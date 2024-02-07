Northwest Pipe Company Hires New General Manager for Geneva Pipe and Precast

Jesus Tanguis joins the team as the leader of the Company's precast concrete and lined products infrastructure group.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure, has announced the addition of Jesus Tanguis as the new Vice President / General Manager of Geneva Pipe and Precast, a Northwest Pipe Company. Tanguis will be responsible for general oversite of the three Geneva Pipe and Precast plants in Utah, including manufacturing, safety, engineering, logistics, sales, team growth, and plant productivity.

Jesus Tanguis Vice President / General Manager of Geneva Pipe and Precast, a Northwest Pipe Company
With a strong background in civil construction and infrastructure, Tanguis focuses on optimizing multicultural teams and organizational processes for sustainable business growth. He has a proven record of increasing performance and revenue in underperforming market segments and has successfully implemented sales strategies to increase product diversification and market share.

Tanguis has a BS in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas and studied Economics at the Universidad del Pacifico. Tanguis is a native of Peru and has a keen understanding of the highly competitive international precast markets and trends with experience in working across South, Central, and North America.

"Jesus is a great addition to our leadership team. His background leading cultural change and increasing profitability supports our efforts to keep Geneva the regional leader in precast concrete," states Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Pipe Company. "Jesus will focus on customer service, lean manufacturing, and enhancing shareholder value while maintaining a safe environment for our team."

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures stormwater and wastewater technology products; high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; pump lift stations; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, Permalok®, and Northwest Pipe Company lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:
Aaron Wilkins
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
360-397-6294 • [email protected]

