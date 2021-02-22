Northwest Indiana Civil Rights Agency Director Announces Bid for Indiana United States Senate Race

ANDERSON, Ind., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haneefah Khaaliq is running as a Democrat for the United States Senate seat in Indiana against Senator Todd Young. Young's seat is up for reelection in 2022. Ms. Khaaliq's platform revolves around education, poverty, and civil rights. Ms. Khaaliq promises constant communication, dialogue, and conversation with Hoosiers, which she believes they've been deprived of for far too long.

A community volunteer and previous church youth minister, Ms. Khaaliq was born in Chicago, Illinois, and relocated to Northwest Indiana in 2000, where she graduated with honors from Lake Central High School in St. John, IN. She went on to attend IUPUI where she received high honors and graduated with a degree in Education. After teaching, she returned to school to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a lawyer. Now, she acts as a human relations director for an agency charged with enforcing the civil rights law. She is an adjunct professor at Indiana University and operates her own social service providing legal assistance and mental health referrals to low-income individuals nationwide.

Ms. Khaaliq is the stepdaughter of a hardworking, retired U.S. Steelworker and factory worker. She comes from a family of honorable veterans who served their country proudly and has a lifetime of acquired values and skills commensurate with representing and leading the people.

