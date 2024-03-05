Northwest Kidney Centers Opens Dialysis Museum at New Location

SEATAC, Wash., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Kidney Centers will open its updated history museum and gallery on March 14 at its headquarters, 12901 20th Avenue S., SeaTac. The museum displays the history of dialysis therapy, showcasing iconic photos and artifacts as well as dialysis machines and equipment used in the evolution of this life-sustaining therapy. Visitors will also learn about Northwest Kidney Centers' role in bringing this treatment to the world.

The first out-of-hospital dialysis organization in the world, nonprofit Northwest Kidney Centers was the proving ground for many technological advances displayed in the museum.

"As the world's first outpatient dialysis provider, Northwest Kidney Centers has always been at the forefront of kidney care and innovation," said Rebecca Fox, president and CEO. "It's truly an honor to share the rich history of this life-saving treatment. Today, we're still leading the charge, working toward a future where kidney disease no longer inhibits people from living their best lives."

Northwest Kidney Centers will host an opening celebration of the dialysis museum from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. During the event, the nonprofit dialysis provider will present the Clyde Shields Distinguished Service Award to longtime supporter, volunteer and former Northwest Kidney Centers board chair Rich Bloch.

After its official opening, the museum will be open for free guided tours available by appointment during weekday business hours.

In total, 15 vintage and current dialysis machines are on display. Visitors will be able to take a walk through time and see up close many of the one-of-a-kind artifacts such as the Mini Monster, or Mini-I, a machine created in 1964 at the University of Washington for the world's first home dialysis patient; and the original Scribner shunt, the first blood access device to allow repeated hemodialysis. Designed in 1960 by Dr. Belding H. Scribner, it changed chronic kidney failure from a death sentence to a manageable medical condition.

Health education is a key part of the mission of Northwest Kidney Centers, which keeps people in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Clallam counties alive with dialysis care.

Northwest Kidney Centers' mission is to promote the optimal health, quality of life and independence of people with kidney disease. Its patients have access to the first-in-the-nation kidney palliative care program, as well as an outpatient pharmacy staffed by kidney specialists. Through its long-standing partnership with the University of Washington, Northwest Kidney Centers helped establish the Kidney Research Institute and the Center for Dialysis Innovation in support of new treatments and discoveries to better patients' lives.

