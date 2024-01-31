Northwest Pipe Company Selects New General Manager for ParkUSA

The Company promotes a new leader for the environmental equipment group.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure, has announced the selection of Chris Pharr as the new Vice President / General Manager of ParkUSA, a Northwest Pipe Company. Pharr will be responsible for managing the three ParkUSA facilities in Texas that design and build quality water utility and environmental solutions products.

Chris Pharr

Pharr started at Northwest Pipe Company as Vice President Sales - Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems and will now provide management of ParkUSA, including manufacturing, safety, product development, engineering, sales and service, team growth, and overall operations.

With over 24 years of experience in sales, technical services, and operational management, Pharr has a demonstrated history of driving growth and revenue. His background includes working in the construction products industry; precast, plastics, and concrete product sales and service; and providing overall management of a Dallas-based structural engineering company.

Pharr holds a BS and MS in Environmental Engineering from Texas Tech University. He is based in the Dallas area but splits his time at the plants in Houston, San Antonio, and Ferris, Texas, as well as the corporate office in Vancouver, Washington.

"Promoting Chris to lead ParkUSA aligns with our growth strategy. He knows our products, has great rapport with the team, and will provide added structure and management," states Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Pipe Company. "As we expand ParkUSA products beyond Texas, Chris' leadership in operational efficiency and market development will be essential."

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures stormwater and wastewater technology products; high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; pump lift stations; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, Permalok®, and Northwest Pipe Company lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

