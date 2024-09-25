Northwest Medical Arts Becomes Award-Winning Medical Spa by Focusing on Community Impact in Pierce County, WA

South Sound Magazine Honors Co-Owner Shanti Benoit, ARNP, with 40 Under 40 Award; Medical Spa Receives Best of Pierce County Nomination and Featured on the Cover of Lifestyle 253 Magazine

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After less than 18 months in business, Northwest Medical Arts has been recognized as the best in the business by local media including the South Sound Magazine, Tacoma News Tribune and 253 Lifestyle Magazine and clients alike, demonstrated as 100% of Google Reviews as 5-Stars.

"The key to our success is creating a positive social impact for our patients and our community," says Shanti Benoit, ARNP and NWMA co-owner. "We are grateful for this recognition and hope to expand our reach as the best and most impactful medical spa."

NWMA owners Heather Gross, ARNP (left) and Shanti Benoit, ARNP (right) NWMA Co-owner Shanti Benoit, ARNP

Heather Grods, ARNP and NWMA co-owner adds, "Every time our work gets visibility through local media or client reviews, it reinforces that our patient care, focus on education and community impact programs stand in a category of our own."

South Sound 40 Under 40 Award

Shanti was recognized as an accomplished business and community leader under 40 years old that is making a mark in the South Sound. This year's recipients were celebrated June 4th as under-40 talent thriving in their respective industries.

Community Welcome

Since its inception, NWMA has shared its space in the name of community engagement. Upcoming events encourage local connections:

September 26 , 5-8pm : Halo Event Celebrating being the exclusive regional provider of the world's first hybrid fractional laser, HALO, only available in Tacoma at NWMA. The community is invited for an evening of fun and free raffles with over $3,000 in giveaways. RSVP at NWMedicalArts.com/Contact or call (253) 352-0882.





October 8, 12pm-2pm: Coffee with a Cop NWMA will host UP Police Chief and deputies as they serve the community coffee. This is part of a national effort to bring police officers and the community together.





NWMA will host UP Police Chief and deputies as they serve the community coffee. This is part of a national effort to bring police officers and the community together. October 26 , 2-5pm : Tent or Treat NWMA is bringing a safe, free, family-friendly event to their parking lot. Bring little ones in costume or just stop by for a sip and shop with festive Halloween themed booths from local small businesses.

Northwest Medical Arts, located in University Place, WA, has built its reputation on being a community partner and giving back since opening in April 2023. From blood drives to direct funding for local nonprofits, NWMA encourages local impact and leads by example. Clients can uplift themselves while uplifting the community through the Impact Circle monthly membership program.

For more information, visit NWMedicalArts.com or contact NWMA at 253-352-0882.

About Northwest Medical Arts

Northwest Medical Arts (NWMA) is a medical aesthetics center owned by Nurse Practitioners Shanti Benoit and Heather Grods. Together they have 17 years of combined experience as top injectors and aesthetic providers. NWMA is located at 5350 Orchard Street W. Suite 202, University Place, WA. 98467. For more information, visit nwmedicalarts.com , call or follow @nwmedicalarts on Instagram and Facebook. NWMA is woman, veteran and minority-owned.

Media Contact:

Shelly Kurtz for NW Medical Arts

[email protected]

206-999-9030

