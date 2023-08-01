Northwest Medical Specialties, PLLC Introduces Revolutionary Theranostics Program for Precision Cancer Treatment, Leveraging Nuclear Medicine Technologies

PUYALLUP, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Medical Specialties, a distinguished leader in cancer care, is proud to announce the launch of its Theranostics Program, revolutionizing the landscape of oncology treatment.

The Theranostics Program at Northwest Medical Specialties represents a significant advancement in the field of oncology, combining cutting-edge technologies and interdisciplinary expertise to deliver tailored treatment solutions. By employing a theranostic approach, which uniquely incorporates nuclear medicine techniques, this program aims to optimize cancer management by providing precise diagnoses, predicting treatment response, and offering targeted therapies for each patient's unique molecular profile.

Key features and benefits of the Theranostics Program include:

Cutting-edge Therapeutic Options: Through the integration of nuclear medicine techniques, the program offers access to the latest therapeutic advancements, including molecularly targeted therapies and radiopharmaceuticals. These treatments, designed to specifically attack cancer cells, can deliver potent therapeutic effects, even in cases where traditional approaches may have been less effective.

Nuclear Medicine Expertise: Northwest Medical Specialties has a team of highly skilled clinicians ready to deliver high quality care. With their extensive knowledge in the field of oncology and experience in utilizing radiopharmaceuticals, the program can precisely target cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue, leading to enhanced treatment efficacy and reduced side effects.

Comprehensive Care Coordination: Northwest Medical Specialties takes a patient-centered approach, providing comprehensive care coordination throughout the treatment journey. From initial diagnosis to post-treatment monitoring, a multidisciplinary team of experts collaborate closely to optimize patient care and support.

Sibel Blau, MD, a medical oncologist and the Medical Director at Northwest Medical Specialties, expresses enthusiasm about the integration of nuclear medicine: "We are thrilled to introduce the Theranostics Program, an unparalleled approach that merges diagnostics, therapeutics, and the power of nuclear medicine to unlock new possibilities in cancer treatment."

With the introduction of the Theranostics Program, Northwest Medical Specialties reaffirms its commitment to advancing cancer care and bringing transformative solutions to patients in the communities they live in. The program represents the organization's dedication to pushing the boundaries of scientific innovation while providing compassionate and patient-centric care.

For more information about the Theranostics Program at Northwest Medical Specialties, please visit www.nwmedicalspecialties.com or contact (253)428-8700.

About Northwest Medical Specialties: Northwest Medical Specialties, PLLC (NWMS), is a physician owned practice with 6 locations throughout the South Puget Sound in Washington state. NWMS is actively involved in over 40 phase I-III clinical trials, is an active member of the Exigent Research Network and is one of the founding practices of Quality Cancer Care Alliance Network (QCCA). NWMS participates in several quality cancer-care initiatives such as the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation's Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), American Society of Clinical Oncology's Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI), Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

SOURCE Northwest Medical Specialties, PLLC