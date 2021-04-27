Northwest Medical Specialties, PLLC And Osborn Cancer Care Join Together With A Common Goal To Provide The Highest Quality Cancer Care In The Region

TACOMA, Wash., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce the exciting news that Northwest Medical Specialties, PLLC (NWMS) and Osborn Cancer Care will join together as a single entity. This decision was based on the desire from both organizations to extend and preserve their mission of providing the highest quality cancer care by partnering with like-minded providers who are dedicated to serving cancer patients in their own communities.

"As one of the national leaders in value-based care, our practice has been hoping for many years to expand its reach beyond the South Puget Sound area and we will do this by partnering with Dr. Osborn in Olympia and Chehalis, thus impacting many more people benefiting from the highest quality and cost effective care they need close to their home with access to cutting edge research and programs available at NWMS." said Sibel Blau, MD, Medical Director at Northwest Medical Specialties, PLLC.

"Through this merger, our like-minded practices will be able to streamline programs and determine how we can together offer even more to those impacted by cancer in a larger geographical area." Said Dustan Osborn, MD, PhD at Osborn Cancer Care.

Together, NWMS and OCC will join as Northwest Medical Specialties, PLLC and will serve thousands of cancer patients throughout Western Washington at 7 locations including Gig Harbor, Puyallup, Tacoma, Bonney Lake, Federal Way, Olympia and Chehalis. We are grateful for this opportunity to unite a combined 60 years of cancer care experience under a single entity in an effort to expand cancer services to more patients. We are dedicated to bringing the most cost effective, efficient and innovative cancer care to our communities and will strive to meet the diverse needs of all individuals impacted by cancer.

NWMS is proud to offer services such as phase I-III clinical trials, same day acute care appointments, psychosocial counseling, telemedicine visits, comprehensive survivorship programs, educational workshops, medication dispensing, cancer rehabilitation, precision medicine and much more. We are thankful for the deep-rooted relationships with those that depend on us for hematology and oncology services in our community.

For any questions regarding this announcement please contact us at: https://www.nwmedicalspecialties.com/contact-us/

About Northwest Medical Specialties: Northwest Medical Specialties, PLLC (NWMS), is a physician owned practice with 5 locations throughout the South Puget Sound in Washington state. NWMS is actively involved in over 35 phase I-III clinical trials and is one of the founding practices of Quality Cancer Care Alliance Network (QCCA.) NWMS participates in several quality cancer-care initiatives, such as the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation's Oncology Care Model, American Society of Clinical Oncology's Quality Oncology Practice Initiative, and the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

Learn more at https://www.nwmedicalspecialties.com.

About Osborn Cancer Care: The history of OSS dates back over 30 years when Dr. Dustan Osborn established his first practice in Olympia, Chehalis, and surrounding towns in Washington State. The philosophy of Osborn Cancer Care is to provide state of the art treatments for patients with blood disorders and cancer.

Learn more at http://osborncancercare.com

SOURCE Northwest Medical Specialties, PLLC

