Northwest Medical Specialties To Bring ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation Program To Washington

TACOMA, Wash., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Medical Specialties (NWMS) today announced that the ReVital cancer rehabilitation program will be available to its patients at their Tacoma and Puyallup clinics. The Tacoma clinic recently became the first NWMS location to have these services available on site, providing patients convenient one-stop access to care.

ReVital is an innovative cancer rehabilitation program developed by Select Medical, a leading provider of specialized post-acute care. Utilizing physical therapists, ReVital-certified rehabilitation specialists address pain, fatigue, neuropathy and many other cancer-related side effects with encouragement and compassion.

"There is mounting research that tells us that keeping patients fit, maintaining strength and cardiovascular health allows treatment to be given more safely with faster recovery back to health," said Dr. Frank Senecal, medical oncologist, Northwest Medical Specialties, PLLC. "ReVital is a great program for our patients, it is convenient, comfortable and effective."

According to several articles in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, 60 percent of all people affected by cancer have at least one physical or functional issue as a result of their cancer treatment. In addition, 25 to 60 percent of experience lasting pain, while 80 to 90 percent deal with fatigue related to their cancer.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Northwest Medical Specialties to help empower patients to activate their care, take control and improve their quality of life," said Dr. Michael D. Stubblefield, national medical director, ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation, Select Medical.

All ReVital-certified therapists have completed a comprehensive oncology rehabilitation education program guided by the nation's latest evidence-based best practices. Their goal is to advance people's recovery and improve their quality of life, helping them to live well beyond cancer.

In addition to the Select Physical Therapy (Select PT)-ReVital clinic at NWMS in Tacoma, patients will also have access to seven designated Select PT-ReVital centers throughout the greater Seattle and Tacoma regions. Select PT is an established network of physical therapy clinics owned by Select Medical.

The collaboration with NWMS marks the ninth market where the ReVital program is available in the U.S. For more information about ReVital cancer rehabilitation, visit: www.revitalcancerrehab.com.

About NWMS

Northwest Medical Specialties, PLLC (NWMS) provides innovative medical services for patients diagnosed with cancer, blood diseases and infectious diseases. NWMS is dedicated to providing excellence in patient care and understanding individual needs. As a community cancer center with 5 locations, NWMS strives to bring state of the art, high quality care to patients in their own communities. NWMS participates in several quality cancer-care initiatives, such as the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation's Oncology Care Model, American Society of Clinical Oncology's Quality Oncology Practice Initiative, and the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of March 31, 2019, Select Medical operated 97 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 27 rehabilitation hospitals in 11 states, and 1,684 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 525 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At March 31, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

