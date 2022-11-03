Northwest Pipe Company to Supply Additional Water Transmission Pipe for the City of San Diego's Pure Water Program

The Company has been selected to provide engineered steel pressure pipe for the water recycling program.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered pipeline systems and precast products, has been selected by Sukut Construction and the City of San Diego to manufacture engineered steel pipe for the Pure Water Program ("PWP") Morena Conveyance South and Middle Project.

The Pure Water Pipeline includes 11 different projects that will clean recycled water to produce 30 million gallons per day of high-quality purified water. The City is utilizing proven water purification technology to turn recycled water into safe, high-quality drinking water while reducing the amount of treated water discharged into the ocean. This cost-effective treatment will provide a reliable, sustainable water supply and reduce the City's dependence on imported water.

Northwest Pipe Company is manufacturing over 4,860 tons of engineered steel pipe with cement mortar lining and a tape wrap coating with a cement mortar overcoat. The project primarily consists of over six and a half miles of parallel 30 and 48-inch pipelines. The Company will manufacture the pipe at its Adelanto, California facility and expects to start delivery in the first quarter of next year. The Company recently produced 3,220 tons of steel pressure pipe for the North City Pipeline segment of the PWP.

"We are looking forward to supplying additional pipe on this important project that is taking a sustainable approach to securing clean water for a thriving community," states Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Pipe Company. "This program will provide nearly half of San Diego's water supply locally by the end of 2035 and we are pleased to support this community as they look to adopt an environmentally conscious approach to water sourcing."

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; water, wastewater, and stormwater equipment; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, and Permalok® lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

