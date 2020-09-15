Northwest Pipe Company Announces Participation at the D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, announced today that Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aaron Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 and Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Northwest Pipe is scheduled to present virtually at 11:45 a.m. ET on September 22nd and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day on September 23rd.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.nwpipe.com/. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be made available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America. The Company produces high-quality engineered steel water pipe, precast and reinforced concrete products through Geneva Pipe and Precast, Permalok® steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, as well as custom linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components in North America. The Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, structural stormwater and sewer systems, trenchless technology, and pipeline rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:

Aaron Wilkins

Chief Financial Officer

Northwest Pipe Company

(360) 397-6294 • [email protected]

Or Addo Investor Relations

(310) 829-5400

