwest:

Bob Bejan, Corporate Vice President: Global Events, Production Studios and Marketing Community at Microsoft; Nick Borelli, Marketing Director Zenus Inc.; Stuart Butler, President NW Event Show & Butler Seattle; Matthew Donegan-Ryan, Event Industry Managers and Acquisitions Advisor; Angela Dunleavy, CEO at Gourmondo Catering; Josh Dunn, President Premier Media Group; Lynn Edwards, Founder Proper Planning; Brit Kramer, CAE, Executive Director WSAE; Hilary Laney, CRO The Production Network; Debby Roth, CAI, AMM, BAS, Senior Strategic Relationship Manager at Greater Giving; Lisa Schulteis, Executive Director NW Event Show and Founder ElectraLime Marketing; Shelly Tolo, President at Tolo Events LLC; Michael Woody, Senior Vice President, Community Engagement and Public Affairs at Visit Seattle.

NWES is officially putting out a call for speakers, with a deadline of November 30, 2023. The executive team is lining up creative workshop ideas, innovative presentations, charismatic keynote speakers, and cutting-edge panel discussions. NWES welcomes any and all program ideas that align with the goal for attendees to learn, explore, ideate, and connect.

Hot topics include: New Advances in Event Technology, Sustainability in Events, Diversity and Inclusion in Events, Innovations in Event Space Design, Leveraging Local Cultures: Celebrating Indigenous Communities at Events, Hospitality Trends and Their Implications for Events, Managing Food Waste at Events, Integrating Virtual and In-person Attendees for Hybrid Events, The Role of AI and Automation in Event Planning, Strategies for Increasing Event Revenue, Effective Networking in Digital Event Environments, Design Thinking for Events, and Health/Wellness for Event Professionals. To learn more and to submit ideas, click here.

"The 2024 Northwest Event Show isn't just about networking—it's about redefining industries, challenging norms, and inspiring change," says NWES Principal, Stuart Butler. "Now in its 30th year, this event serves as an ecosystem where corporate businesses, planners, and suppliers come together, marking the intersection of connection and innovation - which is what Seattle is all about."

NWES currently welcomes exhibitors and sponsors looking for unrivaled exposure, business development, partnership cultivation, and community building in 2024 and beyond. To learn more, contact [email protected].

Important Links: Buy Tickets | Sign Up for Newsletter | Full Website | Follow NWES on LinkedIn

About The Northwest Event Show and the Seattle Convention Center

Founded in 1994 and marking its 30th anniversary, the 2024 Northwest Event Show will be held on April 3-4, 2024 at the new Summit Building at the Seattle Convention Center. The new Summit addition recently made its 2023 debut as America's first high-rise convention center. A massive, state-of-the-art facility, the $2 billion addition to Seattle's classic Arch building adds 1.5 million square feet of mixed-use space through its connected tower, retail space, and events building. It can service up to 13,000 people, and offers over 9000 hotel rooms within a 6 block radius of Downtown Seattle — perfect for global gatherings, conferences, conventions, and world-class shows. Covering 1.5 million square feet, Summit and the original Arch building, together create a campus built to usher in the future of meetings and conventions in the Pacific Northwest.

Media Contact

Sienna Spencer-Markles, SpenceMark PR

818-281-7416 | [email protected]

SOURCE Northwest Event Show