Northwest Medical Arts Aims to Make Pierce County Kinder

Northwest Medical Arts

19 Jan, 2024, 08:39 ET

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to display unity for the community, Northwest Medical Arts (NWMA) launches a kindness campaign with Pierce County businesses to recognize Random Acts of Kindness Day on February 17, 2024. NWMA established this initiative to show the power of random acts of kindness to bring joy to both givers and recipients.

Northwest Medical Arts Owner Shanti Benoit (Left) Gives Blood and Supports Local Police and Fire Districts, Pictured with Newly-Elected University Place City Council Member Melanie Grassi
Northwest Medical Arts Owner Shanti Benoit (Left) Gives Blood and Supports Local Police and Fire Districts, Pictured with Newly-Elected University Place City Council Member Melanie Grassi

This Pierce County kindness campaign led by NWMA symbolizes a collective commitment to inspire and uplift the South Sound region and become the epicenter for kindness in our state. NWMA aims to showcase the power of kindness by inspiring businesses and individuals alike to contribute to the well-being of the community through simple acts of kindness, from buying coffee for a stranger to sending flowers to a senior center or thanking a veteran.

Kindness Campaign Overview

Join NWMA to report random acts of kindness received or given by visiting nwmedicalarts.com/kindness and using the hashtag #piercecountykindness on social media by tagging @nwmedicalarts. All participants are eligible for a $500 Spa Rejuvenation Experience from NWMA.

"We are honored to collaborate with other local businesses who share our vision for a kinder and more connected community," expressed Shanti Benoit, ARNP and co-owner at NWMA. "Together, we believe that by fostering kindness, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of those around us." 

Heather Grods, fellow ARNP and NWMA co-owner adds, "It's easy to look at the medical aesthetics practice as only going skin-deep but we are changing that misconception. We are showing that true beauty comes from the inside out."

Campaign Partners

  • Artful Beauty Studio, founded by Brandi Nix, is dedicated to giving back to the by providing 150 hygiene packs twice a year to at-risk youth struggling with homelessness.
    artfulbeautystudio.com

  • Salon Riviera, founded by sisters Kelsey Bottcher & Erica Stroup have been inspired to create membership programs that give back. They celebrate individuality and strive for every person to feel their best self.
    Salon-riviera.com

  • Harbornest, the retail brainchild of local realtor and civic leader Amy Flippo, brings a unique touch to the collaboration. From hosting local events to supporting the Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center, Harbornest is a testament to the spirit of giving that defines this initiative.
    Harbornest.com

  • Northwest Medical Arts, has built its reputation on being a community partner and giving back since opening its doors in 2023. From blood drives to direct funding for local nonprofits, NWMA encourages local impact and leads by example. Clients can uplift themselves while uplifting the community through monthly membership programs, benefitting local charities.

To get involved, visit NWMedicalArts.com/kindness or contact NWMA at 253-352-0882.

About Northwest Medical Arts
Northwest Medical Arts (NWMA) is a medical aesthetics center helping people look and feel their best self. Owners Shanti and Heather have 15 years of combined experience as top injectors. NWMA is located at 5350 Orchard Street W. Suite 202, University Place, WA. 98467. Hours are Monday-Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 9am-4pm. Visit nwmedicalarts.com, call or follow @nwmedicalarts on socials. Woman, veteran and minority-owned.

Media Contact:
Shelly Kurtz for NWMA
[email protected]
206-999-9030

SOURCE Northwest Medical Arts

