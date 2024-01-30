Northwest Medical Specialties, PLLC Launches Innovative Bispecifics Program, Commences Patient Treatment

PUYALLUP, Wash., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Medical Specialties is excited to announce its new bispecifics program, marking a significant milestone in the organization's commitment to advancing healthcare and providing modern treatments to patients.

Bispecifics are a class of therapeutic molecules designed to simultaneously target two different proteins, opening new avenues for personalized and effective medical interventions. Northwest Medical Specialties, known for its dedication to excellence in patient care, is proud to introduce this program as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance treatment options and improve outcomes.

Frank Senecal, MD, the Physician Champion for the bispecifics program and oncologist with NWMS shared: "This is a very exciting time for health care and for our oncology patients. Immunotherapy gives us the technology to activate our immune system against the cancer. The treatment can be very effective. Bispecific antibodies give us the opportunity to treat as an outpatient. We are very proud of our team and their hard work toward making this treatment available to our patients."

The bispecifics program leverages the latest advancements in medical research and technology to address complex medical conditions. This innovative approach allows for a more targeted and precise treatment, potentially leading to improved efficacy and reduced side effects.

Our research department played a pivotal role in getting our bispecifics program up and running. NWMS is a part of a national network called Exigent which has many pillars including bispecifics and CAR T cell therapy. The network has developed an exclusive, first-of-its-kind, outpatient community oncology program. As part of the Exigent Research Network, the NWMS team collaborated with other sites around the country who have successfully implemented this program in the community setting. Their expertise and experience were key to our program development. NWMS is participating in multiple clinical trials using bispecific antibodies in the outpatient setting. These studies allow our providers to investigate how these treatments could benefit additional groups of patients. Patients who participate in clinical trials contribute critical data to the future of cancer treatment. NWMS is proud to provide this opportunity to eligible patients.

Sibel Blau, MD, a medical oncologist and the President at Northwest Medical Specialties, expressed enthusiasm about the launch of the bispecifics program: "We are thrilled to bring this cutting-edge treatment option to our patients. The bispecifics program represents a new frontier in medical science, and we believe it holds great promise for individuals facing challenging health conditions."

Patients and referring physicians are encouraged to reach out to Northwest Medical Specialties for more information about the bispecifics program and to discuss potential treatment options. The organization is dedicated to fostering open communication and collaboration to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.

News Releases in Similar Topics

