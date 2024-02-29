Northwest Event Show Announces Speakers, Sessions, and Sponsors for April 3-4

Wednesday, April 3

*Keynote Elevating Your Impact: The Power of Customer Experience for Meeting Professionals with Dan Gingiss , Chief Experience Officer for The Experience Maker, LLC

Elevating Your Impact: The Power of Customer Experience for Meeting Professionals with , Chief Experience Officer for The Experience Maker, LLC Sustainable Horizons: Planning for Green Events - Moderated by Kate Patay, VP of Global Engagement for Terramar DMC; with panelists: Ryan Spies /Alaska Airlines; with Brianna Treat /Director of Sustainability & Transportation for Climate Pledge Arena; Gwen Migita , Global Head of ESG & Social Impact Practice for Point B Consulting

/Alaska Airlines; with /Director of Sustainability & Transportation for Climate Pledge Arena; , Global Head of ESG & Social Impact Practice for Point B Consulting What is AI Good for Anyway? Moderated by Nick Borelli, Director of Marketing for Zenus; with panelists: Tahira Endean , Head of Program for IMEX; JT Long Vice President and Content Director, for SmartMeetings

, Head of Program for IMEX; JT Long Vice President and Content Director, for SmartMeetings Navigating the Future: Unveiling Global Event Tech Trends Shaping Experiences Worldwide

Thursday, April 4

Sourcing Event & Meeting Venues: Strategies & Challenges - Moderated by Kate Patay , VP of Global Engagement for Terramar DMC; with panelists: Tahira Endean Head of Program for IMEX; Mike Ditter , SCP for Conference Direct; Colby Shoop , Senior Global Sales Director for Hyatt

, VP of Global Engagement for Terramar DMC; with panelists: of Program for IMEX; , SCP for Conference Direct; , Senior Global Sales Director for Hyatt Inclusive Event Planning: Our Guide to Accessibility

Elevate Your Event Marketing Strategy in 2024 and Beyond

Navigating Growth & Success in Female Leadership

Mental Health and Wellness for Event Pros with PNW-based event expert, Hilary Laney

Closing *Keynote Speaker, Dan Berger, will be presenting on the topic of "How the Science of Belonging Can Help Us Plan Better Events." Dan Berger is the Founder and Chairman of The Belonging Project, which aims at solving our country's belonging crisis through helping people find authentic communities, with the goal of reinventing the hospitality industry as we know it.

For the full list of sessions and speakers, please visit nweventshow.com/agenda.

Official Northwest Event Sponsors include Butler Seattle, ElectraLime Marketing, EventMobi, pc/nametag, GetRegistered, InGo, Logo Unlimited, Queen Anne Beerhall, Lightsmiths, Tripleseat, Exhibits Northwest, Interprefy, On the Wall Design Studio

About The Northwest Event Show

Founded in 1994 and marking its 30th anniversary this year, the 2024 Northwest Event Show (NWES) will be held on April 3-4, 2024 at the Seattle Convention Center. Not just another industry conference, the show is a comprehensive hub for event industry professionals and any business that plans and executes meetings and events on the West Coast. The Northwest Event Show features:

250+ Exhibitors: Offering the latest in event technology, services, and solutions, spanning across two floors, including an experiential hall designed for hands-on learning.

Networking Opportunities: With over 3,000 industry professionals expected to attend, the event promises unparalleled opportunities to connect with peers, thought leaders, and potential partners.

Educational Sessions: The show will feature CEU-accredited sessions across three concurrent tracks, covering cutting-edge topics essential for our industry's growth and adaptability.

Innovative Experiences: Beyond traditional booths, the show incorporates interactive and immersive experiences, showcasing the latest trends and technologies in event planning.

Important Links: Tickets | Newsletter | Website | LinkedIn

About Seattle Convention Center

Since opening its doors in 1988, the Seattle Convention Center has been the Northwest's premier meetings and events facility, welcoming thousands of visitors from around the globe each year, offering industry-leading service, award-winning catering, and a comprehensive range of services for event planners, exhibitors, and guests. The new Summit Building addition recently made its 2023 debut as America's first high-rise convention center. A massive, state-of-the-art facility, the $2 billion addition to Seattle's classic Arch building adds 1.5 million square feet of mixed-use space through its connected tower, retail space, and events building. It can service up to 13,000 people, and offers over 9,000 hotel rooms within a 6 block radius of Downtown Seattle — perfect for global gatherings, conferences, conventions, and world-class shows. Covering 1.5 million square feet, Summit and the original Arch building, together create a campus built to usher in the future of meetings and conventions in the Pacific Northwest.

Media Contact

Sienna Spencer-Markles, SpenceMark PR | 818-281-7416 | [email protected]

SOURCE Northwest Event Show